As India prepares to celebrate another year of freedom and sovereignty, there’s no better way to honor the nation’s rich heritage than by testing your knowledge of its history and achievements. Our Independence Day quiz is designed to do just that, offering a comprehensive and engaging set of General Knowledge questions and answers to mark this significant occasion.
India’s journey to independence is a tale of struggle, sacrifice, and triumph. Each year, as we commemorate August 15th, we remember the heroes who fought for freedom and reflect on the milestones that have shaped the nation. This Independence Day quiz with answers brings those historical moments to the forefront, allowing you to delve into the stories of India’s freedom fighters, significant events, and the pivotal years that defined the struggle for independence.
With over 70 meticulously selected questions, this 78th Independence Day quiz questions and answers covers a broad spectrum of topics, from the early days of the independence movement to the modern-day achievements of a free India. Whether you’re a history enthusiast, a student preparing for exams, or someone eager to enhance your knowledge of Indian history, these gk questions for Independence Day are crafted to challenge your understanding and provide insightful learning opportunities.
Each question is paired with accurate answers and brief explanations to help you grasp the historical context and significance behind the events and personalities featured. This Independence Day quiz questions and answers aren’t just about testing what you know—it’s about enriching your appreciation of India’s path to independence and its ongoing journey as a sovereign nation.
So, as you gear up for Independence Day celebrations in 2024, immerse yourself in this 70+ educational and enjoyable quiz. It’s the perfect way to engage with India’s vibrant history and pay tribute to the enduring spirit of freedom that continues to inspire millions.
1. Who was the first President of India?
- Option 1: Jawaharlal Nehru
- Option 2: Rajendra Prasad
- Option 3: S. Radhakrishnan
- Option 4: C. Rajagopalachari
Answer: Rajendra Prasad
2. When did India officially gain independence from British rule?
- Option 1: August 15, 1947
- Option 2: August 15, 1946
- Option 3: January 26, 1950
- Option 4: August 15, 1948
Answer: August 15, 1947
3. Which leader is known as the ‘Father of the Nation’ in India?
- Option 1: Bhagat Singh
- Option 2: Subhas Chandra Bose
- Option 3: Mahatma Gandhi
- Option 4: Jawaharlal Nehru
Answer: Mahatma Gandhi
4. The Quit India Movement was launched in which year?
- Option 1: 1942
- Option 2: 1940
- Option 3: 1945
- Option 4: 1941
Answer: 1942
5. Which was the first Indian state to achieve independence from the British?
- Option 1: Punjab
- Option 2: Bengal
- Option 3: Maharashtra
- Option 4: Kerala
Answer: Punjab
6. The Indian National Congress was founded in which year?
- Option 1: 1885
- Option 2: 1895
- Option 3: 1905
- Option 4: 1915
Answer: 1885
7. Who wrote the famous poem “Vande Mataram”?
- Option 1: Rabindranath Tagore
- Option 2: Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay
- Option 3: Kavi Pradeep
- Option 4: Subhadra Kumari Chauhan
Answer: Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay
8. Which movement was led by Mahatma Gandhi in 1930 to protest against the British monopoly on salt?
- Option 1: Non-Cooperation Movement
- Option 2: Civil Disobedience Movement
- Option 3: Quit India Movement
- Option 4: Swadeshi Movement
Answer: Civil Disobedience Movement
9. Who was the last British Governor-General of independent India?
- Option 1: Lord Mountbatten
- Option 2: Lord Wavell
- Option 3: Lord Irwin
- Option 4: Lord Linlithgow
Answer: Lord Mountbatten
10. What was the original name of the Indian National Congress?
- Option 1: Indian Association
- Option 2: Indian League
- Option 3: Indian National Union
- Option 4: Indian Union Congress
Answer: Indian Association
11. Who is known as the ‘Iron Man of India’?
- Option 1: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
- Option 2: Jawaharlal Nehru
- Option 3: Bhagat Singh
- Option 4: Subhas Chandra Bose
Answer: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
12. What was the main objective of the Non-Cooperation Movement?
- Option 1: To end British rule in India
- Option 2: To promote the use of Indian-made goods
- Option 3: To establish a new economic policy
- Option 4: To improve educational institutions
Answer: To end British rule in India
13. Who was the author of the book “The Discovery of India”?
- Option 1: Jawaharlal Nehru
- Option 2: Mahatma Gandhi
- Option 3: B.R. Ambedkar
- Option 4: Rabindranath Tagore
Answer: Jawaharlal Nehru
14. Which Indian leader gave the famous ‘Give me blood and I will give you freedom’ speech?
- Option 1: Subhas Chandra Bose
- Option 2: Bhagat Singh
- Option 3: Chandrasekhar Azad
- Option 4: Lala Lajpat Rai
Answer: Subhas Chandra Bose
15. In which year was the Indian Independence Act passed by the British Parliament?
- Option 1: 1947
- Option 2: 1945
- Option 3: 1946
- Option 4: 1948
Answer: 1947
16. The Simla Agreement was signed between India and which neighboring country in 1972?
- Option 1: Pakistan
- Option 2: China
- Option 3: Nepal
- Option 4: Sri Lanka
Answer: Pakistan
17. Who was the first woman president of the Indian National Congress?
- Option 1: Annie Besant
- Option 2: Sarojini Naidu
- Option 3: Indira Gandhi
- Option 4: Kamala Nehru
Answer: Annie Besant
18. The ‘Dandi March’ was part of which movement led by Mahatma Gandhi?
- Option 1: Non-Cooperation Movement
- Option 2: Civil Disobedience Movement
- Option 3: Quit India Movement
- Option 4: Swadeshi Movement
Answer: Civil Disobedience Movement
19. Who was the Viceroy of India at the time of the Partition in 1947?
- Option 1: Lord Mountbatten
- Option 2: Lord Wavell
- Option 3: Lord Irwin
- Option 4: Lord Linlithgow
Answer: Lord Mountbatten
20. What was the name of the treaty that ended the First Anglo-Maratha War?
- Option 1: Treaty of Poona
- Option 2: Treaty of Surat
- Option 3: Treaty of Bassein
- Option 4: Treaty of Salbai
Answer: Treaty of Salbai
21. Which leader was associated with the establishment of the All India Muslim League?
- Option 1: Muhammad Ali Jinnah
- Option 2: Allama Iqbal
- Option 3: Liaquat Ali Khan
- Option 4: Sir Syed Ahmed Khan
Answer: Sir Syed Ahmed Khan
22. Who was the author of the book “Glimpses of World History”?
- Option 1: Jawaharlal Nehru
- Option 2: Rajendra Prasad
- Option 3: C. Rajagopalachari
- Option 4: S. Radhakrishnan
Answer: Jawaharlal Nehru
23. Which famous leader was known for his role in the Kakori Train Robbery?
- Option 1: Bhagat Singh
- Option 2: Chandrasekhar Azad
- Option 3: Ram Prasad Bismil
- Option 4: Sukhdev Thapar
Answer: Ram Prasad Bismil
24. In which year was the Indian flag adopted as the national flag of India?
- Option 1: 1947
- Option 2: 1950
- Option 3: 1948
- Option 4: 1952
Answer: 1947
25. The phrase “Satyagraha” was coined by which Indian leader?
- Option 1: Jawaharlal Nehru
- Option 2: Mahatma Gandhi
- Option 3: Subhas Chandra Bose
- Option 4: Bhagat Singh
Answer: Mahatma Gandhi
26. Who was the first Governor-General of independent India?
- Option 1: Lord Mountbatten
- Option 2: Rajendra Prasad
- Option 3: C. Rajagopalachari
- Option 4: Jawaharlal Nehru
Answer: Lord Mountbatten
27. The Indian National Congress was established in which city?
- Option 1: Mumbai
- Option 2: Calcutta
- Option 3: Delhi
- Option 4: Madras
Answer: Calcutta
28. What was the main aim of the Swadeshi Movement?
- Option 1: To promote Indian-made goods and boycott British products
- Option 2: To establish a separate Indian state
- Option 3: To improve educational standards
- Option 4: To gain control over the Indian economy
Answer: To promote Indian-made goods and boycott British products
29. Which freedom fighter was known for his role in the Chittagong Armoury Raid?
- Option 1: Subhas Chandra Bose
- Option 2: Surya Sen
- Option 3: Bhagat Singh
- Option 4: Chandrasekhar Azad
Answer: Surya Sen
30. What was the name of the political party founded by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar?
- Option 1: Scheduled Castes Federation
- Option 2: Indian National Congress
- Option 3: All India Forward Bloc
- Option 4: Bharatiya Janata Party
Answer: Scheduled Castes Federation
31. The Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place in which city?
- Option 1: Amritsar
- Option 2: Delhi
- Option 3: Kolkata
- Option 4: Lahore
Answer: Amritsar
32. Who was the first Indian to win the Nobel Prize?
- Option 1: Rabindranath Tagore
- Option 2: C.V. Raman
- Option 3: S. Radhakrishnan
- Option 4: Amartya Sen
Answer: Rabindranath Tagore
33. The ‘Gandhi-Irwin Pact’ was signed in which year?
- Option 1: 1931
- Option 2: 1932
- Option 3: 1933
- Option 4: 1934
Answer: 1931
34. Who was the founder of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)?
- Option 1: K.B. Hedgewar
- Option 2: M.S. Golwalkar
- Option 3: B.R. Ambedkar
- Option 4: Vinayak Damodar Savarkar
Answer: K.B. Hedgewar
35. Who led the Indian delegation to the United Nations for the first time?
- Option 1: Jawaharlal Nehru
- Option 2: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
- Option 3: Rajendra Prasad
- Option 4: C. Rajagopalachari
Answer: Jawaharlal Nehru
36. Which leader was associated with the formation of the Forward Bloc?
- Option 1: Jawaharlal Nehru
- Option 2: Subhas Chandra Bose
- Option 3: Mahatma Gandhi
- Option 4: Bhagat Singh
Answer: Subhas Chandra Bose
37. Who was the last Governor-General of British India?
- Option 1: Lord Mountbatten
- Option 2: Lord Wavell
- Option 3: Lord Irwin
- Option 4: Lord Linlithgow
Answer: Lord Mountbatten
38. The partition of India led to the creation of which two countries?
- Option 1: India and Pakistan
- Option 2: India and Bangladesh
- Option 3: India and Sri Lanka
- Option 4: India and Nepal
Answer: India and Pakistan
39. The “Poona Pact” was an agreement between which two leaders?
- Option 1: Gandhi and Ambedkar
- Option 2: Nehru and Jinnah
- Option 3: Patel and Jinnah
- Option 4: Gandhi and Patel
Answer: Gandhi and Ambedkar
40. Which act was enacted in 1919 to address the demands of the Indian freedom struggle?
- Option 1: The Government of India Act
- Option 2: The Rowlatt Act
- Option 3: The Indian Councils Act
- Option 4: The Pitt’s India Act
Answer: The Rowlatt Act
41. What was the primary goal of the Indian Home Rule Movement?
- Option 1: To achieve self-governance for India within the British Empire
- Option 2: To establish a separate Indian state
- Option 3: To promote Indian-made goods
- Option 4: To improve educational standards
Answer: To achieve self-governance for India within the British Empire
42. Who was the first female Indian Prime Minister?
- Option 1: Indira Gandhi
- Option 2: Sarojini Naidu
- Option 3: Pratibha Patil
- Option 4: Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit
Answer: Indira Gandhi
43. The ‘Bardoli Satyagraha’ was led by which Indian leader?
- Option 1: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
- Option 2: Jawaharlal Nehru
- Option 3: Mahatma Gandhi
- Option 4: Subhas Chandra Bose
Answer: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
44. Who was the first Chief Minister of independent India?
- Option 1: Jawaharlal Nehru
- Option 2: Rajendra Prasad
- Option 3: C. Rajagopalachari
- Option 4: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Answer: Jawaharlal Nehru
45. The “Tryst with Destiny” speech was delivered by which Indian leader?
- Option 1: Jawaharlal Nehru
- Option 2: Mahatma Gandhi
- Option 3: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
- Option 4: Rajendra Prasad
Answer: Jawaharlal Nehru
46. The Indian Independence Act of 1947 was passed by which British Parliament?
- Option 1: House of Lords
- Option 2: House of Commons
- Option 3: Both Houses
- Option 4: None
Answer: House of Commons
47. Who was the Prime Minister of India when the Constitution was adopted in 1950?
- Option 1: Jawaharlal Nehru
- Option 2: Rajendra Prasad
- Option 3: C. Rajagopalachari
- Option 4: Lal Bahadur Shastri
Answer: Jawaharlal Nehru
48. What was the name of the treaty signed between India and Portugal to resolve the dispute over Goa?
- Option 1: Treaty of Lisbon
- Option 2: Treaty of Panjim
- Option 3: Treaty of Bassein
- Option 4: Treaty of Simla
Answer: Treaty of Panjim
49. Who was the leader of the Indian freedom movement in the early 20th century known for his role in the “Hind Swaraj”?
- Option 1: Mahatma Gandhi
- Option 2: Jawaharlal Nehru
- Option 3: Bal Gangadhar Tilak
- Option 4: Lala Lajpat Rai
Answer: Mahatma Gandhi
50. The term ‘Satyagraha’ refers to what concept in the Indian independence movement?
- Option 1: Nonviolent resistance
- Option 2: Armed rebellion
- Option 3: Economic boycott
- Option 4: Political negotiation
Answer: Nonviolent resistance
51. Who was known for his role in the formation of the Indian National Army (INA)?
- Option 1: Subhas Chandra Bose
- Option 2: Bhagat Singh
- Option 3: Chandrasekhar Azad
- Option 4: Lala Lajpat Rai
Answer: Subhas Chandra Bose
52. The first session of the Indian National Congress was held in which year?
- Option 1: 1885
- Option 2: 1905
- Option 3: 1915
- Option 4: 1920
Answer: 1885
53. The Indian Civil Disobedience Movement began with which significant event?
- Option 1: The Salt March
- Option 2: The Quit India Movement
- Option 3: The Non-Cooperation Movement
- Option 4: The Chittagong Armoury Raid
Answer: The Salt March
54. Who was the first Indian to serve as the Chief Justice of India?
- Option 1: Harilal J. Kania
- Option 2: M. Hidayatullah
- Option 3: P. B. Gajendragadkar
- Option 4: A. K. Sarkar
Answer: Harilal J. Kania
55. The Indian Freedom Fighter and poet who is also known for his contributions to the Hindi language is:
- Option 1: Ram Prasad Bismil
- Option 2: Makhanlal Chaturvedi
- Option 3: Subhadra Kumari Chauhan
- Option 4: Kavi Pradeep
Answer: Makhanlal Chaturvedi
56. Who was the prominent leader of the freedom struggle associated with the “Ghadar Movement”?
- Option 1: Lala Har Dayal
- Option 2: Bhagat Singh
- Option 3: Chandra Sekhar Azad
- Option 4: Subhas Chandra Bose
Answer: Lala Har Dayal
57. The ‘Chauri Chaura’ incident led to the suspension of which major movement?
- Option 1: Non-Cooperation Movement
- Option 2: Civil Disobedience Movement
- Option 3: Quit India Movement
- Option 4: Swadeshi Movement
Answer: Non-Cooperation Movement
58. Who was the leader of the Khilafat Movement along with Mahatma Gandhi?
- Option 1: Maulana Abul Kalam Azad
- Option 2: Muhammad Ali Jinnah
- Option 3: Shaukat Ali
- Option 4: Syed Ahmed Khan
Answer: Shaukat Ali
59. The partition of Bengal in 1905 was reversed in which year?
- Option 1: 1911
- Option 2: 1906
- Option 3: 1912
- Option 4: 1907
Answer: 1911
60. Who is remembered for his role in the ‘Swaraj Party’ founded in 1923?
- Option 1: Motilal Nehru
- Option 2: Lala Lajpat Rai
- Option 3: Jawaharlal Nehru
- Option 4: Subhas Chandra Bose
Answer: Motilal Nehru
61. Who was the first Indian to be knighted by the British Crown?
- Option 1: Sir Syed Ahmed Khan
- Option 2: Dadabhai Naoroji
- Option 3: Raja Ram Mohan Roy
- Option 4: M.G. Ranade
Answer: Raja Ram Mohan Roy
62. The “Tryst with Destiny” speech was delivered on which significant day?
- Option 1: August 15, 1947
- Option 2: January 26, 1950
- Option 3: August 15, 1948
- Option 4: January 30, 1948
Answer: August 15, 1947
63. The “Dawn of Freedom” speech was delivered by which leader?
- Option 1: Jawaharlal Nehru
- Option 2: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
- Option 3: Mahatma Gandhi
- Option 4: Rajendra Prasad
Answer: Jawaharlal Nehru
64. The “Swaraj is my Birthright” slogan was coined by which Indian leader?
- Option 1: Bal Gangadhar Tilak
- Option 2: Mahatma Gandhi
- Option 3: Lala Lajpat Rai
- Option 4: Subhas Chandra Bose
Answer: Bal Gangadhar Tilak
65. The “Indian National Army” was formed in which year?
- Option 1: 1942
- Option 2: 1943
- Option 3: 1944
- Option 4: 1945
Answer: 1942
66. The “Gandhi-Jinnah Talks” were held to address issues related to which movement?
- Option 1: The Quit India Movement
- Option 2: The Non-Cooperation Movement
- Option 3: The Partition of India
- Option 4: The Khilafat Movement
Answer: The Partition of India
67. The “Chittagong Armoury Raid” was led by which revolutionary?
- Option 1: Surya Sen
- Option 2: Bhagat Singh
- Option 3: Chandrasekhar Azad
- Option 4: Ram Prasad Bismil
Answer: Surya Sen
68. Who was the first Prime Minister of independent India to be assassinated?
- Option 1: Jawaharlal Nehru
- Option 2: Lal Bahadur Shastri
- Option 3: Indira Gandhi
- Option 4: Rajiv Gandhi
Answer: Indira Gandhi
69. The “August Offer” was a proposal made by which British government official?
- Option 1: Lord Linlithgow
- Option 2: Lord Mountbatten
- Option 3: Winston Churchill
- Option 4: Clement Attlee
Answer: Lord Linlithgow
70. The “All India Women’s Conference” was founded in which year?
- Option 1: 1927
- Option 2: 1930
- Option 3: 1935
- Option 4: 1940
Answer: 1927
71. The “Delhi Pact” was signed between which two leaders?
- Option 1: Jawaharlal Nehru and Muhammad Ali Jinnah
- Option 2: Gandhi and Nehru
- Option 3: Nehru and Patel
- Option 4: Jinnah and Patel
Answer: Jawaharlal Nehru and Muhammad Ali Jinnah
72. The “Indian Home Rule Movement” was initially launched by which leader?
- Option 1: Bal Gangadhar Tilak
- Option 2: Dadabhai Naoroji
- Option 3: Gopal Krishna Gokhale
- Option 4: Mahatma Gandhi
Answer: Bal Gangadhar Tilak
By engaging with this Independence Day quiz, you not only celebrate the spirit of this historical day but also pay tribute to the sacrifices and achievements that continue to inspire generations.