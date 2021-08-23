Bollywood and award categories are a better love story than Kabir Singh. But, in the midst of Bollywood's 'important' award categories, there are still a few that the Hindi film industry conveniently skipped.

So, after an in-depth exploration of all that Bollywood has offered over the years, we've finally picked the Best of Bollywood:

1. The Best Dialogues: Gunda

From ZNMD to Dedh Ishqiya, there is no shortage of movies with brilliant dialogues and shayaris. But nothing comes close to the charm of "Naam hai Bulla, Rakhta hun main khulla". Gunda also wins the award for the Best Character Introduction!

2. The Best Catch: Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon

Yes, that final catch in Lagaan hit all the right notes. But it wasn't as good as the flying baby caught by Shankar in Gunda. However, ultimately, the award has to go to 'flying dad' from Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon.

3. The Most Classy Dialogue: Mother

Originally, this was titled the Best Dialogue. But the winning dialogue from Mother is so classy, that of course, I had to rephrase the Award title only. Classy? Classy!

Those who are asking about the name of film.https://t.co/wjVPaDhXB6 — Jibran T. Siddiqui (@jibransiddiqui) August 18, 2021

4. The Best Action Sequence: Jigar

Considering Bollywood routinely defies the concepts of logic and Physics, this was not an easy category to pick. But, it's not Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, or even Tiger Shroff whose movie scene wins the pick. It's this old clip of Ajay Devgn from the movie Jigar.

5. The Best Choreography: Prem Aggan

Sunny Deol's Yaara Oh Yaara almost won the title. But with just one vote, the Exercise sequence from Prem Aggan won the award for being a three-in-one scene - a dance routine, an exercise routine, and a motivational video!

6. The Best Lyrics: Yaar Gaddar

Undoubtedly the most difficult category, with gems like Khada Hai and Main Maal Gaadi from Andaaz (1994), or even more recent tracks like Hookah Bar from Khiladi 786, or Dreamum Wakeupum from Aiyyaa. After much deliberation, the award for the Best Lyrics had to go to The Rat Song from Yaar Gaddar. I mean, the lyrics were, "Arey main laya hun chuha apna, kahan hai teri chuhi."

7. The Best Costume Design: Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

The winner is this 'natural' outfit that Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar wore in the movie Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (Cultural appropriation FTW!). And yes, it was also one of the top finalists in Best Choreography.

8. The Best Flirting Signal: War

From cheesy pick-up lines to stalking, Bollywood's definition of flirting and romance leaves a lot to be desired. But for this category, we found a line that was subtle yet perfect. And no, it wasn't by the Badshah of romance, but rather by the man whose cheekbones could cut glass, Tiger Shroff, in the film War.

9. The Best 'Original' Music: Mera Mulk Mera Desh from Diljale

Amateurs copy folk songs. Experts copy international songs. But legends are those who copy another country's National Anthem altogether.

Israel won their second ever Gold at Olympics and Indians ended up remembering Anu Malik 😂pic.twitter.com/AA5Gzppqd1 — Anushree Roy (@AnushreeRoy7) August 1, 2021

10. The Best Special Effects: Jaani Dushman

From the animated pets in Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon to the bullfight in Kalank, the nominations in this category left us spoilt for choice. But finally, it was Jaani Dushman that won the award, and well, the image speaks for itself.

11. The Nothing To Hide Trailer Award: Namaste England

Much like the name of this award category, this trailer also did nothing to hide the film's story! Because isn't that what a trailer is supposed to do? Tell us the entire story in a span of a few minutes.

12. The Best Character Name Award: Hello Brother

In an industry of Rajs, Rahuls, and Prems, it takes real talent and ingenuity to name the hero of the film (Salman Khan) Hero. But that's exactly what happened with Hello Brother.

13. The Best Promotion: Karni Sena for Padmaavat

Let's be honest, Karni Sena's protests did more for the film than any marketing agency. Hell, Karni Sena set a fellow member's car on fire in order to promote protest the film. If that isn't dedication, what is?

14. The Best Editing Award: Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Ameesha Patel may have been the lead heroine, but she wasn't the first choice. It was actually Kareena Kapoor, and the film's editor made sure the audience did not forget that.

15. The Best Teacher: Mohabbatein

Bollywood has gifted us many iconic teachers. But Raj Aryan from Mohabbatein has to be the Best Teacher, surpassing even Prof. Rasai from Main Hoon Na. Because he taught not one, but two subjects - love and lying. (He never taught music, the subject he was hired to teach!).

16. The Fevicol Award: War

The only movie on the list to win two awards, War showed us that when it came to sticking to things, no one does it better than Kabir.

From planes to cars to people, Kabir can stick on anyone and anything.

"Fevicol ka jod hai, tutega nahi"

17. The Best Cameo: Hum Saath Saath Hain

Movie: Hum Saath Saath Hain. Cameo Artist: Blackbuck. Enough said.

18. The Best Overachiever: Dhadkan

Even though 8-year-old Anjali was a better matchmaker than my 30-year-old friends, she lost the award to Dev from Dhadkan. Because how exactly do you become a millionaire in just three years?

19. The Best Cinematic Universe: BCU

No, Virat Kohli did not pick the winner! We're of course talking about the Bhai Cinematic Universe.

20. The Visionary Award: Lord Bobby

Do we even need to explain this?

And that concludes this Awards ceremony!