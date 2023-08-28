Action movies are a thrilling cinematic genre that captivates audiences with their adrenaline-pumping sequences, dynamic characters, and high-stakes narratives. Filled with intense combat, daring stunts, and explosive visuals, action films offer an immersive experience that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. Do you enjoy action on screens? If yes, then go for Netflix. There are many best action movies on Netflix that you can watch to pass your time. If you are planning to watch best action movies on Netflix of all time, then you have arrived at the right place.

A still from Heart Of Stone. Source: Netflix

We have curated a list of best action movies on Netflix now that will entertain you. It includes Hindi, English and other regional action films from different sub-genres.

Best Action Movies On Netflix

1. Gangs Of Wasseypur (2012)

Lead actors: Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha

Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha Supporting artist: Tigmanshu Dhulia

Tigmanshu Dhulia Director: Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap Release date: 22 June 2012

22 June 2012 Run Time: 160 minutes

160 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.2

8.2 Revenue: ₹27.85 crore

₹27.85 crore Language: Hindi

Released in 2012, the first part of GOW begins with the killing of Shahid Khan, a coal miner, by the wealthy and influential mine owner, Ramadhir Singh. This event sparks a deep-seated feud between the Khan family and the Qureshi family, leading to a cycle of revenge and bloodshed that spans generations.

2. Don (2006)

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Supporting artist: Boman Irani

Boman Irani Director: Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar Release date: 20 October 2006

20 October 2006 Run Time: 2 hours 51 mins

2 hours 51 mins IMDb Rating: 7.1

7.1 Revenue: ₹106.34 crore

₹106.34 crore Language: Hindi

Don is a modern-day action thriller set in the criminal underworld, centered around a character named Don. The story follows Don (played by Shah Rukh Khan), a charismatic and cunning criminal mastermind who is the kingpin of an international drug cartel. He is known for his intelligence, strategic thinking, and the ability to stay several steps ahead of law enforcement. The authorities have been trying to capture Don for years, led by DCP D’Silva (played by Boman Irani).

3. Knight And Day (2010)

Lead actors: Tom Cruise, Cameron Diaz

Tom Cruise, Cameron Diaz Supporting artist: Peter Sarsgaard

Peter Sarsgaard Director: James Mangold

James Mangold Release date: 23 June 2010

23 June 2010 Run Time: 1 hour 49 minutes

1 hour 49 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.3

6.3 Revenue: $262 million

$262 million Language: English

The plot follows June Havens, an ordinary woman who inadvertently becomes involved in a high-stakes adventure after crossing paths with Roy Miller, a mysterious and charming secret agent. Roy is on a mission to protect a revolutionary energy source called the Zephyr, which has the potential to change the world.

4. Red Notice (2021)

Lead actors: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot

Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot Supporting artist: Ritu Arya

Ritu Arya Director: Rawson Marshall Thurber

Rawson Marshall Thurber Release date: 12 November 2021

12 November 2021 Run Time: 1 hour 58 minutes

1 hour 58 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.3

6.3 Revenue: $200 million

$200 million Language: English

The plot centers around an Interpol agent, John Hartley (played by Dwayne Johnson), who is known for his uncanny ability to track down and apprehend art thieves. He is tasked with pursuing two of the world’s most notorious criminals, Nolan Booth (played by Ryan Reynolds) and Sarah Black (played by Gal Gadot). The duo has teamed up to steal priceless artifacts and treasures.

5. Interceptor (2022)

Lead actors: Elsa Pataky, Luke Bracey

Elsa Pataky, Luke Bracey Supporting artist: Aaron Glenane

Aaron Glenane Director: Matthew Reilly

Matthew Reilly Release date: 3 June 2022

3 June 2022 Run Time: 1 hour 39 minutes

1 hour 39 minutes IMDb Rating: 4.6

4.6 Revenue: $15 million

$15 million Language: English

Captain JJ Collins (Elsa Pataky) is a military officer who has been recently demoted and reassigned to a remote missile interceptor base in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. When 16 stolen nuclear missiles are launched towards the United States, Collins is the only one left to stop them. She must use her years of tactical training and military expertise to defend the base and save the country.

6. Heart Of Stone (2023)

Lead actors: Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan

Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan Supporting artist: Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt Director: Tom Harper

Tom Harper Release date: 11 August 2023

11 August 2023 Run Time: 2 hours 2 minutes

2 hours 2 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.7

5.7 Language: English

Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) is a top-secret agent who is known for her ruthlessness and efficiency. She is tasked with stealing a dangerous asset from a rival organization, but the mission goes wrong and she is forced to team up with a mysterious man named Mark (Jamie Dornan) in order to survive. Together, they must race against time to prevent a global disaster.

7. Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen (2009)

Lead actors: Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox

Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox Supporting artist: Josh Duhamel

Josh Duhamel Director: Michael Bay

Michael Bay Release date: 24 June 2009

24 June 2009 Run Time: 2 hours 29 minutes

2 hours 29 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.9

5.9 Revenue: $836.5 million

$836.5 million Language: English

The story follows Sam Witwicky (played by Shia LaBeouf), who is once again drawn into the conflict between the Autobots and Decepticons. He learns of a Cybertronian artifact hidden on Earth that has the power to revive a powerful Transformer known as The Fallen. The Decepticons seek to use this artifact to bring The Fallen back and unleash his destructive power.

8. The Adam Project (2022)

Lead actors: Ryan Renolds, Jennifer Garner

Ryan Renolds, Jennifer Garner Supporting artist: Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo Director: Shawn Levy

Shawn Levy Release date: 11 March 2022

11 March 2022 Run Time: 1 hour 46 minutes

1 hour 46 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.7

6.7 Revenue: $116 million

$116 million Language: English

The Adam Project is a 2022 American science fiction action comedy film. It follows a time-traveling fighter pilot who teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future. The movie stars Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell, Addison Tusing, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Catherine Keener and Zoe Saldaña.

9. RRR (2022)

Lead actors: JR. NTR, Ram Charan

JR. NTR, Ram Charan Supporting artist: Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn Director: SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli Release date: 25 March 2022

25 March 2022 Run Time: 3 hours 7 minutes

3 hours 7 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Revenue: ₹1,316 crore

₹1,316 crore Language: Telugu

In 1920, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) is a tribal leader who is fighting against the British Raj. He is captured by the British and imprisoned in Delhi. Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao) is a young man who is also fighting against the British. He travels to Delhi to rescue Alluri Sitarama Raju. The two men meet and become friends. They join forces to fight against the British. They also learn about each other’s pasts and how they came to be fighting for their freedom.

10. Skyscraper (2018)

Lead actors: Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell

Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell Supporting artist: Chin Han

Chin Han Director: Rawson Marshall Thurber

Rawson Marshall Thurber Release date: 13 July 2018

13 July 2018 Run Time: 1 hour 42 minutes

1 hour 42 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.8

5.8 Revenue: $304.9 million

$304.9 million Language: English

The story follows Will Sawyer, who now works as a security consultant. He is hired to assess the safety of The Pearl, a state-of-the-art skyscraper in Hong Kong that stands at an astonishing 3,500 feet. While assessing the building’s security systems, a group of terrorists sets the building on fire, framing Will for the incident.

11. An Action Hero (2022)

Lead actors: Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana Supporting artist: Jaideep Ahlawat

Jaideep Ahlawat Director: Anirudh Iyer

Anirudh Iyer Release date: 2 December 2022

2 December 2022 Run Time: 2 hours 10 minutes

2 hours 10 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.1

7.1 Revenue: ₹16.24 crore

₹16.24 crore Language: Hindi

An Action Hero explores the themes of celebrity, fame, and the media. It is also a suspenseful action thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Ayushmann Khurrana plays the role of a popular action film star named Maanav who gets caught up in an accident of a local aspiring politician while shooting for his movie in Haryana.

12. Assassin’s Creed (2016)

Lead actors: Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard

Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard Supporting artist: Jeremy Irons

Jeremy Irons Director: Justin Kurzel

Justin Kurzel Release date: 21 December 2016

21 December 2016 Run Time: 1 hour 55 minutes

1 hour 55 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.6

5.6 Revenue: $240.7 million

$240.7 million Language: English

The plot revolves around the concept of genetic memories and time travel. Callum is captured by the Abstergo Industries, a front for the modern-day Templars, who use a machine called the Animus to access his genetic memories and relive Aguilar’s experiences. Through these memories, the Templars hope to locate the Apple of Eden, which is said to hold the key to controlling human free will.

13. Mr. and Mrs. Smith (2005)

Lead actors: Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Supporting artist: Adam Brody

Adam Brody Director: Doug Liman

Doug Liman Release date: 10 June 2005

10 June 2005 Run Time: 2 hours

2 hours IMDb Rating: 6.5

6.5 Revenue: $487.3 million

$487.3 million Language: English

The story follows John and Jane Smith, who appear to be leading a mundane suburban life. However, they are both skilled contract killers working for competing espionage agencies. Soon, they discover the truth about their spouse’s secret identity when they are assigned to assassinate the same target.

14. Jurassic World (2015)

Lead actors: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard

Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard Supporting artist: Vincent D’Onofrio

Vincent D’Onofrio Director: Colin Trevorrow

Colin Trevorrow Release date: 12 June 2015

12 June 2015 Run Time: 2 hours 4 minutes

2 hours 4 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.9

6.9 Revenue: $1.671 billion

$1.671 billion Language: English

The story is set 22 years after the events of the first Jurassic Park movie. The plot follows Claire Dearing (played by Bryce Dallas Howard), the park’s operations manager, as she works to keep the park’s attendance numbers high. When the Indominus rex escapes its enclosure and wreaks havoc across the island, Claire teams up with Owen Grady (played by Chris Pratt), a skilled Velociraptor trainer, to contain the threat and rescue her nephews who are visiting the park.

15. Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota (2018)

Lead actors: Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhika Madan

Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhika Madan Supporting artist: Gulshan Devaiah

Gulshan Devaiah Director: Vasan Bala

Vasan Bala Release date: 21 March 2019

21 March 2019 Run Time: 2 hours 14 minutes

2 hours 14 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.3

7.3 Revenue: ₹203.39 crore

₹203.39 crore Language: Hindi

The story revolves around Surya (played by Abhimanyu Dassani), a young man who has a rare medical condition called congenital insensitivity to pain. This condition prevents him from feeling physical pain, but it also comes with its own set of challenges and risks. Despite his condition, Surya is a huge fan of action movies and dreams of becoming a martial arts hero.

16. Rowdy Rathore (2012)

Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha

Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha Supporting artist: Nassar

Nassar Director: Prabhu Deva

Prabhu Deva Release date: 1 June 2012

1 June 2012 Run Time: 2 hours 20 minutes

2 hours 20 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.8

5.8 Revenue: ₹203.39 crore

₹203.39 crore Language: Hindi

The plot revolves around Shiva, a small-time thief and con artist, who bears a striking resemblance to IPS Officer Vikram Singh Rathore. When Shiva crosses paths with a young girl named Chinki and her aunt Paro, he learns that he is the doppelgänger of a respected police officer who was killed while trying to clean up a corrupt and crime-ridden town called Devgarh.

17. Kuttey (2023)

Lead actors: Tabu, Arjun Kapoor

Tabu, Arjun Kapoor Supporting artist: Konkona Sen Sharma

Konkona Sen Sharma Director: Aasmaan Bhardwaj

Aasmaan Bhardwaj Release date: 13 January 2023

13 January 2023 Run Time: 1 hour 49 minutes

1 hour 49 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.5

5.5 Revenue: ₹4.65 crore

₹4.65 crore Language: Hindi

One rainy night in the outskirts of Mumbai, three stray gangs unknowingly cross paths on the hunt for a van carrying crores of cash. The gangs are led by an aged gangster (Naseeruddin Shah), unapologetic revolutionaries (Konkona Sen Sharma and Radhika Madan), and corrupt police officers (Tabu and Kumud Mishra). As the gangs race to get their hands on the cash, they are met with betrayal, violence, and bloodshed.

18. The Mother (2023)

Lead actors: Jennifer Lopez, Joseph Fiennes

Jennifer Lopez, Joseph Fiennes Supporting artist: Lucy Paez

Lucy Paez Director: Niki Caro

Niki Caro Release date: 12 May 2023

12 May 2023 Run Time: 1 hour 55 minutes

1 hour 55 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.6

5.6 Language: English

An unnamed former US military operative, known as the Mother, brokers an arms smuggling deal between ex-SAS Captain Adrian Lovell and arms dealer Hector Álvarez. Romantically involved with them both, she ends up becoming pregnant. After discovering that they are involved with child trafficking, the Mother approaches the FBI to be an informant. While the Mother is being interrogated at a safe house by FBI Special agent William Cruise, Lovell attacks the property.

19. Extraction (2020)

Lead actors: Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal

Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal Supporting artist: Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda Director: Sam Hargrave

Sam Hargrave Release date: 24 April 2020

24 April 2020 Run Time: 1 hour 56 minutes

1 hour 56 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.8

6.8 Revenue: $65 million

$65 million Language: English

The story follows Tyler Rake (played by Chris Hemsworth), a skilled black-market mercenary and former Australian Special Air Service Regiment soldier. Rake is hired to rescue Ovi Mahajan Jr. (played by Rudhraksh Jaiswal), the young son of an international crime lord, who has been kidnapped by a rival drug lord in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

20. Anek (2022)

Lead actors: Ayushmann Khurrana, Andrea Kevichüsa

Ayushmann Khurrana, Andrea Kevichüsa Supporting artist: Manoj Pahwa

Manoj Pahwa Director: Anubhav Sinha

Anubhav Sinha Release date: 27 May 2022

27 May 2022 Run Time: 2 hours 27 minutes

2 hours 27 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.5

6.5 Revenue: ₹10.89 crore

₹10.89 crore Language: Hindi

Joshua (Ayushmann Khurrana), a covert officer sent to handle peace talks in a disturbed Northeast India, runs into Aido (Andrea Kevichüsa), an aspiring boxer who is racially abused but still dreams of winning the gold medal for her country. As Joshua tries to unite the country, he must also deal with the discrimination faced by Aido and other people from the Northeast.

21. Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018)

Lead actors: Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill

Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill Supporting artist: Ving Rhames

Ving Rhames Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Christopher McQuarrie Release date: 26 July 2018

26 July 2018 Run Time: 2 hours 27 minutes

2 hours 27 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.7

7.7 Revenue: $791.7 million

$791.7 million Language: English

The story follows Ethan Hunt (played by Tom Cruise), a skilled operative of the Impossible Mission Force (IMF), as he races against time to prevent the detonation of stolen plutonium by a terrorist organization known as the Apostles. Hunt and his team, including Luther Stickell and Benji Dunn, must navigate a web of double-crosses and shifting allegiances while also contending with CIA agent August Walker (played by Henry Cavill), whose motivations are shrouded in secrecy.

22. Delhi Belly (2011)

Lead actors: Imran Khan, Vir Das, Kunaal Roy Kapur

Imran Khan, Vir Das, Kunaal Roy Kapur Supporting artist: Shenaz Treasury

Shenaz Treasury Director: Abhinay Deo

Abhinay Deo Release date: 1 July 2011

1 July 2011 Run Time: 1 hour 43 minutes

1 hour 43 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.5

7.5 Revenue: ₹114 crore

₹114 crore Language: Hindi

The story follows three friends living in Delhi: Tashi (played by Imran Khan), Nitin (played by Kunaal Roy Kapur), and Arup (played by Vir Das). Their lives take a chaotic turn when Tashi’s fiancée, Sonia (played by Shenaz Treasury), asks him to deliver a package to her friend in exchange for some money. Unbeknownst to Tashi, the package contains smuggled diamonds that are sought after by a ruthless gangster.

23. Agneepath (2012)

Lead actors: Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra

Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra Supporting artist: Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor Director: Karan Malhotra

Karan Malhotra Release date: 26 January 2012

26 January 2012 Run Time: 2 hours 54 minutes

2 hours 54 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.9

6.9 Revenue: ₹193 crore

₹193 crore Language: Hindi

The story follows Vijay Deenanath Chauhan (played by Hrithik Roshan), who seeks revenge against the ruthless and powerful Kancha Cheena (played by Sanjay Dutt) for killing his father, the honorable school teacher Master Dinanath Chauhan (played by Chetan Pandit). Vijay grows up in a poverty-stricken area, and as he matures, he is determined to avenge his father’s death by taking down Kancha.

24. Race 2 (2013)

Lead actors: Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone

Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone Supporting artist: John Abraham

John Abraham Director: Abbas-Mustan

Abbas-Mustan Release date: 25 January 2013

25 January 2013 Run Time: 2 hours 30 minutes

2 hours 30 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.3

5.3 Revenue: ₹161 crore

₹161 crore Language: Hindi

The story revolves around a group of characters entangled in a web of intrigue and rivalry. Ranveer Singh (played by Saif Ali Khan) seeks revenge for his lover’s death and teams up with Armaan Malik (played by John Abraham), a wealthy businessman. However, their partnership is marked by ulterior motives and hidden agendas.

25. Phantom (2015)

Lead actors: Saif Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif

Saif Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif Supporting artist: Sabyasachi Chakraborty

Sabyasachi Chakraborty Director: Kabir Khan

Kabir Khan Release date: 28 August 2015

28 August 2015 Run Time: 2 hours 16 minutes

2 hours 16 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.9

5.9 Revenue: ₹84 crore

₹84 crore Language: Hindi

The plot revolves around the aftermath of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, where a group of Indian intelligence officers plan a covert operation to take down the masterminds behind the attack. The film focuses on Daniyal Khan (played by Saif Ali Khan) and Nawaz Mistry (played by Katrina Kaif), two agents from India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), as they infiltrate various countries to track down and eliminate the terrorists responsible for the attacks.

26. Raees (2017)

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan Supporting artist: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Director: Rahul Dholakia

Rahul Dholakia Release date: 25 January 2017

25 January 2017 Run Time: 2 hours 23 minutes

2 hours 23 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.6

6.6 Revenue: ₹304 crore

₹304 crore Language: Hindi

Raees Alam (Shah Rukh Khan) is a bootlegger in the dry state of Gujarat in the 1980s. He is a shrewd businessman who is always looking for ways to make a profit. He is also a Robin Hood figure who helps the poor and the needy. Raees’s business is threatened by ACP Majumdar (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), a corrupt police officer who is determined to bring him down. Raees and Majumdar engage in a cat-and-mouse game, each trying to outsmart the other.

27. Baaghi (2016)

Lead actors: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor

Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor Supporting artist: Sudheer Babu

Sudheer Babu Director: Sabbir Khan

Sabbir Khan Release date: 29 April 2016

29 April 2016 Run Time: 2 hours 13 minutes

2 hours 13 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.3

5.3 Revenue: ₹129 crore

₹129 crore Language: Hindi

The story follows Ronny, who is sent by his father to a remote martial arts academy in Kerala to discipline him. While there, he falls in love with Sia, but their budding romance is cut short when Sia is forcibly taken back to her home in Bangkok by her abusive father. Determined to rescue her, Ronny travels to Bangkok to confront Sia’s father and his criminal associates.

28. Dasara (2023)

Lead actors: Nani, Keerthy Suresh

Nani, Keerthy Suresh Supporting artist: Dheekshith Shetty

Dheekshith Shetty Director: Srikanth Odela

Srikanth Odela Release date: 30 March 2023

30 March 2023 Run Time: 2 hours 36 minutes

2 hours 36 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.7

6.7 Revenue: ₹117.15 crore

₹117.15 crore Language: Telugu

The film stars Nani as Dharani, a young man who is forced to take revenge on the people who killed his best friend. Dharani is a kind and gentle soul who lives with his grandmother in Veerlapally. He is friends with Suri (Deekshith Shetty) and Vennela (Keerthy Suresh), and they spend their days stealing coal from the mines. One day, Suri is killed by Chinna Nambi (Shine Tom Chacko), the son of the local sarpanch. Dharani vows to avenge Suri’s death, and he sets out to destroy Chinna Nambi and his family.

29. Kantara (2022)

Lead actors: Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda

Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda Supporting artist: Kishore Kumar G.

Kishore Kumar G. Director: Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty Release date: 30 September 2022

30 September 2022 Run Time: 2 hours 28 minutes

2 hours 28 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.3

8.3 Revenue: ₹400.90 crore

₹400.90 crore Language: Kannada

In 1847, a king (Vinay Biddappa) donates a vast portion of his land to the villagers in exchange for taking a holy stone with him. Panjurli Daiva, the deity that protects the villagers, warns the king that his family and successors should keep their word and not reclaim the land, which will incur the wrath of Panjurli’s companion, the ferocious spirit named Guliga Daiva. Cut to 1990, Murali, a forest officer, is tasked with converting the villagers’ land into a forest reserve. However, he is challenged by Shiva, a Kambala athlete from the Kaadubettu village and the missing performer’s son

30. Main Hoon Na (2004)

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan and Sushmita Sen

Shah Rukh Khan and Sushmita Sen Supporting artist: Amrita Rao

Amrita Rao Director: Farah Khan

Farah Khan Release date: 30 April 2004

30 April 2004 Run Time: 3 hours 2 minutes

3 hours 2 minutes IMDb Rating: 7

7 Revenue: ₹89.7 crore

₹89.7 crore Language: Hindi

The story revolves around Major Ram, who is assigned to infiltrate a college and keep an eye on Sanjana Bakshi (played by Amrita Rao), the daughter of General Bakshi (played by Kabir Bedi). As he navigates college life, Ram must also thwart the plans of Raghavan (played by Suniel Shetty), a terrorist seeking revenge for his brother’s death.

31. Rush Hour (1998)

Lead actors: Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker

Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker Supporting artist: Tzi Ma

Tzi Ma Director: Brett Ratner

Brett Ratner Release date: 18 September 1998

18 September 1998 Run Time: 1 hour 38 minutes

1 hour 38 minutes IMDb Rating: 7

7 Revenue: $244.4 million

$244.4 million Language: English

The story follows Detective Lee, a skilled and dedicated Hong Kong police officer, who travels to Los Angeles to help the local police department solve the kidnapping of the Chinese Consul’s daughter. In LA, Lee is teamed up with the loud-mouthed and unconventional Detective Carter. The two detectives, who initially clash due to their contrasting personalities and methods, must work together to rescue the kidnapped girl and unravel a larger criminal conspiracy.

32. Shehzada (2023)

Lead actors: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon

Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Supporting artist: Paresh Rawal

Paresh Rawal Director: Rohit Dhawan

Rohit Dhawan Release date: 17 February 2023

17 February 2023 Run Time: 2 hours 22 minutes

2 hours 22 minutes IMDb Rating: 4.5

4.5 Revenue: ₹47.43 crore

₹47.43 crore Language: Hindi

The film is about a young man named Bantu (Kartik Aaryan) who is raised by his poor father, Valmiki (Paresh Rawal). Bantu is always getting into trouble, but he is also kind and helpful. One day, Bantu discovers that he is actually the heir to a wealthy family. He is then forced to choose between his two worlds.

33. F9: The Fast Saga (2021)

Lead actors: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez

Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez Supporting artist: John Cena

John Cena Director: Justin Lin

Justin Lin Release date: June 25, 2021

June 25, 2021 Run Time: 2 hours 23 minutes

2 hours 23 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.2

5.2 Revenue: $726.2 million

$726.2 million Language: English

In F9: The Fast Saga, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family are living a quiet life off the grid when they are unexpectedly attacked by a mysterious group of mercenaries. Dom soon learns that the attack is linked to his estranged younger brother, Jakob (John Cena), who is working with a cyberterrorist named Cipher (Charlize Theron).

34. Major (2022)

Lead actors: Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala

Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala Supporting artist: Prakash Raj

Prakash Raj Director: Sashi Kiran Tikka

Sashi Kiran Tikka Release date: 3 June 2022

3 June 2022 Run Time: 2 hours 30 minutes

2 hours 30 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.1

8.1 Revenue: ₹64 crore

₹64 crore Language: Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam

Major is a 2022 Indian biographical action drama film based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was killed in action during the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The film begins with Unnikrishnan’s childhood in Bangalore. He is a bright and kind-hearted boy who dreams of joining the army. He is accepted into the National Defence Academy (NDA) and later the Indian Army.

35. Godfather (2022)

Lead actors: Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara

Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara Supporting artist: Salman Khan

Salman Khan Director: Mohan Raja

Mohan Raja Release date: 5 October 2022

5 October 2022 Run Time: 2 hours 37 minutes

2 hours 37 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.2

5.2 Revenue: ₹108.7 crore

₹108.7 crore Language: Telugu

The film stars Chiranjeevi as Brahma, a mysterious and dangerous man who is also nicknamed as Godfather. He learns that the Chief Minister’s son-in-law, Jaidev (Satya Dev), is planning to smuggle narcotics in Hyderabad. Brahma opposes this and becomes an obstacle to Jaidev, who plans to eliminate him. How does Brahma foils Jaidev’s plan and exposes him forms the crux of the plot.

Which action film mentioned above is your favourite out of all?

FAQs

Q: How do I find the best action movies on Netflix?

A: You can visit the OTT platform, Netflix. Tap on the ‘Movies’ section and select the ‘Action’ genre from the list.

Q: What are the top 10 best action movies on Netflix?

A: The top 10 best action movies on Netflix right now include Heart Of Stone, F9: The Fast Saga, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Jar Head 2, Adipurush, to name a few.

Q: What are some good action movies on Netflix?

A: Don, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Rush Hour, Main Hoon Na are some of the good action movies available on Netflix.

Q: What is the code for action movies on Netflix?

A: The code to find action movies on Netflix is Action & Adventure (1365).

