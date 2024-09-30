Hey there, horror fans! Ever found yourself scratching your head, wondering about the conjuring series order to watch? Well, you’re not alone! We’ve all been there, trying to piece together the spooky puzzle that is The Conjuring universe. From Ed and Lorraine Warren’s heart-pounding adventures to the bone-chilling Annabelle saga, this franchise has us on the edge of our seats. But with so many movies in the mix, it’s easy to get lost in the supernatural shuffle.

Don’t worry, I’ve got your back! In this article, we’re diving deep into the conjuring order, breaking down the best way to experience these spine-tingling tales. We’ll explore the chronological order of the conjuring movies, tackle the Annabelle spin-offs, and even touch on some related films that’ll make your movie night extra eerie. So grab your popcorn, turn down the lights, and let’s unravel the ultimate viewing plan for the conjuring series. Trust me, by the end of this, you’ll be a pro at navigating this haunted cinematic universe!

The Nun (2018)

Alright, horror fans, let’s kick things off with “The Nun” (2018)! This spine-chilling flick is where it all begins in the conjuring series order to watch. Set in 1952 Romania, we’re talking creepy convents and demonic nuns – talk about a nightmare cocktail!

So, here’s the deal: The Vatican sends Father Burke and Sister Irene (played by Taissa Farmiga) to investigate some seriously spooky stuff going down at a monastery. Spoiler alert: They’re up against Valak, our favourite demon nun from “The Conjuring 2”. This movie’s got it all – jump scares, eerie atmosphere, and a direct tie-in to the first “Conjuring” film. It’s like the ultimate origin story for our big bad Valak. Trust me, after watching this, you’ll never look at nuns the same way again!

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

Alright, horror fans, let’s dive into “Annabelle: Creation” (2017)! This spine-chiller is the second flick in the Annabelle trilogy but actually serves as a prequel. Talk about a plot twist, right?

Set in the 1950s, we’ve got a dollmaker and his wife who lost their daughter in a tragic accident. They open their home to a nun and six orphans, but things get creepy real fast. The star of the show? A seriously freaky porcelain doll that’s way more than just a toy. This movie’s got it all – jump scares, creepy kids, and a demon that’s seriously into doll possession. It’s like the ultimate origin story for our favourite haunted doll. Trust me, after watching this, you’ll never look at dolls the same way again!

The Nun 2 (2023)

Guess who’s back? It’s our favourite demon nun, Valak! “The Nun II” hit theatres in 2023, and let me tell you, it’s a wild ride. This time, we’re following Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) as she faces off against Valak once again. The creepy vibes are off the charts, with Irene feeling something’s not right at a school.

This sequel’s got everything – spooky nuns, demonic powers, and a whole lot of “nope” moments. It’s like the first movie, but on steroids! Critics were split, but who cares? We’re here for the scares, right? If you’re into the Conjuring universe, this one’s a must-watch. Just don’t blame me if you sleep with the lights on after!

Annabelle (2014)

Alright, horror fans, let’s talk about “Annabelle” (2014)! This spine-chiller is where our favourite creepy doll really gets her time to shine. Set in the late ’60s, we’ve got John and Mia Form, a couple expecting their first baby. John gifts Mia a vintage doll she’s been eyeing – big mistake, dude!

Things get wild when their neighbours go full-on cult mode, and suddenly, that innocent-looking doll becomes a conduit for some serious evil. We’re talking levitation, demon attacks, and a priest who gets way more than he bargained for. Trust me, after watching this, you’ll be side-eyeing every doll in sight!

The Conjuring (2013)

Let’s dive into the one that started it all – “The Conjuring” (2013)! This flick was such a hit, it spawned an entire universe of spooky goodness. We’re talking Ed and Lorraine Warren, the dynamic duo of demonology, helping out the Perron family in their haunted Rhode Island farmhouse.

Set in the groovy ’70s, we’ve got clocks stopping at 3:07 AM, creepy cellars, and a witch named Bathsheba who’s seriously into baby sacrifices. Talk about family drama! The Warrens face off against this demonic force, leading to an edge-of-your-seat exorcism. Trust me, after watching this, you’ll be triple-checking under your bed!

Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

Guess who’s back? It’s our favourite creepy doll, Annabelle! This time, she’s causing chaos right in the Warrens’ home.

Ed and Lorraine think they’ve got it under control by locking her up in their artefacts room. But oh boy, were they wrong! When they leave their daughter Judy with babysitters, Annabelle decides it’s party time. She wakes up all the evil spirits in the room, turning the house into a supernatural playground. Talk about a babysitting gig gone wrong! This flick’s got everything – jump scares, creepy dolls, and the Warrens fighting to save their daughter. It’s like “Home Alone” but with demons!

The Curse of La Llorona (2019)

Alright, horror fans, let’s dive into “The Curse of La Llorona” (2019)! This flick’s got me all kinds of confused about its place in the Conjuring universe. #ConjuringConfusion

Set in ’70s Los Angeles, we’ve got Linda Cardellini as Anna, a social worker caught up in some serious supernatural drama. The movie’s got a sneaky connection to “Annabelle” with Father Perez making a cameo. But here’s the kicker – the director says it’s not officially part of the Conjuring universe! #PlotTwist Despite the debate, this Latin American folklore-inspired tale’s got some serious scares. Just don’t blame me if you’re sleeping with the lights on! #LaLloronaNightmares

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

This time, Ed and Lorraine Warren are jetting off to jolly old England.

We’re talking about the infamous Enfield poltergeist case. Picture this: a single mom, four kids, and a house full of spooky shenanigans. The star of the show? Janet Hodgson, who’s got a grumpy old ghost named Bill Wilkins trying to claim squatter’s rights. But hold onto your popcorn, folks! This isn’t just about Bill. There’s a seriously creepy nun lurking in the shadows, and she’s got it out for our favourite paranormal power couple.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

Buckle up! We’re diving into “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” (2021), and let me tell you, it’s a wild ride!

This time, Ed and Lorraine Warren are tackling a real-life murder case where the defendant claimed demonic possession. Talk about a unique legal defence! Set in the ’80s, we’ve got exorcisms, satanic curses, and a whole lot of supernatural drama. Directed by Michael Chaves, this flick brings back Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as our favourite paranormal power couple. It’s based on the Arne Johnson trial, where a guy literally said, “The devil made me do it!” in court.

The Conjuring: Last Rites (2025)

This movie is expected to release in 2025 according to the sources.

Conclusion

The Conjuring universe has taken audiences on a thrilling journey through the paranormal, offering a unique blend of horror and historical intrigue. From the haunting tales of the Warrens to the chilling origins of Annabelle, these films have captivated viewers with their spine-tingling narratives and jump scares. The chronological order provides a fascinating glimpse into the interconnected world of demons, possessions, and supernatural investigations.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a newcomer to the series, exploring the Conjuring universe in order has an influence on your overall viewing experience. It allows you to see how the stories intertwine and how each character’s journey unfolds across different time periods. So grab your popcorn, turn down the lights, and get ready to embark on a hair-raising adventure through one of horror’s most beloved franchises. Just remember, it’s only a movie… or is it?