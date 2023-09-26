Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha recently tied the knot in an intimate and dreamy ceremony at Udaipur, Rajasthan. Ever since the news of their engagement broke on the internet, people have been eager to know more about them. While we know about Parineeti Chopra and even their love story, everything about Raghav Chadha remains under wraps.

We dug around and found out details about the political leader. Here’s everything you need to know about Raghav Chadha.

Raghav Chadha was born and raised in Delhi. He completed his school education from the Modern School and graduated from the Delhi University (DU). After his graduation, he pursued Chartered Accountancy from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. After he completed his CA course, he enrolled for a certification course for an MBA at the prestigious London School of Economics. He is a practising chartered accountant.

In 2011, he joined the anti-corruption movement that was started by Anna Hazare and that led to the beginning of his political journey. He has been associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) since its formation in 2012. He was also a part of the team that drafted the AAP manifesto in 2013.

When AAP won the 2015 Delhi elections, Raghav Chadha was appointed as the party’s national treasurer. He also became the party’s spokesperson and was in fact, the youngest across all parties in the nation. The AAP’s website mentions Chadha as the in-charge of Litigation Affairs.

Raghav Chadha along with nine other ministers was appointed as an advisor. However, in 2018, his appointment was terminated and he famously returned the ₹2.50 he had received as compensation.

My letter to Hon'ble Minister of Home Affairs regarding retrospective sacking of 9 advisors, including me. Enclosed demand draft in favour of Ministry of Home Affairs as refund of remuneration of Rs.2.50/- received during my tenure. pic.twitter.com/GKmnjPVpfc — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) April 18, 2018

Raghav Chadha had contested from Rajendra Nagar during the 2020 Delhi elections and he won the seat. After this win, he was appointed as the vice-chairman of the Delhi Jal Board and he was also assigned a water portfolio in the Delhi Government.

The political leader has 1.2 million followers on Instagram and he also has a WhatsApp channel.

