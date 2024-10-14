Halloween is just around the corner, and if you’re scrambling for a costume, don’t worry, you’re not alone! Whether you’ve been too busy to plan or simply procrastinated, there are countless options for creating fun, creative, and easy Halloween looks that can be put together at the last minute. With a little imagination and a few items you already have at home, you can pull off a winning costume without the stress.

This guide is packed with 150 last-minute Halloween costumes that are easy to make, requiring minimal effort but guaranteeing maximum impact. Whether you’re looking for costumes that are quirky, funny, or downright spooky, we’ve got you covered with easy, quick Halloween costumes that will help you stand out at any party. Let’s dive into these costumes for halloween last minutes for everyone!

Last Minute Halloween Costumes

Running out of time but still want to rock Halloween? No worries! Last-minute costumes can be both creative and super fun. Whether it’s a DIY ghost with a sheet or a quick makeup transformation, you can easily pull off a spooky or quirky look with minimal effort. Let the Halloween vibes roll, even if you’re short on time!

1. Ghost

pinterest

A classic and simple option, just throw a white sheet over yourself, cut out holes for your eyes, and you’re set! Add a chain for a haunted look.

2. Cat

pinterest

Black clothing, a headband with cat ears, and a bit of face paint for whiskers. It’s fast, it’s cute, and it’s perfect for Halloween! This is one of the best last minute halloween looks.

3. Mummy

kidsstoppress

Wrap yourself in white gauze or toilet paper, leaving a few gaps to look like a spooky mummy. Don’t forget to shuffle your feet for the full effect.

4. Witch

artistic nails

All you need is a black dress and a witch hat. Add a broomstick, and you’ll have the perfect wicked Halloween outfit last minute.

5. Zombie

grand palms resort

Use old clothes, rip them a bit, and use makeup to create a ghoulish, undead look. Add fake blood for an extra terrifying vibe!

6. Vampire

pinterest

Dress in black, add a red cape, and use makeup to create a pale face with blood dripping from your mouth. Don’t forget your fangs!

7. Scarecrow

pinterest

Plaid shirt, overalls, and some straw tucked into the sleeves. Use makeup to draw a stitched-up smile on your face for a creepy but fun look.

8. Skeleton

ladyland

Wear all black and use white face paint to create a skeletal design on your face and hands. It’s simple but effective!

9. Pirate

pinterest

Throw on a striped shirt, an eye patch, and a bandana. A last minute easy DIY pirate costume that always works!

10. Bat

pinterest

Wear black clothing, and use a black umbrella to create bat wings by cutting it in half and attaching it to your arms. Spooky and clever!

11. Frankenstein

creatively beth

All you need is some green face paint, a suit jacket, and a blank expression. Frankenstein’s monster comes to life in minutes!

12. Hippie

pinterest

Dig out your old tie-dye shirts, bell-bottoms, and peace-sign accessories for a fun, retro last-minute Halloween look.

13. Superhero

hello innovation

Use a solid-colored outfit, a cape (or towel), and a mask to become your favorite superhero. Add a symbol to your chest for extra effect.

14. Mermaid

pinterest

Wear a sparkly top and use makeup to add scales to your face. Add some ocean-inspired accessories, and you’ve got an under-the-sea vibe. This is one of the best last minute halloween outfit ideas.

Easy Last Minute Halloween Costumes

Pressed for time but still want to get into the Halloween spirit? Easy last minute halloween costumes can save the day! From a simple cat outfit with just some eyeliner and ears, to a clever pun costume using items you already own, these ideas are perfect for a quick transformation without the hassle. Get creative and spooky, with minimal prep!

15. Nerd

pinterest

Suspenders, high-waisted pants, glasses, and a bow tie create the perfect nerdy look. Add pens in your shirt pocket for extra geek points.

16. Lumberjack

fish & bull

A plaid shirt, jeans, and a fake beard (if you don’t have one). Carry around an axe (plastic, of course!) to complete the look.

17. 80s Fitness Guru

halloween costumes

Throw on neon workout gear, a sweatband, and leg warmers for a fun and nostalgic costume that will make everyone smile. This is one of the easy quick halloween costumes.

18. Tourist

pinterest

Hawaiian shirt, camera around your neck, sunglasses, and a map. Add a fanny pack for extra authenticity.

19. Ballerina

lauren conard

Slip on a tutu and leotard, and throw your hair up in a bun. It’s easy and elegant in a pinch.

20. Painter

project kid

Wear old clothes and splatter paint on them. Carry a paintbrush or palette for the full effect.

21. Chef

not in the guide books

Wear a white shirt and apron, and carry around a kitchen utensil like a whisk or spatula. Bonus points if you add a fake mustache!

22. Cactus

pinterest

Wear green, and use white pipe cleaners to create the look of spikes on your outfit. A fun and prickly idea!

23. Ghostbuster

pinterest

All you need is a tan jumpsuit (or tan clothes) and a homemade “proton pack” made from a backpack and hoses.

24. Lifeguard

pinterest

Red shorts, a whistle, and a lifeguard T-shirt or jacket. Sunglasses complete this easy look. This is one of the best Halloween Makeup Costume Ideas.

25. Farmer

pinterest

Overalls, a flannel shirt, and a straw hat will have you looking like you just came from the farm in no time.

26. Minion

momtrends

Yellow shirt, overalls, and goggles (made from cardboard or store-bought). It’s a fun and recognizable costume!

27. Statue of Liberty

pinterest

Drape yourself in green fabric, make a crown out of construction paper, and carry a flashlight as the torch.

28. Rosie the Riveter

vida fashionista

Wear a blue button-up shirt, roll up the sleeves, and tie a red bandana around your hair. Flex those muscles for an iconic look!

Last Minute Costume Ideas for Females

Ladies, if you’re short on time, don’t stress! There are plenty of chic and fun last minute costume ideas female you can pull off with items from your closet. Whether it’s a classic witch, a stylish catwoman, or a trendy Rosie the Riveter, you can easily turn simple outfits into show-stopping Halloween looks in no time.

29. Wednesday Addams

one4all gift card

Black dress, white collar, and braids. A classic and simple Halloween look with a dark twist.

30. Queen of Hearts

that glitters

Red dress, heart-shaped accessories, and some dramatic makeup will have you ruling Wonderland.

31. Fairy

thirty handmade days

All you need is a flowy dress, some glittery makeup, and a pair of wings (which you can make with wire and fabric).

32. Audrey Hepburn

style speaks

Channel your inner Audrey with a black dress, pearls, and a tiara for a glamorous last-minute Halloween outfit idea.

33. Lara Croft

sara du jour

A tank top, cargo shorts, and a toy gun holster. Braided hair and fierce attitude complete the look.

34. Cowgirl

sunny + luna living

Boots, denim, and a cowboy hat are all you need to pull off this fun and flirty costume.

35. Greek Goddess

coolest handmade costumes

A white dress or sheet, gold accessories, and sandals. You’ll look divine with very little effort!

36. Catwoman

refinery 29

Black clothing, cat ears, and some sleek makeup. It’s sexy, sleek, and easy to put together in no time.

37. Snow White

pinterest

A yellow skirt, blue top, and red headband. With minimal effort, you’ll become this beloved Disney princess.

38. Rocker Chick

girls’ life

Leather jacket, band T-shirt, ripped jeans, and lots of eyeliner for a punk-inspired, last-minute Halloween costume.

39. Mime

pinterest

Wear black and white stripes, white gloves, and face paint. Act like you’re stuck in an invisible box for added effect.

40. Evil Queen

young love mommy

Wear a dark, elegant dress and a crown. Add some dramatic makeup for an easy but powerful look.

41. Steampunk Explorer

pinterest

Combine Victorian-style clothes with goggles and mechanical accessories for a quick yet creative costume.

42. Mad Scientist

pinterest

Lab coat, messy hair, and a crazy look in your eyes. Carry test tubes or beakers to complete the ensemble.

Last Minute Halloween Costumes for Guys

Fellas, if you’re scrambling for a Halloween costume, don’t worry! There are plenty of easy last minute halloween costumes for guys options for you too. From a laid-back lumberjack with a flannel shirt to a suave James Bond with a suit and tie, these quick costume ideas will have you looking cool without the hassle. Just a few accessories can turn your everyday clothes into a fun Halloween get-up!

43. Indiana Jones

doodlecraft

A leather jacket, fedora, and toy whip will have you looking like this adventurous archaeologist in minutes.

44. Clark Kent

pinterest

Wear a Superman shirt under a suit and slightly open the shirt to reveal your superhero alter-ego. Glasses complete the look.

45. Detective

pinterest

A trench coat, fedora, and magnifying glass will make you look like a classic detective from a noir film.

46. Mad Max

halloween costumes

Torn-up clothes, leather accessories, and a tough attitude will transform you into this post-apocalyptic hero.

47. Surfer Dude

men’s journal

Board shorts, tank top, flip-flops, and sunglasses. Carry a surfboard (or an inflatable one) to perfect this laid-back look.

48. Jedi

smiffys

A simple robe, belt, and toy lightsaber will instantly turn you into a galaxy-saving hero.

49. Bank Robber

amazon

Black clothes, a ski mask, and a bag with a dollar sign on it make for a funny and easy costume.

50. Chef

pinterest

Wear an apron over your clothes and carry around a spatula or whisk for this no-fuss costume.

51. Hugh Hefner

poligo

Wear a silk robe, slippers, and carry a pipe for this iconic playboy look.

52. Charlie Chaplin

pinterest

A suit, bowler hat, and small mustache (you can draw it on) make this a timeless costume.

53. Doctor

desertcart

Scrubs, a stethoscope, and a confident attitude will have you diagnosing everyone at the party.

54. Waldo

inhabitat

A striped red and white shirt, glasses, and a beanie are all you need to pull off this fun costume.

55. DJ

pinterest

Throw on some headphones, a flashy jacket, and sunglasses. Act like you’re spinning the hottest tracks all night long.

56. Michael Myers

kabuki

Wear a jumpsuit and a white mask to channel this iconic horror villain. Simple, yet effective!

Last Minute Halloween Costumes for Dudes

No need to stress, guys! You can throw together some epic last-minute costumes with just a few things lying around the house. Whether it’s dressing up as a casual surfer dude with a Hawaiian shirt or going the classic route as a ghost with a simple sheet, these last minute halloween costumes for dudes will have you ready for Halloween in no time—no extra effort required!

57. Burger King

pinterest

Wear a crown and a cape, and carry a cardboard cutout of a burger. You’ll be the king of fast food in no time.

58. Mario

pinterest

Red shirt, blue overalls, a fake mustache, and a red cap with an “M” will have you ready to save the Mushroom Kingdom.

59. Brawny Man

first cry parenting

Channel the iconic Brawny paper towel guy with a simple lumberjack look! All you need is a red plaid shirt, blue jeans, and some boots. Roll up your sleeves, add a fake beard (if needed), and you’re good to go as the ultimate strongman in no time!

60. Thief

glow universe

Wear black, add a mask, and carry a sack with a dollar sign on it. Easy, quick, and always a hit.

61. Forrest Gump

pinterest

Channel the iconic charm of Forrest Gump with just a plaid shirt, khaki pants, and a red cap. Don’t forget to carry a box of chocolates for the ultimate finishing touch! This last-minute costume is not only simple but also brings a nostalgic vibe that everyone will love.

62. Soldier

instructables

Camouflage clothing and some toy dog tags make for a rugged last-minute look.

63. Pilot

men’s journal

A simple pilot’s uniform can be thrown together with a white shirt, black tie, and dark sunglasses.

64. Knight

instructables

Wear a gray shirt and pants, and fashion a helmet out of cardboard. A homemade sword will complete the look.

65. Magician

amazon

Black suit, cape, and a top hat. Carry a deck of cards and amaze your friends with a few tricks.

66. Astronaut

pinterest

White clothes and a fishbowl on your head can create a DIY space suit that’s out of this world.

67. Bounty Hunter

men’s haircut and hairstyles

Use rugged clothes and a toy gun to channel your inner space outlaw.

68. Soccer Player

pinterest

Wear your favorite team’s jersey, some shorts, and carry a soccer ball for this sporty look.

69. Rapper

the source

Baggy clothes, sunglasses, and lots of fake bling make for a fun and easy rapper costume.

70. Businessman Zombie

the horror dome

Wear a suit, mess up your hair, and add zombie makeup for a fun twist on a typical office look.

Last Minute Easy Costumes with Normal Clothes

Running out of time for a Halloween costume? No worries! You can easily pull together fun and creative last minute easy costumes with normal clothes you already own. From a casual “tourist” look to a “90s throwback,” all you need are some basic wardrobe items and a little imagination to create a last-minute costume that’s both stylish and effortless.

71. Airhead Costume

oprah daily

For a fun and quirky “Airhead” costume, all you need is to stick a few colorful balloons to your head or hat! Pair it with casual clothing, and maybe even add a clueless expression for extra effect. It’s a simple, last-minute costume that guarantees laughs without much effort!

72. Gym Rat

pinterest

Wear workout clothes, a sweatband, and carry a water bottle for an easy costume idea.

73. Painter

project kid

White overalls and a paintbrush. Add some colorful splotches for authenticity.

74. Gamer

oprah daily

Wear a graphic T-shirt and carry a video game controller. It’s perfect for gamers who want a low-effort costume.

75. Cotton candy costume

country living magazine

Transform into a sweet treat with a playful cotton candy costume! Grab a fluffy pink or pastel outfit, then accessorize with tulle or pom-poms to mimic the iconic candy’s texture. Finish off the look with a cute headband or a stick to complete your sugary ensemble and spread some festive cheer!

76. Back to the Future

boxcar

Travel back in time with a “Back to the Future” costume that’s both nostalgic and easy to assemble! Channel your inner Marty McFly by wearing a denim jacket, red vest, and a graphic tee, paired with jeans and sneakers. Don’t forget to add a skateboard as your time machine accessory, and you’ll be ready to race against the clock!

77. Tour Guide

amazon

Khaki shorts, a fanny pack, and a map. Pretend you’re leading a group on a fun, last-minute costume adventure.

78. Sports Fan

halloween costumes

Wear your favorite team’s jersey and bring along a foam finger or a sports cap to show your fandom.

79. Night sky costume

pinterest

Dress in all black or deep blue, and then embellish your outfit with glow-in-the-dark stars and moon cutouts or use fabric paint to create a celestial pattern. Finish off with twinkling accessories to light up the night and make you shine like the stars!

80. Mia from Pulp Fiction

struts fancy dress

Slip into a black bob wig, a white button-up shirt, and tailored black trousers for that perfect retro look. Don’t forget to add a bold red lip and a prop cigarette to channel Mia’s unforgettable vibe and make a statement at any Halloween party!

81. College Student

hub pages

Wear a hoodie, carry a backpack, and look a bit sleep-deprived for a quick college-themed costume.

82. Work From Home Zoom Calls

pinterest

For a hilarious “Work From Home Zoom Calls” costume, dress in business attire on the top while sporting comfy pajamas or sweatpants on the bottom! Add a headset or props like a coffee mug to complete the look.

83. Biker

woodland manufacturing

Leather jacket, boots, and a bandana. Add some shades to top off your biker look.

84. Britney Spears (Hit Me Baby)

halloween wiki

Channel your inner pop icon with a Britney Spears “Hit Me Baby” costume that’s instantly recognizable and full of nostalgia! Opt for a classic schoolgirl outfit with a plaid skirt, white button-up shirt, and knee-high socks, topped off with a black choker. Complete the look with a long wig styled in pigtails and don’t forget to sing along to her hit song for the ultimate throwback vibe!

Last Minute Easy DIY Pirate Costume

Transform into a swashbuckling pirate in no time with these quick and easy DIY costume!

85. Basic Pirate

pinterest

A striped shirt, an eye patch, and a bandana are all you need to create this classic pirate look.

86. Captain Hook

pinterest

Add a toy hook for a hand, a pirate hat, and a red jacket to channel the famous pirate captain.

87. Pirate Princess

costumes r us fancy dress

Wear a flowy skirt, a corset top, and pirate accessories like a hat and sword to create a feminine pirate look.

88. Ghost Pirate

pinterest

Use makeup to create a pale, ghostly face, and wear pirate clothing for a spooky twist on a pirate costume.

89. Shipwrecked Pirate

pinterest

Wear tattered clothes, and use makeup to look like you’ve just washed up on shore. Add seaweed for extra effect!

90. Zombie Pirate

my baby babbles

Combine pirate clothing with zombie makeup for a terrifying undead pirate.

91. Pirate Crew Member

halloween costumes

Wear a white shirt, rolled-up pants, and a belt with a toy sword. You’re ready to join any pirate crew!

92. Pirate Queen

ubuy

A royal pirate look with a tricorn hat, elegant clothing, and a sword. You’ll be the most powerful pirate at the party.

93. Parrot Pirate

pinterest

Add a stuffed parrot to your shoulder to give your pirate costume that extra bit of fun.

94. Treasure Hunter Pirate

pinterest

Wear your pirate clothes and carry a treasure map. You’re on the hunt for some serious loot!

95. Jolly Roger

party expert

Go all black with a pirate hat and skull-and-crossbones accessories to channel the iconic pirate flag.

96. Pirate Cook

halloween costumes

Wear a chef’s hat and apron over your pirate gear to be the cook of the crew.

97. Pirate Captain

pinterest

Add a pirate hat, sword, and a commanding presence to create the ultimate pirate captain look.

98. Mermaid Pirate

pinterest

Combine pirate accessories with a mermaid tail or sparkly top for a fun mashup costume.

Last Minute Halloween Costumes for Couples

Need a fun couple’s costume in a pinch? No worries! With a little creativity, you can pull off easy, last-minute ideas like classic duos—think peanut butter and jelly, salt and pepper, or even superheroes. These last minute halloween costumes for couples can be thrown together using basic wardrobe items, ensuring you and your partner show up in style and sync at any Halloween party!

99. Bonnie and Clyde

pinterest

Wear old-timey clothes with a toy gun and a bag of “money” for this iconic couple look.

100. Peanut Butter and Jelly

spirit halloween

Wear brown and purple outfits, and tape “peanut butter” and “jelly” labels on each other for this cute and easy idea.

101. Romeo and Juliet

pinterest

Romantic costumes with simple historical clothing can turn you into this tragic duo.

102. Sandy and Danny (Grease)

pinterest

Leather jackets and slicked-back hair for Danny, and a poodle skirt or black leggings for Sandy will have you looking cool and classic.

103. Vampire and Victim

pinterest

One person dresses as a vampire, and the other has bite marks on their neck. It’s a spooky and fun couples’ costume.

104. Ghostbusters and Ghost

pinterest

One person wears a Ghostbusters outfit, while the other dresses as a ghost to create this funny duo.

105. Beauty and the Beast

pinterest

A yellow gown for Beauty and a simple Beast mask or furry vest for the Beast make for a charming pair.

106. Cop and Robber

pinterest

One person dresses as a cop, and the other as a thief for a fun cops-and-robbers theme.

107. Adam and Eve

halloween costumes

Simple clothes with faux leaves or nature-inspired clothing for a playful take on this biblical pair.

108. Mario and Luigi

pinterest

Both partners wear matching overalls, one red and one green, to transform into these famous plumbers.

109. Bacon and Eggs

amazon uk

Wear white and yellow (for eggs) and brown (for bacon) to create this funny breakfast-themed couples’ costume.

110. Pirate and Parrot

pinterest

One person dresses as a pirate, and the other as a parrot for a humorous and dynamic duo.

111. Sherlock Holmes and Watson

dress costume

One wears a detective costume, while the other dresses as a more reserved sidekick.

112. Joker and Harley Quinn

brit+ co

The Joker’s purple suit and Harley Quinn’s colorful outfit make for a fun and mischievous couple’s costume.

Last Minute Halloween Costume Sexy

Looking for a sexy costume that you can throw together at the last minute? You can easily create sultry looks using items already in your closet. Think of a black dress paired with cat ears for a classic seductive feline look, or grab some lace, a mask, and heels to transform into a mysterious masquerade guest. These last minute halloween costume sexy will make you stand out while keeping things flirty and fun!

113. Sexy Nurse

pinterest

White dress, red heels, and a nurse hat. Simple, classic, and just the right amount of fun.

114. Sexy Cat

pinterest

Black outfit with cat ears, whiskers, and a little black nose. A quick and easy way to look fierce!

115. Sexy Devil

college life made easy

Red dress, devil horns, and a pitchfork. You’ll be devilishly hot at any party.

116. Sexy Cop

amazon

Tight black outfit with a cop hat and handcuffs for a flirty and fun look.

117. Sexy Vampire

pinterest

A dark, elegant outfit with a plunging neckline, pale makeup, and red lips. Add fangs for a sultry vampire look.

118. Sexy Witch

now that’s peachy

Black dress, high heels, and a pointed hat. Add some smoky eye makeup for a bewitching look.

119. Sexy Pirate

pinterest

A corset, skirt, and boots make this pirate costume equal parts fierce and flirty.

120. Sexy Maid

rave fix

Black and white outfit with a duster. It’s a playful and fun look for any Halloween party.

121. Sexy Ghost

pinterest

A white, flowy dress with spooky makeup that’s as ethereal as it is alluring.

122. Sexy Librarian

ami clubwear

Pencil skirt, glasses, and a button-up shirt (with a few buttons left undone). Add a stack of books for effect.

123. Sexy Skeleton

pinterest

Black outfit with a skeletal design, form-fitting and chic. Add face paint to take it to the next level.

124. Sexy Teacher

e! news

A skirt and blouse, with a pair of glasses perched on your nose. Carry a ruler to stay in character.

125. Sexy Bunny

lorlie

Black bodysuit, fishnet stockings, and bunny ears. It’s a classic, easy-to-make sexy costume.

126. Sexy Angel

pinterest

White outfit, halo, and wings. Add some glitter for a heavenly, sparkly finish.

Last Minute Halloween Costumes for Plus Size

Creating a last minute halloween costumes for plus size bodies is all about comfort and creativity! You can easily go for classic looks like a witch, superhero, or Greek goddess using flowy fabrics and accessories you already own. Embrace your style and confidence by customizing these easy DIY outfits that let you celebrate in style without any hassle!

127. Pumpkin

aww sam

Orange dress or shirt, and some face paint to create a fun and festive pumpkin look.

128. Queen of Hearts

auralynne

A red gown, crown, and a dramatic attitude will turn you into the Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland.

129. Tracy Turnblad

gathered.how

All you need is a retro-style dress, some cute flats, and a big, teased beehive hairstyle to bring the ’60s vibe to life. Add a confident attitude and you’re ready to dance your way through the party just like Tracy!

130. Mad Hatter

gathered.in

Transform into the whimsical Mad Hatter with a vibrant, oversized jacket, quirky accessories, and a top hat that screams Wonderland! You can mix and match bright colors, add a bow tie, and go bold with your makeup for that signature eccentric look.

131. Cleopatra

gathered.in

Channel your inner Egyptian queen with a stunning Cleopatra costume that’s both regal and easy to put together. A flowy white gown paired with gold accessories like a statement collar and cuffs will instantly give you that royal look. Top it off with bold eyeliner and a sleek black wig, and you’ll be ready to rule the Halloween party in true Cleopatra style!

132. Velma

gathered.in

Bring the brains of Scooby-Doo to life with a simple and fun Velma costume! Grab an orange turtleneck sweater, a red skirt, knee-high socks, and some chunky glasses for that signature look.

133. Sookie

gathered.in

All you need is a white Merlotte’s bar t-shirt, black shorts, and a green apron to recreate her waitress look. Add a name tag, tie your hair back, and you’re ready to serve up some Southern charm, vampire-style, at your Halloween party!

134. Minnie Mouse

that glitters

A red dress with white polka dots, mouse ears, and a pair of yellow shoes. Add a cute bow to complete the look!

135. Disney Villain

colormecourtney

Pick any Disney villain—like Ursula, Maleficent, or Cruella de Vil—and use bold makeup and dramatic clothing to create the look.

135. Cruella Deville

gathered.in

Unleash your inner villain with a fierce Cruella Deville costume! Throw on a sleek black dress or jumpsuit, a statement faux fur coat, and don that signature black-and-white wig. Complete the look with red gloves, bold red lipstick, and an attitude that screams “fashionably wicked” — and you’ll be the chicest villain at the Halloween party!

136. Ariel Plus

gathered.in

Make a splash this Halloween by dressing up as Ariel from The Little Mermaid. Opt for a shimmering green skirt or leggings to mimic her iconic mermaid tail, paired with a purple top. Add seashell accessories, and don’t forget the flowing red wig to bring the look together.

137. Fairy Godmother

gathered.in

Transform into a whimsical Fairy Godmother with a flowing gown, sparkly wings, and a magical wand. Add a touch of glitter to your makeup for that extra sparkle, and don’t forget the classic silver or gold crown.

138. Zombie Bride

fotor

Wear a white dress and use makeup to create a creepy, undead bride look.

139. Beetlejuice plus

maskerix

Channel the eccentric and spooky energy of Beetlejuice with the iconic black-and-white striped suit. Pair it with some wild, teased hair and bold makeup to complete the undead look. This costume is perfect for making a bold statement at any Halloween party!

Last Minute Teacher Halloween Costumes

For teachers looking for quick and easy Halloween costumes, there are plenty of creative options that can be thrown together with items you already own. Think classic looks like a nerdy professor with glasses and suspenders or an iconic book character like Ms. Frizzle from The Magic School Bus. These last minute teacher halloween costumes are fun, recognizable, and perfect for the classroom!

140. Ms. Frizzle

the pinspired teacher

Wear a colorful dress with planet or science-themed accessories. Add crazy hair, and you’re ready for the Magic School Bus!

141. Albert Einstein

therm apparel

A lab coat, messy hair, and a fake mustache will make you the famous scientist in no time.

142. Bookworm

tiktok

Dress in a cozy sweater and carry a stack of books. Add glasses for a studious look.

143. Crayon Box

pinterest

Wear a colorful dress and add “Crayola” to your chest for a fun and educational look.

144. Globe

pinterest

Wear blue and green and paint or pin a map onto your outfit to transform into a human globe.

145. Math Teacher

teach starter

Wear a shirt with equations drawn or written on it. Add a calculator and glasses for a complete look.

146. Harry Potter

afternoon espresso

A black robe, scarf, and round glasses will turn you into the boy who lived. Carry a wand for extra magic!

147. Clueless

gathered.how

Channel your inner Cher Horowitz with a Clueless-inspired costume! A plaid skirt, matching blazer, and knee-high socks instantly give off that 90s vibe. Add a mini handbag and say “As if!” to complete the look. This chic, iconic ensemble is a perfect plus-size option that’s both stylish and nostalgic!

148. Pencil

the pioneer woman

Dress in yellow and black with a pink hat or headband to become a human pencil.

149. Eraser

pinterest

Wear pink from head to toe for a fun and simple eraser costume.

150. Teacher’s Pet

we are teachers

Add some animal ears to your outfit and carry a clipboard to become the teacher’s favorite.

150. School Crossing Guard

pinterest

Wear a reflective vest and carry a stop sign for this easy costume.

151. History Teacher

chaylor & meds

Dress in old-fashioned clothing and pretend you’re from a different time period.

152. Ruler

we are teachers

Wear a yellow dress with black lines and numbers to turn into a giant ruler!

No matter how close Halloween gets, these 150 last-minute Halloween costumes will help you avoid the panic of finding something creative. Whether you’re looking for something funny, scary, cute, or quirky, there’s something here for everyone. Now, grab your favorite idea and get ready to turn heads at the party!

