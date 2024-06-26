In the rich tapestry of modern television, few series capture the essence of historical drama and cultural exploration quite like Heeramandi. Set against the backdrop of pre-independence India, this evocative show delves into the lives of courtesans navigating love, power, and tradition in a vibrant brothel district. As audiences immerse themselves in the opulence and intrigue of this show, they crave more tales that blend history with gripping narratives and unforgettable characters.
Here, we present 15 captivating shows like Heeramandi, offering compelling stories of ambition, resilience, and the human experience across different eras and cultures.
|Sr. No.
|Series Name & Year
|IMDb Rating
|1.
|The Fame Game (2022)
|6.7
|2.
|Bombay Begums (2021)
|5.1
|3.
|Made In Heaven (2019)
|8.2
|4.
|A Suitable Boy (2020)
|6.1
|5.
|Jubilee (2023)
|8.3
|6.
|Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo (2023)
|7.7
|7.
|Dahaad (2023)
|7.6
|8.
|Bridgerton (2020)
|7.4
|9.
|Harlots (2017)
|7.7
|10.
|Wolf Hall (2015)
|8.1
|11.
|Versailles (2015-2018)
|7.9
|12.
|Leila (2019)
|5.1
|13.
|Four More Shots Please (2019-2022)
|5.7
|14.
|Aranyak (2021)
|7.8
|15.
|Masaba Masaba (2020)
|6.7
1. The Fame Game (2022)
- Lead actors: Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor
- Supporting artists: Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Muskkaan Jaferi
- Director: Karishma Kohli
- Release date: January 25, 2022
- Run Time: Approximately 30-40 minutes per episode (total series runtime varies)
- IMDb Rating: 7.1/10
- Revenue: Not publicly disclosed
- Language: Hindi, with some English
This series follows the journey of a successful Bollywood actress, Sana Ali Khan, as she navigates the highs and lows of fame and stardom. It also explores the complexities of her personal and professional life, including relationships, rivalries, and the pressures of maintaining her celebrity status in the entertainment industry.
2. Bombay Begums (2021)
- Lead actors: Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur, Aadhya Anand
- Supporting artists: Rahul Bose, Danish Husain, Imaad Shah, Vivek Gomber
- Director: Alankrita Shrivastava
- Release date: March 8, 2021
- Run Time: Approximately 45-60 minutes per episode (total series runtime varies)
- IMDb Rating: 6.5/10
- Revenue: Not publicly disclosed
- Language: Hindi
It revolves around the lives of five ambitious women from different generations and backgrounds, all striving to navigate their personal and professional aspirations in contemporary Mumbai. The series delves into their interconnected stories as they face challenges related to power dynamics, gender politics, ambition, relationships, and societal expectations.
3. Made In Heaven (2019)
- Lead actors: Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala
- Supporting artists: Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi
- Director: Zoya Akhtar, Nitya Mehra, Prashant Nair, Alankrita Shrivastava
- Release date: March 8, 2019
- Run Time: Approximately 45-60 minutes per episode (total series runtime varies)
- IMDb Rating: 8.3/10
- Revenue: Not publicly disclosed
- Language: Hindi
It follows the lives of Tara and Karan, owners of a wedding planning agency in Delhi called “Made In Heaven.” The series explores their professional and personal lives as they plan extravagant weddings while dealing with the complexities of relationships, societal expectations, and their own personal demons. Set against the backdrop of modern India, the show tackles issues such as class divides, LGBTQ+ rights, infidelity, and the pursuit of happiness in a rapidly changing society.
4. A Suitable Boy (2020)
- Lead actors: Tanya Maniktala, Ishaan Khatter
- Supporting artists: Tabu, Rasika Dugal, Ram Kapoor, Mahira Kakkar
- Director: Mira Nair
- Release date: July 26, 2020
- Run Time: Approximately 60 minutes per episode (total series runtime varies)
- IMDb Rating: 6.3/10
- Revenue: Not publicly disclosed
- Language: English, with some Hindi and Urdu
Set in post-independence India in the early 1950s, the series follows the story of Lata Mehra, a young woman who is trying to find herself amidst familial pressures and societal expectations. The narrative weaves through her journey of love and self-discovery as she navigates through various suitors and cultural shifts in a newly independent, yet traditional, India.
5. Jubilee (2023)
- Lead actors: Prasenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Wamiqa Gabbi
- Supporting artists: Aparshakti Khurana, Shweta Basu Prasad, Sidhant Gupta
- Director: Vikramaditya Motwane
- Release date: April 6, 2023
- Run Time: Approximately 60 minutes per episode
- IMDb Rating: 8.3/10
- Revenue: Not publicly disclosed
- Language: Hindi
A poetic and thrilling story about a group of people and the risks they are willing to take to achieve their goals of love, passion, ambition, and dreams.
6. Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo (2023)
- Lead actors: Dimple Kapadia, Rohan Singh, Radhika Madan
- Supporting artists: Isha Talwar, Angira Dhar, Ashish Verma
- Director: Homi Adajania
- Release date: May 5, 2023
- Run Time: Approximately 39 minutes per episode
- IMDb Rating: 7.7/10
- Revenue: Not publicly disclosed
- Language: Hindi
In the lawless Borderlands, Savitri, the matriarch of a sizable cartel, launches a bloody struggle for her heir in a violent and drug-filled underworld.
7. Dahaad (2023)
- Lead actors: Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah
- Supporting artists: Sohum Shah, Manyuu Doshi
- Director: Ruchika Oberoi, Reema Kagti
- Release date: May 12, 2023
- Run Time: Approximately 55 minutes per episode
- IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
- Revenue: Not publicly disclosed
- Language: Hindi
Anjali Bhaati, a sub-inspector, looks into a number of deaths involving women discovered in public restrooms. As the investigation goes on, Bhaati discovers that there is a serial killer on the loose, despite the deaths initially appearing to be suicides.
8. Bridgerton (2020)
- Lead actors: Phoebe Dynevor, Regé-Jean Page
- Supporting artists: Nicola Coughlan, Jonathan Bailey, Claudia Jessie, Adjoa Andoh
- Director: Various directors, including Julie Anne Robinson, Sheree Folkson, and Tom Verica
- Release date: December 25, 2020
- Run Time: Approximately 60 minutes per episode (total series runtime varies)
- IMDb Rating: 7.3/10
- Revenue: Not publicly disclosed
- Language: English
Set in early 19th-century Regency-era London, the show is based on Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels. It follows the Bridgerton family and their interactions with high society, focusing primarily on Daphne Bridgerton, the eldest daughter, as she enters the competitive marriage market.
9. Harlots (2017)
- Lead actors: Samantha Morton, Lesley Manville, Jessica Brown Findlay
- Supporting artists: Eloise Smyth, Dorothy Atkinson, Kate Fleetwood
- Director: Coky Giedroyc, Jill Robertson, Chloe Thomas
- Release date: March 29, 2017
- Run Time: Approximately 45 minutes per episode (total series runtime varies)
- IMDb Rating: 7.7/10
- Revenue: Not publicly disclosed
- Language: English
The story centers around Margaret Wells, a brothel owner struggling to improve her business and secure a better future for her daughters. The rivalry between Margaret and Lydia Quigley, another brothel owner with a more upscale establishment, drives much of the plot.
10. Wolf Hall (2015)
- Lead actors: Mark Rylance, Damian Lewis, Claire Foy
- Supporting artists: Anton Lesser, Mark Gatiss, Jonathan Pryce
- Director: Peter Kosminsky
- Release date: January 21, 2015
- Run Time: Approximately 60 minutes per episode
- IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
- Revenue: Not publicly disclosed
- Language: English
Set in England during the early 16th century, the story unfolds through the eyes of Thomas Cromwell, a lawyer and statesman who rises from humble beginnings to become a key advisor to King Henry VIII. The series explores Cromwell’s political maneuverings, relationships with key figures such as Anne Boleyn and Cardinal Wolsey, and his role in Henry’s marital affairs and religious reforms.
11. Versailles (2015-2018)
- Lead actors: George Blagden, Alexander Vlahos
- Supporting artists: Tygh Runyan, Stuart Bowman, Evan Williams
- Director: Various directors, including Jalil Lespert, Christoph Schrewe, Richard Clark
- Release date: November 16, 2015 (first episode)
- Run Time: Approximately 52 minutes per episode (total series runtime varies)
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Revenue: Not publicly disclosed
- Language: English, French
Set in the lavish court of Versailles, the series follows King Louis XIV, as he transforms a hunting lodge into a magnificent palace and consolidates his power over nobles and rivals. The narrative explores Louis XIV’s personal life, including his relationships with mistresses such as Madame de Montespan and Madame de Maintenon, as well as his efforts to establish France as the dominant power in Europe.
12. Leila (2019)
- Lead actors: Huma Qureshi
- Supporting artists: Siddharth, Seema Biswas, Rahul Khanna
- Director: Deepa Mehta, Shanker Raman, Pawan Kumar
- Release date: June 14, 2019
- Run Time: Approximately 40-50 minutes per episode (total series runtime varies)
- IMDb Rating: 5.9/10
- Revenue: Not publicly disclosed
- Language: Hindi, with some English
The story revolves around Shalini, who searches for her missing daughter amidst a totalitarian regime that enforces strict societal norms and segregates citizens based on their beliefs and backgrounds. As Shalini navigates through the oppressive world of Aryavarta, she confronts her own privilege, identity, and the harsh realities of a society that dictates conformity.
13. Four More Shots Please (2019-2022)
- Lead actors: Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo
- Supporting artists: Neil Bhoopalam, Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman
- Director: Anu Menon, Nupur Asthana
- Release date: January 25, 2019 (Season 1)
- Run Time: Approximately 25-30 minutes per episode (total series runtime varies)
- IMDb Rating: 6.5/10
- Revenue: Not publicly disclosed
- Language: Hindi, with some English
It is the series that revolves around the lives of four urban, modern Indian women navigating their friendships, careers, and relationships in Mumbai. The series explores themes of independence, sexuality, and societal expectations through the lives of its main characters.
14. Aranyak (2021)
- Lead actors: Raveena Tandon, Parambrata Chattopadhyay
- Supporting artists: Ashutosh Rana, Meghna Malik, Zakir Hussain
- Director: Vinay Waikul, Rohan Sippy
- Release date: December 10, 2021
- Run Time: Approximately 40-45 minutes per episode (total series runtime varies)
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Revenue: Not publicly disclosed
- Language: Hindi
It follows the story of a female police officer, Kasturi Dogra. Set in the dense forests of Himachal Pradesh, the series unravels a mystery involving a missing tourist and a series of unsettling events that threaten the tranquility of the region.
15. Masaba Masaba (2020)
- Lead actors: Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta
- Supporting artists: Satyadeep Misra, Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore
- Director: Sonam Nair
- Release date: August 28, 2020
- Run Time: Approximately 30 minutes per episode (total series runtime varies)
- IMDb Rating: 6.5/10
- Revenue: Not publicly disclosed
- Language: Hindi, with some English
This series blurs the lines between reality and fiction, featuring fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her actress-mother Neena Gupta in lead roles as themselves. The series presents a fictionalized version of their real-life personal and professional struggles, highlighting their individual journeys in the entertainment and fashion industries.
These shows like heeramandi promise to transport you to worlds both familiar and fantastical, each offering its own unique blend of drama, romance, and historical intrigue.