Halloween is all about spooky fun, and one of the best ways to bring excitement to your party is with interactive games. Whether you’re hosting a Halloween party for the family or looking for something a little more thrilling for the adults, we’ve got you covered. From classic games with a creepy twist to original ideas that will have your guests howling with laughter, there’s something for everyone in this list.

Below, you’ll find over 70 Halloween games designed for families and adults alike. Whether you want to keep it light or amp up the spook factor, these games will ensure that everyone has a frightfully good time.

Also Read: Fun Truth Or Dare Questions

Games to Play At Halloween Party

Halloween parties are the perfect opportunity to mix spooky fun with exciting games. Whether you’re hosting a casual get-together or a full-on fright fest, these games to play at halloween party will keep your guests entertained and in the festive spirit.

1. Witch Hat Ring Toss

fun365

In this game, players take turns tossing rings onto a witch’s hat, either pre-made or DIY from cardboard. Each successful toss scores a point, and the player with the most points at the end wins. This simple yet fun game is perfect for younger kids and adults looking for some light-hearted Halloween fun.

2. Monster Freeze Dance

kidspot nz

Play Halloween-themed music and have everyone dance like monsters. When the music stops, everyone has to freeze in place. The last person to freeze is out, and the game continues until only one monster remains standing. This is a great way to get the party moving and works well for both family gatherings and adult parties.

3. Pumpkin Bowling

mombrite

Set up a “bowling alley” with toilet paper rolls or plastic pins decorated like ghosts. Instead of a bowling ball, use a small pumpkin. Players roll the pumpkin to knock down as many pins as they can. This game is fun for both kids and adults and can be set up indoors or outdoors.

4. Mummy Wrap

the resourceful mama

Players split into teams, and one person from each team gets wrapped in toilet paper to look like a mummy. The first team to fully wrap their “mummy” wins. This is a messy, fun game that brings a lot of laughter and excitement to Halloween parties for all ages.

5. Halloween Charades

ADVERTISEMENT

Players act out spooky Halloween-themed phrases or characters, like Dracula, witches, or ghosts, while their team guesses. The twist is that the words should be related to Halloween, making it more fun and challenging. This game works perfectly as both a family-friendly activity and an adult party game.

Also Read: Truth Or Dare Questions For Girlfriend

6. Bobbing for Apples

game on family

A traditional Halloween game, bobbing for apples involves players trying to grab floating apples with their mouths from a bucket of water. No hands allowed! This game can get quite competitive and is always a hit at any Halloween gathering, though be prepared for some wet faces!

7. Pin the Tail on the Black Cat

amazon

A spooky twist on the classic “Pin the Tail on the Donkey” game, players are blindfolded and must attempt to pin the tail on a black cat poster. Whoever gets closest to the correct spot wins. This is a simple game that works well for younger children at a Halloween family event.

8. Spider Web Walking

pinterest

Use masking tape to create a spider web pattern on the floor. Players must walk along the lines without stepping off or touching the “web.” Add plastic spiders or other obstacles to make it more challenging. This is a fun game that tests balance and coordination, perfect for all ages.

9. Halloween Pictionary

ADVERTISEMENT

play.party.plan

In this Halloween-themed drawing game, players must draw spooky items like pumpkins, ghosts, or haunted houses while their teammates guess what they are. It’s a creative game that works well for both kids and adults, sparking laughter and creativity at any Halloween party.

10. Guess What’s in the Box

lisa storms

Fill boxes with mysterious items like peeled grapes (eyeballs) or spaghetti (brains) and cover the boxes with a cloth. Players reach in and guess what’s inside based on touch alone. This creepy Halloween game will have everyone squirming, making it perfect for adding a scare to your party.

11. Ghost Races

fireflies and mud pies

This game involves players using straws to blow a paper ghost or white balloon across the room. The goal is to be the first to get their ghost to the finish line. It’s simple, fun, and surprisingly competitive, making it a hit at both kids’ and adults’ Halloween parties.

Also Read: Best Fun Drinking Games

12. Zombie Tag

youtube

In this version of tag, one player is the zombie and must tag the other players. Each person who gets tagged also becomes a zombie, and the game continues until only one survivor remains. Zombie Tag is a high-energy game perfect for outdoor Halloween gatherings with larger groups.

13. Pumpkin Tic-Tac-Toe

ADVERTISEMENT

my frugal halloween

Use a large board and small pumpkins as game pieces in this Halloween twist on tic-tac-toe. Players take turns trying to get three pumpkins in a row, either vertically, horizontally, or diagonally. It’s a quick and easy game suitable for both kids and adults at Halloween events.

14. Skeleton Scavenger Hunt

amazon

Hide plastic skeleton parts around your party area and give players clues to find them. The first person or team to collect all the parts and assemble their skeleton wins. This scavenger hunt game can be adapted for younger kids or made more challenging for older players.

15. Witch Broom Relay Race

today.com

In this relay race, players must “fly” their broomsticks from one end of the room to the other, trying not to drop or knock over any obstacles along the way. The first team to complete the course wins. This is a silly and entertaining game that’s great for both kids and adults at Halloween parties.

16. Pumpkin Memory Game

picklebums

Place a variety of small Halloween-themed items (like mini pumpkins, spiders, or candy) on a tray. Let players study the tray for 30 seconds, then cover it. See who can remember the most items. This game challenges memory and is easy to set up for family gatherings.

17. Halloween Bingo

ADVERTISEMENT

studio DIY

Create bingo cards with Halloween-themed symbols such as ghosts, witches, and bats. Call out the symbols and players mark them off on their cards. The first person to complete a row, column, or diagonal yells “Bingo!” and wins a Halloween treat. This game is fun for all ages and easy to play.

18. Spooky Trivia

droo & aya

Test your guests’ Halloween knowledge with a spooky trivia game. Create a mix of questions about the history of Halloween, horror movies, and ghost stories. This is a great way to entertain guests at adult Halloween parties and keep the atmosphere lively.

19. Haunted Obstacle Course

sky high party rentals

Set up an obstacle course with spooky decorations like cobwebs, skeletons, and fake gravestones. Players must navigate the course as fast as possible without knocking anything over. This game adds a fun physical challenge to Halloween parties and can be enjoyed by both kids and adults.

Also Read: How to avoid throwing up on alcohol

20. Eyeball Spoon Race

walmart

Give each player a spoon and a small round object like a ping pong ball decorated to look like an eyeball. Players must carry the “eyeball” on their spoon across the room without dropping it. The first one to reach the finish line without losing their eyeball wins. This is a fun Halloween game that tests balance and concentration.

21. Pumpkin Carving Contest

ADVERTISEMENT

denver art museum

Hold a pumpkin carving contest where guests can carve spooky or funny faces into their pumpkins. You can either have a timed challenge or let participants take their time. Award prizes for the scariest, funniest, or most creative designs. This is a classic Halloween game that encourages creativity and is great for all ages.

22. Witch’s Brew Taste Test

netmums

Blindfold your guests and give them a variety of Halloween-themed foods or drinks to taste. The challenge is to identify each item based on taste alone. This is a fun and interactive game that’s perfect for Halloween parties where food and drinks are involved, especially for adults.

23. Ghost in the Graveyard

the inspired treehouse

This outdoor game works best at night. One player is the “ghost” and hides while the others count. Once they’re finished counting, players must find the ghost, but when the ghost jumps out and tags someone, that person becomes the new ghost. It’s a spooky game perfect for Halloween night.

24. Halloween Candy Guessing Game

alphamarts

Fill a jar with Halloween candy, and have guests guess how many pieces are inside. The person with the closest guess wins the jar of candy. This simple game can be played throughout the party and is an easy way to engage both kids and adults.

25. Vampire Bite Donut Game

ADVERTISEMENT

little cooks reading bo

Hang donuts from strings, and challenge players to eat the entire donut without using their hands. This game is perfect for Halloween parties and is sure to get some laughs as guests try to nibble the donuts while avoiding letting them fall.

Also Read: Exciting Drinking Games

Halloween Family Games

Halloween is not just for the spook-lovers, it’s also a great time for family fun! These Halloween family games are perfect for all ages, mixing a bit of light-hearted competition with festive creativity.

26. Black Cat Piñata

etsy

Fill a black cat-shaped piñata with Halloween candy and small toys. Blindfold players, spin them around, and let them try to break the piñata to get the treats inside. This is a fun, active game that works well for both children and adults.

27. Trick or Treat Relay

greenvelope

Set up a relay race where players must run from “house to house” (designated spots) and collect candy. The twist? Some houses give treats, while others give tricks (like silly tasks to complete). This game brings the excitement of trick-or-treating to your party!

28. Ghoulish Musical Chairs

hgtv

Play Halloween-themed music and set up chairs in a circle, with one less chair than there are players. When the music stops, everyone must scramble to sit down. The person left standing is out. This classic game gets a spooky twist with creepy music.

29. Creepy Crawly Feel Box

ADVERTISEMENT

project nursery

Place creepy-feeling items like cooked spaghetti (brains), peeled grapes (eyeballs), and fake fur (rat’s fur) in boxes. Guests must feel inside and guess what’s inside without looking. This game is perfect for giving guests a spooky thrill.

30. Halloween Limbo

halloween express

Set up a Halloween-themed limbo game using a broomstick. Decorate it with cobwebs, spiders, or lights to make it festive. Players take turns bending under the broomstick, which gets lower and lower each round. This is a fun physical game that works for both kids and adults.

Also Read: Worlds Strongest Alcoholic Drinks

31. Pin the Nose on the Pumpkin

teachersmag.com

This game is a Halloween version of the classic “Pin the Tail on the Donkey.” Blindfolded players try to stick a nose onto a large pumpkin poster. Whoever gets closest to the correct spot wins. It’s a great game for younger kids but fun for all ages.

32. Creepy Cupcake Decorating Contest

BBC good food

Set up a station with plain cupcakes and spooky toppings like gummy worms, candy eyes, and sprinkles. Let your guests get creative by decorating their own “creepy” cupcakes. At the end, vote on the scariest, funniest, or most creative cupcake. This game is perfect for a more hands-on, creative activity.

33. Monster Egg Race

ADVERTISEMENT

jennifer perkins

Each player gets a spoon and a plastic egg with a Halloween twist (decorate the eggs like monsters or ghosts). They must race across the room balancing the egg on the spoon without dropping it. The first person to cross the finish line without losing their egg wins!

34. Frankenstein Says

housing forest

A spooky twist on “Simon Says,” in this version, one player is “Frankenstein” and gives commands like “Frankenstein says jump!” Players must only follow the commands when preceded by “Frankenstein says.” Anyone who follows a command without hearing “Frankenstein says” is out. The last person standing wins.

35. Balloon Pop Ghosts

youtube

Fill balloons with small spooky toys or prizes. Each balloon is tied to a string and attached to the players’ ankles. The goal is to pop other players’ balloons while keeping your own intact. Whoever has the last unpopped balloon wins. This is a high-energy game that’s perfect for outdoor Halloween parties.

36. Witch’s Hat Toss

sometimes creative

Using small rings and a witch’s hat with a pointed tip, guests take turns trying to toss the rings onto the hat. The player who lands the most rings wins a spooky prize. It’s a simple but competitive game that works well for both kids and adults.

Also Read: Best Christmas Games To Play

37. Gory Guessing Game

ADVERTISEMENT

youtube

This is a guessing game with a gross twist. Fill jars with “gory” materials like red-dyed corn syrup (blood), peeled grapes (eyeballs), and cold spaghetti (intestines). Players must guess what each item represents. This is a fun and spooky activity that’s bound to get some shivers!

38. Capture the Witch

little cooks reading books

This is a Halloween-themed version of “Capture the Flag.” Divide players into two teams. Each team has a witch’s hat as their flag, and the goal is to capture the other team’s hat without getting tagged. It’s a fun, active game that works well outdoors or in a large indoor space.

39. Spider Ring Toss

ubuy

Create a spider-themed ring toss game using plastic spiders and glow-in-the-dark rings. Players try to toss the rings onto the spiders’ legs. This game works especially well in the dark with spooky lighting and can be enjoyed by kids and adults alike.

40. Pumpkin Painting

fun 365

Set up a table with small pumpkins and paint, brushes, and spooky decorations. Each guest decorates their pumpkin, and you can judge categories such as scariest, funniest, or most creative pumpkin. This is a fun and calming activity that’s perfect for family gatherings.

41. Eyeball Pong

ADVERTISEMENT

Brisbane table tennis

A spooky twist on beer pong, replace the regular ping pong balls with “eyeballs” (ping pong balls decorated with eyes). Players try to toss the eyeballs into cups filled with water or juice. This is a fun game for adult Halloween parties and can also be played without alcohol for family events.

42. Halloween Jeopardy

parade.com

Create a Jeopardy-style game with spooky categories like “Horror Movies,” “Ghost Stories,” and “Halloween Traditions.” Divide players into teams and have them answer trivia questions to earn points. This game works well for both adults and older kids and adds an intellectual element to your party.

43. Witch’s Brew Relay

today.com

Create a relay race where players must fill a cauldron with “ingredients” (bean bags or small objects) as quickly as possible. Players run back and forth between the ingredient pile and the cauldron, racing against the clock or another team. The first team to fill their cauldron wins!

44. Creepy Craft Station

childsplayabc

Set up a station with Halloween-themed craft supplies like pipe cleaners, googly eyes, and paper bats. Guests can create their own spooky decorations to take home. This is a great way to entertain kids at a Halloween party while giving them something fun and creative to do.

45. Spooky Sack Race

ADVERTISEMENT

amazon

Set up a traditional sack race with a spooky twist. Decorate the sacks with Halloween images like pumpkins, witches, or ghosts. Players race by hopping in the sacks to the finish line. It’s a fun and energetic outdoor activity for kids and adults alike.

Also Read: Best Christmas Party Games For Adults

46. Graveyard Ghost Hunt

the independent

Hide small ghost figurines or cutouts around the yard or house. Give each player a flashlight and have them search for as many ghosts as possible in a set time. Whoever finds the most wins a Halloween-themed prize. This is a fun scavenger hunt-style game that works well after dark.

47. Haunted House Mystery

treasure hunt 4 kids

Set up a “haunted house” with different rooms or stations. In each room, players must solve a riddle or complete a challenge to move on to the next room. The final room holds the grand prize. This game is perfect for older kids and adults who love a good challenge.

48. Escape the Haunted House

asiana circus

Create a mini escape room at your Halloween party. Set up a series of puzzles or challenges that players must solve in order to “escape” the haunted house within a certain time limit. This game works best for adults or older kids who enjoy more complex activities.

49. Vampire Dodgeball

ADVERTISEMENT

halloween costumes

In this Halloween twist on dodgeball, one team is made up of vampires and the other team are the humans. Players must avoid being hit by “wooden stakes” (soft foam balls). If a human is hit, they become a vampire. The last human standing wins. This is a fun and active outdoor game.

50. Halloween Wheel of Fortune

halloween forum

Create a Wheel of Fortune-style game with Halloween words and phrases. Players spin the wheel and guess letters to solve the spooky puzzles. You can even give out Halloween treats or prizes for correct answers. This is a fun game for both kids and adults who love word challenges.

Halloween Games for Adults

For those looking to add some thrill to their Halloween bash, these games are designed with adults in mind! Whether it’s a spooky drinking game or a creepy trivia challenge, these halloween games for adults will turn up the fun factor.

51. Candy Corn Relay Race

scattered thoughts of crafty mom

Set up a relay race where players must move candy corn from one bowl to another using only a spoon. The team that transfers the most candy corn in the allotted time wins. It’s a simple but entertaining game that works well for both kids and adults.

Also Read: Kickass Drinking Games

52. Spooky Balloon Pop

safes parental control app

Fill balloons with small Halloween-themed toys or candy and hang them up around the party area. Players take turns trying to pop the balloons with a pin or by stomping on them. It’s a fast-paced game that adds some excitement and keeps guests moving.

53. Halloween Mask Contest

ADVERTISEMENT

signUp.com

Have guests come to the party wearing Halloween masks, then hold a contest to see whose mask is the scariest, funniest, or most creative. Guests can vote anonymously, and prizes can be awarded for different categories. This is a simple but fun game that works well for adults and kids alike.

54. Ghost Story Circle

life sprinkled with glitter

Gather everyone in a circle and take turns telling spooky ghost stories. You can keep it light for kids or let adults tell scarier tales. Whoever tells the creepiest or most convincing story wins a prize. This game is perfect for setting the mood at a Halloween party.

55. Bat Pinata

kidspot nz

Hang a bat-shaped piñata filled with Halloween treats. Players take turns being blindfolded and trying to break open the piñata using a broomstick. Once the piñata is broken, everyone scrambles to collect the candy inside. This game works well for kids but can also be fun for adults.

56. Creepy Cornhole

sassafras farmhunts

In this Halloween twist on cornhole, use mini pumpkins or bean bags decorated with spooky faces. Players take turns trying to toss their bean bags into the cornhole board. You can decorate the board with cobwebs and spiders to make it even more festive.

57. Spooky Photo Booth

ADVERTISEMENT

pinterest

Set up a photo booth with spooky backdrops and Halloween-themed props like witch hats, capes, and fake spiders. Guests can take turns posing for funny or creepy photos, making this a great keepsake for your Halloween party.

58. Pumpkin Ring Toss

oktoberfest.ca

Set up pumpkins with stems and use glow-in-the-dark rings for a spooky version of ring toss. Guests take turns tossing the rings onto the pumpkin stems, and the person who lands the most rings wins a prize. This game is simple but adds a fun Halloween twist.

59. Witch Hat Hoopla

Birmingham live

Hang witch hats from the ceiling or place them on the floor, and guests take turns tossing glow rings onto the hats. The more hats they land rings on, the more points they earn. This game is easy to set up and works well for all age groups.

Also Read: Romantic Couple Games

60. Mystery Pumpkin Pick

swag magic

Decorate small pumpkins, but hide a prize under one of them. Players take turns picking a pumpkin, hoping to find the one with the hidden treasure. This is a simple game that works well as a side activity during your Halloween party.

61. Creepy Costume Contest

ADVERTISEMENT

swag magic

Hold a costume contest and let your guests vote on categories such as scariest, funniest, and most original costume. Award small prizes to the winners in each category. This is a classic Halloween party activity that works for both kids and adults.

62. Floating Eyeballs

joy in the works

In this Halloween version of the cup-and-ball game, fill cups with water and float plastic eyeballs on the surface. Players take turns trying to knock the eyeballs into the cups using only their breath or a straw. It’s a fun challenge that works well for smaller groups.

63. Halloween Candy Walk

good housekeeping

This game is similar to a cakewalk but with a Halloween twist. Guests walk around in a circle while music plays, and when the music stops, they stand on a number. A number is drawn, and the person standing on that number wins a Halloween treat!

64. Creepy Crawly Toss

toys R us

Set up a basket or cauldron and give players plastic spiders or bats to toss into the container. The player who lands the most creepy crawlies in the cauldron wins. This game is easy to set up and works well for younger kids.

65. Witches Brew Relay

ADVERTISEMENT

today.com

Players must carry a spoonful of water (“witch’s brew”) across the room and pour it into a cauldron. The team that fills their cauldron first without spilling too much wins. This game is a fun twist on a classic relay race and can be played indoors or outdoors.

Also Read: Adventure Games

66. Ghoulish Face Painting

spotlight

Set up a face-painting station where guests can have their faces decorated with spooky designs like skeletons, bats, or pumpkins. This is a fun activity for both kids and adults, and the face paint can be part of their Halloween costume.

67. Eyeball Hunt

kid friendly things to do

Hide plastic eyeballs around the party space and give guests a set amount of time to find as many as they can. The player with the most eyeballs at the end of the hunt wins a prize. This is a spooky version of an Easter egg hunt and works great for kids’ parties.

68. Vampire Teeth Relay

amazon

In this relay race, players must carry plastic vampire teeth in their mouths from one end of the room to the other without dropping them. The team that completes the race first wins. This is a fun and silly game that works well for kids and adults.

69. Candy Corn Guessing Jar

ADVERTISEMENT

baby chick

Fill a jar with candy corn and have guests guess how many pieces are inside. The person with the closest guess wins the jar of candy. This is a simple and fun activity that guests can participate in throughout the party.

70. Spooky Skeleton Puzzle

good housekeeping

Give teams a set of plastic skeleton bones and have them race to see who can assemble their skeleton the fastest. This game is a fun challenge that’s perfect for kids and adults who love a spooky race against the clock.

71. Halloween Word Scramble

fun365

Create a list of Halloween-themed words (like “pumpkin,” “ghost,” and “cauldron”) and scramble the letters. Guests race to unscramble the words, and the first person to finish wins. This is a great Halloween game for adults or older kids who enjoy word puzzles.

With over 70 Halloween games to choose from, your party is sure to be a frightful hit! Whether you’re planning for a spooky adult gathering or a fun family event, these games will keep everyone entertained, laughing, and maybe even a little scared. Let the Halloween fun begin!

Also Read: Innocently Naughty Riddles