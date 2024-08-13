Hey there, horror fans! We’ve got a treat for you tonight. Ever found yourself endlessly scrolling through Netflix, looking for that perfect scary movie to give you the chills? Well, we’ve done the hard work for you. We’ve compiled a list of the best horror suspense movies on Netflix that’ll have you peeking through your fingers and jumping at every sound. From spine-tingling thrillers to heart-pounding horror stories, we’ve got it all covered. In this article, we’re diving into 30 must-watch flicks that’ll satisfy your craving for scares. We’ve got everything from classic horror movies to the latest horror TV shows that are causing a buzz. Whether you’re into gore horror movies, scary movies about dolls, or even funny scary movies, we’ve got something to please every horror fan out there. So, grab your popcorn, dim the lights, and get ready to experience the best that Netflix has to offer in the world of horror suspense. Let’s get this fright fest started!

1) The Unholy

A disgraced journalist, Gerry Fenn (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), stumbles upon a story that could resurrect his career. In a small Massachusetts town, a deaf girl named Alice (Cricket Brown) suddenly starts performing miracles after seeing the Virgin Mary. But here’s the kicker – is this really divine intervention, or something way darker? As the town becomes a hotspot for miracle-seekers, Fenn digs deeper, uncovering a sinister truth that’ll have you sleeping with the lights on!

2) Ouija

A group of friends, including Laine and her bestie Debbie, get tangled up with a Ouija board. Things go south when Debbie mysteriously dies, and the gang decides to use the board to contact her. Big mistake! They end up summoning a sinister spirit named Doris instead. As the friends start dropping like flies, Laine digs deeper into the board’s history, uncovering a dark past involving a medium and her daughter. It’s a race against time to break the curse before they all meet a grisly end. Trust me, you’ll never look at board games the same way again!

3) Shaitaan

A family vacation gone horribly wrong. Kabir, Jyoti, and their kids meet a creepy stranger named Vanraj. He offers their daughter Janhvi a seemingly innocent laddu, but it’s actually laced with black magic! Suddenly, Janhvi’s under Vanraj’s control, doing all sorts of scary stuff. It’s a race against time as the parents try to save their daughter from this supernatural nightmare. Trust me, you’ll be on the edge of your seat!

4) Kaali Khuhi

A 10-year-old girl named Shivangi becomes the unlikely hero in a village cursed by female infanticide. When her family visits her paralysed grandmother, they’re thrown into a supernatural nightmare. Shivangi’s got to save the day from a vengeful spirit killing villagers left and right. With a star-studded cast including Shabana Azmi and Riva Arora, this film’s a rollercoaster of scares and social commentary.

5) Barbarian

Tess Marshall arrives at her Airbnb, only to find it double-booked with a guy named Keith. Awkward, right? But that’s just the beginning! As Tess explores the house, she stumbles upon a hidden basement that’s straight out of your worst nightmares. Things get even crazier when AJ, the house’s owner, shows up and they all encounter a deformed woman called “Mother.” Trust me, you won’t see the twists coming in this campy, over-the-top thriller that tackles everything from gender politics to the horrors of urban decay. It’s a wild mix of suspense, gore, and dark humour that’ll have you on the edge of your seat!

6) Killer Book Club

Eight college buddies who love books decide to start a club. Sounds harmless, right? Wrong! They accidentally kill a guy in a prank gone wrong and decide to keep it hush-hush. But karma’s a beast, and soon they’re being picked off one by one by a creepy clown. Talk about a plot twist! As the body count rises, they’ve got to figure out who’s behind the mask before they all end up as bookmarks. It’s like “I Know What You Did Last Summer” meets “It,” but with a bookish twist. Trust me, you’ll never look at your TBR pile the same way again!

7) Smile

Dr. Rose Cotter, a therapist, witnesses a patient’s bizarre suicide. Suddenly, she’s plagued by creepy, smiling apparitions and a feeling she’s next. It’s like “The Ring” meets “It Follows,” but with grins! Rose races against time to unravel the mystery, battling hallucinations and a supernatural entity that feeds on trauma.

8) Choose Or Die

Kayla, a broke college student, stumbles upon an old ’80s computer game called “CURS>R.” Sounds fun, right? Wrong! This game’s got a sinister twist – it warps reality and forces players to make life-or-death choices. As Kayla and her friend Isaac dive deeper, they uncover a dark conspiracy involving the game’s creator.

9) Cadaver

A nuclear disaster hits, and everyone’s starving. Leonora, Jacob, and their daughter Alice get an invite to a creepy hotel for dinner and a show. Sounds too good to be true, right? Well, it is! The guests don golden masks and explore the hotel, but people start disappearing. Turns out, it’s all a twisted plot to lure in desperate folks for… let’s just say, a very special menu.

10) #Alive

Oh Joon Woo, a video game streamer, wakes up to find Seoul overrun by zombies. Talk about a bad morning! Trapped in his apartment, he’s got to figure out how to survive with dwindling food and water. Just when things look bleak, he spots another survivor across the street. It’s not your typical zombie flick – it’s more about survival than non-stop action. Between the real stages of grief and the struggle to stay alive, this movie’s a fresh take on the genre. Trust me, you’ll never look at your apartment the same way again!

11) There’s Someone Inside Your House

Makani Young, a transfer student from Hawaii, finds herself in the middle of a murder spree in small-town Nebraska. Talk about a rough start to senior year! This flick’s got everything we love – cute boys, high school drama, and a masked killer exposing everyone’s darkest secrets. It’s like “Scream” meets “Pretty Little Liars,” but with a Gen Z twist. The diverse cast tackles some heavy topics, but don’t worry, it’s not all doom and gloom. There’s plenty of suspense and chills to keep us on our toes.

12) Eli

A kid is allergic to, well, everything. Poor Eli’s stuck in a bubble suit, but his parents are desperate for a cure. They take him to this creepy old house turned medical facility run by Dr. Horn. Sounds sketchy, right? As Eli starts his treatments, things get weird. He’s seeing ghosts, hearing noises, and the whole vibe is off. But here’s the kicker – Eli’s not sick, he’s a freaking demon! The “treatments” are actually exorcisms. Talk about a plot twist!

13) Aftermath

Let’s dive into “Aftermath,” a Netflix thriller that’ll make you think twice about house hunting. Natalie and Kevin, a couple on the rocks, snag a bargain house with a dark past. Sounds like a recipe for disaster, right? As they settle in, weird stuff starts happening. Is it ghosts? Nope, just good old-fashioned human creeps! We’ve got a vengeful ex-owner and a secret attic dweller named Otto. Talk about unwanted roommates! The tension builds, identities get stolen, and poor Dani (Natalie’s sister) becomes collateral damage.

14) Intrusion

Meera and Henry, a couple looking for a fresh start, move into a swanky new house in New Mexico. Sounds perfect, right? Wrong! After a terrifying home invasion, Meera’s world turns upside down. She starts digging for answers and, boy, does she find them! It turns out her hubby Henry’s got some dark secrets. We’re talking hidden basements, kidnapped women, and homicidal urges. Talk about relationship issues!

15) Don’t Listen

Daniel and Sara move into a new house with their son Eric, hoping for a fresh start. But things get creepy real fast when Eric starts talking to an “imaginary friend.” When tragedy strikes, Daniel teams up with a paranormal expert to uncover the dark secrets of their home. It’s like “The Conjuring” meets “Poltergeist,” but with a Spanish twist.

16) Gerald’s Game

A couple’s spicy getaway turns into a nightmare when Gerald drops dead during a kinky game, leaving Jessie handcuffed to the bed. Talk about a bad date night! As Jessie fights for survival, she’s haunted by hallucinations and dark memories.

17) Bird Box

A world where looking outside can literally kill you. Wild, right? Sandra Bullock stars as Malorie, a tough-as-nails mom trying to protect two kids in this post-apocalyptic nightmare. We’ve got mysterious entities causing mass suicides, blindfolded river trips, and birds as supernatural alarms. It’s like “A Quiet Place” meets “The Happening,” but with a blindfold twist. This flick’s got it all – heart-pounding suspense, killer acting, and a fresh take on the end of the world.

18) Sabrina

Little Vanya loses her mom and moves in with her aunt and uncle. They gift her a creepy doll named Sabrina to cheer her up. Big mistake! Vanya starts messing with the paranormal, trying to chat with her dead mom. Things go south when a demon possesses the doll. We’ve got exorcisms, possessions jumping from person to person, and a final showdown that’ll have you on the edge of your seat. It’s like “Annabelle” meets “The Exorcist,” but with an Indonesian twist.

19) The Call

Seo-yeon moves into her childhood home and gets a mysterious call from a girl named Young-sook… who lived there 20 years ago! They start changing the past, but things get dark real quick. Young-sook turns out to be a serial killer, and Seo-yeon’s messing with time has some serious consequences.

20) In The Tall Grass

Pregnant Becky and her brother Cal are on a road trip when they hear a kid crying for help in a field. They go in to save the day, but oops! They get lost in the grass that seems to have a mind of its own. Time goes wonky, and they bump into Travis (Becky’s baby daddy), little Tobin, and his creepy dad Ross. There’s a weird rock, time loops, and grass monsters.

21) The Whole Truth

Pim and Putt, two teens, move in with their grandparents after their mom’s car crash. Sounds normal, right? Wrong! They discover a creepy wormhole in the wall, showing them a decaying house next door and a dark-haired figure. As they peek through, they uncover family secrets, abuse, and murder.

22) The Platform

A massive hole with levels, two inmates per floor, and a platform of food that descends once a day. The catch? Those at the top feast, while the bottom levels starve. Our hero, Goreng, volunteers for six months to snag a diploma. He starts optimistic but quickly learns the brutal reality of this twisted system. We’ve got cannibalism, social commentary, and a mysterious child that might just change everything.

23) The 8th Night

Hey horror fans! Let’s dive into “The 8th Night,” a South Korean mystery-thriller that’ll give you the chills. Picture this: an ancient demon, split into two eyes by Buddha himself, is about to wreak havoc on Earth. We’ve got a former exorcist with prayer beads in one hand and an axe in the other, racing against time to stop the resurrection. This Netflix gem is packed with chilling visuals and suspenseful twists that’ll keep you on the edge of your seat.

24) The Silence

A world overrun by vesps, deadly creatures that hunt by sound. We follow Ally, a deaf teen, and her family as they flee to the countryside. It’s like “A Quiet Place” meets “Bird Box,” but with a twist! They face car hijackers, religious cults, and even have to ditch their dog (I’m not crying, you’re crying!). The family finds refuge, but not before some close calls with snakes and cultists.

25) 1922

Wilfred James, a stubborn farmer in Nebraska, is dead set against his wife Arlette’s plans to sell their land and move to the city. So, what does he do? He manipulates his 14-year-old son Henry into helping him murder her! Talk about family drama, right? They dump Arlette’s body in a well, and that’s when things get really creepy. Rats, ghosts, and a whole lot of guilt start haunting Wilf. Meanwhile, Henry runs off with his pregnant girlfriend, and they become the “Sweetheart Bandits.”

26) No One Gets Out Alive

Ambar, an undocumented immigrant from Mexico, lands in Cleveland and snags a room in a creepy boarding house run by Red. Sounds like a steal, right? Wrong! Things get weird fast. Ghostly figures, disembodied screams, and a mysterious stone box in the basement. It’s like “The Shining” meets “Immigration Nation”! Ambar’s trapped by her circumstances and a supernatural force that’s hungry for sacrifices. We’ve got creepy brothers, ancient curses, and a twist ending that’ll make your head spin.

27) Happy Death Day

Tree Gelbman, a college student, gets murdered on her birthday. But plot twist – she keeps reliving the same day! Talk about a birthday from hell, right? This 2017 black comedy slasher, directed by Christopher Landon, stars Jessica Rothe as our girl Tree. She’s stuck in a time loop, trying to figure out who’s behind her murder. It’s a wild ride of suspense, scares, and laughs. The best part? It’s only 1h 36m long, perfect for a Netflix night in.

28) The Ritual

Four college buddies decide to hike through a Swedish forest to honour their dead friend. What could go wrong, right? Well, everything! The gang stumbles upon some seriously creepy stuff – gutted animals, weird symbols, and a freaky twig statue. Things get wild when they’re hunted by a monster that’s part moose, part god! The best part? It’s all a metaphor for facing your fears. The main guy, Luke, is dealing with some major guilt, and this forest trip is his personal nightmare.

29) Insidious: The Red Door

Let’s dive into the latest instalment of the Insidious franchise. This 2023 flick, directed by Patrick Wilson (yep, he’s making his directorial debut!), is a direct sequel to Insidious: Chapter 2. We’re back with the Lambert family, and things are getting spooky! Josh and his college-age son Dalton are dealing with some serious family baggage. They’re digging up repressed memories of that pesky demon that’s been haunting them. It’s like a supernatural therapy session gone wrong! With a $16 million budget and filming in Jersey City, this PG-13 horror fest is sure to give us chills.

30) Blood Red Sky

A single mom with a secret vampire problem boards a plane with her son. Sounds like a recipe for disaster, right? Well, it gets even crazier when terrorists hijack the flight! A vampire mom, Nadja, is just trying to get to New York for some medical treatment when all hell breaks loose. The hijackers think they’ve got it all figured out, but they didn’t count on a bloodsucking passenger! As Nadja transforms to protect her son Elias, we’re treated to a high-altitude showdown that’s part action, part horror, and all kinds of bonkers.

Conclusion

To wrap up, our journey through Netflix’s top 30 horror suspense movies has been a thrilling ride. From supernatural encounters to psychological mind-benders, these films offer something to satisfy every horror fan’s cravings. Whether you’re in the mood for classic scares or cutting-edge chills, this list has got you covered.

So, grab your popcorn, dim the lights, and get ready for a spine-tingling Netflix marathon. These movies are sure to keep you on the edge of your seat, peeking through your fingers, and maybe even sleeping with the lights on. Happy watching, and remember – it’s just a movie… or is it?