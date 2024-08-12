As India prepares to celebrate another year of freedom and sovereignty, there’s no better way to honor the nation’s rich heritage than by testing your knowledge of its history and achievements. Our Independence Day quiz is designed to do just that, offering a comprehensive and engaging set of General Knowledge questions and answers to mark this significant occasion.

India’s journey to independence is a tale of struggle, sacrifice, and triumph. Each year, as we commemorate August 15th, we remember the heroes who fought for freedom and reflect on the milestones that have shaped the nation. This Independence Day quiz with answers brings those historical moments to the forefront, allowing you to delve into the stories of India’s freedom fighters, significant events, and the pivotal years that defined the struggle for independence.

With over 70 meticulously selected questions, this 78th Independence Day quiz questions and answers covers a broad spectrum of topics, from the early days of the independence movement to the modern-day achievements of a free India. Whether you’re a history enthusiast, a student preparing for exams, or someone eager to enhance your knowledge of Indian history, these gk questions for Independence Day are crafted to challenge your understanding and provide insightful learning opportunities.

Each question is paired with accurate answers and brief explanations to help you grasp the historical context and significance behind the events and personalities featured. This Independence Day quiz questions and answers aren’t just about testing what you know—it’s about enriching your appreciation of India’s path to independence and its ongoing journey as a sovereign nation.

So, as you gear up for Independence Day celebrations in 2024, immerse yourself in this 70+ educational and enjoyable quiz. It’s the perfect way to engage with India’s vibrant history and pay tribute to the enduring spirit of freedom that continues to inspire millions.

1. Who was the first President of India?

Option 1: Jawaharlal Nehru

Option 2: Rajendra Prasad

Option 3: S. Radhakrishnan

Option 4: C. Rajagopalachari

Answer: Rajendra Prasad

2. When did India officially gain independence from British rule?

Option 1: August 15, 1947

Option 2: August 15, 1946

Option 3: January 26, 1950

Option 4: August 15, 1948

Answer: August 15, 1947

3. Which leader is known as the ‘Father of the Nation’ in India?

Option 1: Bhagat Singh

Option 2: Subhas Chandra Bose

Option 3: Mahatma Gandhi

Option 4: Jawaharlal Nehru

Answer: Mahatma Gandhi

4. The Quit India Movement was launched in which year?

Option 1: 1942

Option 2: 1940

Option 3: 1945

Option 4: 1941

Answer: 1942

5. Which was the first Indian state to achieve independence from the British?

Option 1: Punjab

Option 2: Bengal

Option 3: Maharashtra

Option 4: Kerala

Answer: Punjab

6. The Indian National Congress was founded in which year?

Option 1: 1885

Option 2: 1895

Option 3: 1905

Option 4: 1915

Answer: 1885

7. Who wrote the famous poem “Vande Mataram”?

Option 1: Rabindranath Tagore

Option 2: Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay

Option 3: Kavi Pradeep

Option 4: Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Answer: Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay

8. Which movement was led by Mahatma Gandhi in 1930 to protest against the British monopoly on salt?

Option 1: Non-Cooperation Movement

Option 2: Civil Disobedience Movement

Option 3: Quit India Movement

Option 4: Swadeshi Movement

Answer: Civil Disobedience Movement

9. Who was the last British Governor-General of independent India?

Option 1: Lord Mountbatten

Option 2: Lord Wavell

Option 3: Lord Irwin

Option 4: Lord Linlithgow

Answer: Lord Mountbatten

10. What was the original name of the Indian National Congress?

Option 1: Indian Association

Option 2: Indian League

Option 3: Indian National Union

Option 4: Indian Union Congress

Answer: Indian Association

11. Who is known as the ‘Iron Man of India’?

Option 1: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Option 2: Jawaharlal Nehru

Option 3: Bhagat Singh

Option 4: Subhas Chandra Bose

Answer: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

12. What was the main objective of the Non-Cooperation Movement?

Option 1: To end British rule in India

Option 2: To promote the use of Indian-made goods

Option 3: To establish a new economic policy

Option 4: To improve educational institutions

Answer: To end British rule in India

13. Who was the author of the book “The Discovery of India”?

Option 1: Jawaharlal Nehru

Option 2: Mahatma Gandhi

Option 3: B.R. Ambedkar

Option 4: Rabindranath Tagore

Answer: Jawaharlal Nehru

14. Which Indian leader gave the famous ‘Give me blood and I will give you freedom’ speech?

Option 1: Subhas Chandra Bose

Option 2: Bhagat Singh

Option 3: Chandrasekhar Azad

Option 4: Lala Lajpat Rai

Answer: Subhas Chandra Bose

15. In which year was the Indian Independence Act passed by the British Parliament?

Option 1: 1947

Option 2: 1945

Option 3: 1946

Option 4: 1948

Answer: 1947

16. The Simla Agreement was signed between India and which neighboring country in 1972?

Option 1: Pakistan

Option 2: China

Option 3: Nepal

Option 4: Sri Lanka

Answer: Pakistan

17. Who was the first woman president of the Indian National Congress?

Option 1: Annie Besant

Option 2: Sarojini Naidu

Option 3: Indira Gandhi

Option 4: Kamala Nehru

Answer: Annie Besant

18. The ‘Dandi March’ was part of which movement led by Mahatma Gandhi?

Option 1: Non-Cooperation Movement

Option 2: Civil Disobedience Movement

Option 3: Quit India Movement

Option 4: Swadeshi Movement

Answer: Civil Disobedience Movement

19. Who was the Viceroy of India at the time of the Partition in 1947?

Option 1: Lord Mountbatten

Option 2: Lord Wavell

Option 3: Lord Irwin

Option 4: Lord Linlithgow

Answer: Lord Mountbatten

20. What was the name of the treaty that ended the First Anglo-Maratha War?

Option 1: Treaty of Poona

Option 2: Treaty of Surat

Option 3: Treaty of Bassein

Option 4: Treaty of Salbai

Answer: Treaty of Salbai

21. Which leader was associated with the establishment of the All India Muslim League?

Option 1: Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Option 2: Allama Iqbal

Option 3: Liaquat Ali Khan

Option 4: Sir Syed Ahmed Khan

Answer: Sir Syed Ahmed Khan

22. Who was the author of the book “Glimpses of World History”?

Option 1: Jawaharlal Nehru

Option 2: Rajendra Prasad

Option 3: C. Rajagopalachari

Option 4: S. Radhakrishnan

Answer: Jawaharlal Nehru

23. Which famous leader was known for his role in the Kakori Train Robbery?

Option 1: Bhagat Singh

Option 2: Chandrasekhar Azad

Option 3: Ram Prasad Bismil

Option 4: Sukhdev Thapar

Answer: Ram Prasad Bismil

24. In which year was the Indian flag adopted as the national flag of India?

Option 1: 1947

Option 2: 1950

Option 3: 1948

Option 4: 1952

Answer: 1947

25. The phrase “Satyagraha” was coined by which Indian leader?

Option 1: Jawaharlal Nehru

Option 2: Mahatma Gandhi

Option 3: Subhas Chandra Bose

Option 4: Bhagat Singh

Answer: Mahatma Gandhi

26. Who was the first Governor-General of independent India?

Option 1: Lord Mountbatten

Option 2: Rajendra Prasad

Option 3: C. Rajagopalachari

Option 4: Jawaharlal Nehru

Answer: Lord Mountbatten

27. The Indian National Congress was established in which city?

Option 1: Mumbai

Option 2: Calcutta

Option 3: Delhi

Option 4: Madras

Answer: Calcutta

28. What was the main aim of the Swadeshi Movement?

Option 1: To promote Indian-made goods and boycott British products

Option 2: To establish a separate Indian state

Option 3: To improve educational standards

Option 4: To gain control over the Indian economy

Answer: To promote Indian-made goods and boycott British products

29. Which freedom fighter was known for his role in the Chittagong Armoury Raid?

Option 1: Subhas Chandra Bose

Option 2: Surya Sen

Option 3: Bhagat Singh

Option 4: Chandrasekhar Azad

Answer: Surya Sen

30. What was the name of the political party founded by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar?

Option 1: Scheduled Castes Federation

Option 2: Indian National Congress

Option 3: All India Forward Bloc

Option 4: Bharatiya Janata Party

Answer: Scheduled Castes Federation

31. The Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place in which city?

Option 1: Amritsar

Option 2: Delhi

Option 3: Kolkata

Option 4: Lahore

Answer: Amritsar

32. Who was the first Indian to win the Nobel Prize?

Option 1: Rabindranath Tagore

Option 2: C.V. Raman

Option 3: S. Radhakrishnan

Option 4: Amartya Sen

Answer: Rabindranath Tagore

33. The ‘Gandhi-Irwin Pact’ was signed in which year?

Option 1: 1931

Option 2: 1932

Option 3: 1933

Option 4: 1934

Answer: 1931

34. Who was the founder of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)?

Option 1: K.B. Hedgewar

Option 2: M.S. Golwalkar

Option 3: B.R. Ambedkar

Option 4: Vinayak Damodar Savarkar

Answer: K.B. Hedgewar

35. Who led the Indian delegation to the United Nations for the first time?

Option 1: Jawaharlal Nehru

Option 2: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Option 3: Rajendra Prasad

Option 4: C. Rajagopalachari

Answer: Jawaharlal Nehru

36. Which leader was associated with the formation of the Forward Bloc?

Option 1: Jawaharlal Nehru

Option 2: Subhas Chandra Bose

Option 3: Mahatma Gandhi

Option 4: Bhagat Singh

Answer: Subhas Chandra Bose

37. Who was the last Governor-General of British India?

Option 1: Lord Mountbatten

Option 2: Lord Wavell

Option 3: Lord Irwin

Option 4: Lord Linlithgow

Answer: Lord Mountbatten

38. The partition of India led to the creation of which two countries?

Option 1: India and Pakistan

Option 2: India and Bangladesh

Option 3: India and Sri Lanka

Option 4: India and Nepal

Answer: India and Pakistan

39. The “Poona Pact” was an agreement between which two leaders?

Option 1: Gandhi and Ambedkar

Option 2: Nehru and Jinnah

Option 3: Patel and Jinnah

Option 4: Gandhi and Patel

Answer: Gandhi and Ambedkar

40. Which act was enacted in 1919 to address the demands of the Indian freedom struggle?

Option 1: The Government of India Act

Option 2: The Rowlatt Act

Option 3: The Indian Councils Act

Option 4: The Pitt’s India Act

Answer: The Rowlatt Act

41. What was the primary goal of the Indian Home Rule Movement?

Option 1: To achieve self-governance for India within the British Empire

Option 2: To establish a separate Indian state

Option 3: To promote Indian-made goods

Option 4: To improve educational standards

Answer: To achieve self-governance for India within the British Empire

42. Who was the first female Indian Prime Minister?

Option 1: Indira Gandhi

Option 2: Sarojini Naidu

Option 3: Pratibha Patil

Option 4: Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit

Answer: Indira Gandhi

43. The ‘Bardoli Satyagraha’ was led by which Indian leader?

Option 1: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Option 2: Jawaharlal Nehru

Option 3: Mahatma Gandhi

Option 4: Subhas Chandra Bose

Answer: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

44. Who was the first Chief Minister of independent India?

Option 1: Jawaharlal Nehru

Option 2: Rajendra Prasad

Option 3: C. Rajagopalachari

Option 4: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Answer: Jawaharlal Nehru

45. The “Tryst with Destiny” speech was delivered by which Indian leader?

Option 1: Jawaharlal Nehru

Option 2: Mahatma Gandhi

Option 3: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Option 4: Rajendra Prasad

Answer: Jawaharlal Nehru

46. The Indian Independence Act of 1947 was passed by which British Parliament?

Option 1: House of Lords

Option 2: House of Commons

Option 3: Both Houses

Option 4: None

Answer: House of Commons

47. Who was the Prime Minister of India when the Constitution was adopted in 1950?

Option 1: Jawaharlal Nehru

Option 2: Rajendra Prasad

Option 3: C. Rajagopalachari

Option 4: Lal Bahadur Shastri

Answer: Jawaharlal Nehru

48. What was the name of the treaty signed between India and Portugal to resolve the dispute over Goa?

Option 1: Treaty of Lisbon

Option 2: Treaty of Panjim

Option 3: Treaty of Bassein

Option 4: Treaty of Simla

Answer: Treaty of Panjim

49. Who was the leader of the Indian freedom movement in the early 20th century known for his role in the “Hind Swaraj”?

Option 1: Mahatma Gandhi

Option 2: Jawaharlal Nehru

Option 3: Bal Gangadhar Tilak

Option 4: Lala Lajpat Rai

Answer: Mahatma Gandhi

50. The term ‘Satyagraha’ refers to what concept in the Indian independence movement?

Option 1: Nonviolent resistance

Option 2: Armed rebellion

Option 3: Economic boycott

Option 4: Political negotiation

Answer: Nonviolent resistance

51. Who was known for his role in the formation of the Indian National Army (INA)?

Option 1: Subhas Chandra Bose

Option 2: Bhagat Singh

Option 3: Chandrasekhar Azad

Option 4: Lala Lajpat Rai

Answer: Subhas Chandra Bose

52. The first session of the Indian National Congress was held in which year?

Option 1: 1885

Option 2: 1905

Option 3: 1915

Option 4: 1920

Answer: 1885

53. The Indian Civil Disobedience Movement began with which significant event?

Option 1: The Salt March

Option 2: The Quit India Movement

Option 3: The Non-Cooperation Movement

Option 4: The Chittagong Armoury Raid

Answer: The Salt March

54. Who was the first Indian to serve as the Chief Justice of India?

Option 1: Harilal J. Kania

Option 2: M. Hidayatullah

Option 3: P. B. Gajendragadkar

Option 4: A. K. Sarkar

Answer: Harilal J. Kania

55. The Indian Freedom Fighter and poet who is also known for his contributions to the Hindi language is:

Option 1: Ram Prasad Bismil

Option 2: Makhanlal Chaturvedi

Option 3: Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Option 4: Kavi Pradeep

Answer: Makhanlal Chaturvedi

56. Who was the prominent leader of the freedom struggle associated with the “Ghadar Movement”?

Option 1: Lala Har Dayal

Option 2: Bhagat Singh

Option 3: Chandra Sekhar Azad

Option 4: Subhas Chandra Bose

Answer: Lala Har Dayal

57. The ‘Chauri Chaura’ incident led to the suspension of which major movement?

Option 1: Non-Cooperation Movement

Option 2: Civil Disobedience Movement

Option 3: Quit India Movement

Option 4: Swadeshi Movement

Answer: Non-Cooperation Movement

58. Who was the leader of the Khilafat Movement along with Mahatma Gandhi?

Option 1: Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

Option 2: Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Option 3: Shaukat Ali

Option 4: Syed Ahmed Khan

Answer: Shaukat Ali

59. The partition of Bengal in 1905 was reversed in which year?

Option 1: 1911

Option 2: 1906

Option 3: 1912

Option 4: 1907

Answer: 1911

60. Who is remembered for his role in the ‘Swaraj Party’ founded in 1923?

Option 1: Motilal Nehru

Option 2: Lala Lajpat Rai

Option 3: Jawaharlal Nehru

Option 4: Subhas Chandra Bose

Answer: Motilal Nehru

61. Who was the first Indian to be knighted by the British Crown?

Option 1: Sir Syed Ahmed Khan

Option 2: Dadabhai Naoroji

Option 3: Raja Ram Mohan Roy

Option 4: M.G. Ranade

Answer: Raja Ram Mohan Roy

62. The “Tryst with Destiny” speech was delivered on which significant day?

Option 1: August 15, 1947

Option 2: January 26, 1950

Option 3: August 15, 1948

Option 4: January 30, 1948

Answer: August 15, 1947

63. The “Dawn of Freedom” speech was delivered by which leader?

Option 1: Jawaharlal Nehru

Option 2: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Option 3: Mahatma Gandhi

Option 4: Rajendra Prasad

Answer: Jawaharlal Nehru

64. The “Swaraj is my Birthright” slogan was coined by which Indian leader?

Option 1: Bal Gangadhar Tilak

Option 2: Mahatma Gandhi

Option 3: Lala Lajpat Rai

Option 4: Subhas Chandra Bose

Answer: Bal Gangadhar Tilak

65. The “Indian National Army” was formed in which year?

Option 1: 1942

Option 2: 1943

Option 3: 1944

Option 4: 1945

Answer: 1942

66. The “Gandhi-Jinnah Talks” were held to address issues related to which movement?

Option 1: The Quit India Movement

Option 2: The Non-Cooperation Movement

Option 3: The Partition of India

Option 4: The Khilafat Movement

Answer: The Partition of India

67. The “Chittagong Armoury Raid” was led by which revolutionary?

Option 1: Surya Sen

Option 2: Bhagat Singh

Option 3: Chandrasekhar Azad

Option 4: Ram Prasad Bismil

Answer: Surya Sen

68. Who was the first Prime Minister of independent India to be assassinated?

Option 1: Jawaharlal Nehru

Option 2: Lal Bahadur Shastri

Option 3: Indira Gandhi

Option 4: Rajiv Gandhi

Answer: Indira Gandhi

69. The “August Offer” was a proposal made by which British government official?

Option 1: Lord Linlithgow

Option 2: Lord Mountbatten

Option 3: Winston Churchill

Option 4: Clement Attlee

Answer: Lord Linlithgow

70. The “All India Women’s Conference” was founded in which year?

Option 1: 1927

Option 2: 1930

Option 3: 1935

Option 4: 1940

Answer: 1927

71. The “Delhi Pact” was signed between which two leaders?

Option 1: Jawaharlal Nehru and Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Option 2: Gandhi and Nehru

Option 3: Nehru and Patel

Option 4: Jinnah and Patel

Answer: Jawaharlal Nehru and Muhammad Ali Jinnah

72. The “Indian Home Rule Movement” was initially launched by which leader?

Option 1: Bal Gangadhar Tilak

Option 2: Dadabhai Naoroji

Option 3: Gopal Krishna Gokhale

Option 4: Mahatma Gandhi

Answer: Bal Gangadhar Tilak

By engaging with this Independence Day quiz, you not only celebrate the spirit of this historical day but also pay tribute to the sacrifices and achievements that continue to inspire generations.