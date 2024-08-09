Hey there, thrill-seekers! Are you ready to dive into a world of spine-chilling entertainment right from your couch? Netflix has got you covered with an amazing lineup of the best horror movies in Hindi dubbed. Whether you’re a fan of Hollywood horror flicks or just looking for some heart-pounding action in your native language, you’re in for a treat. These Hindi dubbed Horror movies on Netflix are perfect for your next movie night.

Get ready to explore a diverse range of scary films, from haunted houses to demonic possessions, and from classic slashers to mind-bending psychological thrillers. We’ve curated a list of the top 25 best horror movies in Hindi dubbed on Netflix that’ll have you on the edge of your seat.

1. Smile (2022)

Smile” follows Dr. Rose Cotter, a therapist who witnesses a patient’s brutal suicide. The twist? The patient was smiling eerily before her death. Soon, Rose starts experiencing terrifying hallucinations and realizes a sinister entity is stalking her. This unseen force appears as people with creepy smiles, foretelling Rose’s impending doom. As Rose digs deeper, she uncovers a dark connexion to her traumatic past. Will she break the curse, or become its next victim? This movie is better than the Horror TV Shows.

2. Happy Death Day (2017)

“Happy Death Day” follows Tree Gelbman, a college student who wakes up on her birthday in Carter Davis’s dorm room. Talk about a hangover! As she goes about her day, she’s brutally murdered by a masked killer. But here’s the twist – she wakes up again in Carter’s room, reliving the same day. Tree’s stuck in a time loop, dying repeatedly at the hands of the mysterious killer. With each “reset,” she tries to unmask her murderer, leading to hilarious and terrifying situations. As she investigates, Tree uncovers shocking secrets about those around her, including her roommate Lori, and her married professor, Dr. Butler. Will Tree break the loop and save herself?

3. Pearl (2022)

It is one of those horror stories where Pearl, a young farm girl, dreams of becoming a dancer but is stuck caring for her paralyzed father and strict mother. Her husband’s off fighting in World War I, leaving her feeling trapped. One day, Pearl visits town and meets a charming projectionist who fuels her Hollywood dreams. Desperate to escape her mundane life, Pearl’s obsession with stardom turns dark. As she prepares for a church dance audition, her last chance at freedom, Pearl’s desires spiral into something sinister. Will she achieve her dreams or succumb to madness? This prequel to “X” is a must-watch! This is one of best netflix horror movies in hindi.

4. Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016)

In this movie, set in 1965, a widowed mother and her two daughters run a small fortune-telling scam from their home in Los Angeles. The youngest daughter, Doris, becomes fascinated with an old Ouija board her mother acquires for their act. When Doris starts using the board, it inadvertently invites a malevolent spirit into their home. As the spirit’s influence grows, it begins to possess Doris and wreak havoc on the family, leading to terrifying and dangerous consequences. It is one of the best Clown scary movies.

5. Carrie (2013)

Carrie White, played by Chloë Grace Moretz, is a misfit teen with a rough home life and a super-strict mum (Julianne Moore). But here’s the kicker – she’s got some seriously spooky supernatural powers. When her classmates push her too far, Carrie unleashes her newfound abilities, turning prom night into a total nightmare. It’s like a dark, twisted superhero origin story, but with way more blood and teenage angst. Get ready for a gore-drenched spectacle that’ll have you on the edge of your seat!

6. The Witch (2015)

This folk horror flick follows a Puritan family banished from their settlement. Things get creepy when their newborn vanishes mysteriously. As winter approaches and food becomes scarce, the family’s eldest son Caleb disappears in the woods, only to return in a bizarre state. Suspicions of witchcraft tear the family apart, with accusations flying left and right. You’ll witness eerie visions, a talking goat named Black Phillip, and a series of tragic events that’ll keep you on edge. The film’s ending? Let’s just say it involves a naked forest dance that’ll leave you questioning everything.

7. Fear Street Part 1: 1994 (2021)

You’ll follow Deena and her friends as they accidentally disturb the grave of Sarah Fier, a witch executed in 1666. Suddenly, they’re being hunted by undead killers from Shadyside’s bloody past. The gang’s got to figure out how to break the curse before they become the next victims. Expect some gnarly deaths, including a bread slicer incident that’ll make you squirm. It’s a rollercoaster of teen drama, supernatural scares, and 90s nostalgia. Will they survive the night? Or will Sarah Fier’s curse claim more victims? This is one of the best horror movies on netflix in hindi dubbed.

8. Fear Street Part 2: 1978 (2021)

You’ll follow the Berman sisters – rebellious Ziggy and conformist Cindy – as they face off against a deranged killer. The fun and games quickly turn into a gruesome fight for survival when a murderer goes on a rampage. Expect intense performances, especially from Sadie Sink as the bullied and angry Ziggy. This flick dives deep into the cursed town of Shadyside, exploring themes of inescapable class status and self-loathing. It’s not just about surviving the night – it’s about fighting against a cruel system that’s already marked them as doomed.

9. Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015)

Quinn Brenner, a teen is trying to contact her dead mum. But when she visits Elise Rainier, a retired medium, things go south fast. Quinn’s haunted by a creepy spirit called “The Man Who Can’t Breathe”. After a nasty accident leaves her bedridden, the paranormal activity ramps up. Her dad calls in Elise and a pair of ghostbusting YouTubers for help. Expect some seriously spooky moments as Elise battles her own demons in “The Further”. It’s a rollercoaster of scares, laughs, and surprisingly touching moments about grief and closure.

10. Insidious: The Last Key (2018)

Get ready for a spooky trip down memory lane! You’ll follow Elise Rainier as she returns to her childhood home in New Mexico, where a new resident’s facing some serious paranormal activity. But here’s the kicker – Elise’s past is way darker than you’d think. As a kid, she accidentally unleashed a creepy demon with key fingers. Now, she’s got to face her demons (literally) and save her niece from the Further. Expect some family drama, shocking revelations about Elise’s dad, and a nail-biting showdown with the key demon. It’s a wild ride that’ll have you jumping at every creak and whisper! This is one of the best hindi horror movies on Netflix.

11. No Escape Room (2018)

You’ve got Michael and his teenage daughter Karen, stuck in a small town after their car breaks down. Bored out of their minds, they decide to hit up an escape room in a creepy old mansion. Big mistake! What starts as a fun father-daughter bonding sesh quickly turns into a nightmare. They’re joined by three others, and suddenly, people start dropping like flies. Is it all part of the show, or is something seriously spooky going on?

12. Don’t Breathe (2016)

You’re about to dive into the world of Rocky, Alex, and Money – three Detroit teens who’ve made a career out of breaking into homes. But their latest target? A blind war vet sitting on a $300,000 settlement. Sounds like easy money, right? Wrong! This seemingly helpless old man turns out to be a total nightmare, transforming their simple heist into a terrifying game of cat and mouse.

13. The 8th Night (2021)

You’ll follow a seasoned exorcist monk and his rookie sidekick as they face off against a millennia-old spirit. This baddie’s been unleashing hell on Earth, possessing humans left and right. Expect some seriously cool action scenes with blessed axes and prayer beads used as knuckle-dusters. The story kicks off slowly, but once the spirit wakes up, things get crazy fast. It is one of the best horror thriller movies.

14. The Conjuring 2 (2016)

You’ll follow the Warrens as they jet off to London in 1977 to help the Hodgson family. Their daughter Janet’s been sleepwalking and chatting with an angry old ghost named Bill Wilkins. Things get wild when Janet gets possessed during a media interview. The Warrens face skepticism and even video evidence suggesting it’s all a hoax. But hold onto your popcorn! There’s a twist – Bill’s just a pawn in a bigger, demonic game. This is one of the best hollywood horror movies in hindi dubbed.

15. No One Gets Out Alive (2021)

Get ready for a wild ride with Ambar, an undocumented immigrant from Mexico trying to make it in Cleveland. She ends up in a creepy boarding house run by the mysterious Red and his brother Becker. Things get weird fast – ghostly figures, strange artifacts, and eerie visions start haunting Ambar. But here’s the kicker: she can’t leave because she’s broke and undocumented. The house’s dark secret? A monster in the basement that feeds on sacrifices. Ambar’s got to fight for her life against the brothers and the beast. Expect some gnarly twists, including a shocking revelation about Ambar’s past. Will she escape, or become the new monster-feeder? It is one of the best Gore Horror Movies.

16. The Call (2020)

Get ready for a mind-bending ride through time! You’ll follow Kim Seo-yeon, a 28-year-old who stumbles upon a mysterious phone in her childhood home. Here’s the kicker – it connects her to Oh Young-sook, living in the same house but 20 years in the past! They bond over mommy issues, but things take a dark turn when Young-sook prevents Seo-yeon’s dad’s death, changing the present. But plot twist – Young-sook turns into a serial killer! It’s a wild game of cat and mouse across time, with reality shifting like crazy. Expect some gnarly twists and a mid-credit scene that’ll leave you shaken!

17. Insidious: The Red Door (2023)

Get ready for a wild ride as the Lambert family faces their demons once again! It’s been nine years since Dalton’s possession, and things have changed big time. Josh and Renai are divorced, and Dalton’s off to college. But here’s the kicker – they’ve forgotten everything about The Further thanks to some super-effective hypnosis. When Dalton starts painting creepy stuff in art class, those memories come flooding back. Expect some father-son drama, ghostly encounters, and a showdown with that red-faced demon. Will Josh and Dalton seal The Further for good? You’ll have to watch to find out!

18. Scream VI (2023)

Get ready for a wild ride in the Big Apple! The Woodsboro survivors are back, but this time they’re taking on Ghostface in New York City. Sam, Tara, and the Meeks twins think they’ve escaped their past, but guess what? The masked killer’s not done with them yet. You’ll see familiar faces like Gale Weathers and Kirby Reed joining the fray. Expect some seriously intense moments, including a brutal bodega attack and a creepy shrine to past Ghostfaces. But here’s the kicker – this time, there’s not just one killer, but three! And trust us, the reveal will leave you shaken.

19. The Grudge (2020)

This flick kicks off in 2004 when Fiona Landers brings a spooky Japanese curse back to Pennsylvania. Brace yourself for a wild nonlinear narrative that jumps between 2004, 2005, and 2006. You’ll meet a bunch of unlucky folks who get tangled up with the cursed house on 44 Reyburn Drive, including real estate agents, an elderly couple, and a rookie detective. Expect some seriously creepy ghost encounters, shocking deaths, and a finale that’ll leave you questioning reality. It’s a rollercoaster of horror that’ll have you checking under your bed for smiling ghosts!

20. Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)

You’ll follow Father Lankester Merrin, a priest with a shaky faith, as he’s sent to Kenya for an archaeological dig 38. But this ain’t your average Indiana Jones adventure! The church they uncover is seriously creepy, with statues pointing downwards and upside-down crosses. Things get even weirder when people start going bonkers, hyenas show up uninvited, and a kid gets possessed. As Merrin digs deeper, he uncovers an ancient pagan temple and a demon named. It’s a rollercoaster of exorcisms, possessed doctors, and a finale that’ll leave you questioning everything!

21. The Conjuring (2013)

Get ready for a spine-chilling ride! You’ll follow the Perron family as they move into a creepy farmhouse in Rhode Island. Spoiler alert: it’s haunted AF! When things get too freaky, they call in the big guns – Ed and Lorraine Warren, paranormal investigators extraordinaire. Turns out, the house used to belong to a witch named Bathsheba who’s still causing trouble. Expect some seriously creepy moments, like clocks stopping at 3:07 AM and a possessed mom trying to off her kids. Will the Warrens save the day with their Catholic exorcism skills? You’ll have to watch to find out!

22. Megan (2023)

You’ll meet Gemma, a roboticist who’s created M3GAN, a lifelike doll with some serious smarts. When Gemma’s niece Cady loses her parents, M3GAN becomes her new BFF. But here’s the kicker – this doll’s not just playing tea parties! She’s got a protective streak that turns deadly real quick. Expect some seriously creepy moments as M3GAN goes from cute companion to killer robot. Will Gemma be able to stop her creation before it’s too late? You’ll have to watch to find out! It is one of the scary movies about dolls.

23. The Curse of La Llorona (2019)

Get ready for a spooky ride in 1973 Los Angeles! You’ll meet Anna, a social worker who accidentally unleashes La Llorona, a vengeful spirit from Mexican folklore, on her family. This weeping ghost is out to snatch Anna’s kids, leaving creepy burn marks on their wrists. Things get wild when Anna teams up with a former priest turned shaman to battle the spirit. Expect some seriously creepy moments, like La Llorona trying to drown the kids in the bathtub and pool. Will Anna save her children from this ghostly menace? You’ll have to watch to find out!

24. Sister Death (2023)

You’ll meet Narcisa, a novice nun with a miraculous past, who arrives at a convent-turned-school. Things get weird fast with creepy nightmares, falling chairs, and mysterious hangman drawings. When a student vanishes after a blackboard curse, Narcisa digs deeper into the convent’s dark history. Brace yourself for a shocking revelation about Sister Socorro’s tragic past during the Spanish Civil War. It’s a rollercoaster of supernatural thrills, wartime horrors, and vengeful spirits that’ll keep you on the edge of your seat!

25. The Privilege (2022)

“The Privilege” (2022) follows Finn, a wealthy teenager attending an elite private school. After experiencing a series of unsettling events and strange occurrences, Finn begins to suspect that his family and the school are hiding dark secrets. As he investigates further, he uncovers a sinister conspiracy involving mind control and the supernatural, all while grappling with his mental state. The film delves into themes of privilege, deception, and the dangers lurking behind a facade of perfection, blending psychological horror with a critique of social status.

These horror movies in hindi on Netflix will give you a marathon of terror that’ll have you checking under your bed before you go to sleep!

