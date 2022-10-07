Bigg Boss Season 16 episodes already feel like a rollercoaster ride with so much masti, drama, gossip, rifts, and patch-ups in every episode. (Psst. who’d believe it has not even been one week since the show began?) This year Bigg Boss has taken the onus to keep the audience entertained. He does not want contestants playing diplomatic and sly games. Instead, he wants them to be upfront, unapologetic, and fierce.

In the blockbuster premiere episode on Sunday, the iconic BB host Salman Khan introduced the contestants of the new season. Among the popular faces this year, there is: a viral Tajikistani singer & ‘burgir’ boy Abdu Rozik, famous rapper MC Stan, BB Marathi winner Shiv Thakar, loved TV faces Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, & Ankit Gupta, among others.

On the premiere day, Bigg Boss offered Nimrit an opportunity to become BB 16’s first house captain after completing a task to allot beds and duties to housemates entering after her. Since then, she has been doing a great job at captaincy until yesterday, when BB fired her because of her carelessness in maintaining house rules.

However, BB gave her an opportunity to get back her captaincy by winning against Shalin, who was the first one to beat the gong and become her challenger. A task was held between the two where they were supposed to stand straight, holding a bucket above their heads. The first one to leave the bucket would win. Nimrit managed to save her captaincy with the support of fellow contestants, who put more weight on Shalin’s bucket such that he could hold it no longer.

The audience has also been witnessing different shades of romance between three pairs: Soundarya & Gautam, Priyanka & Ankit, and Sumbul & Shalin. In yesterday’s episode, Gautam was seen flirting with Soundarya. He asked, “tumhare papa scientist hai kya?” She replied, “No.” To which, he added, “…then how come God created a bomb like you?” Soundarya burst into laughter.

The equation between Udaariyan co-stars, Priyanka and Ankit, seems confusing to the audience since the two share incredible chemistry. Apparently, they also eat from the same plate. However, in one of the previous episodes, Ankit had denied anything more than friendship and care. In the case of Sumbul and Shalin, BB had been dropping hints of a budding romance between the two, but Shalin cleared there is nothing apart from friendship when Tina confronted him about the same.

We can also see some sort of group forming between Tina, Shalin, Gautam, Nimrit, Sumbul, and Soundarya. After losing the captaincy task, Shalin was found saying something along the lines of “we will not perform like them.” However, it’s too soon to say that it is a full-fletched group because of the tension between the contestants.

Moreover, it will be interesting to see how Sumbul proceeds with her game. In yesterday’s episode, we saw the actress breaking down because of the behavior of other housemates. Since Sumbul is the youngest contestant in the house, she feels that they take her for granted and treat her like a kid. And apparently, she hates this. (who wouldn’t?) She was later seen coming to resolve saying “main royega nahi abhi rulayega.”

In the entertainment sphere, Abdu appears to be the ultimate OG. He bonds with every contestant and shares his candid thoughts without hesitation. The 19-year-old also gets the maximum footage because of the audience’s adoration for him. Whenever the house members tease him, watching Abdu’s dramatic reaction becomes highly entertaining. In yesterday’s episode, Abdu Rozik engaged in a serious conversation with MC Stan on the life of a star. Later, we saw him singing Arijit Singh’s ‘Tum Hi Ho.’

This was all about how Bigg Boss 16 has been progressing so far. Now, let’s talk about what’s in store for you in the upcoming BB episode.

Today, we will be watching Shukravaar ka Vaar with Salman Khan. Bigg Boss has dropped a new promo where we can see Salman exasperated to watch Manya and Sreejita fight. Manya asks, “I was the ambassador of this country? What you are? TV Actress?”

Later, Salman can be seen taking a dig at Manya for her angaar-bhangaar comment. Apparently, when Bigg Boss had asked Sajid to perform a comedy on the housemates, Manya did not like what the filmmaker had said about her. She has then retorted saying, “main angaar, baaki sab bhangaar.”

Every year, Salman Khan finishes the week by giving feedback to the contestants. Some win his appreciation, some get his wrath. He does this to let the housemates know about the audience’s perception of them so that they can proceed in the BB house accordingly.

With so much drama brewing in less than a week, it will be surely interesting to see how Salman Khan reacts to it all. Besides, who do you think Salman would grill for their performance in the first week?