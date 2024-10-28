Family gatherings are one of life’s greatest joys. Whether it’s a special occasion, holiday celebration, or just a regular Sunday afternoon, spending time together with loved ones creates cherished memories that last a lifetime. But let’s be honest: even the closest families sometimes need a little extra fun to keep everyone engaged and entertained. That’s where games come in!

From board games that test your strategy skills to outdoor activities that get you moving, the options are endless. Whether you’re looking to spice up a backyard barbecue, liven up a holiday gathering, or keep the cousins entertained at a sleepover, this list of over 50 games has you covered. We’ve curated diverse fun-filled activities for all ages and occasions, ensuring that no one in the family feels left out.

Family Games

Looking for a way to liven up your next family gathering? Family games are the perfect solution, offering an exciting mix of laughter, competition, and bonding that brings everyone closer together. These games go beyond simple entertainment—they create shared experiences that connect people across all ages, from young kids to grandparents. Whether you’re looking for something lighthearted like Charades, where players act out silly scenarios, or a more strategic choice like Scrabble that challenges your word skills or something like 20 questions game, where players take turns guessing an object by asking yes-or-no questions, there’s always a game to suit the mood and keep everyone engaged.

Family games can take many forms, from indoor classics like Pictionary to active outdoor options like Capture the Flag or Duck, Duck, Goose, which encourage movement and playfulness. They transform any gathering—be it a casual Sunday afternoon or a special celebration—into an unforgettable time of connection and fun. These activities help everyone feel included, allowing families to strengthen relationships while making memories that will last long after the game is over.

Family Board Games

Board games offer endless entertainment and strategic fun for all ages, making them perfect for family time. Whether you’re looking for a competitive challenge or a cooperative experience, these board games are sure to create enjoyable moments for everyone.

1. Monopoly

How to Play:

Players take turns rolling dice and moving around the board.

Buy properties, build houses or hotels, and collect rent from opponents.

Avoid going bankrupt while bankrupting other players.

The last player remaining wins.

2. Scrabble

How to Play:

Players draw letter tiles and form words on the board.

Words must connect to previously placed words.

Score points based on the letters used and their placement on the board.

The player with the highest score when all tiles are used wins.

3.Clue

How to Play:

Players assume the role of detectives trying to solve a murder mystery.

Move around the board to collect clues about the suspect, weapon, and location.

Make guesses and deduce the correct answer before other players.

The first to solve the mystery wins.

4. Catan

How to Play:

Players collect resources like wood, brick, and wheat to build settlements and roads.

Trade resources with other players to acquire what you need.

Earn points by expanding your settlement and completing certain achievements.

The first player to reach 10 points wins.

5. Pandemic

How to Play:

Players work together to stop the spread of diseases worldwide.

Travel between cities, treat infections, and find cures for four diseases.

Coordinate strategies to prevent outbreaks and save the world.

Win by curing all four diseases before the infection rate overwhelms you.

6. Ticket to Ride

How to Play:

Collect train cards to claim railway routes on the map.

Complete destination tickets by connecting cities.

Earn points based on the length of routes and completed tickets.

The player with the most points wins.

7. Carcassonne

How to Play:

Players draw and place tiles to build a landscape of cities, roads, and fields.

Place followers on the tiles to score points for completed features.

Strategically expand your control while blocking opponents.

The player with the most points at the end wins.

8. The Game of Life

How to Play:

Spin the wheel to move around the board, experiencing major life events.

Choose a career, buy a house, and start a family.

Earn money and make decisions that impact your journey.

The player with the most money at retirement wins.

9. Battleship

How to Play:

Players secretly place their ships on a grid.

Take turns guessing coordinates to try and hit the opponent’s ships.

Mark hits and misses on a tracking grid.

The first to sink all of the opponent’s ships wins.

10. Guess Who?

How to Play:

Players take turns asking yes-or-no questions about the opponent’s mystery character.

Eliminate characters based on the answers given.

Guess the opponent’s character correctly to win.

Games to Play with Cousins

Credits: iStock

Cousins make family gatherings extra fun, and these games are perfect for bonding, laughter, and a little friendly competition. These activities are easy to set up and guaranteed to bring out the playful spirit in everyone.

1. Hide and Seek

How to Play:

One person counts while others hide.

The seeker tries to find all the hidden players.

The first person found becomes the seeker for the next round.

2. Capture the Flag

How to Play:

Divide players into two teams, each with a flag in their territory.

Teams try to capture the opponent’s flag and bring it back to their own side.

Players can tag opponents in their territory to send them to “jail.”

The first team to capture the opponent’s flag wins.

3. Freeze Dance

How to Play:

Play music while players dance.

When the music stops, everyone must freeze.

Anyone still moving is out.

The last player remaining wins.

4. Sardines

How to Play:

One person hides while the others count.

Players search for the hidden person and hide with them once found.

The last person to find the group is the next to hide.

5. Tag

How to Play

One player is “it” and tries to tag the other players.

Tagged players become “it” and continue the game.

The game continues until players are tired or decide to switch games.

6. Marco Polo

How to Play:

One player is “Marco” and closes their eyes.

The other players respond “Polo” when “Marco” calls out.

“Marco” tries to tag the other players by listening to their responses.

The first person tagged becomes the new “Marco.”

7. Kick the Can

How to Play:

One player guards a can while others hide.

Players try to kick the can without being tagged.

If a player is tagged, they go to “jail.”

Free jailed players by kicking the can.

8. Four Square

How to Play:

Draw a large square divided into four smaller squares.

Each player occupies a square and bounces a ball into other squares.

Players must hit the ball into another square on their turn.

If a player misses, they are out, and the remaining players rotate positions.

9. Blind Man’s Bluff

How to Play:

One player is blindfolded and tries to tag the others.

The blindfolded player moves around, relying on sound to find others.

The first person tagged becomes the next to be blindfolded.

Truth or Dare

How to Play

Players take turns choosing “truth” or “dare.”

Answer a question truthfully or perform a dare.

The game continues until everyone has had a turn.

For an extra twist, you could try some personalized questions for each player.

Family Party Games

Credits: Unsplash

Family parties call for lively and engaging games that bring people together and create a festive atmosphere. These party games are ideal for both small and large groups, ensuring a good time for all.

1. Bingo

How to Play:

Give each player a bingo card.

The host calls out random numbers.

Players mark the corresponding numbers on their cards.

The first to complete a row shouts “Bingo!” to win.

2. Pictionary

How to Play:

Players are divided into teams.

One player draws a card and sketches the word on a board.

The team tries to guess the word within a time limit.

The team with the most correct guesses wins.

3. Name That Tune

How to Play:

Play a short clip of a song.

Players guess the name of the song or artist.

Award points for correct answers.

The player with the most points at the end wins.

4. Heads Up!

How to Play:

Players hold a card to their forehead without looking at it.

The other players give clues to help them guess the word on the card.

Keep guessing until the time runs out.

The team with the most correct guesses wins.

5. Minute to Win It

How to Play:

Players have one minute to complete a fun, simple challenge.

Challenges could include stacking cups, bouncing balls into cups, etc.

Players score points based on the number of challenges completed.

The player with the highest score wins.

6. Who Am I?

How to Play:

Players write the name of a famous person or character on a card.

The card is placed on another player’s forehead.

Players ask yes-or-no questions to guess their identity.

The first player to guess correctly wins.

7. Two Truths and a Lie

How to Play:

Each player shares three statements: 2 truths one lie ideas.

Other players guess which statement is the lie.

Points are awarded for correctly identifying the lie.

The player with the most points wins.

8. Trivia Night

How to Play:

Prepare a list of trivia questions across various categories.

Players or teams take turns answering questions.

Correct answers score points.

The team with the most points wins.

9. Karaoke

How to Play:

Set up a karaoke machine or use a karaoke app.

Players take turns singing their favourite songs.

Award points for enthusiasm, performance, or even humour.

The player with the highest score wins.

10. The Newlywed Game

How to Play:

Couples answer questions about each other to see who knows their partner best.

Points are awarded for matching answers.

The couple with the most points wins.

Outdoor Family Games

Outdoor games offer a great way to enjoy fresh air and physical activity. Whether it's a backyard barbecue or a day at the park, these outdoor games are perfect for all ages and provide a fun way to get moving.

like obstacle courses or scavenger hunts.

1. Tug of War

How to Play:

Divide players into two teams.

Each team grabs opposite ends of a rope.

The goal is to pull the other team across a marked line.

The team that pulls the hardest wins.

2. Sack Race

How to Play:

Each player stands in a sack.

Players hop to the finish line.

The first to cross the line wins.

3. Three-Legged Race

How to Play:

Pair up players and tie one of each player’s legs together.

Teams race to the finish line.

The first team to reach the end wins.

4. Water Balloon Toss

How to Play:

Players pair up and stand facing each other.

Toss a water balloon back and forth, taking a step back after each toss.

The last pair standing with an unbroken balloon wins.

5. Cornhole

How to Play:

Players take turns throwing bean bags at a raised board with a hole.

Score points for landing on the board or in the hole.

The first player to reach a certain score (e.g., 21) wins.

6. Lawn Darts

How to Play:

Set up targets on the lawn.

Players take turns throwing darts at the targets.

Points are awarded based on accuracy.

The player with the most points wins.

7. Frisbee Golf

How to Play:

Set up a series of “holes” using hula hoops or other targets.

Players take turns throwing a frisbee toward the target.

The goal is to complete each “hole” in as few throws as possible.

The player with the lowest score wins.

8. Kickball

How to Play:

Set up bases like in baseball.

Players kick a ball instead of hitting it with a bat.

Run around the bases to score points.

The team with the most runs wins.

9. Hopscotch

How to Play:

Draw a hopscotch grid on the ground.

Players throw a small object onto a numbered square.

Hop through the squares, skipping the one with the object.

The first player to complete the course wins.

10. Flag Football

How to Play:

Divide players into two teams.

Instead of tackling, players pull flags from opponents’ belts.

Score points by advancing the ball into the opponent’s end zone.

The team with the most points wins.

Indoor Games for Family Gathering

Credits: Pexels

Indoor games are perfect for rainy days or cozy evenings, offering fun without the need for extensive setup. These games keep everyone entertained and engaged, whether you're with a small group or a large family.

like themed charades or a costume contest for extra fun.

1. Balloon Volleyball

How to Play:

Set up a “net” using a piece of string.

Use a balloon as the volleyball.

Players try to keep the balloon off the ground, hitting it back and forth.

The team that lets the balloon touch the ground loses the round.

2. Indoor Obstacle Course

How to Play:

Set up a course using household items (pillows, chairs, etc.).

Players must navigate the course without touching the floor.

Time each participant, and the fastest wins.

3. Jenga

How to Play:

Players take turns removing one block at a time from a tower.

The goal is to remove blocks without causing the tower to fall.

The player who causes the tower to collapse loses.

4. Card Games (Uno, Go Fish)

How to Play:

Choose a card game based on the number of players.

Follow the game’s rules for drawing, discarding, or matching cards.

The player who completes the objective of the game wins.

5. Dominoes

How to Play:

Players take turns matching one end of a domino to the same number on another domino.

Continue until all dominoes are placed or no moves are possible.

The player with the fewest remaining dominoes wins.

6. Twister

How to Play:

Spread out the Twister mat.

Spin the wheel to determine which hand or foot goes on which color.

Continue until all players but one have fallen.

7. Board Game Marathon

How to Play:

Choose a few different board games.

Play each game in sequence, keeping track of the winners.

The player with the most wins at the end of the marathon is the overall champion.

8. Puzzle Race

How to Play:

Split players into teams.

Give each team a puzzle to complete.

The first team to finish the puzzle wins.

9. Guess the Sound

How to Play:

Record or play various sounds.

Players try to guess the source of each sound.

The player with the most correct guesses wins.

10. Balloon Pop Quiz

How to Play:

Write trivia questions on slips of paper and place them inside balloons.

Players take turns popping a balloon and answering the question inside.

Correct answers score points, and the player with the most points wins.

Adult Family Games

When the kids are asleep, or you’re hosting an adults-only gathering, these games offer more challenging and mature fun. They can be lighthearted, competitive, or even a little daring, catering to a grown-up audience.

1. Cards Against Humanity

How to Play:

Each round, a player reads a prompt from a black card.

Other players submit the funniest white card as a response.

The reader picks the most humorous answer.

The player who submitted it gets a point.

2. Codenames

How to Play:

Players split into two teams, each with a “spymaster.”

Spymasters give one-word clues to help their teammates identify their team’s words on the board.

Avoid guessing the words of the opposing team.

The first team to find all their words wins.

3. Murder Mystery Party

How to Play:

Assign players different roles in a murder mystery scenario.

Players interact to gather clues and identify the “murderer.”

Accuse the suspect when ready.

The player who solves the mystery wins.

4. Werewolf

How to Play:

Players are assigned roles as villagers or werewolves.

Werewolves secretly eliminate villagers each “night.”

The remaining players try to identify and vote out the werewolves.

The game ends when either all the werewolves are eliminated or they outnumber the villagers.

5. Beer Pong

How to Play:

Arrange cups filled with a beverage in a triangle on both sides of a table.

Players take turns throwing ping pong balls into the opponent’s cups.

When a ball lands in a cup, the opponent drinks the contents.

The first team to eliminate all of the opponent’s cups wins.

This is considered one of the best fun drinking games for adult gatherings, guaranteed to get everyone laughing.

6. Never Have I Ever

How to Play:

Players take turns asking questions for never have I ever [something they haven’t done].

Anyone who has done the activity takes a drink.

Continue until players decide to stop.

7. Truth or Drink

How to Play:

Players take turns asking each other Fun Truth Or Dare Questions.

The person must answer truthfully or take a drink.

Continue until all questions are answered.

8. Adult Charades

How to Play:

Write down phrases or actions that are more challenging or humorous for adults.

Act out the phrases without speaking while others guess.

The team with the most correct guesses wins.

9. Drunk Jenga

How to Play:

Write challenges or dares on each Jenga block.

Players take turns pulling blocks, completing the challenge written on them.

The game continues until the tower falls.

It's one of the many drinking games that are perfect for livening up any adult gathering.

9. Escape Room Game Kit

How to Play:

Purchase or create an escape room scenario with puzzles and clues.

Players work together to solve the puzzles and “escape” within a time limit.

Complete all the challenges before time runs out to win.

Family games are more than just entertainment; they bring people closer and make time spent together even more special. Whether you choose a classic board game, a lively outdoor activity, or a hilarious party game, these options will surely add joy and laughter to your gatherings. Remember, the goal is not just to win, but to enjoy the moments and create memories that will be shared for years to come. So the next time you’re planning a family event or simply spending time at home, keep this list handy and let the fun begin!

FAQs on Family Games

1. What are some fun family games to play indoors?

Indoor family games can be just as exciting as outdoor activities. Popular choices include Charades, Pictionary, Jenga, and Balloon Volleyball. These games require minimal setup and are perfect for keeping everyone entertained when the weather doesn’t allow for outdoor fun. You can also try board games like Monopoly or The Game of Life, which offer hours of strategic enjoyment for all ages.

2. How do you choose the right family game for different age groups?

When selecting a family game, consider the age range of the participants. For younger children, choose simple games like Hide and Seek or Duck, Duck, Goose, which don’t require much strategy or skill. For older kids and adults, games like Catan or Trivia Night are great for engaging everyone. Make sure to check the game’s recommended age group on the packaging to ensure it’s appropriate for all players.

3. What are some good outdoor games for family gatherings?

Outdoor games add a dynamic element to family events, allowing for physical activity and fresh air. Favourites include Tug of War, Water Balloon Toss, Frisbee Golf, and Capture the Flag. These games encourage teamwork and movement, making them ideal for large family gatherings where space is available for active play.

4. Are there any family games specifically for adults?

Yes, there are plenty of games designed to be more suitable for adult players. These include social games like Cards Against Humanity, strategic games like Codenames, and daring options like Truth or Drink. Escape Room Game Kits are also great for adults who enjoy solving puzzles together. These games can be enjoyed after the kids have gone to bed or at adults-only gatherings.

5. How can you keep everyone involved during large family gatherings?

Keeping everyone engaged in large gatherings can be achieved by choosing games that allow for multiple participants. Scavenger Hunts, Bingo, and Karaoke are fantastic options that accommodate large groups and encourage everyone to participate. It’s also helpful to have a variety of game options on hand, so different age groups can play games that suit their preferences.

