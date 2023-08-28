Since its debut in the pages of comic books, Batman has captivated audiences with his dark and compelling tales of heroism, justice and inner turmoil. Transcending the boundaries of paper, Batman’s legacy has been beautifully translated into the world of animated movies, where his iconic stories come to life in dynamic visuals and gripping narratives. Here’s a list of Batman animated movies in order that you should binge-watch right away!

List of Batman Animated Movies

S. No.Movie Name & YearIMDb Rating
1Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993)7.9
2Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero (1998)7.2
3Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker (2000)7.8
4Batman: Mystery of the Batwoman (2003)6.6
5The Batman vs. Dracula (2005)6.6
6Batman: Gotham Knight (2008)6.8
7Superman/Batman: Public Enemies (2009)7.1
8Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths (2010)7.3
9Batman: Under the Red Hood (2010)8
10Superman/Batman: Apocalypse (2010)7.1
11Batman: Year One (2011)7.4
12Justice League: Doom (2012)7.5
13Superman/Batman: Public Enemies (2012)7.7
14Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1 (2012)8
15Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2 (2013)8.4
16Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox (2013)8.1
17Justice League: War (2014)7.3
18Son of Batman (2014)6.7
19Batman: Assault on Arkham (2014)7.5
20Justice League: Throne of Atlantis (2015)6.7
21Batman vs. Robin (2015)7.1
22Batman: Bad Blood (2016)6.8
23Justice League vs. Teen Titans (2016)7
24Batman: The Killing Joke (2016)6.4
25Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders (2016)6.8
26Justice League Dark (2017)7.1
27Teen Titans: The Judas Contract (2017)7
28Batman and Harley Quinn (2017)5.9
29Batman: Gotham by Gaslight (2018)6.7
30Batman Ninja (2018)5.6

1. Batman: Mask Of The Phantasm (1993)

Batman: Mask Of The Phantasm Batman Animated Movies
  • Lead Actors: Kevin Conroy, Dana Delany
  • Supporting Artist: Mark Hamill
  • Director: Eric Radomski, Bruce Timm
  • Release Date: December 25, 1993
  • Run Time: 76 minutes
  • IMDb Rating: 7.9
  • Language: English

Batman faces a mysterious vigilante while dealing with his past and a new love interest.

2. Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero (1998)

Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero Batman Animated Movies
  • Lead Actors: Kevin Conroy, Michael Ansara
  • Director: Boyd Kirkland
  • Release Date: March 17, 1998
  • Run Time: 67 minutes
  • IMDb Rating: 7.2
  • Language: English

Batman must rescue Barbara Gordon after Mr. Freeze kidnaps her to save his wife

3. Batman Beyond: Return Of The Joker (2000)

Batman Beyond: Return Of The Joker Batman Animated Movies
  • Lead Actors: Will Friedle, Mark Hamill
  • Director: Curt Geda
  • Release Date: December 12, 2000
  • Run Time: 76 minutes
  • IMDb Rating: 7.8
  • Language: English

Terry McGinnis investigates the return of the Joker in a futuristic Gotham.

4. Batman: Mystery Of The Batwoman (2003)

Batman: Mystery Of The Batwoman Batman Animated Movies
  • Lead Actors: Kevin Conroy, Kimberly Brooks
  • Director: Curt Geda
  • Release Date: October 21, 2003
  • Run Time: 75 minutes
  • IMDb Rating: 6.6
  • Language: English

Batman investigates a new vigilante, Batwoman, while dealing with the Penguin and Rupert Thorne.

5. The Batman Vs. Dracula (2005)

The Batman Vs. Dracula Batman Animated Movies
  • Lead Actors: Rino Romano, Peter Stormare
  • Director: Michael Goguen, Seung Eun Kim
  • Release Date: October 18, 2005
  • Run Time: 83 minutes
  • IMDb Rating: 6.6
  • Language: English

Batman battles the legendary vampire Dracula in Gotham City.

6. Batman: Gotham Knight (2008)

Batman: Gotham Knight Batman Animated Movies
  • Director: Various (Anthology Films)
  • Release Date: July 8, 2008
  • Run Time: 75 minutes
  • IMDb Rating: 6.8
  • Language: English

Six interconnected short stories explore Batman’s early years and his encounters with various foes.

7. Superman/Batman: Public Enemies (2009)

Superman/Batman: Public Enemies Batman Animated Movies
  • Lead Actors: Tim Daly, Kevin Conroy
  • Director: Sam Liu
  • Release Date: September 29, 2009
  • Run Time: 67 minutes
  • IMDb Rating: 7.1
  • Language: English

Batman and Superman team up to clear their names after being targeted by the U.S. government.

8. Justice League: Crisis On Two Earths (2010)

Justice League: Crisis On Two Earths Batman Animated Movies
  • Lead Actors: William Baldwin, Mark Harmon
  • Director: Sam Liu, Lauren Montgomery
  • Release Date: February 23, 2010
  • Run Time: 75 minutes
  • IMDb Rating: 7.3
  • Language: English

Batman and other Justice League members team up with counterparts from an alternate Earth to stop the Crime Syndicate.

9. Batman: Under The Red Hood (2010)

Batman: Under The Red Hood Batman Animated Movies
  • Lead Actors: Bruce Greenwood, Jensen Ackles
  • Director: Brandon Vietti
  • Release Date: July 27, 2010
  • Run Time: 75 minutes
  • IMDb Rating: 8.0
  • Language: English

Batman confronts the Red Hood, a new vigilante with a personal vendetta against crime boss Black Mask.

10. Superman/Batman: Apocalypse (2010)

Superman/Batman: Apocalypse Batman Animated Movies
  • Lead Actors: Tim Daly, Kevin Conroy
  • Director: Lauren Montgomery
  • Release Date: September 28, 2010
  • Run Time: 78 minutes
  • IMDb Rating: 7.1
  • Language: English

Batman and Superman rescue a Kryptonian girl, Kara, from the clutches of Darkseid.

11. Batman: Year One (2011)

Batman: Year One Batman Animated Movies
  • Lead Actors: Bryan Cranston, Ben McKenzie
  • Director: Sam Liu, Lauren Montgomery
  • Release Date: October 18, 2011
  • Run Time: 64 minutes
  • IMDb Rating: 7.4
  • Language: English

The story of Batman’s first year as a vigilante and James Gordon’s early days as a police officer.

12. Justice League: Doom (2012)

Justice League: Doom Batman Animated Movies
  • Lead Actors: Kevin Conroy, Tim Daly
  • Director: Lauren Montgomery
  • Release Date: February 28, 2012
  • Run Time: 77 minutes
  • IMDb Rating: 7.5
  • Language: English

The Justice League faces a new threat as their weaknesses are exploited by the villain Vandal Savage.

13. Superman/Batman: Public Enemies (2012)

Superman/Batman: Public Enemies Batman Animated Movies
  • Lead Actors: Kevin Conroy, Tim Daly
  • Director: Sam Liu
  • Release Date: September 25, 2012
  • Run Time: 167 minutes (compiled from two-part series)
  • IMDb Rating: 7.7
  • Language: English

Compilation of the “The Cat and the Claw” episodes from the animated series.

14. Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1 (2012)

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1 Batman Animated Movies
  • Lead Actors: Peter Weller, Ariel Winter
  • Director: Jay Oliva
  • Release Date: September 25, 2012
  • Run Time: 76 minutes
  • IMDb Rating: 8.0
  • Language: English

An older Bruce Wayne comes out of retirement to don the cape and cowl again, facing a new wave of crime in Gotham.

15. Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2 (2013)

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2 Batman Animated Movies
  • Lead Actors: Peter Weller, Ariel Winter
  • Director: Jay Oliva
  • Release Date: January 29, 2013
  • Run Time: 76 minutes
  • IMDb Rating: 8.4
  • Language: English

Conclusion of the story as Batman faces off against the Joker and the government’s response to his return.

16. Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox (2013)

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox Batman Animated Movies
  • Lead Actors: Justin Chambers, Kevin Conroy
  • Director: Jay Oliva
  • Release Date: July 30, 2013
  • Run Time: 75 minutes
  • IMDb Rating: 8.1
  • Language: English

The Flash wakes up in an altered reality and must find a way to fix the timeline.

17. Justice League: War (2014)

Justice League: War Batman Animated Movies
  • Lead Actors: Jason O’Mara, Alan Tudyk
  • Director: Jay Oliva
  • Release Date: February 4, 2014
  • Run Time: 79 minutes
  • IMDb Rating: 7.3
  • Language: English

The Justice League comes together to repel an alien invasion led by Darkseid.

18. Son Of Batman (2014)

Son Of Batman Batman Animated Movies
  • Lead Actors: Jason O’Mara, Stuart Allan
  • Director: Ethan Spaulding
  • Release Date: April 22, 2014
  • Run Time: 74 minutes
  • IMDb Rating: 6.7
  • Language: English

Batman discovers he has a son, Damian, who has been raised by the League of Assassins.

19. Batman: Assault On Arkham (2014)

Batman: Assault On Arkham Batman Animated Movies
  • Lead Actors: Kevin Conroy, Neal McDonough
  • Director: Jay Oliva, Ethan Spaulding
  • Release Date: August 12, 2014
  • Run Time: 76 minutes
  • IMDb Rating: 7.5
  • Language: English

A Suicide Squad mission takes place within Arkham Asylum as Batman tries to stop the chaos.

20. Justice League: Throne Of Atlantis (2015)

Justice League: Throne Of Atlantis Batman Animated Movies
  • Lead Actors: Sean Astin, Rosario Dawson
  • Director: Ethan Spaulding
  • Release Date: January 13, 2015
  • Run Time: 72 minutes
  • IMDb Rating: 6.7
  • Language: English

Aquaman must embrace his destiny and join the Justice League to stop an underwater war.

21. Batman Vs. Robin (2015)

Batman Vs. Robin Batman Animated Movies
  • Lead Actors: Jason O’Mara, Stuart Allan
  • Director: Jay Oliva
  • Release Date: April 14, 2015
  • Run Time: 80 minutes
  • IMDb Rating: 7.1
  • Language: English

Batman faces off against the Court of Owls and their assassin, the Talon, while dealing with his son Damian.

22. Batman: Bad Blood (2016)

Batman: Bad Blood Batman Animated Movies
  • Lead Actors: Jason O’Mara, Yvonne Strahovski
  • Director: Jay Oliva
  • Release Date: January 20, 2016
  • Run Time: 72 minutes
  • IMDb Rating: 6.8
  • Language: English

Batman is missing, and Batwoman, Nightwing, and Robin must protect Gotham in his absence.

23. Justice League Vs. Teen Titans (2016)

Justice League Vs. Teen Titans Batman Animated Movies
  • Lead Actors: Jason O’Mara, Stuart Allan
  • Director: Sam Liu
  • Release Date: March 29, 2016
  • Run Time: 78 minutes
  • IMDb Rating: 7.0
  • Language: English

The Justice League and Teen Titans must join forces to stop Trigon’s sinister plan.

24. Batman: The Killing Joke (2016)

Batman: The Killing Joke Batman Animated Movies
  • Lead Actors: Kevin Conroy, Mark Hamill
  • Director: Sam Liu
  • Release Date: July 25, 2016
  • Run Time: 76 minutes
  • IMDb Rating: 6.4
  • Language: English

Based on the iconic graphic novel, this film explores the complex relationship between Batman and the Joker.

25. Batman: Return Of The Caped Crusaders (2016)

Batman: Return Of The Caped Crusaders Batman Animated Movies
  • Lead Actors: Adam West, Burt Ward
  • Director: Rick Morales
  • Release Date: October 11, 2016
  • Run Time: 78 minutes
  • IMDb Rating: 6.8
  • Language: English

Batman and Robin return in this animated adaptation of the 1960s TV series.

26. Justice League Dark (2017)

Justice League Dark Batman Animated Movies
  • Lead Actors: Matt Ryan, Camilla Luddington
  • Director: Jay Oliva
  • Release Date: January 24, 2017
  • Run Time: 75 minutes
  • IMDb Rating: 7.1
  • Language: English

A supernatural-themed Justice League team forms to combat occult threats.

27. Teen Titans: The Judas Contract (2017)

Teen Titans: The Judas Contract Batman Animated Movies
  • Lead Actors: Stuart Allan, Christina Ricci
  • Director: Sam Liu
  • Release Date: April 4, 2017
  • Run Time: 84 minutes
  • IMDb Rating: 7.0
  • Language: English

The Teen Titans confront the traitorous Terra and a new threat, the villainous Brother Blood.

28. Batman And Harley Quinn (2017)

Batman And Harley Quinn Batman Animated Movies
  • Lead Actors: Kevin Conroy, Melissa Rauch
  • Director: Sam Liu
  • Release Date: August 14, 2017
  • Run Time: 74 minutes
  • IMDb Rating: 5.9
  • Language: English

Batman and Nightwing team up with Harley Quinn to stop Poison Ivy and the Floronic Man.

29. Batman: Gotham By Gaslight (2018)

Batman: Gotham By Gaslight Batman Animated Movies
  • Lead Actors: Bruce Greenwood, Jennifer Carpenter
  • Director: Sam Liu
  • Release Date: January 12, 2018
  • Run Time: 78 minutes
  • IMDb Rating: 6.7
  • Language: English

Batman investigates a series of murders in Victorian-era Gotham City.

30. Batman Ninja (2018)

Batman Ninja Batman Animated Movies
  • Lead Actors: Roger Craig Smith, Tony Hale
  • Director: Junpei Mizusaki
  • Release Date: April 24, 2018 (Japan), May 8, 2018 (US)
  • Run Time: 85 minutes
  • IMDb Rating: 5.6
  • Language: Japanese, English

Batman is transported to feudal Japan, where he must stop his rogues’ gallery from altering history.

FAQ’s:

1. What order do you watch the Batman animated movies?

The Batman animated movies can be enjoyed in various orders depending on your preferences. You can choose to watch them in chronological release order, starting from “Batman: Mask of the Phantasm” (1993) and progressing through subsequent releases. Alternatively, you could follow a storyline-based order, where you watch movies that are connected by a particular narrative arc, like the ones featuring the Court of Owls or the adaptations of famous comic storylines. There’s no one-size-fits-all answer, so feel free to tailor your viewing order to your interests.

2. Is ‘Batman Under The Red Hood’ a sequel?

“Batman: Under the Red Hood” is not a direct sequel to any specific Batman animated movie or series, but it is part of the larger continuity established by DC’s animated movies. It stands alone as a film and adapts the “Under the Hood” storyline from the Batman comics. However, it does reference events from the past, such as Batman’s history with the Joker and the second Robin, Jason Todd.

3. Is Batman: The Animated Series a sequel?

“Batman: The Animated Series” is not a sequel to any previous Batman series. It is a standalone animated series that aired from 1992 to 1995. It’s widely regarded as one of the best adaptations of Batman in any medium and introduced the iconic voice acting of Kevin Conroy as Batman and Mark Hamill as the Joker. While it led to spin-offs and continuation, it’s not a direct sequel to any prior series.

4. What Batman animated series to start with?

A great starting point for exploring Batman animated series is “Batman: The Animated Series,” which set the standard for how the character is portrayed in animation. It captures the essence of Batman’s world and features compelling storytelling, unique art deco visuals, and memorable characterizations. This series provides an excellent foundation for diving into the animated world of Batman.

5. What’s the best version of Batman?

The “best” version of Batman is subjective and can vary depending on personal preferences and interpretations. Batman has been portrayed in various mediums, including comics, TV shows, movies, and animated series, each bringing its own unique perspective on the character. Some fans prefer the darker, brooding Batman of Frank Miller’s “The Dark Knight Returns,” while others enjoy the more lighthearted Batman of the 1960s TV series. Ultimately, the best version of Batman is the one that resonates most with you.

6. What was the best Batman animated series?

“Batman: The Animated Series” is widely considered one of the best Batman animated series, if not one of the best-animated series overall. Its mature storytelling, rich character development, and iconic art style have left a lasting impact on both Batman’s mythos and animation as a whole. The series received critical acclaim for its depth and quality, making it a fan-favorite and a classic among animated adaptations of The Dark Knight.

