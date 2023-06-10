Sometimes it so happens that someone watches your favourite movie and presents a unique perspective that never crossed your mind. That perspective is beautiful, and it connects the dots, and the movie turns out to make even more sense. Recently, someone presented a unique perspective about Geet and her family from Jab We Met and you can’t help but fall in love with the movie all over again.

Taking to Twitter, a user named Aimun tweeted how Geet’s family always loved her and despite the fact that she ran away from home, her family always had their doors open for her. The tweet added how the family was more concerned about Geet’s safety and they never thought about “log kya kahenge?”

Her father literally says it's not like Geet to stay away for nine months and not come home to them.



That is the worry of a father who had raised his daughter by inculcating in her the faith that the doors of their home are always open to them. And the only reason Geet has not – — Aimun (@bluemagicboxes) June 8, 2023

In a series of four tweets, Aimun also added how Geet’s family knew Geet would always come back and if she hasn’t come back that would mean “some misfortune has befallen her”. And technically, that does happen.

In the movie, Geet does start feeling that she is incapable of being loved. She forgets that her family back home loves her despite everything.

But I guess her personality was her good for nothing boyfriend and the rest of us are media illiterate. — Aimun (@bluemagicboxes) June 8, 2023

Aimun’s tweet has fetched over 1,500 likes and more than 74K views. This observation that Geet always had a supportive and loving family has made people see the movie in a different light. Some people loved this theory, while others dismissed it.

Here’s what people had to say about it.

Imtiaz Ali developed Geet in an excellent manner but kinda fumbled the bag with the female lead in Rockstar — Rafay (@RafayisTired) June 8, 2023

The men in that movie were written really well. Shahid's Aditya is one of my favourite romantic leads. He never takes from Geet's lovely personality, just supports her. Still one my landmark romcoms! — 🌈Tanvi Chatterjee🌈 (She/Her) (@ChatterjeeTanvi) June 9, 2023

I thought the same thing! Great articulation. It actively screams the way a family has raised a daughter without it being preachy and superficial. — Priya Patel (@commonpriya) June 9, 2023

wow this really made me look at geet from a different perspective 👌 — 🚦| poiseless bookdragon (@dhasmuesli) June 8, 2023

All of this is true but when someone receives unconditional love and support from their family, they tend to have better judgement than Geet is shown to have. It makes no sense for her to be soo silly and not know how to handle things in the outside world. https://t.co/3Ep1eIT9BU — R. (@TeslaOnDiet) June 8, 2023

i genuinely dont think imtiaz ali put this much thought into the script https://t.co/Eh5dch6QsE — javeriameen (@javeriameen) June 9, 2023

I think all women deserve supportive families. This is a very good take https://t.co/HnwWXT5hrF — Afifah (@afifahtweets) June 8, 2023

Love reading about these little nuances of my fav characters, adds so much more to the character that we know and love https://t.co/1pEAdo5fBT — September (@Septemberhere01) June 9, 2023

I will always say this Geet was the way, she was because of her family. They trusted her, they gave her the freedom to do anything. She truly had the best in life. https://t.co/BAY6OXb0S2 — abi ❄️ (@nczenie_) June 8, 2023

no but this is true, the fact that Geet's family cared about her and knew that she couldn't remain away from them unless something really big happened 😭 https://t.co/rNH7Gn6t8U — shinchan⁹ 🇮🇳 (@shinchan_asc) June 9, 2023

Geet did feel that her family wouldn’t agree for a person who is not a Sikh, and there must have been a reason for that. So, this is not to say that the family was not strict. However, they were supportive for the most part – they welcomed Aditya with open arms when he first dropped her home (unlike many families who would doubt their own daughter), and later, when they thought she was with him the whole time she was missing, they still held a big welcome ceremony. In fact, the only time we see them being aggressive is when her uncle screams at Aditya in his office, which was regrettable but her father quickly saved the situation.

