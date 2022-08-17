It's no secret that celebrities are exposed to a lot more brutality on the internet, than usual. Their lives are also exposed a lot more in general, and it's only normal to want to ask everyone (with a social media account) to shut up. No? I know, I'd want to respond to each and every person who'd tag me. But, every once in a while even celebrities come up with the best comebacks that leave us with nothing more to say than 'oof'.

And well, I, for one, wouldn't want to be on the receiving end of these:

1. Shah Rukh Khan

SRK has always been wittier than all of Bollywood (combined). So, when a fan asked him to release Pathan because well, he wanted to watch the film, the actor HAD to ask him to wait. Of course, releasing half of the film doesn't make sense. I could almost hear him say it in his typical dilliwali tone.

Aadhi kar doon kya!!!?? https://t.co/BlLJh62kZ2 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

2. Vijay Varma

A magazine quoted the actor saying, "the success of Darlings has assured his parents that his acting career won't leave him hungry." But here's when Vijay Varma jumped in with his savage response, mentioning that he said this after Gully Boy because that's when he earned a lot.

Ye toh maine Gullyboy ke liye bola tha.. uske baad bahot paisa kamaya hai bhai🤝 — Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) August 8, 2022

3. Twinkle Khanna

Mrs Funnybones is never not funny. And like her KWK debut, she went on to own KJo with her tweets. In a war of the sassiest comebacks, Twinkle Khanna cheekily called out Karan Johar, tweeting that he'd cast Alia Bhatt in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai had it been filmed today. Um, it was quite the burn.

@karanjohar @aliaa08 wasn't born them otherwise you would have given it to her ! — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) July 6, 2015

4. Amitabh Bachchan

While the internet can be a brutal place, there are celebrities like Big B who know how to tackle comments that are meaningless. So when a troll commented about Aishwarya Rai missing from the family picture that he posted, we witnessed one of the sassiest comebacks. 'Baap re baap', indeed.

5. Ritiesh Deshmukh

At this point, Ritiesh Deshmukh doesn't even have to try to be funny, it just happens. When a netizen asked the actor for a refund after watching Bangistan, he went on to post a picture of ₹1000 note, also asking him to "adjust samose ka price".

Here you go! समोसे के भी adjust कर लेना (currency used in 2015) https://t.co/dfTc2nYeGz pic.twitter.com/wSHPYFhUe0 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 12, 2019

6. Suniel Shetty

A fan had tagged Suniel Shetty, dissing the Vimal advertisement, only to realize that he wasn't in it. Of course, the actor didn't take the undue blame. He called out the person who had tagged him, asking him to adjust the chashma, or better, change it.

Bhai thu apna chashma adjust kar le ya badal de 🙏 — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) May 9, 2022

7. Lisa Haydon

The actor had the perfect response to KRK's sleazy comment on her picture, where she was wearing shorts. Not that, that stopped him from stooping to a new low. But, it was quite the mic drop.

8. Deepika Padukone

When TOI had posted a picture commenting on the 'cleavage show', Deepika Padukone knew just how to shut them up. Needless to say, they did, shut up.

9. Diljit Dosanjh

'The GOAT' tried to keep up with internet trends, in his response to a fan who asked him if he played PUB-G. Only Diljit can pull off a dad joke without making it sound like a dad joke.

Nahi Bhen Ji Mai SUB-G SUB-G Khelta Hu RASODE MAI 😎🦾 https://t.co/BXo4PORSIh — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) September 3, 2020

10. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo being Bebo, bashed the pregnancy rumors whilst also being her sassy self. Not that it was any of our business, but wine and past make a lot of sense - let the woman eat in peace!

Think before you mess with them.