Sometimes it so happens that someone watches your favourite movie and presents a unique perspective that never crossed your mind. That perspective is beautiful, and it connects the dots, and the movie turns out to make even more sense. Recently, someone presented a unique perspective about Geet and her family from Jab We Met and you can’t help but fall in love with the movie all over again.
Taking to Twitter, a user named Aimun tweeted how Geet’s family always loved her and despite the fact that she ran away from home, her family always had their doors open for her. The tweet added how the family was more concerned about Geet’s safety and they never thought about “log kya kahenge?”
Take a look at the tweet here.
In a series of four tweets, Aimun also added how Geet’s family knew Geet would always come back and if she hasn’t come back that would mean “some misfortune has befallen her”. And technically, that does happen.
In the movie, Geet does start feeling that she is incapable of being loved. She forgets that her family back home loves her despite everything.
Aimun’s tweet has fetched over 1,500 likes and more than 74K views. This observation that Geet always had a supportive and loving family has made people see the movie in a different light. Some people loved this theory, while others dismissed it.
Here’s what people had to say about it.
Geet did feel that her family wouldn’t agree for a person who is not a Sikh, and there must have been a reason for that. So, this is not to say that the family was not strict. However, they were supportive for the most part – they welcomed Aditya with open arms when he first dropped her home (unlike many families who would doubt their own daughter), and later, when they thought she was with him the whole time she was missing, they still held a big welcome ceremony. In fact, the only time we see them being aggressive is when her uncle screams at Aditya in his office, which was regrettable but her father quickly saved the situation.
