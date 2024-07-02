In the realm of cinema, few delights compare to stumbling upon a gem that resonates with the spirit of a beloved film. For fans captivated by the wit, camaraderie, and daring adventures of Laapataa Ladies, the quest for similar cinematic treasures is a journey worth undertaking.

From tales of friendship forged in unlikely circumstances to narratives brimming with humor and heart, to dialogues here are fifteen movies like Laapataa Ladies that capture the essence of female bonds, mischief, and the thrill of unexpected escapades.

1. Peepli Live (2010)

Lead actors: Omkar Das Manikpuri, Raghubir Yadav

Omkar Das Manikpuri, Raghubir Yadav Supporting Artist: Malaika Shenoy

Malaika Shenoy Director: Anusha Rizvi, Mahmood Farooqui (co-director)

Anusha Rizvi, Mahmood Farooqui (co-director) Release date: August 13, 2010

August 13, 2010 Run Time: 95 minutes

95 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.5

7.5 Revenue: $5.8 million

$5.8 million Language: Hindi

It revolves around the plight of Natha, a poor farmer facing the threat of losing his land due to an unpaid government loan. To escape his dire situation, Natha and his brother Budhia are convinced by local politicians and media to commit suicide, knowing that the government provides compensation to the families of farmers who die this way.

2. Dhobi Ghat (2010)

Lead actors: Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan Supporting Artist: Monica Dogra, Kriti Malhotra

Monica Dogra, Kriti Malhotra Director: Kiran Rao

Kiran Rao Release date: January 21, 2011

January 21, 2011 Run Time: 100 minutes

100 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.0

7.0 Revenue: $3.3 million

$3.3 million Language: Hindi

Set in Mumbai, “Dhobi Ghat” interweaves the lives of four characters from different backgrounds whose paths cross in the bustling city. The film unfolds through their perspectives, revealing the contrasts and connections between their lives in the diverse cityscape of Mumbai.

3. Nil Battey Sannata (2016)

Lead actors: Swara Bhaskar

Swara Bhaskar Supporting Artist: Ria Shukla, Ratna Pathak Shah

Ria Shukla, Ratna Pathak Shah Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Release date: April 22, 2016

April 22, 2016 Run Time: 100 minutes

100 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.5

8.5 Revenue: $1.1 million

$1.1 million Language: Hindi

Chanda is a single mother working multiple menial jobs to support her teenage daughter Apeksha, who lacks motivation and performs poorly in school. Determined to see her daughter succeed despite their financial struggles, Chanda decides to enroll in Apeksha’s school as a student herself. This unconventional decision aims to inspire her daughter and show her the value of education and hard work.

4. Parched (2015)

Lead actors: Tannishtha Chatterjee, Radhika Apte

Tannishtha Chatterjee, Radhika Apte Supporting Artist: Surveen Chawla, Lehar Khan

Surveen Chawla, Lehar Khan Director: Leena Yadav

Leena Yadav Release date: September 23, 2016 (India)

September 23, 2016 (India) Run Time: 116 minutes

116 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.6

7.6 Revenue: $0.5 million

$0.5 million Language: Hindi

Set in rural Rajasthan, “Parched” follows the intertwined lives of four women who rebel against the deeply patriarchal and conservative society they live in. As the women navigate their personal struggles and oppressive social norms, their friendship becomes a source of strength and empowerment. They confront issues of gender inequality, sexual repression, domestic violence, and the limitations imposed upon them by their community.

5. Indoo Ki Jawani (2020)

Lead actors: Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani Supporting Artist: Aditya Seal

Aditya Seal Director: Abir Sengupta

Abir Sengupta Release date: December 11, 2020

December 11, 2020 Run Time: 117 minutes

117 minutes IMDb Rating: 3.5

3.5 Revenue: Not available

Not available Language: Hindi

The story revolves around Indoo’s misadventures when she decides to explore online dating after a string of unsuccessful relationships. Her decision leads to unexpected and hilarious consequences, particularly when she ends up on a date with a guy who turns out to be from Pakistan.

6. English Vinglish (2012)

Lead actors: Sridevi

Sridevi Supporting Artist: Adil Hussain, Mehdi Nebbou

Adil Hussain, Mehdi Nebbou Director: Gauri Shinde

Gauri Shinde Release date: October 5, 2012

October 5, 2012 Run Time: 134 minutes

134 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Revenue: $17 million

$17 million Language: Hindi

Shashi Godbole is a middle-class Indian housewife who feels insecure due to her inability to speak English fluently, despite excelling in other aspects of her life. Her struggle with English becomes a point of embarrassment and inadequacy, particularly when her family, including her husband and children, inadvertently belittle her for it.

7. Bhakshak (2024)

Lead actors: Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastav

Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastav Supporting Artist: Chittaranjan Tripathy

Chittaranjan Tripathy Director: Pulkit

Pulkit Release date: February 9, 2024

February 9, 2024 Run Time: 2h 14m

2h 14m IMDb Rating: 7.2

7.2 Revenue: Not available

Not available Language: Hindi

This centers on the journey taken by a resolute woman who is determined to see justice done and who persists in bringing a horrible crime to light.

8. Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)

Lead actors: Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn

Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn Supporting Artist: Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Indira Tiwari, Rohit Sukhwani

Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Indira Tiwari, Rohit Sukhwani Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Release date: February 25, 2022

February 25, 2022 Run Time: 123 minutes

123 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Revenue: ₹153.69 crore

₹153.69 crore Language: Hindi

Gangubai, a young girl sold into prostitution who rises to become a powerful and respected figure in Mumbai’s underworld during the 1960s. Gangubai navigates through the challenges of her life with resilience, shrewdness, and determination.

9. Dhanak (2015)

Lead actors: Hetal Gada, Krrish Chhabria

Hetal Gada, Krrish Chhabria Supporting Artist: Vipin Sharma, Gulfam Khan

Vipin Sharma, Gulfam Khan Director: Nagesh Kukunoor

Nagesh Kukunoor Release date: June 17, 2016

June 17, 2016 Run Time: 106 minutes

106 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

8.0/10 Revenue: Not available

Not available Language: Hindi

Dhanak” follows the journey of two siblings, 10-year-old Pari and her blind younger brother Chotu. Orphaned and living with their aunt and uncle, Pari promises Chotu that she will help restore his eyesight when he turns nine, inspired by a vision of actor Shah Rukh Khan promoting eye donation.

10. Three Of Us (2022)

Lead actors: Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat, Swanand Kirkire

Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat, Swanand Kirkire Supporting Artist: Kadambari Kadam, Rasika Agashe

Kadambari Kadam, Rasika Agashe Director: Avinash Arun

Avinash Arun Release date: November 3, 2023

November 3, 2023 Run Time: 1h 39m

1h 39m IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Revenue: Not available

Not available Language: Hindi

A complex web of feelings relating to liberation, love, loss, and healing.

11. Queen (2013)

Lead actors: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut Supporting Artist: Rajkummar Rao, Lisa Haydon

Rajkummar Rao, Lisa Haydon Director: Vikas Bahl

Vikas Bahl Release date: March 7, 2014

March 7, 2014 Run Time: 146 minutes

146 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Revenue: Approximately ₹108 crore INR

Approximately ₹108 crore INR Language: Hindi

Rani Mehra is a young woman from Delhi who is set to marry her fiance Vijay. However, her life takes an unexpected turn when Vijay calls off the wedding just days before the ceremony. Devastated and unsure of what to do next, Rani decides to embark on her honeymoon trip to Europe alone.

12. Polite Society (2023)

Lead actors: Priya Kansara, Ritu Arya, Renu Brindle

Priya Kansara, Ritu Arya, Renu Brindle Supporting Artist: Rekha John-Cheriyan, Seraphina Beh

Rekha John-Cheriyan, Seraphina Beh Director: Nida Manzoor

Nida Manzoor Release date: April 28, 2023

April 28, 2023 Run Time: 1h 44m

1h 44m IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Revenue: Not available

Not available Language: Hindi

Ria Khan feels she must prevent her older sister Lena from getting married. In the spirit of sisterhood and independence, she attempts, with the assistance of her friends, the most ambitious wedding heist ever.

13. Lipstick Under My Burkha (2016)

Lead actors: Konkona Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aahana Kumra, Plabita Borthakur

Konkona Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aahana Kumra, Plabita Borthakur Supporting Artist: Sushant Singh, Vikrant Massey

Sushant Singh, Vikrant Massey Director: Alankrita Shrivastava

Alankrita Shrivastava Release date: July 21, 2017

July 21, 2017 Run Time: 117 minutes

117 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Revenue: Approximately ₹18 crore INR

Approximately ₹18 crore INR Language: Hindi

Set in Bhopal, the film weaves together the stories of four women from different backgrounds who navigate their desires, dreams, and societal expectations in a conservative society. The film explores their struggles against societal norms, patriarchal oppression, and the hypocrisy they face in their quest for personal freedom and fulfillment.

14. Dor (2006)

Lead actors: Ayesha Takia, Gul Panag

Ayesha Takia, Gul Panag Supporting Artist: Shreyas Talpade, Girish Karnad

Shreyas Talpade, Girish Karnad Director: Nagesh Kukunoor

Nagesh Kukunoor Release date: September 22, 2006

September 22, 2006 Run Time: 147 minutes

147 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Revenue: Not available

Not available Language: Hindi

Zebo, a young widow from a village in Rajasthan, is left to fend for herself after her husband is killed. Her husband’s death is attributed to Shankar, a man from Himachal Pradesh, who is serving a life sentence for the crime. Meera, Shankar’s wife, travels to Rajasthan seeking forgiveness from Zebo as a way to secure Shankar’s release through a legal pardon. Initially reluctant, Zebo eventually forms a bond with Meera, leading to a journey of understanding, forgiveness, and redemption.

15. Magalir Mattum (1994)

Lead actors: Revathi, Urvashi, Rohini

Revathi, Urvashi, Rohini Supporting Artist: Nassar, Livingston, V. K. Ramasamy

Nassar, Livingston, V. K. Ramasamy Director: Singeetam Srinivasa Rao

Singeetam Srinivasa Rao Release date: April 14, 1994

April 14, 1994 Run Time: 142 minutes

142 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

8.0/10 Revenue: Not available

Not available Language: Tamil

The film revolves around the lives of three women — Janaki, a devout wife who sacrifices her career for her husband; Vimala, a progressive woman who faces challenges in her marriage due to her independence; and Sathyabama, a young woman who dreams of becoming a police officer.

These movies like Laapata Ladies promise to whisk you away on unforgettable journeys.