Since its debut in the pages of comic books, Batman has captivated audiences with his dark and compelling tales of heroism, justice and inner turmoil. Transcending the boundaries of paper, Batman’s legacy has been beautifully translated into the world of animated movies, where his iconic stories come to life in dynamic visuals and gripping narratives. Here’s a list of Batman animated movies in order that you should binge-watch right away!

List of Batman Animated Movies

1. Batman: Mask Of The Phantasm (1993)

Lead Actors : Kevin Conroy, Dana Delany

: Kevin Conroy, Dana Delany Supporting Artist : Mark Hamill

: Mark Hamill Director : Eric Radomski, Bruce Timm

: Eric Radomski, Bruce Timm Release Date : December 25, 1993

: December 25, 1993 Run Time : 76 minutes

: 76 minutes IMDb Rating : 7.9

: 7.9 Language: English

Batman faces a mysterious vigilante while dealing with his past and a new love interest.

2. Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero (1998)

Lead Actors : Kevin Conroy, Michael Ansara

: Kevin Conroy, Michael Ansara Director : Boyd Kirkland

: Boyd Kirkland Release Date : March 17, 1998

: March 17, 1998 Run Time : 67 minutes

: 67 minutes IMDb Rating : 7.2

: 7.2 Language: English

Batman must rescue Barbara Gordon after Mr. Freeze kidnaps her to save his wife

3. Batman Beyond: Return Of The Joker (2000)

Lead Actors : Will Friedle, Mark Hamill

: Will Friedle, Mark Hamill Director : Curt Geda

: Curt Geda Release Date : December 12, 2000

: December 12, 2000 Run Time : 76 minutes

: 76 minutes IMDb Rating : 7.8

: 7.8 Language: English

Terry McGinnis investigates the return of the Joker in a futuristic Gotham.

4. Batman: Mystery Of The Batwoman (2003)

Lead Actors : Kevin Conroy, Kimberly Brooks

: Kevin Conroy, Kimberly Brooks Director : Curt Geda

: Curt Geda Release Date : October 21, 2003

: October 21, 2003 Run Time : 75 minutes

: 75 minutes IMDb Rating : 6.6

: 6.6 Language: English

Batman investigates a new vigilante, Batwoman, while dealing with the Penguin and Rupert Thorne.

5. The Batman Vs. Dracula (2005)

Lead Actors : Rino Romano, Peter Stormare

: Rino Romano, Peter Stormare Director : Michael Goguen, Seung Eun Kim

: Michael Goguen, Seung Eun Kim Release Date : October 18, 2005

: October 18, 2005 Run Time : 83 minutes

: 83 minutes IMDb Rating : 6.6

: 6.6 Language: English

Batman battles the legendary vampire Dracula in Gotham City.

6. Batman: Gotham Knight (2008)

Director : Various (Anthology Films)

: Various (Anthology Films) Release Date : July 8, 2008

: July 8, 2008 Run Time : 75 minutes

: 75 minutes IMDb Rating : 6.8

: 6.8 Language: English

Six interconnected short stories explore Batman’s early years and his encounters with various foes.

7. Superman/Batman: Public Enemies (2009)

Lead Actors : Tim Daly, Kevin Conroy

: Tim Daly, Kevin Conroy Director : Sam Liu

: Sam Liu Release Date : September 29, 2009

: September 29, 2009 Run Time : 67 minutes

: 67 minutes IMDb Rating : 7.1

: 7.1 Language: English

Batman and Superman team up to clear their names after being targeted by the U.S. government.

8. Justice League: Crisis On Two Earths (2010)

Lead Actors : William Baldwin, Mark Harmon

: William Baldwin, Mark Harmon Director : Sam Liu, Lauren Montgomery

: Sam Liu, Lauren Montgomery Release Date : February 23, 2010

: February 23, 2010 Run Time : 75 minutes

: 75 minutes IMDb Rating : 7.3

: 7.3 Language: English

Batman and other Justice League members team up with counterparts from an alternate Earth to stop the Crime Syndicate.

9. Batman: Under The Red Hood (2010)

Lead Actors : Bruce Greenwood, Jensen Ackles

: Bruce Greenwood, Jensen Ackles Director : Brandon Vietti

: Brandon Vietti Release Date : July 27, 2010

: July 27, 2010 Run Time : 75 minutes

: 75 minutes IMDb Rating : 8.0

: 8.0 Language: English

Batman confronts the Red Hood, a new vigilante with a personal vendetta against crime boss Black Mask.

10. Superman/Batman: Apocalypse (2010)

Lead Actors : Tim Daly, Kevin Conroy

: Tim Daly, Kevin Conroy Director : Lauren Montgomery

: Lauren Montgomery Release Date : September 28, 2010

: September 28, 2010 Run Time : 78 minutes

: 78 minutes IMDb Rating : 7.1

: 7.1 Language: English

Batman and Superman rescue a Kryptonian girl, Kara, from the clutches of Darkseid.

11. Batman: Year One (2011)

Lead Actors : Bryan Cranston, Ben McKenzie

: Bryan Cranston, Ben McKenzie Director : Sam Liu, Lauren Montgomery

: Sam Liu, Lauren Montgomery Release Date : October 18, 2011

: October 18, 2011 Run Time : 64 minutes

: 64 minutes IMDb Rating : 7.4

: 7.4 Language: English

The story of Batman’s first year as a vigilante and James Gordon’s early days as a police officer.

12. Justice League: Doom (2012)

Lead Actors : Kevin Conroy, Tim Daly

: Kevin Conroy, Tim Daly Director : Lauren Montgomery

: Lauren Montgomery Release Date : February 28, 2012

: February 28, 2012 Run Time : 77 minutes

: 77 minutes IMDb Rating : 7.5

: 7.5 Language: English

The Justice League faces a new threat as their weaknesses are exploited by the villain Vandal Savage.

13. Superman/Batman: Public Enemies (2012)

Lead Actors : Kevin Conroy, Tim Daly

: Kevin Conroy, Tim Daly Director : Sam Liu

: Sam Liu Release Date : September 25, 2012

: September 25, 2012 Run Time : 167 minutes (compiled from two-part series)

: 167 minutes (compiled from two-part series) IMDb Rating : 7.7

: 7.7 Language: English

Compilation of the “The Cat and the Claw” episodes from the animated series.

14. Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1 (2012)

Lead Actors : Peter Weller, Ariel Winter

: Peter Weller, Ariel Winter Director : Jay Oliva

: Jay Oliva Release Date : September 25, 2012

: September 25, 2012 Run Time : 76 minutes

: 76 minutes IMDb Rating : 8.0

: 8.0 Language: English

An older Bruce Wayne comes out of retirement to don the cape and cowl again, facing a new wave of crime in Gotham.

15. Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2 (2013)

Lead Actors : Peter Weller, Ariel Winter

: Peter Weller, Ariel Winter Director : Jay Oliva

: Jay Oliva Release Date : January 29, 2013

: January 29, 2013 Run Time : 76 minutes

: 76 minutes IMDb Rating : 8.4

: 8.4 Language: English

Conclusion of the story as Batman faces off against the Joker and the government’s response to his return.

16. Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox (2013)

Lead Actors : Justin Chambers, Kevin Conroy

: Justin Chambers, Kevin Conroy Director : Jay Oliva

: Jay Oliva Release Date: July 30, 2013

Date: July 30, 2013 Run Time : 75 minutes

: 75 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.1

Rating: 8.1 Language: English

The Flash wakes up in an altered reality and must find a way to fix the timeline.

17. Justice League: War (2014)

Lead Actors : Jason O’Mara, Alan Tudyk

: Jason O’Mara, Alan Tudyk Director : Jay Oliva

: Jay Oliva Release Date : February 4, 2014

: February 4, 2014 Run Time : 79 minutes

: 79 minutes IMDb Rating : 7.3

: 7.3 Language: English

The Justice League comes together to repel an alien invasion led by Darkseid.

18. Son Of Batman (2014)

Lead Actors : Jason O’Mara, Stuart Allan

: Jason O’Mara, Stuart Allan Director : Ethan Spaulding

: Ethan Spaulding Release Date : April 22, 2014

: April 22, 2014 Run Time : 74 minutes

: 74 minutes IMDb Rating : 6.7

: 6.7 Language: English

Batman discovers he has a son, Damian, who has been raised by the League of Assassins.

19. Batman: Assault On Arkham (2014)

Lead Actors : Kevin Conroy, Neal McDonough

: Kevin Conroy, Neal McDonough Director : Jay Oliva, Ethan Spaulding

: Jay Oliva, Ethan Spaulding Release Date : August 12, 2014

: August 12, 2014 Run Time : 76 minutes

: 76 minutes IMDb Rating : 7.5

: 7.5 Language: English

A Suicide Squad mission takes place within Arkham Asylum as Batman tries to stop the chaos.

20. Justice League: Throne Of Atlantis (2015)

Lead Actors : Sean Astin, Rosario Dawson

: Sean Astin, Rosario Dawson Director : Ethan Spaulding

: Ethan Spaulding Release Date : January 13, 2015

: January 13, 2015 Run Time : 72 minutes

: 72 minutes IMDb Rating : 6.7

: 6.7 Language: English

Aquaman must embrace his destiny and join the Justice League to stop an underwater war.

21. Batman Vs. Robin (2015)

Lead Actors : Jason O’Mara, Stuart Allan

: Jason O’Mara, Stuart Allan Director : Jay Oliva

: Jay Oliva Release Date : April 14, 2015

: April 14, 2015 Run Time : 80 minutes

: 80 minutes IMDb Rating : 7.1

: 7.1 Language: English

Batman faces off against the Court of Owls and their assassin, the Talon, while dealing with his son Damian.

22. Batman: Bad Blood (2016)

Lead Actors : Jason O’Mara, Yvonne Strahovski

: Jason O’Mara, Yvonne Strahovski Director : Jay Oliva

: Jay Oliva Release Date : January 20, 2016

: January 20, 2016 Run Time : 72 minutes

: 72 minutes IMDb Rating : 6.8

: 6.8 Language: English

Batman is missing, and Batwoman, Nightwing, and Robin must protect Gotham in his absence.

23. Justice League Vs. Teen Titans (2016)

Lead Actors : Jason O’Mara, Stuart Allan

: Jason O’Mara, Stuart Allan Director : Sam Liu

: Sam Liu Release Date : March 29, 2016

: March 29, 2016 Run Time : 78 minutes

: 78 minutes IMDb Rating : 7.0

: 7.0 Language: English

The Justice League and Teen Titans must join forces to stop Trigon’s sinister plan.

24. Batman: The Killing Joke (2016)

Lead Actors : Kevin Conroy, Mark Hamill

: Kevin Conroy, Mark Hamill Director : Sam Liu

: Sam Liu Release Date : July 25, 2016

: July 25, 2016 Run Time : 76 minutes

: 76 minutes IMDb Rating : 6.4

: 6.4 Language: English

Based on the iconic graphic novel, this film explores the complex relationship between Batman and the Joker.

25. Batman: Return Of The Caped Crusaders (2016)

Lead Actors : Adam West, Burt Ward

: Adam West, Burt Ward Director : Rick Morales

: Rick Morales Release Date : October 11, 2016

: October 11, 2016 Run Time : 78 minutes

: 78 minutes IMDb Rating : 6.8

: 6.8 Language: English

Batman and Robin return in this animated adaptation of the 1960s TV series.

26. Justice League Dark (2017)

Lead Actors : Matt Ryan, Camilla Luddington

: Matt Ryan, Camilla Luddington Director : Jay Oliva

: Jay Oliva Release Date : January 24, 2017

: January 24, 2017 Run Time : 75 minutes

: 75 minutes IMDb Rating : 7.1

: 7.1 Language: English

A supernatural-themed Justice League team forms to combat occult threats.

27. Teen Titans: The Judas Contract (2017)

Lead Actors : Stuart Allan, Christina Ricci

: Stuart Allan, Christina Ricci Director : Sam Liu

: Sam Liu Release Date : April 4, 2017

: April 4, 2017 Run Time : 84 minutes

: 84 minutes IMDb Rating : 7.0

: 7.0 Language: English

The Teen Titans confront the traitorous Terra and a new threat, the villainous Brother Blood.

28. Batman And Harley Quinn (2017)

Lead Actors : Kevin Conroy, Melissa Rauch

: Kevin Conroy, Melissa Rauch Director : Sam Liu

: Sam Liu Release Date : August 14, 2017

: August 14, 2017 Run Time : 74 minutes

: 74 minutes IMDb Rating : 5.9

: 5.9 Language: English

Batman and Nightwing team up with Harley Quinn to stop Poison Ivy and the Floronic Man.

29. Batman: Gotham By Gaslight (2018)

Lead Actors : Bruce Greenwood, Jennifer Carpenter

: Bruce Greenwood, Jennifer Carpenter Director : Sam Liu

: Sam Liu Release Date : January 12, 2018

: January 12, 2018 Run Time : 78 minutes

: 78 minutes IMDb Rating : 6.7

: 6.7 Language: English

Batman investigates a series of murders in Victorian-era Gotham City.

30. Batman Ninja (2018)

Lead Actors : Roger Craig Smith, Tony Hale

: Roger Craig Smith, Tony Hale Director : Junpei Mizusaki

: Junpei Mizusaki Release Date : April 24, 2018 (Japan), May 8, 2018 (US)

: April 24, 2018 (Japan), May 8, 2018 (US) Run Time : 85 minutes

: 85 minutes IMDb Rating : 5.6

: 5.6 Language: Japanese, English

Batman is transported to feudal Japan, where he must stop his rogues’ gallery from altering history.

FAQ’s:

1. What order do you watch the Batman animated movies?

The Batman animated movies can be enjoyed in various orders depending on your preferences. You can choose to watch them in chronological release order, starting from “Batman: Mask of the Phantasm” (1993) and progressing through subsequent releases. Alternatively, you could follow a storyline-based order, where you watch movies that are connected by a particular narrative arc, like the ones featuring the Court of Owls or the adaptations of famous comic storylines. There’s no one-size-fits-all answer, so feel free to tailor your viewing order to your interests.

2. Is ‘Batman Under The Red Hood’ a sequel?

“Batman: Under the Red Hood” is not a direct sequel to any specific Batman animated movie or series, but it is part of the larger continuity established by DC’s animated movies. It stands alone as a film and adapts the “Under the Hood” storyline from the Batman comics. However, it does reference events from the past, such as Batman’s history with the Joker and the second Robin, Jason Todd.

3. Is Batman: The Animated Series a sequel?

“Batman: The Animated Series” is not a sequel to any previous Batman series. It is a standalone animated series that aired from 1992 to 1995. It’s widely regarded as one of the best adaptations of Batman in any medium and introduced the iconic voice acting of Kevin Conroy as Batman and Mark Hamill as the Joker. While it led to spin-offs and continuation, it’s not a direct sequel to any prior series.

4. What Batman animated series to start with?

A great starting point for exploring Batman animated series is “Batman: The Animated Series,” which set the standard for how the character is portrayed in animation. It captures the essence of Batman’s world and features compelling storytelling, unique art deco visuals, and memorable characterizations. This series provides an excellent foundation for diving into the animated world of Batman.

5. What’s the best version of Batman?

The “best” version of Batman is subjective and can vary depending on personal preferences and interpretations. Batman has been portrayed in various mediums, including comics, TV shows, movies, and animated series, each bringing its own unique perspective on the character. Some fans prefer the darker, brooding Batman of Frank Miller’s “The Dark Knight Returns,” while others enjoy the more lighthearted Batman of the 1960s TV series. Ultimately, the best version of Batman is the one that resonates most with you.

6. What was the best Batman animated series?

“Batman: The Animated Series” is widely considered one of the best Batman animated series, if not one of the best-animated series overall. Its mature storytelling, rich character development, and iconic art style have left a lasting impact on both Batman’s mythos and animation as a whole. The series received critical acclaim for its depth and quality, making it a fan-favorite and a classic among animated adaptations of The Dark Knight.

Happy streaming!



Please note that all images are from IMDb.