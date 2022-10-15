With almost two weeks since Bigg Boss 16 started airing on our television, the show only gets better and better with each passing minute. The drama, the fights, the friendship, and the romance are slowly budding on the show making each episode juicier than the previous one. We have had two captains, a love triangle, and a kiss on Bigg Boss 16 to date and the show promises to give us even more! After Shukravaar Ka Vaar, the excitement level for the Day 15 episode of Bigg Boss 16 that will be telecasted tonight has only increased.

A still from Bigg Boss 16

Before we get into the promo of the Day 15 episode of Bigg Boss 16, let’s recap what has happened in the show in the past week. Shall we?

1. Abdu Rozik is the cutest member of the house. Hands down!

Abdu Rozik has been winning the hearts of his fans with his entertaining personality. He made his own track in the house and channelled his inner Chulbul Pandey. He also sang ‘ Tum Hi Ho’ from Aashiqui 2 which has instantly made him a fan favourite since Day 1. Abdu was seen engaged in a deep conversation with Tina.

2. Host Salman Khan is annoyed by Shalin Bhanot.

In the latest episode, Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan did not look pleased by Shalin’s performance in the house this week. Salman Khan brought up that incident when Shalin questioned a doctor’s qualifications and disrespected the professional. He took cognizance of his behaviour and told Shalin Bhanot that he is not some VIP! The drama!

3. Tensions and the love triangle.

Shalin conveyed his feelings for Tina but he went on to kiss Soundarya Sharma. He told Tina that he is in love with her but she might damage him emotionally. So Tina went ahead and started getting cosy with Gautam to make Shalin jealous. Sumbul was caught sharing warm hugs with Shalin. Archana was seen stealing ginger. Many housemates questioned Gori Nagori‘s upbringing.

Tell us how many times did Archana use the word 'Adrak' in the video👇🏼



Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par.

Anytime on @justvoot#BB16 #BiggBoss#ArchanaGautam pic.twitter.com/WjIFoqxLPH — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 14, 2022

Now, let’s get back to what we can expect in the Day 15 episode tonight. Here’s all about the Bigg Boss promo:

1. A confession wreaks havoc in the Bigg Boss house.

After Salman Khan schooled Shalin, Shalin is seen saying “ band baj gayi hai.” We are yet to see how Shalin implements Salman’s advice from the previous episode. Shalin asks contestants if they ever felt disrespected by his behaviour.

Ek aisa khulaasa jisse padi doston mein daraar, kya naya mod aayega inke rishte mein iss #ShanivaarKaVaar?⚡



Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot#BB16 #BiggBoss@BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/IXoikD090x — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 15, 2022

2. Sumbul, Tina and Shalin – a triangle.

After Sumbul’s father reprimanded Tina and Shalin, three contestants are caught in an emotional upheaval. Sumbul is seen crying and asks Tina Datta and Shalin to stay away from her. Tina speaks to Sumbul and tells her, “I did not do anything wrong to you Sumbul.”

Sumbul ke pitaji ne li Shalin ki class, kya samajh paayegi ek beti apne pita ke dil ki aawaaz? 🥺



Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot#BB16 #BiggBoss #ShukravaarKaVaar@BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/eKO8zljR0y — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 13, 2022

Bigg Boss Day 14 Highlights

Drama is surely simmering in the upcoming episodes. We cannot wait to catch the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16 that will be aired tonight on Colors TV and Voot Select.

