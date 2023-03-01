Delhi has a lot to offer for those who absolutely love street food. The city offers a flavourful mix of sweet and savoury food and because it is the capital you get a plethora of options. From the yummy chole bhature, to momos, to different varieties of kebabs, the options you get in Delhi remain unmatched.

Kathan tweeted, “I arrived in Delhi on 14 February 2022. In little over a year, I have visited 120+ food shops/stalls and sampled approx. 200 different dishes that this city has to offer. Here’s a Comprehensive* Thread of all the Street Food to be found in Dilli, Pt. 1.” Take a look at the tweet here.

I arrived in Delhi on 14 February 2022. In little over a year, I have visited 120+ food shops / stalls and sampled approx. 200 different dishes that this city has to offer



Here's a Comprehensive* Thread of all the Street Food to be found in Dilli, Pt. 1



Do Like / RT 😀 pic.twitter.com/HCLzoAjolA — kathan (he/him) (@mutthusouplover) February 27, 2023

Kathan documented his food journey in an elaborate thread that you absolutely cannot miss. What’s more, is that he broke down the thread into nine parts to cover almost everything the city has to offer. The nine categories are Veg breakfast, Mughlai, Chaat, Punjabi, Momos, Sweets, CR Park, South Indian, and Western.

I plan on writing longer reviews on all of these in my food blog. Check it out at https://t.co/vmBQOSPmM2 and do subscribe!



Thread's divided into 9 parts –



1. Veg Breakfast

2. Mughlai

3. Chaat

4. Punjabi

5. Momos

6. Sweets

7. CR Park

8. South Indian

9. "Western" — kathan (he/him) (@mutthusouplover) February 27, 2023

4. Rama ke Chhole Bhatuure, Jail Rd, Tilak Nagar



This is Virat Kohli's favourite Chhole Bhatuure spot according to an interview in BWC. My review? Mixed bag. Been there twice – loved it in Feb '22 but disliked it when I went the Sunday after Koach hit his 71st. Try for ypurself! pic.twitter.com/m7VXEi6wMi — kathan (he/him) (@mutthusouplover) February 27, 2023

On the other hand, there’s butter seekh kebab from Bismillah, Matia Mahal. (P.S.: The kebabs section is an exhaustive list!)

10. Bismillah, Matia Mahal



Dilli has popularized the "butter seekh kebab", inspired by Aslam's "butter chicken". IMO, Bismillah in Matia Mahal serves it best. The masalas are strong enough that they burst through the taste of butter. Recommended over Qureshi any day pic.twitter.com/sFOswxbWFm — kathan (he/him) (@mutthusouplover) February 27, 2023

And then, there’s chaat from Balaji Chaat Corner, Chandni Chowk.

This place is famous for its Golgappa Chaat. Which is always out of stock when I reach. So I've had their Papdi Chaat instead! The best Chaat in Dilli imho. The chutneys burst in ypur mouth like none other. Really wanna try their Golgappas. pic.twitter.com/eWWulIDEUV — kathan (he/him) (@mutthusouplover) February 27, 2023

Besides momos, Delhi isn’t Dehi without rajma-chawal. There’s rajma chawal from New Punjabi Khana at Nehru Place.

68. New Punjabi Khana, Nehru Place



Worth visiting if ypu're in the area for some shopping and need something that's filling. It's good, nothing elite (tbh I the ceiling of "elite" Rajma is a bit low imo).



I don't like Boondi Raita paired with Rajma though. Standalone its good pic.twitter.com/rsLyIty4Eq — kathan (he/him) (@mutthusouplover) February 27, 2023

In addition to North Indian food, we also have Majnu Ka Tilla for North Eastern and Tibetan cuisine.

Majnu Ka Tilla!



77. Sausage – Unnamed Vendor

78. Chai from A shop whose name I've forgot

79. Dry Laphing from a stall within MKT

80. Soupy** Laphing from the aunty who sits by the monastery



My running joke of Laphing being a "yassified Khandwi" aside, its probably one of my… pic.twitter.com/tIXn7JlH2l — kathan (he/him) (@mutthusouplover) February 27, 2023

Section #6 – Sweet Dishes



84. Khemchand, Paranthe Wali Gali



Daulat Ki Chaat. Was worth the hype. Light and Fluffy. Sweet. Sugary. And the taste of Saffron is what binds it through. Skip the Paranthas in the Galli. Have this "Chaat" which is only available in the Winters pic.twitter.com/EQHTg0JHrf — kathan (he/him) (@mutthusouplover) February 27, 2023

And so much more.

Kathan’s tweet has gone viral and it has been viewed over 1.5 million times. People loved it and furthermore, many said that they have bookmarked it. Evidently, the thread showcases the Dilli food in all its glory. Here’s what people had to say about it.

I have bookmarked this amazing thread. If I ever go to Dehli, will try to eat as many of these as I can. All look fabulous. https://t.co/KMukJoQcTZ — Q Hussain کمیل (@qhussain40) February 28, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT When will it be my turn https://t.co/I7rxjZ172A pic.twitter.com/YBjbHY0Xej — nikshep (@nikshepinnit) February 28, 2023

reading this thread was a torture, im sooo hungry now https://t.co/ypbD4YN1d1 — faria (@faria_chy66) February 28, 2023

Such a brilliant thread. One needs a lot of initiator energy to do so many stalls in a year.

Bohot badhiya! https://t.co/BJyfk0oALU — Mohd Fahad (@mfahad42) February 27, 2023

Thanks for sharing.



I'm new to the city and this will keep me busy on the weekends. — Vivek geddam 🇮🇳 (@vivekgeddam) February 27, 2023

Love the thread & this post refreshed my memory. Being a delhite, I've tried most of the places you have mentioned here. Ab Jay kishan kachori – aloo ki sabzi wale ko dhundna padega.. — sanju aneja (@SanjuAneja) February 27, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Wholeheartedly thank you for this thread. Like really! You have blessed me with this. ❤️ — Garima Sahu (@_GarimaSahu_) February 27, 2023

Once in a while, Twitter users come up with such gems. This tweet is undeniably a food lover’s paradise. I don’t know about you, but this tweet has definitely made me hungry.