Ready for a spine-tingling binge-watch session? You’re in luck! Netflix has become a treasure trove of horror TV series, offering everything from psychological thrillers to supernatural scares. Whether you’re a die-hard horror fan or just dipping your toes into the eerie world of televised terror, there’s something for everyone in the streaming giant’s spooky lineup.

In this article, we’ll dive into the top 40 best horror TV series on Netflix that you can watch right now. From the haunting halls of Hill House to the mind-bending episodes of Black Mirror, we’ve got you covered.

1. The Haunting of Hill House (2018)

This series follows the Crain family as they confront their haunted past. Dr. John Montague, a parapsychology enthusiast, rents the notorious Hill House for a summer of supernatural study. He invites a carefully selected group, including Eleanor Vance, a woman with a history of poltergeist encounters, and Theodora, who’s got some serious psychic vibes. As the group settles in, things get weird real quick. Doors slam shut on their own, cold spots pop up out of nowhere, and creepy noises echo through the halls. But it’s Eleanor who seems to be the house’s favorite plaything. She starts feeling a bizarre connexion to the place, like she’s finally found her true home. If you are a fan of Horror movies but have ample of time, then you must watch this.

2. Stranger Things (2016-2025)

Set in the 1980s, this sci-fi horror series kicks off with a bang in November 1983 . When young Will Byers vanishes into thin air, his mum Joyce, the town’s police chief Jim Hopper, and a bunch of Will’s friends team up to find him. But here’s where things get really weird – they stumble upon a girl named Eleven with psychokinetic powers who’s escaped from a nearby lab. As the story unfolds, you’ll discover that the Hawkins National Laboratory isn’t just your average research facility. Nope, these guys are messing around with some seriously spooky stuff, including a portal to an alternate dimension they call the “Upside Down”. Trust us, this place is as creepy as it sounds!

3. Black Mirror (2011)

Each episode is a standalone story, so you can jump in anywhere without feeling lost. It’s like a box of chocolates – you never know what you’re gonna get, but you know it’s gonna be good. “Black Mirror” isn’t just about scaring you (although it does a pretty good job of that). It’s about making you think. It’s about showing us how our love affair with technology might just be leading us down a pretty dark path.

4. The Walking Dead (2010-2022)

The story kicks off with Rick leading a group of survivors through Atlanta, fighting off walkers and other humans who’ve gone off the deep end. You’ll see them face off against some seriously twisted villains, like the Governor and Negan. One of the most intense storylines? The group’s showdown with Negan and his Saviours. Trust me, you’ll be on the edge of your seat when Negan makes his brutal entrance. And just when you think things can’t get any crazier, the show introduces the Whisperers – a group that wears walker skin to blend in with the undead.

5. American Horror Story (2011)

Each season features a new storyline and set of characters but often includes recurring actors and thematic connections. The series delves into various horror subgenres, including haunted houses, asylums, witches, and circus freak shows, blending elements of supernatural horror, psychological terror, and macabre drama. Its compelling and often unsettling narratives explore dark, complex themes with a unique, atmospheric style.

6. Midnight Mass (2021)

You’ll meet Riley Flynn, a guy who’s trying to piece his life back together after a drunk-driving accident landed him in prison for four years. Talk about a rough start! But here’s where things get interesting. Just as Riley returns, a mysterious and charismatic young priest shows up and starts breathing new life into the town’s dwindling faith. As the story unfolds, you’ll witness miraculous healings, shocking revelations, and a whole lot of Bible-quoting. The new priest, who later reveals himself to be the not-so-young Monsignor Pruitt, has brought back something… let’s just say it’s not your average souvenir from a pilgrimage.

7. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018-2020)

You’ll follow Sabrina as she grapples with her dual nature as a half-witch, half-mortal. On her 16th birthday, she’s faced with a huge decision: embrace her witchy side and sign her name in the Book of the Beast, or stick with her mortal life and friends. But Sabrina’s not just battling supernatural forces – she’s also taking on social issues. The show tackles topics like gender, feminism, and the effects of patriarchy, all while Sabrina fights for equality and free will. She even starts a club called WICCA (Women’s Intersectional Cultural and Creative Association) to challenge her school’s oppressive rules.

8. Penny Dreadful (2014-2016)

Created by John Logan in 2014, it’s a stylish, dark, and sometimes over-the-top romp through the spookiest corners of the 19th century. You’ve got vampires prowling the night, werewolves howling at the moon, and witches brewing up trouble. And let’s not forget about the demons – these fallen angels are all about tempting humans to the dark side. But the real star of the supernatural show is Vanessa Ives, played by the amazing Eva Green. She’s like the Victorian version of Buffy the Vampire Slayer but with more corsets and fewer quips.

9. Kingdom (2019-2020)

Imagine a world where the hunger for power meets actual hunger – for brains! The show’s creator, Kim Eun-hee, cooked up this crazy idea back in 2011, wanting to reflect our modern fears through the lens of historical Korea. The show explores themes like hunger, blood, and resentment, using zombies as a metaphor for the struggles of the common people. If you are a fan of Gore Horror Movies, then this is the perfect series to watch.

10. Sweet Home (2020-2024)

It follows a reclusive high school student named Cha Hyun-soo, who moves into a dilapidated apartment complex after a family tragedy. The building soon becomes the epicenter of a monstrous apocalypse, where residents transform into horrific creatures driven by their deepest desires. As chaos erupts, Hyun-soo and his neighbors must band together, facing both the monstrous threats and their demons in a fight for survival. The series blends horror, action, and drama with a strong focus on character development and emotional depth.

11. Black Summer (2019-2021)

It is one of the best thriller TV shows on Netflix that takes place in a world overrun by the undead. The show follows a group of survivors in the early days of the outbreak as they navigate through a chaotic and dangerous landscape. The story centers on Rose, a mother searching for her missing daughter and the people she encounters along the way. The series is known for its intense, suspenseful action and gritty realism, portraying the collapse of society and the desperate struggle for survival with a focus on the harsh realities of a world plunged into chaos.

12. Marianne (2019)

“Marianne” is a French horror web series that revolves around Emma Larsimon, a famous horror novelist who returns to her hometown after receiving disturbing news. She discovers that the terrifying characters from her novels are coming to life and wreaking havoc on her community. As Emma confronts the supernatural forces behind the horror, she uncovers dark secrets from her past and must confront her fears. The series is noted for its chilling atmosphere, psychological depth, and effective use of suspense.

13. Betaal (2020)

It is one of the Horror TV Shows set in a remote village where a team of soldiers and developers uncover an ancient evil. The story follows the team as they disturb a British-era fort and inadvertently awaken a legion of undead soldiers known as Betaal, who were cursed and buried there. As the supernatural forces begin to wreak havoc, the team must fight to survive and uncover the dark secrets behind the curse. The series blends horror with elements of action and drama, creating a tense and gripping narrative.

14. Typewriter (2019)

The story follows a group of friends who, after discovering the typewriter in an old, abandoned bungalow, start experiencing disturbing and supernatural events. As they delve deeper into the history of the typewriter and the bungalow, they uncover dark secrets and confront malevolent forces that are linked to the typewriter’s origins. This is based on horror stories.

15. Locke & Key (2020-2022)

The story follows the Locke family, who move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, after the tragic death of the family patriarch. The three Locke children—Tyler, Kinsey, and Bode—discover that the house is filled with magical keys, each granting unique powers and abilities. As they explore the keys’ secrets, they encounter a sinister entity seeking to use the keys for its dark purposes. This is one of the best Horror Webseries.

16. Wednesday (2022)

In this show, Wednesday, played by Jenna Ortega, is a teenage student at Nevermore Academy, a peculiar school for outcasts and supernatural beings. As she navigates the challenges of adolescence and her unique abilities, Wednesday becomes embroiled in solving a series of mysteries related to her family’s past and the school’s hidden secrets.

17. The Midnight Club (2022)

Set in a hospice for terminally ill teenagers, the story follows a group of patients who gather every night to share ghost stories and seek comfort in each other’s company. When one of the group members dies, the others begin to experience strange and unsettling occurrences that seem to be linked to their storytelling. As they delve deeper into the mysteries surrounding the hospice and their fears, they uncover dark secrets and confront supernatural forces. If you are a fan of horror movies on Netflix, then this would be a perfect watch.

18. The Mist (2017)

It is a horror drama series based on Stephen King’s novella of the same name. The show follows the residents of a small town who become trapped inside a mall when a dense, mysterious mist envelops the area. The mist hides deadly, otherworldly creatures that begin to terrorize the survivors. As the characters struggle to stay safe, paranoia and tension escalate, leading to conflicts and revelations about human nature.

19. All of Us Are Dead (2022)

The series is set in a high school that becomes ground zero for a zombie outbreak. As the virus spreads rapidly, the students are trapped inside the school, fighting for survival against the undead. The story follows a group of students as they navigate the chaos, trying to escape and protect each other while dealing with personal conflicts and the threat of the infected.

20. The Watcher (2022)

This is a thriller series inspired by the true story of a family who receives disturbing letters from a mysterious observer after moving into their dream home. The show follows the Brannock family as they settle into their new house in a wealthy neighborhood, only to be plagued by increasingly ominous and threatening messages from someone claiming to be “The Watcher.” As the family tries to uncover the identity of their stalker, they are drawn into a web of secrets and deception within the community.

21. Ghoul (2018)

It is an Indian horror web series set in a dystopian future where a totalitarian government wields control over its citizens. The story revolves around a military officer named Nida Rahim, who is interrogating a suspected terrorist at a covert facility. During the interrogation, she encounters a supernatural entity that emerges from the prisoner’s dark past. As the entity wreaks havoc, Nida must confront both the terror within the facility and the political and personal secrets that come to light.

22. The Order (2019-2020)

It follows Jack Morton, a college freshman who joins a secret society called The Order, which is dedicated to studying magic and combating dark forces. As Jack delves into the world of sorcery and ancient rituals, he uncovers hidden agendas and personal connections to a family secret involving his lineage. The series combines elements of fantasy, mystery, and drama, with themes of power, loyalty, and the struggle between good and evil.

23. Slasher (2016-2023)

The series typically follows a group of characters who become targets of a masked killer with a penchant for gruesome murders. Each season explores a new setting and a fresh set of characters, all while maintaining the core theme of slasher horror. The show combines suspense, gore, and mystery, delving into the backstories and motivations of both the victims and the killers.

24. Resident Evil (2022)

The show follows the character of Jade Wesker, who is trying to uncover the truth behind the Umbrella Corporation and the T-virus that has caused a global zombie apocalypse. The series shifts between timelines, exploring Jade’s life in the post-apocalyptic world and the events leading up to the outbreak. It combines elements of survival horror, action, and drama, focusing on the struggle for survival, the unraveling of corporate conspiracies, and the impact of the outbreak on both individual lives and society as a whole. This is based on short horror stories.

25. The Sandman (2022)

The story centers on Dream, also known as Morpheus, the personification of dreams and the lord of the Dreaming. After being imprisoned for a century due to a failed occult ritual, Dream escapes and seeks to restore order to his realm while contending with the consequences of his absence. As Dream interacts with gods, demons, historical figures, and other supernatural entities, he faces challenges that force him to confront his own nature and responsibilities.

26. Haunted (2018)

Each episode features individuals recounting their terrifying experiences with paranormal events, including ghostly encounters and supernatural phenomena. The series uses dramatic recreations to bring these chilling stories to life, exploring the impact of these experiences on the individuals involved. With a focus on authentic personal accounts and atmospheric storytelling, “Haunted” aims to create a spine-tingling experience by delving into the supernatural and the unknown.

27. Red Rose (2022)

It is a British horror-thriller series that follows a group of teenagers who encounter a mysterious and malevolent app called “Red Rose.” The app, which appears harmless at first, begins to manipulate and terrorize its users, leading them into dangerous and supernatural situations. As the teens struggle to understand the app’s origins and its sinister intentions, they must confront their deepest fears and unravel a dark conspiracy linked to the app’s creation.

28. Ares (2020)

It is a Dutch horror series set in Amsterdam that follows a group of ambitious students who join a secretive and elite society known as Ares. This prestigious group promises power and influence but harbors dark, supernatural secrets. As the protagonist, Rosa delves deeper into society’s activities, she encounters terrifying and occult phenomena that challenge her sanity and safety. The series blends elements of psychological horror with supernatural intrigue, exploring themes of ambition, power, and the hidden dangers lurking behind prestigious facades.

29. The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020)

Set in the 1980s, the series follows a young American woman named Dani Clayton who takes a job as an au pair at a remote English manor called Bly Manor. She is responsible for caring for two orphaned children but soon discovers that the manor is haunted by restless spirits and plagued by eerie occurrences. As Dani uncovers the manor’s dark history and the tragic fates of its previous occupants, she must confront her past and the malevolent forces that lurk within Bly Manor.

30. Curon (2020)

The story begins when a woman named Anna returns to her hometown with her teenage children after a long absence. The family soon finds themselves entangled in a web of supernatural occurrences and dark secrets tied to the town’s mysterious past. As the children explore their new surroundings, they uncover unsettling truths about their mother’s history and the town’s legends, which involve a submerged village and otherworldly entities.

31. Hellbound (2021)

The show centers around a series of inexplicable and terrifying events where people are condemned to Hell by mysterious, otherworldly beings known as “angels of death” or “death angels.” These beings appear to drag individuals to their doom, sparking widespread panic and chaos. The series explores the societal impact of these supernatural occurrences, including the rise of a radical religious group that claims to interpret and control these divine judgments.

32. Yellowjackets (2021)

It follows a high school girls’ soccer team whose plane crashes in the remote wilderness in the 1990s. The survivors must endure extreme conditions and uncover the depths of their survival instincts, leading to a series of dark and harrowing events. In the present day, the now-adult survivors are dealing with the trauma and secrets from their past, as a mysterious figure starts to unravel their buried history.

33. Kingdom (2019-2020)

The story begins with a mysterious outbreak of a disease that reanimates the dead, turning them into flesh-eating zombies. As the plague spreads, the kingdom is plunged into chaos and violence. The series follows Crown Prince Lee Chang, who is investigating the outbreak and trying to uncover the truth behind the disease while navigating the treacherous politics of the court. As he battles both the undead and political adversaries, he must find a way to save his people and his kingdom.

34. Reality Z (2020)

It is a Brazilian horror series that blends reality television with a zombie apocalypse. The story is set in a reality show where contestants are competing for fame and fortune. The game takes a deadly turn when a zombie outbreak occurs, turning the reality show into a real-life survival game. The contestants, initially focused on their on-screen personas and strategies for winning the game, must quickly adapt to the new reality of battling zombies and surviving the apocalypse. As they navigate the dangers of both the undead and the fractured social dynamics of the show, they uncover hidden agendas and face moral dilemmas.

35. Glitch (2015-2019)

It is an Australian supernatural drama series that follows the story of James Hayes, a local police officer who encounters an unusual and unsettling phenomenon: several people who had been dead for years suddenly return to life with no memory of their deaths or the time they’ve been gone. The series explores the impact of these miraculous resurrections on the small town and its residents, including the personal and social challenges faced by both the returned and those they left behind. As James and his team investigate the mystery, they uncover deeper, more complex truths about life, death, and the nature of existence.

36. Archive 81 (2022)

The show follows Dan Turner, an archivist who is hired to restore a collection of damaged videotapes from the 1990s. These tapes were recorded by a young filmmaker named Melody Pendras, who was documenting the lives of residents in a mysterious and decaying apartment building known as The Visser. As Dan delves into the tapes, he uncovers disturbing footage and begins to unravel a dark and unsettling mystery involving the building, its inhabitants, and a cult-like organization.

37. Daybreak (2019)

It is a post-apocalyptic comedy-drama series based on the graphic novel by Brian Ralph. The story is set in a world where a mysterious event turns adults into zombie-like creatures, leaving high school students to navigate a chaotic, deserted society. The series follows Josh Wheeler, a teenager searching for his missing girlfriend, Sam Dean, amidst the ruins of a dystopian Los Angeles. Alongside his eclectic group of friends, including a nerdy sidekick and a fierce cheerleader, Josh battles both the zombie-like adults and rival gangs of teens. If you are a fan of Funny scary movies, then you might like this one.

38. Love Death + Robots (2019)

The show features a diverse collection of stand-alone episodes, each with a unique story, animation style, and genre, including science fiction, fantasy, horror, and dark comedy. The series explores themes related to love, death, and technology, often delving into dystopian futures, alien encounters, and existential questions.

39. Ratched (2020)

Set in the late 1940s, the series follows Mildred Ratched as she begins her career as a nurse at a psychiatric hospital. Initially appearing calm and collected, Ratched’s dark and complex nature gradually unfolds as she becomes entangled in the hospital’s disturbing and unethical practices.

40. Elves (2021)

The story follows a family who moves to a remote island in Denmark for a holiday getaway. Their peaceful vacation takes a dark turn when they discover that the island is home to ancient, malevolent elves with sinister intentions. As the family becomes entangled in the elves’ malevolent plans, they must confront both the supernatural threats and the island’s dark secrets to ensure their survival. It is one of the best horror series on Netflix.

These best horror tv series on Netflix showcase the evolution of horror on the small screen, proving that television can be just as effective as film in delivering heart-pounding, thought-provoking horror.