There might be a gazillion television shows out there, but Bigg Boss will always be the most lovable desi show out there. It has something quite interesting that makes each of its viewers wait eagerly for the next episode.

While the entire episode was quite interesting, here are the main highlights from the recent episode. Let’s go, shall we?

The Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode starts with Salman Khan introducing the show.

1. Now, that’s a kickass morning with a twist.

The housemates, who were singing the BB anthem from the start of this season, woke up to Salman Khan’s Allah Duhaai Hai song. The host later tells them that he’s the boss of the house for the day. He then asks all the housemates to make a concoction of different juices, with witty labels – like boring angoor, paltu pyaaz and ghamandi gaajar, and hand it over to the deserving housemate to seek revenge.

2. Salman Khan’s special secret task to Sajid and Abdu.

Salman calls Sajid into the confession room and gives him a special task. He tells him that he will need to smuggle some personal things from the housemates and bring them to him. He, along with his partner in crime, Abdu, skillfully collects Sumbul’s photograph, Shalin’s shaker, Tina’s teddy bear and Gautam’s shoes and hands them over to Salman.

3. Here comes an even bigger task for Sajid.

Salman again calls Sajid into the confession room and gives him an even bigger challenge to smuggle Abdu and convince the housemates that he is missing. Sajid intelligently convinced the housemates that Abdu is actually missing. Later, Salman enters the activity area, where Abdu is hiding and has a chat with him. Later, they enter the house together.

4. Salman interacts with all the housemates.

The host makes fun of Archana and calls her an entertainer. He then asked everyone to clap for Ankit as he uttered 6600 in the last week. He then reveals the things Sajid and Abdu stole and promises to return them if they correctly guess the name of the housemate who made the following remarks about them. Tina gets her bear back as she answers the statement by Nimrit about her correctly. Gautam also gets his shoes back as he guesses his statement by Tina correctly. Tina herself confesses her statement to Sumbul and the latter receives her photograph back. Shalin couldn’t get his shaker back as he didn’t give the correct answer.

5. Soundarya makes an insensitive statement about Priyanka.

The duo indulge in an argument as the former made a demeaning statement about the latter‘s private matter. The host revealed that Soundarya had said, “ Ankit’s mother will kill herself when she enters her house as a daughter-in-law.” Later, Soundarya tells Shiv that it was just a joke. On the other hand, Priyanka cries in front of Sajid. The duo gets into a verbal altercation in the end.

6. Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu are in the house.

The duo entered the house for the promotion of their upcoming movie, Code Name Tiranga. At Parineeti’s request, Abdu sang Itna Sohna song for her and Harrdy asked MC Stan to rap for him. Later, Parineeti asked Shalin to dance with her and told him that all the girls are loving him. Then, they play a game where Harrdy, just like his character in the movie, hilariously guesses the feelings of the housemates. In the end, the duo asked all the housemates to name one contestant who fits the best to their songs where Sumbul reveals that she has two jigar ka tukdas, Shalin and Tina.

7. Sumbul’s father gives her a reality check.

Sumbul’s father walks onto the stage and she starts sobbing as soon as she sees him. Her father alerts her not to be too pure-hearted and gives an earful to Shalin and Tina about how they took advantage of her innocence. He said that they could have helped her but instead, they painted a negative image of her. He praised Shiv, Ankit, Gautam and Archana for supporting Sumbul. Salman asks Sumbul to be more careful. Sumbul’s father takes an exit from the show after reciting a poem for his daughter.

8. Salman Khan asks housemates to be more cautious.

The host takes leave after warning the contestants about tomorrow’s episode. Shalin and Tina, in the washroom, were unhappy with the entire fiasco.

Oh wow, we just can’t wait for another episode!

