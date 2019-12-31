There's a lot we remember about the last decade, but considering that we are a part of the 'tl;dr' generation, it is but obvious that we'd have forgotten a few things. Things like these:

1. Radhika Apte and Netflix became do jism ek jaan.

If there was something on Netflix, Radhika Apte was in it. Not like we had any complaints. I mean there is romance, and then, there is the Radhika Apte and Netflix love story.

Whatever the role, Radhika apt hai. pic.twitter.com/H5vAI81qMG — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 27, 2018

2. Jennifer Aniston got the most iconic Instagram welcome, and we don't mean her instant rise in followers.

Of course, we all know that Rachel aka Jennifer Aniston finally joined Instagram. But let's not forget the way her 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' welcomed her, with Monica aka Courtney's statement leading the way.

3. Bagwati came into our lives.

In the Hindi film universe, there will never be a character as iconic (or expensive) as Bagwati.

4. Bigg Boss gave us 'gems' that redefined the way we thought people conversed.

From Dolly Bindra to Pooja, Bigg Boss had some truly iconic participants. But the following 'real-life' dialogues will remain more iconic than any scripted dialogue.

5. Captain America reminded us, over a decade of Avengers movies, that he 'can do this all day'.

*Fight like a superhero, that's what we mean! Duh!*

6. Bollywood gifted us with the ultimate trifecta of love songs.

Millennials sobbed to Agar Tum Saath Ho when their heart broke, belted out the words to Channa Mereya when involved in a one-sided love affair, and remembered a lost love while listening to Phir Le Aaya Dil.

7. A Hindi film written by a debutant, starring a debutant, and directed by a debutant, took over Cannes.

Masaan will always remain one of Bollywood's finest films. And not just because it introduced us to Vicky Kaushal and Tu Kisi Rail Si Guzarti Hai. It won two awards at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival.

8. Gangs of Wasseypur happened.

Iconic dialogues, memorable characters, and an eclectic soundtrack accompanied Anurag Kashyap's cinematic take on gang wars. Making violence look poetic but not enticing is an art and Gangs of Wasseypur nailed it. And it was the only Indian film to make it to Guardian's best films of the 21st century.

9. That 'Kangana Ranaut' episode of Koffee with Karan.

Yup, it happened in this decade. And nepotism became the word of the year.

10. Lilly Singh went from being 'Superwoman' to becoming the first woman to host NBC's late-night show.

What an inspiration to every artist out there!

11. The most 'iconic' crime series CID finally came to an end after airing for 21 years.

In 21 years, CID aired 1,547 episodes. They were all part of one, single, season. The number of doors that Daya broke has still not been calculated.

12. Indian soap introduced Laptop Cleaning 101 with Gopi Bahu.

Gopi Bahu reminded us that there are some things that money can't buy, but laptop cleaning equipment is not one of them.

13. Literally everything that happened in Sasuraal Simar Ka, including her famous transformation into a makkhi.

While it's true that Indian soap operas seem to have more animals than are left alive on this planet, Sasuraal Simar Ka had so much happening, that it was hard to keep up. But, just to give a quick recap, Simar was pregnant with the Devil's child, Simar was a makkhi, Simar-the-makkhi was on the run (or fly) from armed assassins... the list goes on.

14. We all sang to 'Why This Kolaveri Di?'

"White skin girl girl

Girl heart black

Eyes eyes meet meet

My future dark"

15. We all tried, and failed, to recreate the hook-steps from Gangnam Style.

"OPPA GANGNAM STYLE"

16. We were introduced to the musical stylings of Dhinchak Pooja.

From selfie maine le li aaj to dillon ka shooter, hai mera scooter, Dhinchak Pooja gave us gems that changed our perception about what can be considered music.

17. One man. Two songs. An entire nation captivated. This was the magic of Taher Shah.

What can I say, except, he might just be, 'mankind's angel'.

18. Game of Thrones started, ended, and reminded us of the 'Mihir' moment.

GoT taught us that we should never have a favourite character and Jon Snow may not know anything, but he sure as hell knows how to stay alive. Oh, also, the theme song.

19. Waka Waka became more than just the official anthem for 2010 FIFA World Cup™.

20. Vennu Mallesh reminded us that he could do whatever, because, it's 'his life'.

Bon Jovi may have said it first, but we are pretty sure, Vennu Mallesh said it 'better'.

21. And finally, there was a dialogue to replace Michael Scott's iconic, 'That's What She Said'.

It is, of course, Jake Peralta's, 'Title of your sex tape'.

What a decade!