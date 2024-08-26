Hey there, fellow Marvel fans! Ready to dive into the wild world of Deadpool? I’ve got a treat for you today – we’re gonna break down all the Deadpool movies in order. Trust me, it’s gonna be a rollercoaster ride through the Marvel Cinematic Universe that you won’t wanna miss. From his first appearance to the latest flick, we’re covering it all.

So, what’s on our Deadpool watch list? We’ll kick things off with his origin story and work our way through the main Deadpool movies, plus some fun extras. I’m talking about the full Deadpool film series, including that upcoming team-up we’re all buzzing about. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just getting started, this Deadpool movie list is your go-to guide for the perfect binge-watch session. Let’s jump in!

1) The Origin Story: X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

Let’s kick things off with where it all began for our favourite Merc with a Mouth! X-Men Origins: Wolverine dropped in 2009, and boy, was it a wild ride. This flick introduces us to Wade Wilson, played by the one and only Ryan Reynolds. Now, don’t get too excited – this isn’t quite the Deadpool we know and love today. In this movie, Wade’s a wise-cracking mercenary with some serious sword skills. He’s part of Team X, a Black Ops group led by William Stryker. Things get messy when Wade becomes the guinea pig for the Weapon XI project. They sew his mouth shut (I know, right?), give him an adamantium skeleton, and turn him into this weird mutant hybrid. It’s a far cry from the comic book Deadpool, but hey, it’s where the journey began!

Streaming On- Disney+ Hotstar

2) Deadpool (2016)

Alright, folks, let’s dive into the movie that truly brought our favourite Merc with a Mouth to life! Deadpool (2016) is where the real fun begins. This flick is a wild ride that’ll have you laughing one minute and on the edge of your seat the next. Wade Wilson, played by the hilarious Ryan Reynolds, gets hit with terminal cancer. Desperate for a cure, he signs up for this sketchy experiment that promises to awaken his mutant genes. Spoiler alert: it works, but not without some serious side effects. Wade ends up with super healing powers but also gets a face that is seriously messed up. Not cool, right?

Streaming On- Disney+ Hotstar

3) No Good Deed (2017)

“No Good Deed” (2017) is a short film like a tasty appetiser before the main course of Deadpool 2. Directed by David Leitch, it’s a hilarious teaser that’ll have you in stitches. Wade Wilson spots an old guy getting mugged. Being the “hero” he is, he dashes to change into his Deadpool suit… in a phone booth. Yeah, you heard that right! By the time he’s done, well, let’s just say he’s a tad late to save the day. It’s classic Deadpool – absurd, fourth-wall-breaking, and poking fun at Superman.

Streaming On- Youtube

4) Deadpool 2 (2018)

This time, Wade’s got his hands full protecting a young mutant from a time-travelling cyborg named Cable. Talk about a wild ride! In this sequel, we see Wade struggling to find his place in the world. He’s dealing with some heavy stuff, but don’t worry – the humour’s still there! He forms the X-Force, a team of mutant misfits, to save a kid with supernatural abilities. It’s packed with action, laughs, and even a few heartfelt moments.

Streaming On- Disney+ Hotstar

5) Once Upon A Deadpool (2018)

Let’s chat about a quirky twist in our Deadpool watch list – “Once Upon A Deadpool”. This flick is basically Deadpool 2, but with a PG-13 makeover. Imagine Deadpool kidnapping Fred Savage (yes, that Fred Savage) and forcing him to listen to a family-friendly version of his own story. It’s like “The Princess Bride” meets Deadpool – weird, right? Picture this: Deadpool’s sitting at Fred Savage’s bedside, reading him a toned-down version of Deadpool 2. They’ve cut out the blood, tamed the swearing, and added some hilarious banter between our Merc with a Mouth and a very confused Fred. It’s still packed with action and laughs, just with less of the naughty bits.

6) Deadpool And Korg React (2021)

“Deadpool and Korg React” is this awesome short film that dropped in 2021. It’s basically me and my rocky pal Korg watching the “Free Guy” trailer and chatting about joining the MCU. Talk about a dream team! Picture this: Deadpool is doing his thing, breaking the fourth wall and cracking jokes, while Korg’s just… well, being Korg. They are reacting to “Free Guy” (which, by the way, stars yours truly), and things get wild. There’s banter, MCU references, and even some tips on joining the superhero club. It’s like a sneak peek into what Deadpool in the MCU could be like!

Streaming On- Youtube

7) Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)

Get ready for the ultimate team-up we’ve all been waiting for – Deadpool & Wolverine! Picture this: Deadpool is chilling in retirement when bam! The Time Variance Authority kidnaps him and throws him into the Avengers’ world. Talk about a career change! Deadpool is teaming up with the grumpy Wolverine to save the multiverse. It’s gonna be a wild ride with loads of laughs, action, and maybe a few F-bombs (okay, more than a few).

Streaming On- Currently in cinemas but will be available on Disney+ Hotstar soon.

Conclusion

The Deadpool movie series takes us on a wild ride through the Marvel Cinematic Universe, showcasing the Merc with a Mouth’s evolution from his first appearance to his upcoming team-up with Wolverine. From his origins in X-Men Origins: Wolverine to the highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine, we’ve seen Wade Wilson’s character grow, bringing laughter, action, and fourth-wall-breaking antics to the big screen. Each film adds a new layer to Deadpool’s story, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

For Marvel enthusiasts looking to catch up on the Deadpool saga, most of these films are available on popular streaming platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Max and Youtube. So grab some popcorn, settle in, and enjoy the irreverent humour and fourth-wall-breaking shenanigans that make Deadpool a unique and beloved character in the Marvel universe.