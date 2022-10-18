Robbie Coltrane, famously known for his role as Hagrid in the Harry Potter franchise, breathed his last on Friday. The veteran actor passed away in a hospital in Scotland at the age of 72. Stars and fans mourned his death.

Source: Evening Standard

Robbie Coltrane has worked in a number of films and television shows. The Scottish actor has won numerous awards. However, his role as Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter series from 2001-2011 is his most famous work. The role was, literally, meant for him. We dug out old interviews where he talks fondly about Hagrid and these seven moments will surely tear you up.

1. Earlier this year, Robbie Coltrane broke down in tears talking about his death in an interview.

Robbie was talking about the legacy Hagrid left behind during the special HBO documentary of Harry Potter. In the emotional interview, Robbie said,

It’s the end of an era. Ten years of my life. My children have grown up during it. The legacy of the movies is that my children’s generation will show them to their children. So, you could be watching it in 50 years’ time, easily… I’ll not be here, sadly… but Hagrid will, yes.

This clip of Robbie Coltrane in the Harry Potter reunion was really impactful. Even more, now. ❤️pic.twitter.com/JwhCNq1Gec — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) October 14, 2022

2. When Robbie Coltrane spoke about how he had to transform himself to play Hagrid.

The actor had to wear heels that made him seven inches taller. Mind you, he stood at 6 ft 1 inch already! Speaking to The Christian Science Monitor, the actor said,

When I donned them, I surprised even myself. I became the giant with the huge wig, the special shoulders on the costume, and the boots. I even had to duck my head when I walked through the door. First, I had a bushy beard, then this extra-large wig, circa Dallas 1984, plus layers upon layers of clothes.

Source: NBC News

3. When Robbie Coltrane revealed that he loved the character of Hagrid as soon as he read the book.

Robbie didn’t have to audition for the part. JK Rowling had already zeroed in on the actor as a part of her dream cast along with Maggie Smith. In an interview dating back to 2002, the actor revealed how he could understand the character of Hagrid. He said,

I knew the story well, for I’d read it to my young son, Spencer. I did all the accents, even inventing a few of my own, when reading it, and must say I felt a certain kindred to Hagrid.

Source: Pinterest

4. When he said how life changed for him after playing the role of Hagrid.

Robbie Coltrane has worked in numerous films across genres including some James Bond movies too. In an interview, he jokingly said how kids think of him as a giant like Hagrid. He said,

The good thing about Harry Potter is that I’m unrecognisable. So if 10-year-olds come up and give me a hard time at the airport, it’s only because their parents have told them. And they’ve not seen all my other stuff, which is too scandalous for them to be allowed to stay up to watch, really.

Source: Free Press Journal

5. When Robbie compared Hagrid to Superman.

In an interview for the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter, the actor said, “You wish there were a power for good in the world that was irresistible to the bad guys. And Hagrid was always obviously the good guy, wasn’t he?”

6. Being a part of Hogwarts for almost 11 years and then saying goodbye to that didn’t come easy for the actor.

The actor noted how the last days on the set were tough. Speaking to Radio Times, he said,

It’s funny; I was talking to a few of the adults (on set) about this. And we were all going – ‘Yeah, it’s gonna be tough on the kids.’ Then eventually we were all saying, ‘Yeah, it’s gonna be pretty tough for me too.’

7. When Robbie Coltrane spoke fondly about the kids just like Hagrid.

Robbie Coltrane was like Hagrid to the children of Harry Potter. In the HBO documentary, he fondly recalled,

You’ve got to remember, when they first started they were about eight. I think the oldest of them was 11. Now they’re big grown-ups with their own lives. It’s just astonishing, the change. Watching them growing up was kind of like watching your own grow up, you know. Because you were protecting them.