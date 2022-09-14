The 74th Emmy Awards were held on September 12 at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. Honouring the best of television, the Emmy Awards 2022 saw the best of actors and shows taking the awards and some noteworthy nominations.

The 74th #Emmys have begun!! Follow along right here on Twitter to find out the winners LIVE! 🤩 #Emmys2022https://t.co/cMlqWS9aah — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 13, 2022

Speaking of wins and nominations, we have compiled a list of Indian shows and actors nominated for the Emmy Awards. Here are all the Indian Emmy nominated shows and performances.

Indian Matchmaking

Sima Taparia’s matchmaking quests made this show secure a nomination at the 2021 Emmy Awards for an Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program. With two seasons, the show revolves around a matchmaker and her clients who are keen to find ‘The One’. You can stream it on Netflix.

Sima Taparia from Indian Matchmaking | Source: NBC News

2. Aarya

A woman’s life turns upside down when her pharma baron husband is shot dead. The story follows this woman’s journey to protect her family and seek revenge for her husband’s murder. It is based on the Dutch drama series, Penoza. The show was nominated for the Best Drama series at the International Emmy Awards in 2021. You can stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sushmita Sen in Aarya | Source: IMDb

3. For India

This Vir Das stand-up special was nominated in the comedy category for the International Emmy Awards 2021. You can stream it on Netflix.

For India | Source: Film Companion

4. Delhi Crime

Starring Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Tillotama Shome, and Adil Hussain, Delhi Crime follows the Delhi Police’s investigation into a gang rape case of a young woman that shook the country. The first season, directed by Richie Mehta, had seven episodes that revolved around the lives of the culprits, the investigation team, and the complexities that come up while solving this case. The show won the Best Drama Series at the International Emmy Awards in 2020. You can stream it on Netflix.

Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime | Source: IMDb

5. Sacred Games

Starring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles, Sacred Games revolves around the life of a gangster and a cop. The show exposes the underbelly of crime in the city. It keeps you hooked with its raw and accurate portrayal of the underworld. Sacred Games was nominated for the Best Drama Series at the International Emmy Awards in 2019. You can stream it on Netflix.

A still from Sacred Games | Source: Indian Express

6. Four More Shots Please!

Following the lives of four women who navigate through their life and struggles in Mumbai, this show was nominated for the Best Comedy Series at the International Emmy Awards in 2020. Starring Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, and Maanvi Gagroo, the four women learn more about themselves and their friendship. You can stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

A still from Four More Shots Please! | Source: India Today

7. Lust Stories

This anthology of four short stories was nominated at the International Emmy Awards 2019 for the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar, Lust Stories has four non-connected short stories that revolve around the common topic of lust. You can stream it on Netflix.

A still from Lust Stories | Source: Scroll

8. Inside Edge

This sports drama series that revolves around a cricket team and a match-fixing scandal was nominated for the Best Drama Series at the International Emmy Awards in 2018. Starring Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, the show has received positive reviews from critics and fans alike. You can stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

Inside Edge | Source: Telegraph India

9. Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin secured a nomination in the Best Performance by an Actor category at the International Emmy Awards 2021 for his role in Serious Men. The movie is an adaptation of a Manu Joseph novel that goes by the same name. The film gives you a peek into the rampant class and caste dynamic.

In 2019, Nawazuddin won an Emmy for playing the role of an Indian businessman, Dilly Mahmood, in the British series – McMafia.

10. Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte secured a nomination in the Best Performance by an Actress category at the International Emmy Awards 2019 for her role in Lust Stories. She played the role of Kalindi, a college professor, who is on the quest to explore her own sexuality.

Radhika Apte in Lust Stories | Source: The Red Sparrow

11. Arjun Mathur

Arjun secured a nomination at the International Emmy Awards 2020 in the Best Performance by an Actor category for his role as Karan Mehra in Made in Heaven. The show chronicles the lives of two wedding planners and their tryst with their aspirations. Made in Heaven can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

A still from Made in Heaven | Source: MensXP