As India prepares to celebrate another year of freedom and sovereignty, there’s no better way to honor the nation’s rich heritage than by testing your knowledge of its history and achievements. Our Independence Day quiz is designed to do just that, offering a comprehensive and engaging set of General Knowledge questions and answers to mark this significant occasion.

India’s journey to independence is a tale of struggle, sacrifice, and triumph. Each year, as we commemorate August 15th, we remember the heroes who fought for freedom and reflect on the milestones that have shaped the nation. This Independence Day quiz with answers brings those historical moments to the forefront, allowing you to delve into the stories of India’s freedom fighters, significant events, and the pivotal years that defined the struggle for independence.

With over 70 meticulously selected questions, this 78th Independence Day quiz questions and answers covers a broad spectrum of topics, from the early days of the independence movement to the modern-day achievements of a free India. Whether you’re a history enthusiast, a student preparing for exams, or someone eager to enhance your knowledge of Indian history, these gk questions for Independence Day are crafted to challenge your understanding and provide insightful learning opportunities.

Each question is paired with accurate answers and brief explanations to help you grasp the historical context and significance behind the events and personalities featured. This Independence Day quiz questions and answers aren’t just about testing what you know—it’s about enriching your appreciation of India’s path to independence and its ongoing journey as a sovereign nation.

So, as you gear up for Independence Day celebrations in 2024, immerse yourself in this 70+ educational and enjoyable quiz. It’s the perfect way to engage with India’s vibrant history and pay tribute to the enduring spirit of freedom that continues to inspire millions.

Independence day quiz
1. Who was the first President of India?

  • Option 1: Jawaharlal Nehru
  • Option 2: Rajendra Prasad
  • Option 3: S. Radhakrishnan
  • Option 4: C. Rajagopalachari

Answer: Rajendra Prasad

2. When did India officially gain independence from British rule?

  • Option 1: August 15, 1947
  • Option 2: August 15, 1946
  • Option 3: January 26, 1950
  • Option 4: August 15, 1948

Answer: August 15, 1947

3. Which leader is known as the ‘Father of the Nation’ in India?

  • Option 1: Bhagat Singh
  • Option 2: Subhas Chandra Bose
  • Option 3: Mahatma Gandhi
  • Option 4: Jawaharlal Nehru

Answer: Mahatma Gandhi

4. The Quit India Movement was launched in which year?

  • Option 1: 1942
  • Option 2: 1940
  • Option 3: 1945
  • Option 4: 1941

Answer: 1942

5. Which was the first Indian state to achieve independence from the British?

  • Option 1: Punjab
  • Option 2: Bengal
  • Option 3: Maharashtra
  • Option 4: Kerala

Answer: Punjab

6. The Indian National Congress was founded in which year?

  • Option 1: 1885
  • Option 2: 1895
  • Option 3: 1905
  • Option 4: 1915

Answer: 1885

7. Who wrote the famous poem “Vande Mataram”?

  • Option 1: Rabindranath Tagore
  • Option 2: Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay
  • Option 3: Kavi Pradeep
  • Option 4: Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Answer: Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay

8. Which movement was led by Mahatma Gandhi in 1930 to protest against the British monopoly on salt?

  • Option 1: Non-Cooperation Movement
  • Option 2: Civil Disobedience Movement
  • Option 3: Quit India Movement
  • Option 4: Swadeshi Movement

Answer: Civil Disobedience Movement

9. Who was the last British Governor-General of independent India?

  • Option 1: Lord Mountbatten
  • Option 2: Lord Wavell
  • Option 3: Lord Irwin
  • Option 4: Lord Linlithgow

Answer: Lord Mountbatten

10. What was the original name of the Indian National Congress?

  • Option 1: Indian Association
  • Option 2: Indian League
  • Option 3: Indian National Union
  • Option 4: Indian Union Congress

Answer: Indian Association

11. Who is known as the ‘Iron Man of India’?

  • Option 1: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
  • Option 2: Jawaharlal Nehru
  • Option 3: Bhagat Singh
  • Option 4: Subhas Chandra Bose

Answer: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

12. What was the main objective of the Non-Cooperation Movement?

  • Option 1: To end British rule in India
  • Option 2: To promote the use of Indian-made goods
  • Option 3: To establish a new economic policy
  • Option 4: To improve educational institutions

Answer: To end British rule in India

13. Who was the author of the book “The Discovery of India”?

  • Option 1: Jawaharlal Nehru
  • Option 2: Mahatma Gandhi
  • Option 3: B.R. Ambedkar
  • Option 4: Rabindranath Tagore

Answer: Jawaharlal Nehru

14. Which Indian leader gave the famous ‘Give me blood and I will give you freedom’ speech?

  • Option 1: Subhas Chandra Bose
  • Option 2: Bhagat Singh
  • Option 3: Chandrasekhar Azad
  • Option 4: Lala Lajpat Rai

Answer: Subhas Chandra Bose

15. In which year was the Indian Independence Act passed by the British Parliament?

  • Option 1: 1947
  • Option 2: 1945
  • Option 3: 1946
  • Option 4: 1948

Answer: 1947

16. The Simla Agreement was signed between India and which neighboring country in 1972?

  • Option 1: Pakistan
  • Option 2: China
  • Option 3: Nepal
  • Option 4: Sri Lanka

Answer: Pakistan

17. Who was the first woman president of the Indian National Congress?

  • Option 1: Annie Besant
  • Option 2: Sarojini Naidu
  • Option 3: Indira Gandhi
  • Option 4: Kamala Nehru

Answer: Annie Besant

18. The ‘Dandi March’ was part of which movement led by Mahatma Gandhi?

  • Option 1: Non-Cooperation Movement
  • Option 2: Civil Disobedience Movement
  • Option 3: Quit India Movement
  • Option 4: Swadeshi Movement

Answer: Civil Disobedience Movement

19. Who was the Viceroy of India at the time of the Partition in 1947?

  • Option 1: Lord Mountbatten
  • Option 2: Lord Wavell
  • Option 3: Lord Irwin
  • Option 4: Lord Linlithgow

Answer: Lord Mountbatten

20. What was the name of the treaty that ended the First Anglo-Maratha War?

  • Option 1: Treaty of Poona
  • Option 2: Treaty of Surat
  • Option 3: Treaty of Bassein
  • Option 4: Treaty of Salbai

Answer: Treaty of Salbai

21. Which leader was associated with the establishment of the All India Muslim League?

  • Option 1: Muhammad Ali Jinnah
  • Option 2: Allama Iqbal
  • Option 3: Liaquat Ali Khan
  • Option 4: Sir Syed Ahmed Khan

Answer: Sir Syed Ahmed Khan

22. Who was the author of the book “Glimpses of World History”?

  • Option 1: Jawaharlal Nehru
  • Option 2: Rajendra Prasad
  • Option 3: C. Rajagopalachari
  • Option 4: S. Radhakrishnan

Answer: Jawaharlal Nehru

23. Which famous leader was known for his role in the Kakori Train Robbery?

  • Option 1: Bhagat Singh
  • Option 2: Chandrasekhar Azad
  • Option 3: Ram Prasad Bismil
  • Option 4: Sukhdev Thapar

Answer: Ram Prasad Bismil

24. In which year was the Indian flag adopted as the national flag of India?

  • Option 1: 1947
  • Option 2: 1950
  • Option 3: 1948
  • Option 4: 1952

Answer: 1947

25. The phrase “Satyagraha” was coined by which Indian leader?

  • Option 1: Jawaharlal Nehru
  • Option 2: Mahatma Gandhi
  • Option 3: Subhas Chandra Bose
  • Option 4: Bhagat Singh

Answer: Mahatma Gandhi

26. Who was the first Governor-General of independent India?

  • Option 1: Lord Mountbatten
  • Option 2: Rajendra Prasad
  • Option 3: C. Rajagopalachari
  • Option 4: Jawaharlal Nehru

Answer: Lord Mountbatten

27. The Indian National Congress was established in which city?

  • Option 1: Mumbai
  • Option 2: Calcutta
  • Option 3: Delhi
  • Option 4: Madras

Answer: Calcutta

28. What was the main aim of the Swadeshi Movement?

  • Option 1: To promote Indian-made goods and boycott British products
  • Option 2: To establish a separate Indian state
  • Option 3: To improve educational standards
  • Option 4: To gain control over the Indian economy

Answer: To promote Indian-made goods and boycott British products

29. Which freedom fighter was known for his role in the Chittagong Armoury Raid?

  • Option 1: Subhas Chandra Bose
  • Option 2: Surya Sen
  • Option 3: Bhagat Singh
  • Option 4: Chandrasekhar Azad

Answer: Surya Sen

30. What was the name of the political party founded by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar?

  • Option 1: Scheduled Castes Federation
  • Option 2: Indian National Congress
  • Option 3: All India Forward Bloc
  • Option 4: Bharatiya Janata Party

Answer: Scheduled Castes Federation

31. The Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place in which city?

  • Option 1: Amritsar
  • Option 2: Delhi
  • Option 3: Kolkata
  • Option 4: Lahore

Answer: Amritsar

32. Who was the first Indian to win the Nobel Prize?

  • Option 1: Rabindranath Tagore
  • Option 2: C.V. Raman
  • Option 3: S. Radhakrishnan
  • Option 4: Amartya Sen

Answer: Rabindranath Tagore

33. The ‘Gandhi-Irwin Pact’ was signed in which year?

  • Option 1: 1931
  • Option 2: 1932
  • Option 3: 1933
  • Option 4: 1934

Answer: 1931

34. Who was the founder of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)?

  • Option 1: K.B. Hedgewar
  • Option 2: M.S. Golwalkar
  • Option 3: B.R. Ambedkar
  • Option 4: Vinayak Damodar Savarkar

Answer: K.B. Hedgewar

35. Who led the Indian delegation to the United Nations for the first time?

  • Option 1: Jawaharlal Nehru
  • Option 2: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
  • Option 3: Rajendra Prasad
  • Option 4: C. Rajagopalachari

Answer: Jawaharlal Nehru

36. Which leader was associated with the formation of the Forward Bloc?

  • Option 1: Jawaharlal Nehru
  • Option 2: Subhas Chandra Bose
  • Option 3: Mahatma Gandhi
  • Option 4: Bhagat Singh

Answer: Subhas Chandra Bose

37. Who was the last Governor-General of British India?

  • Option 1: Lord Mountbatten
  • Option 2: Lord Wavell
  • Option 3: Lord Irwin
  • Option 4: Lord Linlithgow

Answer: Lord Mountbatten

38. The partition of India led to the creation of which two countries?

  • Option 1: India and Pakistan
  • Option 2: India and Bangladesh
  • Option 3: India and Sri Lanka
  • Option 4: India and Nepal

Answer: India and Pakistan

39. The “Poona Pact” was an agreement between which two leaders?

  • Option 1: Gandhi and Ambedkar
  • Option 2: Nehru and Jinnah
  • Option 3: Patel and Jinnah
  • Option 4: Gandhi and Patel

Answer: Gandhi and Ambedkar

40. Which act was enacted in 1919 to address the demands of the Indian freedom struggle?

  • Option 1: The Government of India Act
  • Option 2: The Rowlatt Act
  • Option 3: The Indian Councils Act
  • Option 4: The Pitt’s India Act

Answer: The Rowlatt Act

41. What was the primary goal of the Indian Home Rule Movement?

  • Option 1: To achieve self-governance for India within the British Empire
  • Option 2: To establish a separate Indian state
  • Option 3: To promote Indian-made goods
  • Option 4: To improve educational standards

Answer: To achieve self-governance for India within the British Empire

42. Who was the first female Indian Prime Minister?

  • Option 1: Indira Gandhi
  • Option 2: Sarojini Naidu
  • Option 3: Pratibha Patil
  • Option 4: Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit

Answer: Indira Gandhi

43. The ‘Bardoli Satyagraha’ was led by which Indian leader?

  • Option 1: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
  • Option 2: Jawaharlal Nehru
  • Option 3: Mahatma Gandhi
  • Option 4: Subhas Chandra Bose

Answer: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

44. Who was the first Chief Minister of independent India?

  • Option 1: Jawaharlal Nehru
  • Option 2: Rajendra Prasad
  • Option 3: C. Rajagopalachari
  • Option 4: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Answer: Jawaharlal Nehru

45. The “Tryst with Destiny” speech was delivered by which Indian leader?

  • Option 1: Jawaharlal Nehru
  • Option 2: Mahatma Gandhi
  • Option 3: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
  • Option 4: Rajendra Prasad

Answer: Jawaharlal Nehru

46. The Indian Independence Act of 1947 was passed by which British Parliament?

  • Option 1: House of Lords
  • Option 2: House of Commons
  • Option 3: Both Houses
  • Option 4: None

Answer: House of Commons

47. Who was the Prime Minister of India when the Constitution was adopted in 1950?

  • Option 1: Jawaharlal Nehru
  • Option 2: Rajendra Prasad
  • Option 3: C. Rajagopalachari
  • Option 4: Lal Bahadur Shastri

Answer: Jawaharlal Nehru

48. What was the name of the treaty signed between India and Portugal to resolve the dispute over Goa?

  • Option 1: Treaty of Lisbon
  • Option 2: Treaty of Panjim
  • Option 3: Treaty of Bassein
  • Option 4: Treaty of Simla

Answer: Treaty of Panjim

49. Who was the leader of the Indian freedom movement in the early 20th century known for his role in the “Hind Swaraj”?

  • Option 1: Mahatma Gandhi
  • Option 2: Jawaharlal Nehru
  • Option 3: Bal Gangadhar Tilak
  • Option 4: Lala Lajpat Rai

Answer: Mahatma Gandhi

50. The term ‘Satyagraha’ refers to what concept in the Indian independence movement?

  • Option 1: Nonviolent resistance
  • Option 2: Armed rebellion
  • Option 3: Economic boycott
  • Option 4: Political negotiation

Answer: Nonviolent resistance

51. Who was known for his role in the formation of the Indian National Army (INA)?

  • Option 1: Subhas Chandra Bose
  • Option 2: Bhagat Singh
  • Option 3: Chandrasekhar Azad
  • Option 4: Lala Lajpat Rai

Answer: Subhas Chandra Bose

52. The first session of the Indian National Congress was held in which year?

  • Option 1: 1885
  • Option 2: 1905
  • Option 3: 1915
  • Option 4: 1920

Answer: 1885

53. The Indian Civil Disobedience Movement began with which significant event?

  • Option 1: The Salt March
  • Option 2: The Quit India Movement
  • Option 3: The Non-Cooperation Movement
  • Option 4: The Chittagong Armoury Raid

Answer: The Salt March

54. Who was the first Indian to serve as the Chief Justice of India?

  • Option 1: Harilal J. Kania
  • Option 2: M. Hidayatullah
  • Option 3: P. B. Gajendragadkar
  • Option 4: A. K. Sarkar

Answer: Harilal J. Kania

55. The Indian Freedom Fighter and poet who is also known for his contributions to the Hindi language is:

  • Option 1: Ram Prasad Bismil
  • Option 2: Makhanlal Chaturvedi
  • Option 3: Subhadra Kumari Chauhan
  • Option 4: Kavi Pradeep

Answer: Makhanlal Chaturvedi

56. Who was the prominent leader of the freedom struggle associated with the “Ghadar Movement”?

  • Option 1: Lala Har Dayal
  • Option 2: Bhagat Singh
  • Option 3: Chandra Sekhar Azad
  • Option 4: Subhas Chandra Bose

Answer: Lala Har Dayal

57. The ‘Chauri Chaura’ incident led to the suspension of which major movement?

  • Option 1: Non-Cooperation Movement
  • Option 2: Civil Disobedience Movement
  • Option 3: Quit India Movement
  • Option 4: Swadeshi Movement

Answer: Non-Cooperation Movement

58. Who was the leader of the Khilafat Movement along with Mahatma Gandhi?

  • Option 1: Maulana Abul Kalam Azad
  • Option 2: Muhammad Ali Jinnah
  • Option 3: Shaukat Ali
  • Option 4: Syed Ahmed Khan

Answer: Shaukat Ali

59. The partition of Bengal in 1905 was reversed in which year?

  • Option 1: 1911
  • Option 2: 1906
  • Option 3: 1912
  • Option 4: 1907

Answer: 1911

60. Who is remembered for his role in the ‘Swaraj Party’ founded in 1923?

  • Option 1: Motilal Nehru
  • Option 2: Lala Lajpat Rai
  • Option 3: Jawaharlal Nehru
  • Option 4: Subhas Chandra Bose

Answer: Motilal Nehru

61. Who was the first Indian to be knighted by the British Crown?

  • Option 1: Sir Syed Ahmed Khan
  • Option 2: Dadabhai Naoroji
  • Option 3: Raja Ram Mohan Roy
  • Option 4: M.G. Ranade

Answer: Raja Ram Mohan Roy

62. The “Tryst with Destiny” speech was delivered on which significant day?

  • Option 1: August 15, 1947
  • Option 2: January 26, 1950
  • Option 3: August 15, 1948
  • Option 4: January 30, 1948

Answer: August 15, 1947

63. The “Dawn of Freedom” speech was delivered by which leader?

  • Option 1: Jawaharlal Nehru
  • Option 2: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
  • Option 3: Mahatma Gandhi
  • Option 4: Rajendra Prasad

Answer: Jawaharlal Nehru

64. The “Swaraj is my Birthright” slogan was coined by which Indian leader?

  • Option 1: Bal Gangadhar Tilak
  • Option 2: Mahatma Gandhi
  • Option 3: Lala Lajpat Rai
  • Option 4: Subhas Chandra Bose

Answer: Bal Gangadhar Tilak

65. The “Indian National Army” was formed in which year?

  • Option 1: 1942
  • Option 2: 1943
  • Option 3: 1944
  • Option 4: 1945

Answer: 1942

66. The “Gandhi-Jinnah Talks” were held to address issues related to which movement?

  • Option 1: The Quit India Movement
  • Option 2: The Non-Cooperation Movement
  • Option 3: The Partition of India
  • Option 4: The Khilafat Movement

Answer: The Partition of India

67. The “Chittagong Armoury Raid” was led by which revolutionary?

  • Option 1: Surya Sen
  • Option 2: Bhagat Singh
  • Option 3: Chandrasekhar Azad
  • Option 4: Ram Prasad Bismil

Answer: Surya Sen

68. Who was the first Prime Minister of independent India to be assassinated?

  • Option 1: Jawaharlal Nehru
  • Option 2: Lal Bahadur Shastri
  • Option 3: Indira Gandhi
  • Option 4: Rajiv Gandhi

Answer: Indira Gandhi

69. The “August Offer” was a proposal made by which British government official?

  • Option 1: Lord Linlithgow
  • Option 2: Lord Mountbatten
  • Option 3: Winston Churchill
  • Option 4: Clement Attlee

Answer: Lord Linlithgow

70. The “All India Women’s Conference” was founded in which year?

  • Option 1: 1927
  • Option 2: 1930
  • Option 3: 1935
  • Option 4: 1940

Answer: 1927

71. The “Delhi Pact” was signed between which two leaders?

  • Option 1: Jawaharlal Nehru and Muhammad Ali Jinnah
  • Option 2: Gandhi and Nehru
  • Option 3: Nehru and Patel
  • Option 4: Jinnah and Patel

Answer: Jawaharlal Nehru and Muhammad Ali Jinnah

72. The “Indian Home Rule Movement” was initially launched by which leader?

  • Option 1: Bal Gangadhar Tilak
  • Option 2: Dadabhai Naoroji
  • Option 3: Gopal Krishna Gokhale
  • Option 4: Mahatma Gandhi

Answer: Bal Gangadhar Tilak

By engaging with this Independence Day quiz, you not only celebrate the spirit of this historical day but also pay tribute to the sacrifices and achievements that continue to inspire generations.