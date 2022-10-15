Bigg Boss has been keeping us on the edge of our seats for the last fifteen seasons with its intriguing fights and non-stop drama. And, that’s the sole reason why we have binge-watched each season with equal excitement.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16 Day 14 Live Written Updates

With several shocking moments squeezed into an hour-long episode of Bigg Boss 16, there’s just too much to catch up on in such a little time. Worry not, we are here with all the written updates from the latest episode.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16 Day 14 Highlights

Shanivaar Ka Vaar!

The dapper host Salman Khan makes an entrance and introduces the viewers to Saam, Daam, Dand, Bhed game.

Here’s what Sumbul has to say.

The show starts with Shalin clarifying himself with Sumbul. He says that he cannot afford to create such a bad image in the media as he also has a six-year-old son. Tina also joins them. Sumbul then says that they both are her closest friends and they should stay away from her if she’s causing a problem in their lives. They decide not to talk about it ever again. Shalin gets emotional and talks about his son.

Soundarya feels sorry.

Soundarya apologises to Ankit for her insensitive statement.

Is this the end for the trio?

Sumbul cries that she cannot hurt her father any further and therefore, she can’t stay as close as she was earlier with Shalin and Tina. Tina says that they were just concerned about her. Nimrit and Soundarya console Sumbul. Later, the trio hold hands together and decides to put an end to this chapter.

Salman’s advice to Sumbul.

Salman tells Sumbul that she mistook her father’s advice by forgiving Shalin and Tina. In response, Sumbul says that she never wants to hurt her father but she’s confused. Salman tells her that she can always ask her fellow contestants for help as they are experienced and will always be there for her.

Priyanka VS Nimrit.

The host introduces Saam, which means balance. In this task, he asks housemates to name the contestant between Priyanka and Nimrit who’s playing the better game. A weighing scale is placed before them and the housemates vote by dropping a ‘thumbs up’ block in the favour of their preferred contestant. Priyanka wins the task.

Sidharth Malhotra and Rakulpreet Singh’s smashing entry.

The duo enter the house for promoting their upcoming movie, Thank God. They interact with the housemates and have a fun chat with them. Salman pulls Sidharth’s legs by congratulating him on his soon-to-be wedding. The actors ask a couple of housemates to dance together including Nimrit-Abdu, Shalin-Tina and Ankit-Priyanka. The last couple was praised by everyone.

The new task for Abdu-Sajid.

The Thank God actors give a new task to the housemates. They reveal that the contestants will need to do some activities for receiving something in return. They first ask Abdu to bring eight items from all the rooms in the house, in order to get pizzas and burgers. He successfully completes the task and receives a pizza and a burger.

MC Stan and his love for chains.

Next, they ask MC Stan to count his chains and ask him to throw his chain in a basket. However, they reveal that they were just kidding. Then, they asked him to hand over the nakli, asli, fuski and vat chains to a suitable housemate. He gives the chain to Shalin, Sajid, Sumbul and Shiv respectively. He gets a voice message from his mother in return.

Salman schools Shalin for his misbehaviour.

Salman then asks the housemates to name a contestant who deserves to be punished. With six votes, Shalin is the most-voted character and is asked to sit on a special seat by the host. Shalin expresses his feelings with his statements, shared with Nimrit, regarding Sumbul. He apologises to Sumbul’s father for his actions. Salman gives an earful to Shalin for his attitude during the week. He also tells him that they should be thankful to the makers for this opportunity rather than being arrogant. He also scolded him for his rude behaviour towards the doctor who was sent to treat him this week.

Chhello Show’s Bhavin makes an appearance on the show.

The child actor from the Oscar-nominated Gujrati movie Chhello Show, Bhavin, blindfolds Salman and tells him to taste and guess the scrumptious Gujrati dishes.

The evicted contestant is…

The host makes an entry back into the house and names all the nominated contestants. He reveals that Sreejita is evicted from the show. She’s the first person to be evicted from this season.

Sumbul has no feelings for Shalin.

Shalin asks Sumbul if she has feelings for him to which, she says no. He says that he’ll always be there for her as a friend. He also requests her to forget everything that happened the previous day. Sumbul narrates their conversation to Nimrit, Soundarya and Gautam. Nimrit says that Tina was embarrassed about her actions.

Tina requests Gautam to sort things out with Shalin.

Tina tells Gautam that Shalin was crying earlier and requests him to talk to Shalin. Gautam tells Nimrit and Soundarya that he has clarified everything with Shalin and now he cannot explain himself more.

Vote for your favourite contestant on MyGlamm & get a chance to meet Salman Khan.