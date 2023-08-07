Horror is one of the most-watched genres in the entertainment world. For someone who is always intrigued by supernatural and paranormal activities, the horror genre is the go-to content. If you have been looking for films that will send shivers down your spine, there are several Horror Movies on Amazon Prime available for you. Fret not, we are here for you.

We have curated a list of the best horror movies on Amazon Prime. It includes 50 Scary Movies on amazon prime. The list below features many horror movies on Prime be it Hindi, English, Korean, or Tamil, to name a few. You will find all the best horror movies on Prime here. So, get ready for a thrilling and terrifying movie marathon and add these good horror movies on amazon prime to your watchlist.

1. Chhorii (2021)

IMDb Rating: 6.8

Revenue: Nil

Cast: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Rajesh Jais

Language: Hindi

Starring Nushrratt Bharuccha, the film is a remake of the critically acclaimed Marathi horror film Lapachhapi (2017). The story revolves around a young woman who finds herself trapped in a haunted house filled with dark secrets and malevolent spirits.

2. Phone Bhoot (2022)

IMDb Rating: 5.3

Revenue: ₹18.73 crore

Cast: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi

Language: Hindi

It follows the story of two unemployed young men, Sherdil Shergill (Siddhant Chaturvedi) and Galileo Parthasarthy (Ishaan Khatter), who aspire to become exorcists and ghostbusters in order to earn their living after watching a lot of horror movies since their childhood. They start a business called “Phone Bhoot”, where they help people get rid of ghosts.

3. Durgamati (2020)

IMDb Rating: 4

Revenue: Nil

Cast: Bhumi Pednekar, Arshad Warsi

Language: Hindi

The story of Durgamati revolves around Chanchal Chauhan, played by Bhumi Pednekar, an IAS officer who is implicated in a corruption case. She is taken to a desolate mansion, which was once the residence of a powerful and ruthless queen named Durgamati.

4. Pari (2018)

IMDb Rating: 6.6

Revenue: ₹41.4 crore

Cast: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chatterjee

Language: Hindi

The story centers around Arnab, played by Parambrata Chatterjee, who comes across a mysterious and traumatized woman named Rukhsana, portrayed by Anushka Sharma.

5. Evil Dead Rise (2023)

IMDb Rating: 6.6

Revenue: $146.7 million

Cast: Lily Sullivan, Alyssa Sutherland

Language: English

The film stars Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland as two estranged sisters trying to survive and save their family from deadites. Morgan Davies, Gabrielle Echols, and Nell Fisher appear in supporting roles.

6. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

IMDb Rating: 6.3

Revenue: $206.4 million

Cast: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson

Language: English

Directed by Michael Chaves and produced by James Wan, the movie is based on a true story and follows the real-life case of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, also known as the “Devil Made Me Do It” case. The film centres around paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, portrayed by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, respectively.

7. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship (2020)

IMDb Rating: 5.4

Revenue: ₹40.94 crore

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar

Language: Hindi

The film stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role as Prithvi, a shipping officer who is haunted by a tragic incident from his past. He is assigned to investigate an abandoned and mysterious ship named “Seabird” that has drifted ashore.

8. Krishna Cottage (2004)

IMDb Rating: 5.2

Revenue: ₹5.9 crore

Cast: Sohail Khan, Isha Koppikar

Language: Hindi

The film is set in a remote cottage in the hills of Himachal Pradesh. A group of college students, Manav, Shanti, Kabir, Nupur, and Talli, are forced to take shelter in the cottage for the night after their car breaks down. They soon learn that the cottage is haunted by the spirit of Disha, a young woman who was murdered there years ago.

9. Bhoot (2003)

IMDb Rating: 6.4

Revenue: ₹239 million

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Urmila Matondkar, and Fardeen Khan

Language: Hindi

The film stars Ajay Devgn, Urmila Matondkar, and Fardeen Khan in lead roles. It follows the story of Vishal (Ajay Devgn), a shipping officer who moves into a new apartment with his wife Swati (Urmila Matondkar). Soon after moving in, they start experiencing strange and terrifying occurrences in their new home.

10. Annabelle (2014)

IMDb Rating: 5.4

Revenue: $257.6 million

Cast: Ward Horton and Annabelle Wallis

Language: English

The story revolves around a young couple, John and Mia Form (played by Ward Horton and Annabelle Wallis), who are expecting their first child. As a gift, John gives Mia a vintage doll named Annabelle to add to her doll collection.

11. The Nun (2018)

IMDb Rating: 5.3

Revenue: $365.6 million

Cast: Demián Bichir, Taissa Farmiga

Language: English

“The Nun” is a horror film released in 2018 and is part of “The Conjuring Universe.” Directed by Corin Hardy and produced by James Wan, the movie serves as a prequel to “The Conjuring 2” (2016). The story is set in 1952 and revolves around a Vatican investigator named Father Burke (played by Demián Bichir) and a novitiate named Sister Irene (played by Taissa Farmiga).

12. Scream (1996)

IMDb Rating: 7.4

Revenue: $173 million

Cast: David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox

Language: English

The story revolves around the fictional town of Woodsboro, which becomes the target of a masked serial killer known as “Ghostface.” The killer begins a murder spree, targeting high school students, particularly Sidney Prescott (played by Neve Campbell).

13. Train to Busan (2016)

IMDb Rating: 7.6

Revenue: $98.5 million

Cast: Gong Yoo, Kim Su-an

Language: Korean

The story centers around Seok-woo (played by Gong Yoo), a workaholic fund manager, and his young daughter Soo-an (played by Kim Su-an). They board a high-speed train to Busan to visit Soo-an’s mother. As the train departs, a mysterious virus outbreak spreads across South Korea, turning people into ravenous zombies.

14. Darna Zaroori Hai (2006)

IMDb Rating: 5.4

Revenue: ₹11 crore

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Arjun Rampal, Mallika Sherawat

Language: Hindi

The movie is a sequel to the film “Darna Mana Hai” (2003). It comprises six short stories, each with its own unique horror theme and narrative. The stories are interconnected through a central plotline involving a young boy (played by Ahsaas Channa) who gets lost in a creepy and abandoned mansion.

15. 1921 (2018)

IMDb Rating: 4.2

Revenue: ₹230 million

Cast: Karan Kundrra, Zareen Khan

Language: Hindi

The story is set in the year 1921 and follows Ayush (played by Karan Kundrra), a talented pianist from India who moves to London to pursue his music career. While in London, he takes up a job as a caretaker at a grand mansion. There, he encounters strange and eerie occurrences that suggest the presence of supernatural forces within the house.

16. 13B (2013)

IMDb Rating: 7.3

Revenue: ₹23 crore

Cast: R Madhavan, Neetu Chandra

Language: Tamil, Hindi

The story follows Manohar (played by R. Madhavan), a middle-class man who moves into a new apartment with his family. They discover that their TV is tuned to a strange TV show called “13B,” a family drama that eerily mirrors their own lives.

17. Jaws (1975)

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Revenue: $476.5 million

Cast: Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw

Language: English

The story is set in the fictional coastal town of Amity Island, where a series of deadly shark attacks occur. The town’s police chief, Martin Brody (played by Roy Scheider), becomes determined to protect the residents and tourists from the menacing great white shark responsible for the killings.

18. Wrong Turn: The Foundation (2021)

IMDb Rating: 5.5

Revenue: $4.8 million

Cast: Charlotte Vega, Adain Bradley

Language: English

The film follows a group of friends who decide to go on a hiking trip in the Appalachian Mountains. As they venture into the wilderness, they accidentally deviate from the main trail and come across an isolated and reclusive community known as “The Foundation.”

19. Darna Mana Hai (2003)

IMDb Rating: 6.3

Revenue: ₹9 crore

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Nana Patekar, Shilpa Shett

Language: Hindi

The film begins with a group of seven friends stuck on a dark and isolated highway during a stormy night. To pass the time, they decide to share spooky tales to entertain each other. Each friend takes turns narrating a different horror story, resulting in a diverse range of supernatural and eerie experiences.

20. Ragini MMS 2 (2014)

IMDb Rating: 3.9

Revenue: ₹63.29 crore

Cast: Parvin Dabas and Sunny Leone

Language: Hindi

The film stars Sunny Leone in the lead role as herself, playing a fictional version of herself in the movie. The story revolves around a filmmaker named Rocks (played by Parvin Dabas) who decides to make a film based on the haunting events that took place in the first “Ragini MMS” film. He plans to shoot the film at the same haunted location where the original incident occurred.

21. 1920 (2008)

IMDb Rating: 6.4

Revenue: ₹14.5 Crore

Cast: Rajneesh Duggal, Adah Sharma

Language: Hindi

The story is set in the year 1920 and revolves around a young couple, Arjun (played by Rajneesh Duggal) and Lisa (played by Adah Sharma). They move into a large mansion in the British-ruled town of Palampur, India, after getting married. As they settle into the mansion, they begin to encounter strange and supernatural occurrences.

22. Smile (2022)

IMDb Rating: 6.5

Revenue: $217.4 million

Cast: Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher

Language: English

The film stars Sosie Bacon as a therapist named Rose Cotter, who, after witnessing the bizarre suicide of a patient, goes through increasingly disturbing and daunting experiences, leading her to believe what she is experiencing is supernatural.

23. Dybbuk (2021)

IMDb Rating: 5

Revenue: Nil

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta

Language: Hindi

The film follows the story of Mahi (Nikita Dutta), a newly married woman, who brings an antique Jewish box into her home. When Mahi and her husband Sam (Emraan Hashmi) begin to have paranormal experiences, they soon learn that the box contained a dybbuk, an evil spirit. The couple then seeks the help of a rabbi to unravel its mystery and in order to survive the ordeal before their child is born.

24. Ek Thi Daayan (2013)

IMDb Rating: 5.7

Revenue: ₹40.25 crore

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Huma Qureshi, Konkona Sen Sharma

Language: Hindi

The story revolves around Bobo (played by Emraan Hashmi), a magician haunted by his traumatic childhood memories of encountering a mysterious woman (played by Konkona Sen Sharma) with supernatural powers, whom he believes to be a witch (daayan). As an adult, Bobo is now a successful magician who performs stage shows.

25. Tumbbad (2018)

IMDb Rating: 8.2

Revenue: ₹13.57 crore

Cast: Sohum Shah

Language: Hindi

The film is set in the late 19th and early 20th centuries in the remote village of Tumbbad, located in the state of Maharashtra, India. It follows the life of Vinayak Rao (played by Sohum Shah), a young man from a cursed family. He discovers a hidden treasure in the village, guarded by a malevolent deity known as Hastar.

26. Zombieland: Double Tap (2019)

IMDb Rating: 6.7

Revenue: $125.2 million

Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone

Language: English

It is a sequel to the 2009 film “Zombieland”. The story picks up several years after the events of the first film. Columbus (played by Jesse Eisenberg), Tallahassee (played by Woody Harrelson), Wichita (played by Emma Stone), and Little Rock (played by Abigail Breslin) are still living together as a makeshift family.

27. Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania (2022)

IMDb Rating: 6

Revenue: $18.5 million

Cast: Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez

Language: English

In Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania, Van Helsing’s mysterious new invention transforms Drac and his pals into humans, and Johnny into a monster. With their new mismatched bodies, Drac and the pack must find a way to switch themselves back before their transformations become permanent.

28. Tunnel (2016)

IMDb Rating: 6.8

Revenue: $51.9 million

Cast: Ha Jung-woo, Bae Doona

Language: Korean

The film follows the story of Lee Jung-soo, played by Ha Jung-woo, a car salesman who is heading home to his family after work. While driving through a tunnel in the countryside, an unexpected collapse traps him inside his car, leaving him stranded and isolated deep underground.

29. Escape Room (2021)

IMDb Rating: 6.4

Revenue: $155.7 million

Cast: Taylor Russell, Logan Miller

Language: English

The film is a sequel to the 2019 movie “Escape Room” and continues the story of a group of strangers who find themselves trapped in deadly and elaborate escape rooms. In these deadly challenges, they must work together to solve puzzles and uncover clues to survive.

30. Cold Case (2021)

IMDb Rating: 6

Revenue: Nil

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran

Language: Malayalam

The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role as ACP Sathyajith IPS, a police officer assigned to solve a cold case. The story revolves around a decades-old unsolved murder case involving the death of a woman named Vaidehi (played by Aditi Balan). The investigation was closed years ago due to a lack of evidence and leads.

31. Victoria – Ek Rahasya (2023)

IMDb Rating: 4.1

Revenue: Nil

Cast: Pushkar Jog, Sonalee Kulkarni

Language: Marathi

The film’s story revolves around Ankit and Siddharth, who arrive at Hotel Victoria, located in the heart of Scotland. They soon discover that the hotel’s owner, Adhiraaj, is hiding many secrets, and Ankit feels another, mysterious presence, which is seen roaming around the hotel premises. Is there a vengeful spirit, roaming the grounds of the hotel, or is it all in Ankit’s mind?

32. Gang Of Ghosts (2014)

IMDb Rating: 3.7

Revenue: ₹14.25 crore

Cast: Sharman Joshi, Parambrata Chatterjee, Mahi Gill

Language: Hindi

The story revolves around a haunted house named Swarglok, which is about to be demolished to make way for a shopping mall. However, the ghosts residing in the house are not ready to leave without a fight. They decide to scare away the prospective buyers and developers in an attempt to save their beloved home. As the ghosts plot various comical strategies to haunt the living, the situations become hilarious and entertaining.

33. Hotel (1981)

IMDb Rating: 5.5

Revenue

Cast: Navin Nischol, Bindiya Goswami

Language: Hindi

The film’s plot follows Suraj (Navin Nischol), a businessman who decides to build a hotel on the site of an old Christian cemetery. However, he soon discovers that the spirits of the dead are not happy about this, and they begin to haunt the hotel.

34. Bhoothnath (2008)

IMDb Rating: 6.3

Revenue: ₹108 crore

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Juhi Chawla

Language: Hindi

The story revolves around a ghost named Kailash Nath (played by Amitabh Bachchan), who is affectionately called “Bhoothnath.” He resides in a mansion that is now occupied by a family who are unaware of his presence. Bhoothnath, feeling nostalgic about his past life, decides to interact with the living and gain recognition as a ghost. However, he faces a challenge when the family does not believe in the existence of ghosts.

35. Chocobar (2016)

IMDb Rating: 3.4

Revenue: Nil

Cast: Tejaswi Madivada

Language: Tamil

The film follows the story of a young woman named Anu (Tejaswi Madivada) who suffers from a rare sleep disorder that causes her to have vivid and disturbing dreams. One night, Anu has a dream about a haunted house and wakes up to find herself trapped inside. She soon realizes that she is not alone in the house and that there are other entities that are also trapped there. Anu must find a way to escape the house and break the curse that is holding her captive.

36. Naina (2005)

IMDb Rating: 4.2

Revenue: Nil

Cast: Urmila Matondkar

Language: Hindi

The story revolves around Naina (played by Urmila Matondkar), a young woman who lost her eyesight in a childhood accident. After her parents’ tragic death, Naina is sent to live with her maternal grandparents in their mansion. She undergoes an eye transplant, receiving the corneas of a deceased woman named Panna (also played by Urmila Matondkar).

37. Purani Haveli (1989)

IMDb Rating: 5.2

Revenue: Nil

Cast: Deepak Parashar, Amita Nangia

Language: Hindi

The film revolves around a haunted mansion called “Purani Haveli” (Old Mansion), which is cursed and known for its malevolent spirits. The story follows a group of friends who decide to spend a night in the haunted mansion as part of a bet or a dare. Unaware of the mansion’s dark history, they soon find themselves trapped in a series of supernatural and terrifying events.

38. Purana Mandir (1984)

IMDb Rating: 6.3

Revenue: ₹2.5 crore

Cast: Mohnish Behl, Aarti Gupta

Language: Hindi

The film centers around a cursed and haunted ancient temple (mandir) that is the focal point of a dark and tragic past. The story begins with a curse placed on the temple by a vengeful priestess named Nakita. As per the curse, an evil and powerful demon called Samri will be awakened after 200 years to exact revenge on the descendants of the priestess’ tormentors.

39. Child’s Play (1988)

IMDb Rating: 6.6

Revenue: $44.2 million

Cast: Catherine Hicks, Chris Sarandon

Language: English

The story revolves around a notorious serial killer named Charles Lee Ray (played by Brad Dourif) who is on the run from the police. While being pursued, Charles is fatally wounded and takes refuge in a toy store. Using voodoo, he transfers his soul into a Good Guys doll before dying.

40. The Prophecy: Uprising (2005)

IMDb Rating: 5.1

Revenue: Nil

Cast: Kari Wuhrer

Language: English

“The Prophecy: Uprising” continues the story of the eternal battle between angels and demons. The film centers around a young woman named Allison (played by Kari Wuhrer), who possesses an ancient script that could reveal the whereabouts of a powerful, evil soul. This soul, if unleashed, could bring chaos and destruction to the world.

41. Spiral (2020)

IMDb Rating: 6.1

Revenue: Nil

Cast: Chris Rock

Language: English

“Spiral” follows the story of Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (played by Chris Rock), who becomes involved in a disturbing and gruesome series of murders that bear a striking resemblance to the modus operandi of the Jigsaw Killer from the original “Saw” films.

42. Kucch Toh Hai (2003)

IMDb Rating: 4.3

Revenue: ₹7 crore

Cast: Tusshar Kapoor, Esha Deol

Language: Hindi

The story follows a group of college friends who accidentally hit a man while driving late at night. Fearful of the consequences, they decide to dispose of the body and keep the incident a secret. However, their lives take a dark turn when they start receiving mysterious and threatening messages from an unknown person who seems to know about their deadly secret.

43. Winchester (2018)

IMDb Rating: 5.4

Revenue: $44 million

Cast: Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke

Language: English

The movie is loosely based on the legend of Sarah Winchester (played by Helen Mirren), the widow of firearm magnate William Winchester. After her husband’s death, Sarah becomes the heiress to the Winchester Repeating Arms Company, one of the most successful gun manufacturers of the time.

44. Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani (2002)

IMDb Rating: 2.6

Revenue: ₹18.56 crore

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Manisha Koirala

Language: Hindi

The film’s story revolves around a centuries-old curse that haunts two warring families, the Saxenas and the Malhotras. The curse results from a tragic love story involving two lovers from each family, whose love was forbidden due to the enmity between their households. The curse turns a loved one from each generation into a shape-shifting monster (a “jaani dushman”) that seeks revenge on the rival family.

45. Dark Was The Night (2015)

IMDb Rating: 6.2

Revenue: Nil

Cast: Kevin Durand, Lukas Haas

Language: English

The story is set in a small town plagued by a series of mysterious and terrifying events. As livestock goes missing and strange occurrences escalate, the townspeople become increasingly fearful and superstitious. Local sheriff Paul Shields (played by Kevin Durand) must confront the growing panic and investigate the strange happenings.

46. Pay the Ghost (2015)

IMDb Rating: 5.2

Revenue: Nil

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Sarah Wayne Callies

Language: English

The film follows the story of Mike Lawford (played by Nicolas Cage), a college professor, and his wife Kristen (played by Sarah Wayne Callies). On Halloween night, they attend a carnival with their young son Charlie. While at the carnival, Charlie mysteriously disappears without a trace.

47. Black As Night (2021)

IMDb Rating: 4.4

Revenue: Nil

Cast: Asjha Cooper, Frabizio Guido

Language: English

“Black As Night” follows the story of a teenage girl named Shawna (played by Asjha Cooper) who lives in a low-income neighborhood in New Orleans. The area is plagued by crime, and Shawna’s community is struggling to survive. However, her life takes a turn when she discovers that a group of vampires is preying on her community.

48. Geethanjali (2014)

IMDb Rating: 6.1

Revenue: Nil

Cast: Anjali and Srinivas Reddy

Language: Telugu

The story revolves around a young woman named Geethanjali (played by Anjali), who is admitted to a mental hospital due to strange and mysterious occurrences surrounding her. Her family believes she is possessed by a malevolent spirit, and they seek the help of a renowned exorcist named Dr. Srinivas (played by Srinivasa Reddy) to perform a ritual to rid her of the entity.

49. Aatma (2013)

IMDb Rating: 3.9

Revenue: ₹87.8 million

Cast: Bipasha Basu, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Language: Hindi

The story revolves around Maya Verma (played by Bipasha Basu), a woman who is trying to move on after her husband Abhay (played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui) dies under mysterious circumstances. However, she soon realizes that her husband’s spirit is haunting her and their young daughter Nia (played by Doyel Dhawan).

50. Machhli Jal Ki Rani Hai (2014)

IMDb Rating: 2.3

Revenue: Nil

Cast: Bhanu Uday, Swara Bhaskar, Murli Sharma

Language: Hindi

The film follows the story of a young woman named Ayesha (played by Swara Bhasker), who is happily married to Uday Saxena (played by Bhanu Uday). They move to a new house in a remote area, hoping for a peaceful and happy life. However, strange and terrifying events start to occur in their new home.

