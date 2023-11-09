Diwali, the festival of lights, is a celebration that brings together families. From enjoying delicious food to doing puja and lighting diyas together, Diwali is an occasion to connect with your family and loved ones. Add an extra dose of fun this year by making it a Diwali movie night.
This Diwali, blend tradition with entertainment and let the magic of movies add a touch of sparkle to your festivities. And to make your movie night extra special, we’ve curated a list of the 30 best Diwali movies that you can enjoy with your loved ones.
|S. No.
|Movie & Year
|IMDb Rating
|1.
|Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)
|7.4
|2.
|Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)
|8
|3.
|Mohabbatein (2000)
|7
|4.
|Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015)
|4.4
|5.
|Om Shanti Om (2007)
|6.7
|6.
|Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)
|7.2
|7.
|Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)
|5.8
|8.
|Ra.One (2011)
|4.8
|9.
|Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)
|7.5
|10.
|Chennai Express (2013)
|6.1
|11.
|Devdas (2002)
|7.5
|12.
|Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013)
|6.4
|13.
|Bajirao Mastani (2015)
|7.2
|14.
|Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)
|7
|15.
|Padmaavat (2018)
|7
|16.
|Karan Arjun (1995)
|6.8
|17.
|Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006)
|6
|18.
|Dil Chahta Hai (2001)
|8.1
|19.
|Dhoom 2 (2006)
|6.5
|20.
|Bang Bang (2014)
|5.6
|21.
|Don (2006)
|7.1
|22.
|Dil Se (1998)
|7.5
|23.
|Taal (1999)
|6.6
|24.
|Lagaan (2001)
|8.1
|25.
|Singh Is Kinng (2008)
|5.7
|26.
|Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)
|6.7
|27.
|Kabir Singh (2019)
|7
|28.
|Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)
|8.1
|29.
|3 Idiots (2009)
|8.4
|30.
|Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)
|8.2
Also Read: Diwali Fun Games
1. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)
- Lead actors: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukerji
- Supporting Artist: Farida Jalal
- Director: Karan Johar
- Release date: December 14, 2001
- Run Time: 3h 30m
- IMBD Rating: 7.4
- Revenue: ₹1.36 billion
- Language: Hindi
Rahul, the son of an affluent family, gets banished by his parents after he decides to marry a girl from a middle-class family. The youngest son then goes on a quest to unite them.
2. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)
- Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amrish Puri
- Supporting Artist: Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher
- Director: Aditya Chopra
- Release date: October 20, 1995
- Run Time: 3h 1m
- IMBD Rating: 8
- Revenue: ₹200 crore
- Language: Hindi
Raj and Simran meet during a trip across Europe. After a tricky start, they eventually fall in love with each other. However, it turns out that Simran has been promised to a different guy and is taken to India and Raj follows her to win her father over.
3. Mohabbatein (2000)
- Lead actors: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai
- Supporting Artist: Uday Chopra, Jugal Hansraj, Jimmy Sheirgill
- Director: Aditya Chopra
- Release date: October 27, 2000
- Run Time: 3h 36m
- IMBD Rating: 7.0
- Revenue: ₹900.1 million
- Language: Hindi
Narayan Shankar, head of a prestigious school, stands for fear, and authority, and forbids his students to follow their herats. However, a new music teacher, Raj Aryan, joins the Gurukul to challenge his authority and bring a change.
Also Read: Punny Diwali Greetings
4. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015)
- Lead actors: Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh
- Supporting Artist: Anupam Kher, Armaan Kohli, Swara Bhaskar
- Director: Sooraj Barjatya
- Release date: November 12, 2015
- Run Time: 2h 44m
- IMBD Rating: 4.4
- Revenue: ₹432 crore
- Language: Hindi
Prince Yuvraj Vijay Singh gets replaced by his lookalike, Prem, by his half-brother just before his coronation. Princess Maithili, who has been engaged to Vijay falls in love with Prem instead.
5. Om Shanti Om (2007)
- Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone,
- Supporting Artist: Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade, Kirron Kher
- Director: Farah Khan
- Release date: November 9, 2007
- Run Time: 2h 42m
- IMBD Rating: 6.7
- Revenue: ₹150 crores
- Language: Hindi
Om, a film extra, falls in love with a leading actress Shanti. He dies while trying to save her from a fire. 30 years later he is reborn and takes revenge for her murder.
6. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)
- Lead actors: Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur
- Supporting Artist: Evelyn Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur
- Director: Ayan Mukerji
- Release date: May 13, 2013
- Run Time: 2h 40m
- IMBD Rating: 7.2
- Revenue: ₹319.6 crore
- Language: Hindi
Kabir and Naina share a bond on a camping trip to Manali. But before Naina can express her feelings, Labir leaves India. But as faith has it, they later reunite at a friend’s wedding and confess their feelings for each other.
Also Read: Unique house decoration ideas for Diwali
7. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)
- Lead actors: Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Fawad Khan
- Supporting Artist: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Lisa Haydon
- Director: Karan Johar
- Release date: October 28, 2016
- Run Time: 2h 38m
- IMBD Rating: 5.8
- Revenue: ₹239.67 crore
- Language: Hindi
Alizeh, a woman recovering from heartbreak, meets Ayan, in New York. They start forming an incredible bond and thereon experience love, heartbreaks, and facts of life together.
8. Ra.One (2011)
- Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Rampal
- Supporting Artist: Armaan Verma
- Director: Anubhav Sinha
- Release date: October 26, 2011
- Run Time: 2h 36m
- IMBD Rating: 4.8
- Revenue: ₹207 crore
- Language: Hindi
Shekhar, a game developer is about to introduce his next big thing. However, things take an ugly turn when his robot Ra.One goes rogue and starts killing people. The only one who can stop him is G.One.
Also Read: Best Diwali Ads
9. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)
- Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukherji
- Supporting Artist: Sana Saeed
- Director: Karan Johar
- Release date: October 16, 1998
- Run Time: 2h 57m
- IMBD Rating: 7.5
- Revenue: ₹1.07 billion
- Language: Hindi
Anjali falls in love with her college best friend Rahul. However, Rahul is in love with a new girl Tina, and marries her. Eight years later, Rahul and his late wife Tina’s daughter tries to reunite Anjali with Rahul.
10. Chennai Express (2013)
- Lead actors: Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan
- Supporting Artist: Nikitin Dheer, Sathyaraj
- Director: Rohit Shetty
- Release date: August 8, 2013
- Run Time: 2h 21m
- IMBD Rating: 6.1
- Revenue: ₹423 crores
- Language: Hindi
Rahul, a young man, sets on a journey to immerse his late grandfather’s ashes at Rameshwaram. He meets a runaway bride Meena on the train and lands in some serious trouble after that.
Also Read: Ways To Light Up Someone’s Life This Diwali
11. Devdas (2002)
- Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai
- Supporting Artist: Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff
- Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Release date: July 12, 2002
- Run Time: 3h 5m
- IMBD Rating: 7.5
- Revenue: ₹168 million
- Language: Hindi
After his wealthy family refuses to let Devdas marry a girl he loves, he takes up alcohol and a life of vice to numb the pain.
12. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013)
- Lead actors: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh
- Supporting Artist: Supriya Pathak Kapur, Richa Chadda, Gulshan Devaiah
- Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Release date: November 13, 2013
- Run Time: 2h 30m
- IMBD Rating: 6.4
- Revenue: ₹201.4 crore
- Language: Hindi
In this Indian adaptation of William Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’, Ram and Leela love each other. However, due to a 500-year war between their families, they had to make some sacrifices.
13. Bajirao Mastani (2015)
- Lead actors: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra
- Supporting Artist: Tanvi Azmi, Milind Soman
- Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Release date: December 18, 2015
- Run Time: 2h 38m
- IMBD Rating: 7.2
- Revenue: ₹356.2 crore
- Language: Hindi
Maratha general, Baji Rao, who is married to Kashibai, falls in love with a warrior princess Mastani. They struggle to make their love triumph amid opposition from their families.
Also Read: Honest Diwali Greetings
14. Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)
- Lead actors: Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh
- Supporting Artist: Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar
- Director: Zoya Akhtar
- Release date: June 5, 2015
- Run Time: 2h 50m
- IMBD Rating: 7
- Revenue: ₹1.44 billion
- Language: Hindi
On the occasion of their 30th anniversary, Kamal and Neelam throw a party on a cruise and invite their close friends and family. However, on the journey, they learn valuable life lessons.
Check Out – Funny Diwali Invitations
15. Padmaavat (2018)
- Lead actors: Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh
- Supporting Artist: Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh
- Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Release date: January 25, 2018
- Run Time: 2h 43m
- IMBD Rating: 7
- Revenue: ₹5.72 billion
- Language: Hindi
Queen Padmavati is happily married to a Rajput ruler. They live happily in their fortress with their subjects until a ruthless sultan, Alauddin Khalji declares war on them and gets obsessed with the Queen.
16. Karan Arjun (1995)
- Lead actors: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Raakhee
- Supporting Artist: Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni
- Director: Rakesh Roshan
- Release date: January 13, 1995
- Run Time: 2h 55m
- IMBD Rating: 6.8
- Revenue: ₹43 crore
- Language: Hindi
Two brothers Karan and Arjun reincarnate in different parts of the country. But the faith of their previous mother brings them together and they take revenge for their deaths.
17. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006)
- Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukherji, Preity Zinta
- Supporting Artist: Amitabh Bachchan, Kirron Kher
- Director: Karan Johar
- Release date: August 11, 2006
- Run Time: 3h 13m
- IMBD Rating: 6
- Revenue: ₹1.13 billion
- Language: Hindi
Dev and Maya start forming a bond after facing struggles in their marriage. However, they start falling in love with each other instead.
18. Dil Chahta Hai (2001)
- Lead actors: Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna
- Supporting Artist: Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni
- Director: Farhan Akhtar
- Release date: August 10, 2001
- Run Time: 3h 3m
- IMBD Rating: 8.1
- Revenue: ₹397.2 million
- Language: Hindi
Three childhood friends go their separate ways due to their different approaches towards life, love, and relationships.
19. Dhoom 2 (2006)
- Lead actors: Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai
- Supporting Artist: Bipasha Basu, Uday Chopra
- Director: Sanjay Gadhvi
- Release date: November 24, 2006
- Run Time: 2h 32m
- IMBD Rating: 6.5
- Revenue: ₹1.5 billion
- Language: Hindi
A fearless thief known as Mr. A is infamous for stealing valuable artifacts. He teams up with a girl who is a con artist to steal more things. But there’s a secret she’s keeping from him.
20. Bang Bang (2014)
- Lead actors: Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif
- Supporting Artist: Kanwaljit Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill
- Director: Siddharth Anand
- Release date: October 2, 2014
- Run Time: 2h 33m
- IMBD Rating: 5.6
- Revenue: ₹352 crore
- Language: Hindi
Harleen leads a boring life as a bank manager and lives with her grandmother. But her world turns upside down when she meets Rajveer, a mysterious man.
21. Don (2006)
- Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra,
- Supporting Artist: Arjun Rampal
- Director: Farhan Akhtar
- Release date: October 20, 2006
- Run Time: 2h 51m
- IMBD Rating: 7.1
- Revenue: ₹106.34 crore
- Language: Hindi
DCP D’Silva hires criminal kingpin Don’s lookalike Vijay to find his secrets. However, Vijay struggles to reveal his true identity as D’Silva dies.
22. Dil Se (1998)
- Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, Preity Zinta
- Supporting Artist: Mita Vasisht
- Director: Mani Ratnam
- Release date: August 21, 1998
- Run Time: 2h 43m
- IMBD Rating: 7.5
- Revenue: ₹28.40 crores
- Language: Hindi
Amar, a radio broadcaster, falls for a mysterious woman who does not reciprocate his feelings. But when Amar prepares to get married to a different woman, she arrives at his doorstep asking for help.
23. Taal (1999)
- Lead actors: Aishwarya Rai, Akshaye Khanna, Anil Kapoor
- Supporting Artist: Amrish Puri
- Director: Subhash Ghai
- Release date: August 13, 1999
- Run Time: 2h 59m
- IMBD Rating: 6.6
- Revenue: ₹51.16 crore
- Language: Hindi
Mansi becomes famous with Vikrant’s help after her ex-boyfriend’s family humiliates her and her father. But things get complicated when her ex-boyfriend tries to win her back.
24. Lagaan (2001)
- Lead actors: Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh,
- Supporting Artist: Rachel Shelley
- Director: Ashutosh Gowariker
- Release date: June 15, 2001
- Run Time: 3h 44m
- IMBD Rating: 8.1
- Revenue: ₹659.7 million
- Language: Hindi
During the British Raj, a farmer named Bhuvan accepts a challenge by Captain Andrew Russell to beat his team in cricket. If Bhuvan and his team win, the village will not pay taxes for the next three years.
25. Singh Is Kinng (2008)
- Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif
- Supporting Artist: Om Puri
- Director: Anees Bazmee
- Release date: August 8, 2008
- Run Time: 2h 15m
- IMBD Rating: 5.7
- Revenue: ₹136 crore
- Language: Hindi
Happy, a village boy known for his fun antics, is sent to Australia to fetch Lakhan so that he can meet his ailing father. However, it turns out that Lakhan is now a notorious local underworld don.
26. Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)
- Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma
- Supporting Artist: Anupam Kher
- Director: Yash Chopra
- Release date: November 13, 2012
- Run Time: 2h 56m
- IMBD Rating: 6.7
- Revenue: ₹235.66 crore
- Language: Hindi
Samar falls in love with Meera after he meets her in London. However, he starts working as a bomb specialist in India after Meera rejects him. Akira, a journalist, falls in love with Samar but despite this, she tries to reunite the two lovers.
27. Kabir Singh (2019)
- Lead actors: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani,
- Supporting Artist: Soham Majumdar
- Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga
- Release date: June 21, 2019
- Run Time: 2h 53m
- IMBD Rating: 7
- Revenue: ₹379 crores
- Language: Hindi
Kabir, an intelligent but short-tempered medical student, falls in love with Preeti. He later spirals into a world of drugs, alcohol, and rage after Preeti’s father her off to another man.
28. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)
- Lead actors: Salman Khan, Harshaali Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan
- Supporting Artist: Nawazuddin Siddiqui
- Director: Kabir Khan
- Release date: July 17, 2015
- Run Time: 2h 43m
- IMBD Rating: 8.1
- Revenue: ₹918.18 crore
- Language: Hindi
Pawan, a Lord Hanuman devote, finds a little girl who is speech impaired. After finding out that the girl is from Pakistan, he tries everything he can to help her reunite with her family.
29. 3 Idiots (2009)
- Lead actors: Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi
- Supporting Artist: Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani
- Director: Rajkumar Hirani
- Release date: December 25, 2009
- Run Time: 2h 50m
- IMBD Rating: 8.4
- Revenue: ₹4.0061 billion
- Language: Hindi
Farhan and Raju form a great bond with their fellow roommate Rancho due to his unique outlook towards life. However, they drift apart after finishing college only to be reunited due to an absurd bet.
30. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)
- Lead actors: Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar
- Supporting Artist: Katrina Kaif
- Director: Zoya Akhtar
- Release date: July 15, 2011
- Run Time: 2h 35m
- IMBD Rating: 8.2
- Revenue: ₹1.53 billion
- Language: Hindi
Three college Kabir, Imran, and Arjun take a road trip across Europe, years after drifting apart. The trip is an opportunity for them to mend fences and learn valuable life lessons as well.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q1. Which movie was released on Diwali?
Ans. Some movies that were released on Diwali were – Ram Setu(2022), Thank God(2022), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo(2015), and Bodyguard(2011), among others.
Q2. What should I watch on Diwali night?
Ans. You can watch some of these movies on Diwali night – Om Shanti Om (2007), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani(2013), Chennai Express(2013), and Dil Dhadakne Do(2015).
Q3. Which movie is related to Diwali?
Ans. Here are some movies that are related to Diwali – Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994), and Mohabbatein (2000).
Hope your Diwali night binge-watching is sorted!
Featured Image: IMDb