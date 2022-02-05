The show Shark Tank India, its judges, and even the host has become iconic - for different reasons, of course. Besides the unique start-up ideas and a dose of motivation (that lasts for a short while), we absolutely love this reality TV show for loads of meme content it has been providing us.

Now, Rannvijay Singha, the host of the show has jumped on the bandwagon and ‘self-trolled’ himself in one of his recent videos on social media.

“When I told my son that I can give him a course in digital marketing or product management,” he wrote on the Instagram post.

Check out the video here:

So for years we have known Rannvijay for his many talents. But nowadays he has been Twitter’s favourite source of memes for handing over ‘beneficial’ courses to the entrepreneurs who show up on Shark Tank India.

And mind you, nothing can stop him from what seems to be his only job on the show. Not even the fact that these participants (sometimes) already possess higher qualifications. But a man gotta do his job, right?

I believe in Rannvijay bhoi supremacy 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ob0t2uGe2L — keshu (@Keshu__11) February 2, 2022

Naturally, Instagram users flocked to the comment section to react to the video.

Even UpGrad joined in.

And that's what we call being a good sport.