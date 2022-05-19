

When was the last time you saw a celebrity repeating their red carpet look? I am sure the answer would be zero. But Ricky Kej is here to change the game.

The Grammy Award-winning music composer was recently seen at Cannes Film Festival 2022 in the same outfit he wore at the Grammy Awards 2022.



I was at the Grammy Awards & Cannes Film Festival and wore the same outfit. #ReWear4Earth your clothes and do your part in saving our planet. Fashion industry is one of the most polluting. The Earth wouldn’t remember what you wore. It will remember how you treat it #RedCarpet pic.twitter.com/GhWBN8d70g — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) May 18, 2022

The music composer was seen in the same navy blue bandh gala with a red pocket square he wore at Grammy Awards held in April this year. Bandh galas are a timeless fashion piece and Ricky Kej chose to wear them with a white kurta and fitted pants.



Ricky took this to raise an important message about the fashion industry. On his Instagram, he wrote "Fast fashion isn’t always fashionable. Especially when we consider its impact on our planet (the fashion industry is one of the most polluting on the planet). The use of toxic textile dyes, cheap materials, and the massive use of water translates to environmental pollution. For decades, repeating an outfit for galas and events would be considered a fashion blunder - encouraging people to switch up outfits for every event, making clothes 'Single Use'. It's time to change that narrative. It's time we consider our planet in this equation."

On Twitter, the composer tweeted how repeating outfits is actually the smallest step one can take in terms of making sustainable fashion choices.



Ricky is right. Reportedly, the fashion industry produces more than 50 million tonnes of fibre every year, out of which 70% ends up in garbage dumps, or is incinerated. And the fast fashion industry is notorious for creating new trends by delivering new products every two weeks.



Twitteratis lauded the music composer for this move.



Love love this jacket. Feel free to pass it this way anytime soon! — Lukwesa Burak (@LukwesaBurak) May 18, 2022

Bang on! So relevant.

Better safe than sorry.

The coming generations shall always remember you for this powerful message . https://t.co/grURL9jKNu — apra kuchhal (@aprakuchhal) May 19, 2022

CC: Everyone at clusterfuck events like The MetGala. https://t.co/4eCMOBTmEY — Mukul D (@HerrDrunkie) May 19, 2022

That's true 🔥... great mentality no show off and no impress to others. He think first for our #MotherEarth... Because, fashion industry is the most polluting industry.



Till, no one other celebrities don't talk about dark side of fashion industry but, He did. 🙏🏼#ReWear4Earth https://t.co/VmBgxld1r4 — Prem Shankar (@Premshankar_7) May 19, 2022

It's time we do our part in making fashion sustainable.

