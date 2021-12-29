Do you know what's cute and vibrant and makes you go 7...7...7? Well, it's the rabbit vibrator. It may have come in the 80s and made Charlotte from Sex and the City come for five minutes straight, but because you've come here to read about it, let's get it right so that you can come the perfect way tonight. Come mi'lady, as you may.

So, what makes a rabbit vibrator so different?

Firstly, as the sex toy market was considered obscene during the time these came out, the manufacturers made the rabbit vibrator look cute and colourful. So, not only do the rabbit vibrators not look like an actual phallus, but also look more appealing. And hence (cue drumrolls) their market success!

These even helped to normalize sex toys and create a dialogue around masturbation, especially for women. So, the shame and taboo walked out and in came the massive self-pleasure.

Now for the more intimate and interesting part: these vibrators, unlike wand or bullet vibrators, can stimulate both the G-spot and the clitoris. Do you know what that means? The combo of both internal and external stimulation will give you the divine pleasure as you ride the mighty cloud of orgasm. And how they do they do that? Simple, because of their adorbs bunny design. Looks cute, feels cuter. Wink wink.

With time, the rabbit has evolved, as now you may find many designs that come with adjustable 'ears'. All women have different vaginas, and this feature caters to your needs. A little bit of adjustment, and there comes that aaaah-mah-zing orgasm that stimulates both your clit and G-spot. While the inner arm vibes against the vaginal walls, the external one goes all out for the clit.

What's more, as most vulva owners fail to achieve an orgasm through penetration alone, the rabbit vibes give you a blended orgasm as they stimulate multiple erogenous zones. Yeah, we know that through Monica.

Now that you know the basics and probably are thinking of buying one, here comes the tricky part: what kind of rabbit vibrator should you buy?

Well, all that depends on what you like. And no one but you can tell that. So, ask yourself: what kind of sensations do you like? A high-intensity rabbit that thrusts internally? That rotates internally? A fingering feeling for the G-spot? Or you like something that is very much like a penis? Or a vibrator that even warms-up your G-spot?

Do your research, and find the one made just for you. Rabbits come in all forms that vary in mode of power, noise level, size and even water resistance.

And here comes the ultimate step: lights, bed and action!

If you're using the rabbit vibrator for the first time, do the feel check. Play around with it. Use it on your hands, neck, nipples, arms, hips: just get a sense of how the toy works. Then lube yourself up, get comfy and relaxed and start slow, experimenting, learning and toying around.

You may even spice things up with your partner, as mixing up sex and self-pleasure works well too!

Now that you know everything you need to take your masturbation life up a rabbit notch, go and have some fun.