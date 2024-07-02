In the realm of cinema, few delights compare to stumbling upon a gem that resonates with the spirit of a beloved film. For fans captivated by the wit, camaraderie, and daring adventures of Laapataa Ladies, the quest for similar cinematic treasures is a journey worth undertaking.
From tales of friendship forged in unlikely circumstances to narratives brimming with humor and heart, to dialogues here are fifteen movies like Laapataa Ladies that capture the essence of female bonds, mischief, and the thrill of unexpected escapades.
|Sr. No.
|Series Name & Year
|IMDb Rating
|1.
|Peepli Live (2010)
|7.4
|2.
|Dhobi Ghat (2010)
|7
|3.
|Nil Battey Sannata (2016)
|8.2
|4.
|Parched (2015)
|7.5
|5.
|Indoo Ki Jawani (2020)
|3
|6.
|English Vinglish (2012)
|7.8
|7.
|Bhakshak (2024)
|7.2
|8.
|Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)
|7.8
|9.
|Dhanak (2015)
|7.9
|10.
|Three Of Us (2023)
|7.5
|11.
|Queen (2013)
|8.1
|12.
|Polite Society (2023)
|6.6
|13.
|Lipstick Under My Burkha (2016)
|6.8
|14.
|Dor (2006)
|7.9
|15.
|Magalir Mattum (1994)
|7.4
1. Peepli Live (2010)
- Lead actors: Omkar Das Manikpuri, Raghubir Yadav
- Supporting Artist: Malaika Shenoy
- Director: Anusha Rizvi, Mahmood Farooqui (co-director)
- Release date: August 13, 2010
- Run Time: 95 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.5
- Revenue: $5.8 million
- Language: Hindi
It revolves around the plight of Natha, a poor farmer facing the threat of losing his land due to an unpaid government loan. To escape his dire situation, Natha and his brother Budhia are convinced by local politicians and media to commit suicide, knowing that the government provides compensation to the families of farmers who die this way.
2. Dhobi Ghat (2010)
- Lead actors: Aamir Khan
- Supporting Artist: Monica Dogra, Kriti Malhotra
- Director: Kiran Rao
- Release date: January 21, 2011
- Run Time: 100 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.0
- Revenue: $3.3 million
- Language: Hindi
Set in Mumbai, “Dhobi Ghat” interweaves the lives of four characters from different backgrounds whose paths cross in the bustling city. The film unfolds through their perspectives, revealing the contrasts and connections between their lives in the diverse cityscape of Mumbai.
3. Nil Battey Sannata (2016)
- Lead actors: Swara Bhaskar
- Supporting Artist: Ria Shukla, Ratna Pathak Shah
- Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari
- Release date: April 22, 2016
- Run Time: 100 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.5
- Revenue: $1.1 million
- Language: Hindi
Chanda is a single mother working multiple menial jobs to support her teenage daughter Apeksha, who lacks motivation and performs poorly in school. Determined to see her daughter succeed despite their financial struggles, Chanda decides to enroll in Apeksha’s school as a student herself. This unconventional decision aims to inspire her daughter and show her the value of education and hard work.
4. Parched (2015)
- Lead actors: Tannishtha Chatterjee, Radhika Apte
- Supporting Artist: Surveen Chawla, Lehar Khan
- Director: Leena Yadav
- Release date: September 23, 2016 (India)
- Run Time: 116 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Revenue: $0.5 million
- Language: Hindi
Set in rural Rajasthan, “Parched” follows the intertwined lives of four women who rebel against the deeply patriarchal and conservative society they live in. As the women navigate their personal struggles and oppressive social norms, their friendship becomes a source of strength and empowerment. They confront issues of gender inequality, sexual repression, domestic violence, and the limitations imposed upon them by their community.
5. Indoo Ki Jawani (2020)
- Lead actors: Kiara Advani
- Supporting Artist: Aditya Seal
- Director: Abir Sengupta
- Release date: December 11, 2020
- Run Time: 117 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 3.5
- Revenue: Not available
- Language: Hindi
The story revolves around Indoo’s misadventures when she decides to explore online dating after a string of unsuccessful relationships. Her decision leads to unexpected and hilarious consequences, particularly when she ends up on a date with a guy who turns out to be from Pakistan.
6. English Vinglish (2012)
- Lead actors: Sridevi
- Supporting Artist: Adil Hussain, Mehdi Nebbou
- Director: Gauri Shinde
- Release date: October 5, 2012
- Run Time: 134 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Revenue: $17 million
- Language: Hindi
Shashi Godbole is a middle-class Indian housewife who feels insecure due to her inability to speak English fluently, despite excelling in other aspects of her life. Her struggle with English becomes a point of embarrassment and inadequacy, particularly when her family, including her husband and children, inadvertently belittle her for it.
7. Bhakshak (2024)
- Lead actors: Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastav
- Supporting Artist: Chittaranjan Tripathy
- Director: Pulkit
- Release date: February 9, 2024
- Run Time: 2h 14m
- IMDb Rating: 7.2
- Revenue: Not available
- Language: Hindi
This centers on the journey taken by a resolute woman who is determined to see justice done and who persists in bringing a horrible crime to light.
8. Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)
- Lead actors: Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn
- Supporting Artist: Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Indira Tiwari, Rohit Sukhwani
- Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Release date: February 25, 2022
- Run Time: 123 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.7/10
- Revenue: ₹153.69 crore
- Language: Hindi
Gangubai, a young girl sold into prostitution who rises to become a powerful and respected figure in Mumbai’s underworld during the 1960s. Gangubai navigates through the challenges of her life with resilience, shrewdness, and determination.
9. Dhanak (2015)
- Lead actors: Hetal Gada, Krrish Chhabria
- Supporting Artist: Vipin Sharma, Gulfam Khan
- Director: Nagesh Kukunoor
- Release date: June 17, 2016
- Run Time: 106 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.0/10
- Revenue: Not available
- Language: Hindi
Dhanak” follows the journey of two siblings, 10-year-old Pari and her blind younger brother Chotu. Orphaned and living with their aunt and uncle, Pari promises Chotu that she will help restore his eyesight when he turns nine, inspired by a vision of actor Shah Rukh Khan promoting eye donation.
10. Three Of Us (2022)
- Lead actors: Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat, Swanand Kirkire
- Supporting Artist: Kadambari Kadam, Rasika Agashe
- Director: Avinash Arun
- Release date: November 3, 2023
- Run Time: 1h 39m
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Revenue: Not available
- Language: Hindi
A complex web of feelings relating to liberation, love, loss, and healing.
11. Queen (2013)
- Lead actors: Kangana Ranaut
- Supporting Artist: Rajkummar Rao, Lisa Haydon
- Director: Vikas Bahl
- Release date: March 7, 2014
- Run Time: 146 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
- Revenue: Approximately ₹108 crore INR
- Language: Hindi
Rani Mehra is a young woman from Delhi who is set to marry her fiance Vijay. However, her life takes an unexpected turn when Vijay calls off the wedding just days before the ceremony. Devastated and unsure of what to do next, Rani decides to embark on her honeymoon trip to Europe alone.
12. Polite Society (2023)
- Lead actors: Priya Kansara, Ritu Arya, Renu Brindle
- Supporting Artist: Rekha John-Cheriyan, Seraphina Beh
- Director: Nida Manzoor
- Release date: April 28, 2023
- Run Time: 1h 44m
- IMDb Rating: 6.6/10
- Revenue: Not available
- Language: Hindi
Ria Khan feels she must prevent her older sister Lena from getting married. In the spirit of sisterhood and independence, she attempts, with the assistance of her friends, the most ambitious wedding heist ever.
13. Lipstick Under My Burkha (2016)
- Lead actors: Konkona Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aahana Kumra, Plabita Borthakur
- Supporting Artist: Sushant Singh, Vikrant Massey
- Director: Alankrita Shrivastava
- Release date: July 21, 2017
- Run Time: 117 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.8/10
- Revenue: Approximately ₹18 crore INR
- Language: Hindi
Set in Bhopal, the film weaves together the stories of four women from different backgrounds who navigate their desires, dreams, and societal expectations in a conservative society. The film explores their struggles against societal norms, patriarchal oppression, and the hypocrisy they face in their quest for personal freedom and fulfillment.
14. Dor (2006)
- Lead actors: Ayesha Takia, Gul Panag
- Supporting Artist: Shreyas Talpade, Girish Karnad
- Director: Nagesh Kukunoor
- Release date: September 22, 2006
- Run Time: 147 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
- Revenue: Not available
- Language: Hindi
Zebo, a young widow from a village in Rajasthan, is left to fend for herself after her husband is killed. Her husband’s death is attributed to Shankar, a man from Himachal Pradesh, who is serving a life sentence for the crime. Meera, Shankar’s wife, travels to Rajasthan seeking forgiveness from Zebo as a way to secure Shankar’s release through a legal pardon. Initially reluctant, Zebo eventually forms a bond with Meera, leading to a journey of understanding, forgiveness, and redemption.
15. Magalir Mattum (1994)
- Lead actors: Revathi, Urvashi, Rohini
- Supporting Artist: Nassar, Livingston, V. K. Ramasamy
- Director: Singeetam Srinivasa Rao
- Release date: April 14, 1994
- Run Time: 142 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.0/10
- Revenue: Not available
- Language: Tamil
The film revolves around the lives of three women — Janaki, a devout wife who sacrifices her career for her husband; Vimala, a progressive woman who faces challenges in her marriage due to her independence; and Sathyabama, a young woman who dreams of becoming a police officer.
These movies like Laapata Ladies promise to whisk you away on unforgettable journeys.