Diwali, the festival of lights, is a celebration that brings together families. From enjoying delicious food to doing puja and lighting diyas together, Diwali is an occasion to connect with your family and loved ones. Add an extra dose of fun this year by making it a Diwali movie night.

This Diwali, blend tradition with entertainment and let the magic of movies add a touch of sparkle to your festivities. And to make your movie night extra special, we’ve curated a list of the 30 best Diwali movies that you can enjoy with your loved ones.

1. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

IMDb

Lead actors: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukerji

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukerji Supporting Artist: Farida Jalal

Farida Jalal Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Release date: December 14, 2001

December 14, 2001 Run Time: 3h 30m

3h 30m IMBD Rating: 7.4

7.4 Revenue: ₹1.36 billion

₹1.36 billion Language: Hindi

Rahul, the son of an affluent family, gets banished by his parents after he decides to marry a girl from a middle-class family. The youngest son then goes on a quest to unite them.

2. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

IMDb

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amrish Puri

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amrish Puri Supporting Artist: Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher

Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher Director: Aditya Chopra

Aditya Chopra Release date: October 20, 1995

October 20, 1995 Run Time: 3h 1m

3h 1m IMBD Rating: 8

8 Revenue: ₹200 crore

₹200 crore Language: Hindi

Raj and Simran meet during a trip across Europe. After a tricky start, they eventually fall in love with each other. However, it turns out that Simran has been promised to a different guy and is taken to India and Raj follows her to win her father over.

3. Mohabbatein (2000)

IMDb

Lead actors: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Supporting Artist: Uday Chopra, Jugal Hansraj, Jimmy Sheirgill

Uday Chopra, Jugal Hansraj, Jimmy Sheirgill Director: Aditya Chopra

Aditya Chopra Release date: October 27, 2000

October 27, 2000 Run Time: 3h 36m

3h 36m IMBD Rating: 7.0

7.0 Revenue: ₹900.1 million

₹900.1 million Language: Hindi

Narayan Shankar, head of a prestigious school, stands for fear, and authority, and forbids his students to follow their herats. However, a new music teacher, Raj Aryan, joins the Gurukul to challenge his authority and bring a change.

4. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015)

IMDb

Lead actors: Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh

Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh Supporting Artist: Anupam Kher, Armaan Kohli, Swara Bhaskar

Anupam Kher, Armaan Kohli, Swara Bhaskar Director: Sooraj Barjatya

Sooraj Barjatya Release date: November 12, 2015

November 12, 2015 Run Time: 2h 44m

2h 44m IMBD Rating: 4.4

4.4 Revenue: ₹432 crore

₹432 crore Language: Hindi

Prince Yuvraj Vijay Singh gets replaced by his lookalike, Prem, by his half-brother just before his coronation. Princess Maithili, who has been engaged to Vijay falls in love with Prem instead.

5. Om Shanti Om (2007)

IMDb

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone,

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Supporting Artist: Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade, Kirron Kher

Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade, Kirron Kher Director: Farah Khan

Farah Khan Release date: November 9, 2007

November 9, 2007 Run Time: 2h 42m

2h 42m IMBD Rating: 6.7

6.7 Revenue: ₹150 crores

₹150 crores Language: Hindi

Om, a film extra, falls in love with a leading actress Shanti. He dies while trying to save her from a fire. 30 years later he is reborn and takes revenge for her murder.

6. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

IMDb

Lead actors: Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur

Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur Supporting Artist: Evelyn Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur

Evelyn Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur Director: Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji Release date: May 13, 2013

May 13, 2013 Run Time: 2h 40m

2h 40m IMBD Rating: 7.2

7.2 Revenue: ₹319.6 crore

₹319.6 crore Language: Hindi

Kabir and Naina share a bond on a camping trip to Manali. But before Naina can express her feelings, Labir leaves India. But as faith has it, they later reunite at a friend’s wedding and confess their feelings for each other.

7. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

IMDb

Lead actors: Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Fawad Khan

Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Fawad Khan Supporting Artist: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Lisa Haydon

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Lisa Haydon Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Release date: October 28, 2016

October 28, 2016 Run Time: 2h 38m

2h 38m IMBD Rating: 5.8

5.8 Revenue: ₹239.67 crore

₹239.67 crore Language: Hindi

Alizeh, a woman recovering from heartbreak, meets Ayan, in New York. They start forming an incredible bond and thereon experience love, heartbreaks, and facts of life together.

8. Ra.One (2011)

IMDb

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Rampal

Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Rampal Supporting Artist: Armaan Verma

Armaan Verma Director: Anubhav Sinha

Anubhav Sinha Release date: October 26, 2011

October 26, 2011 Run Time: 2h 36m

2h 36m IMBD Rating: 4.8

4.8 Revenue: ₹207 crore

₹207 crore Language: Hindi

Shekhar, a game developer is about to introduce his next big thing. However, things take an ugly turn when his robot Ra.One goes rogue and starts killing people. The only one who can stop him is G.One.

9. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

IMDb

Lead actors : Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukherji

: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukherji Supporting Artist: Sana Saeed

Sana Saeed Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Release date: October 16, 1998

October 16, 1998 Run Time: 2h 57m

2h 57m IMBD Rating: 7.5

7.5 Revenue: ₹1.07 billion

₹1.07 billion Language: Hindi

Anjali falls in love with her college best friend Rahul. However, Rahul is in love with a new girl Tina, and marries her. Eight years later, Rahul and his late wife Tina’s daughter tries to reunite Anjali with Rahul.

10. Chennai Express (2013)

IMDb

Lead actors: Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan

Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan Supporting Artist: Nikitin Dheer, Sathyaraj

Nikitin Dheer, Sathyaraj Director: Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty Release date: August 8, 2013

August 8, 2013 Run Time: 2h 21m

2h 21m IMBD Rating: 6.1

6.1 Revenue: ₹423 crores

₹423 crores Language: Hindi

Rahul, a young man, sets on a journey to immerse his late grandfather’s ashes at Rameshwaram. He meets a runaway bride Meena on the train and lands in some serious trouble after that.

11. Devdas (2002)

IMDb

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai

Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Supporting Artist: Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff

Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Release date: July 12, 2002

July 12, 2002 Run Time: 3h 5m

3h 5m IMBD Rating: 7.5

7.5 Revenue: ₹168 million

₹168 million Language: Hindi

After his wealthy family refuses to let Devdas marry a girl he loves, he takes up alcohol and a life of vice to numb the pain.

12. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013)

IMDb

Lead actors: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Supporting Artist: Supriya Pathak Kapur, Richa Chadda, Gulshan Devaiah

Supriya Pathak Kapur, Richa Chadda, Gulshan Devaiah Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Release date: November 13, 2013

November 13, 2013 Run Time: 2h 30m

2h 30m IMBD Rating: 6.4

6.4 Revenue: ₹201.4 crore

₹201.4 crore Language: Hindi

In this Indian adaptation of William Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’, Ram and Leela love each other. However, due to a 500-year war between their families, they had to make some sacrifices.

13. Bajirao Mastani (2015)

IMDb

Lead actors: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Supporting Artist: Tanvi Azmi, Milind Soman

Tanvi Azmi, Milind Soman Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Release date: December 18, 2015

December 18, 2015 Run Time: 2h 38m

2h 38m IMBD Rating: 7.2

7.2 Revenue: ₹356.2 crore

₹356.2 crore Language: Hindi

Maratha general, Baji Rao, who is married to Kashibai, falls in love with a warrior princess Mastani. They struggle to make their love triumph amid opposition from their families.

14. Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)

IMDb

Lead actors: Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh

Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh Supporting Artist: Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar

Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar Director: Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar Release date: June 5, 2015

June 5, 2015 Run Time: 2h 50m

2h 50m IMBD Rating: 7

7 Revenue: ₹1.44 billion

₹1.44 billion Language: Hindi

On the occasion of their 30th anniversary, Kamal and Neelam throw a party on a cruise and invite their close friends and family. However, on the journey, they learn valuable life lessons.

15. Padmaavat (2018)

IMDb

Lead actors: Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh Supporting Artist: Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh

Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Release date: January 25, 2018

January 25, 2018 Run Time: 2h 43m

2h 43m IMBD Rating: 7

7 Revenue: ₹5.72 billion

₹5.72 billion Language: Hindi

Queen Padmavati is happily married to a Rajput ruler. They live happily in their fortress with their subjects until a ruthless sultan, Alauddin Khalji declares war on them and gets obsessed with the Queen.

16. Karan Arjun (1995)

IMDb

Lead actors: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Raakhee

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Raakhee Supporting Artist: Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni

Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni Director: Rakesh Roshan

Rakesh Roshan Release date: January 13, 1995

January 13, 1995 Run Time: 2h 55m

2h 55m IMBD Rating: 6.8

6.8 Revenue: ₹43 crore

₹43 crore Language: Hindi

Two brothers Karan and Arjun reincarnate in different parts of the country. But the faith of their previous mother brings them together and they take revenge for their deaths.

17. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006)

IMDb

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukherji, Preity Zinta

Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukherji, Preity Zinta Supporting Artist: Amitabh Bachchan, Kirron Kher

Amitabh Bachchan, Kirron Kher Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Release date: August 11, 2006

August 11, 2006 Run Time: 3h 13m

3h 13m IMBD Rating: 6

6 Revenue: ₹1.13 billion

₹1.13 billion Language: Hindi

Dev and Maya start forming a bond after facing struggles in their marriage. However, they start falling in love with each other instead.

18. Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

IMDb

Lead actors: Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna

Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna Supporting Artist: Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni

Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni Director: Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar Release date: August 10, 2001

August 10, 2001 Run Time: 3h 3m

3h 3m IMBD Rating: 8.1

8.1 Revenue: ₹397.2 million

₹397.2 million Language: Hindi

Three childhood friends go their separate ways due to their different approaches towards life, love, and relationships.

19. Dhoom 2 (2006)

IMdb

Lead actors: Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Supporting Artist: Bipasha Basu, Uday Chopra

Bipasha Basu, Uday Chopra Director: Sanjay Gadhvi

Sanjay Gadhvi Release date: November 24, 2006

November 24, 2006 Run Time: 2h 32m

2h 32m IMBD Rating: 6.5

6.5 Revenue: ₹1.5 billion

₹1.5 billion Language: Hindi

A fearless thief known as Mr. A is infamous for stealing valuable artifacts. He teams up with a girl who is a con artist to steal more things. But there’s a secret she’s keeping from him.

20. Bang Bang (2014)

IMDb

Lead actors: Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif

Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif Supporting Artist: Kanwaljit Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill

Kanwaljit Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill Director: Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand Release date: October 2, 2014

October 2, 2014 Run Time: 2h 33m

2h 33m IMBD Rating: 5.6

5.6 Revenue: ₹352 crore

₹352 crore Language: Hindi

Harleen leads a boring life as a bank manager and lives with her grandmother. But her world turns upside down when she meets Rajveer, a mysterious man.

21. Don (2006)

IMDb

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra,

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Supporting Artist: Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal Director: Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar Release date: October 20, 2006

October 20, 2006 Run Time: 2h 51m

2h 51m IMBD Rating: 7.1

7.1 Revenue: ₹106.34 crore

₹106.34 crore Language: Hindi

DCP D’Silva hires criminal kingpin Don’s lookalike Vijay to find his secrets. However, Vijay struggles to reveal his true identity as D’Silva dies.

22. Dil Se (1998)

IMDb

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, Preity Zinta

Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, Preity Zinta Supporting Artist: Mita Vasisht

Mita Vasisht Director: Mani Ratnam

Mani Ratnam Release date: August 21, 1998

August 21, 1998 Run Time: 2h 43m

2h 43m IMBD Rating: 7.5

7.5 Revenue: ₹28.40 crores

₹28.40 crores Language: Hindi

Amar, a radio broadcaster, falls for a mysterious woman who does not reciprocate his feelings. But when Amar prepares to get married to a different woman, she arrives at his doorstep asking for help.

23. Taal (1999)

IMDb

Lead actors: Aishwarya Rai, Akshaye Khanna, Anil Kapoor

Aishwarya Rai, Akshaye Khanna, Anil Kapoor Supporting Artist: Amrish Puri

Amrish Puri Director: Subhash Ghai

Subhash Ghai Release date: August 13, 1999

August 13, 1999 Run Time: 2h 59m

2h 59m IMBD Rating: 6.6

6.6 Revenue: ₹51.16 crore

₹51.16 crore Language: Hindi

Mansi becomes famous with Vikrant’s help after her ex-boyfriend’s family humiliates her and her father. But things get complicated when her ex-boyfriend tries to win her back.

24. Lagaan (2001)

IMDb

Lead actors: Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh,

Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Supporting Artist: Rachel Shelley

Rachel Shelley Director: Ashutosh Gowariker

Ashutosh Gowariker Release date: June 15, 2001

June 15, 2001 Run Time: 3h 44m

3h 44m IMBD Rating: 8.1

8.1 Revenue: ₹659.7 million

₹659.7 million Language: Hindi

During the British Raj, a farmer named Bhuvan accepts a challenge by Captain Andrew Russell to beat his team in cricket. If Bhuvan and his team win, the village will not pay taxes for the next three years.

25. Singh Is Kinng (2008)

IMDb

Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif Supporting Artist: Om Puri

Om Puri Director: Anees Bazmee

Anees Bazmee Release date: August 8, 2008

August 8, 2008 Run Time: 2h 15m

2h 15m IMBD Rating: 5.7

5.7 Revenue: ₹136 crore

₹136 crore Language: Hindi

Happy, a village boy known for his fun antics, is sent to Australia to fetch Lakhan so that he can meet his ailing father. However, it turns out that Lakhan is now a notorious local underworld don.

26. Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)

IMDb

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma Supporting Artist: Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher Director: Yash Chopra

Yash Chopra Release date: November 13, 2012

November 13, 2012 Run Time: 2h 56m

2h 56m IMBD Rating: 6.7

6.7 Revenue: ₹235.66 crore

₹235.66 crore Language: Hindi

Samar falls in love with Meera after he meets her in London. However, he starts working as a bomb specialist in India after Meera rejects him. Akira, a journalist, falls in love with Samar but despite this, she tries to reunite the two lovers.

27. Kabir Singh (2019)

IMDb

Lead actors: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani,

Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Supporting Artist: Soham Majumdar

Soham Majumdar Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Release date: June 21, 2019

June 21, 2019 Run Time: 2h 53m

2h 53m IMBD Rating: 7

7 Revenue: ₹379 crores

₹379 crores Language: Hindi

Kabir, an intelligent but short-tempered medical student, falls in love with Preeti. He later spirals into a world of drugs, alcohol, and rage after Preeti’s father her off to another man.

28. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

IMDb

Lead actors: Salman Khan, Harshaali Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Salman Khan, Harshaali Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan Supporting Artist: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Director: Kabir Khan

Kabir Khan Release date: July 17, 2015

July 17, 2015 Run Time: 2h 43m

2h 43m IMBD Rating: 8.1

8.1 Revenue: ₹918.18 crore

₹918.18 crore Language: Hindi

Pawan, a Lord Hanuman devote, finds a little girl who is speech impaired. After finding out that the girl is from Pakistan, he tries everything he can to help her reunite with her family.

29. 3 Idiots (2009)

IMDb

Lead actors: Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi Supporting Artist: Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani

Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani Release date: December 25, 2009

December 25, 2009 Run Time: 2h 50m

2h 50m IMBD Rating: 8.4

8.4 Revenue: ₹4.0061 billion

₹4.0061 billion Language: Hindi

Farhan and Raju form a great bond with their fellow roommate Rancho due to his unique outlook towards life. However, they drift apart after finishing college only to be reunited due to an absurd bet.

30. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

IMDb

Lead actors: Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar

Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar Supporting Artist: Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif Director: Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar Release date: July 15, 2011

July 15, 2011 Run Time: 2h 35m

2h 35m IMBD Rating: 8.2

8.2 Revenue: ₹1.53 billion

₹1.53 billion Language: Hindi

Three college Kabir, Imran, and Arjun take a road trip across Europe, years after drifting apart. The trip is an opportunity for them to mend fences and learn valuable life lessons as well.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Which movie was released on Diwali?

Ans. Some movies that were released on Diwali were – Ram Setu(2022), Thank God(2022), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo(2015), and Bodyguard(2011), among others.

Q2. What should I watch on Diwali night?

Ans. You can watch some of these movies on Diwali night – Om Shanti Om (2007), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani(2013), Chennai Express(2013), and Dil Dhadakne Do(2015).

Q3. Which movie is related to Diwali?

Ans. Here are some movies that are related to Diwali – Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994), and Mohabbatein (2000).

Hope your Diwali night binge-watching is sorted!

