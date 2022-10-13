From oh-so-dramatic arguments and fights to side-splitting tasks, Bigg Boss 16 has been serving us some intriguing moments with its brand-new season. Let’s be honest, we all wait for its fresh new episode each night, right?

There are several moments from each episode that make us sit on the edge of our seats. To relive the episode once again, here are all the highlights from the recent episode. Let’s check it out, shall we?

1. Bigg Boss Waasi’s, get up!

Just like every other morning in this brand-new season, the housemates wake up to the loud alarm sound and sing the now-so-famous BB anthem in the garden area.

2. Archana creates a massive ruckus in the house for a piece of ginger.

Archana plunders a small piece of ginger from one bedroom and claims that it has been in her bag. Nimrit asks Archana to give their ginger back, to which the latter denies. Later, Gautam talks to Archana and she gives it back to him. Sajid, Abdu and Shiv later make fun of the entire fiasco.

3. Shalin kisses Soundarya and Gautam calls it a cheap act.

Gautam Vig hugs Tina and says ‘ yeh mera roll-on hain‘ to tease Shalin. Then, Shalin kisses Soundarya on her cheek and this does not go down well with Gautam, who criticises it as cheapness. Later, Gautam and Soundarya get into an argument. Shalin tells Gautam that he was just kidding and he shouldn’t get so serious. In the washroom, Soundarya tells Gori that she and Shalin were just kidding. In the living room, Gautam tells Nimrit and Sreejita that he doesn’t like such things. Later, Tina tells Shalin that his act was absolutely uncalled for and he shouldn’t have done that.

4. Tina is hurt by Shalin’s statement.

Shalin tells Tina that she might emotionally damage him. The latter angrily leaves the living area and confesses that there are some people who don’t understand her, in front Abdu. Abdu tells her that it’s a game and she shouldn’t care much. Later, Soundarya jokingly tells Abdu that everyone likes her, including Shalin.

5. Bigg Boss chahte hain ki Ankit confession room mein aaye!

Bigg Boss calls Ankit into the confession room and asks for some gossip from the house. He tells that everyone has two faces in the house and reveals his observation about housemates. He says that Sumbul is confused and lost in the house. Also, Tina is observing everyone and playing strategically. He also says that Shalin and Tina’s relationship is all for the show and not genuine. He states that Archana does everything for the cameras.

6. Archana, shut up!

Bigg Boss asks all the contestants to name one housemate with the most annoying voice. Everyone takes Archana’s name, except Gori and Sajid, who nominate Sreejita and Manya, respectively. On the other hand, Archana takes Soundarya’s name. Then, Bigg Boss asks Archana to keep quiet and not speak at all until further notice. Then, Bigg Boss calls Shalin to the confession room, where Archana is already present and tells him that he will act as Archana’s voice from now onwards. He will need to convey Archana’s messages to the housemates. If he succeeds, he will earn a few packets of chicken for the next two weeks. He accepts the challenge and dons the parrot cap.

7. It’s all about ginger and chicken.

Gautam and Nimrat enter Archana’s room to search for the hidden ginger, taking the advantage of her task. The housemates, including Abdu Rozik, Nimrit and Priyanka, try and make Archana talk. Later, Shalin tells Archana that if she gets power after the task, she needs to save him. After the successful completion of the task, Bigg Boss hands over the chicken to Shalin, as promised. He also gives one kilogram of ginger to Archana, considering her love towards the food item.

8. Shalin and Gautam talk and sort out their issues.

The duo sorts the issue between them, in front of Nimrit. Shalin asks Gautam not to ruin their friendship because of the girls. Shalin says ‘ koi kisi se kam nahi hain‘. Gautam says sorry and Shalin jokingly hits him.

9. The all-new BB task.

In a snippet from tomorrow’s episode, Bigg Boss asks all the housemates to make a concoction of different juices, with different labels – like boring angoor and ghamandi gaajar, and hand it over to the deserving housemate.

We can’t wait to see what BB has in store for all these contestants!