2020 is the year where most of us set new records for binge-watching. And thank God for good online content. Now that half the year has gone by, here's a look at the shows and movies that starred our favourite stars and boasted of great storylines:

1. Panchayat

Jitendra and Raghubir Yadav were the reasons I started the show. But, by the end, every actor and character had a special place in my heart. This wholesome, comedy-drama is a must-watch for anyone who loves good stories and great comedies.

2. Aarya

Sushmita Sen's comeback to the world of entertainment was not just a well-adapted crime-drama, but also exigent proof of Sushmita's talent, that, contrary to Bollywood ideals, did not fade with age.

3. Paatal Lok

A gritty crime-drama that finally awarded Jaideep Ahlawat the fame and attention he deserved, Paatal Lok also scores high on on-point casting.

4. Bulbbul

Rahul Bose and Parambrata Chatterjee first drew my attention to Bulbbul, and watching them on-screen was, indeed, a joy. But seeing Tripti Dimri lead this feminist fable, ably supported by Avinash Tiwary, was unexpectedly delightful.

5. Your Honor

Bollywood may have denied him a lead role one too many times, but the legal drama Your Honor finally allowed Jimmy Sheirgill to flex those acting muscles. And the audience came out the winner in this one!

6. Asur

After years of being typecast by Bollywood, Arshad Warsi delivered a solid act as a detective on the trail of a serial killer. Combined with Vishal Seth's terrifying portrayal, Asur takes place in this year's top performances.

7. Bhonsle

A relevant film at the time of India's migrant crisis, Bhonsle once again proves Manoj Bajpayee's acting prowess, as he brings alive the role of a retired cop fighting for justice.

8. Taj Mahal 1989

Taj Mahal 1989 is a love story for the ages, starting two actors who always manage to surprise us - Geetanjali Kulkarni and Neeraj Kabi. If any other reason was needed, add Sheeba Chaddha and debutant Anud Singh Dhaka to the mix.

9. Special Ops

Kay Kay Menon's range as an actor never ceases to amaze people, and the thriller Special Ops is a notable addition to his filmography.

10. What Are The Odds?

Though What Are The Odds struggles to establish a tone, swaying between fantasy and comedy with alarming frequency, it stars Abhay Deol as a rockstar and Yashaswini Dayama as an aspiring lyricist. Add an eclectic soundtrack to the list, and it's worth a watch.

11. Everything Is Fine

Seema Pahwa brings alive the struggles of housewives in India, in this subtle but powerful tale on women's position in a patriarchal society.

12. Bin Bulaaye

A poignant tale of grief and closure, Bin Bulaaye is a delightful short film, further elevated by Naseeruddin Shah's poetic narration.

13. Devi

With its powerful ensemble cast, including Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Shruti Hassan, Neena Kulkarni, etc., Devi is a chilling reminder of how a country that worships goddesses, actually treats its women.

14. Nawab

While we're still rooting for a feature-length film starring Aparshakti Khurana in the lead role, the short film Nawab showed him in a whole new avatar, with a lovable doggo as co-lead. Who wouldn't watch it?

Any other shows or movies released this year that you'd add to the list? Let us know in the comments section below.