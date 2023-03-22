There are days when everything seems to be going wrong. You’ll feel like there is no point in trying, fighting back and going on. There will be days when you will be reminded of all the bad things in the past and you’ll feel like just hiding your face in your pillow.

But know that happens to everyone. What you really need is a daily reminder that life will get better, in spite of a few bad days. And what’s better than getting inked? There have been movements like the semicolon project that have helped people fight their demons just because of the ink on their skin.

ADVERTISEMENT So, here’s a list of tattoos you could consider for a daily reminder that it will be all alright in the end:

1. A semicolon tattoo means your story could have ended but it didn’t. It stands for the awareness of mental illness and has now become a big movement.

2. You can choose words that are close to you and incorporate them with the semicolon tattoo.

ADVERTISEMENT 3. Ampersand represents a broken infinity. It is to remind you that nothing lasts forever, not the bad or the good. There is always an ‘and’.

4. The lotus grows in muddy waters but maintains its purity. People who come out of tough circumstances prefer this tattoo to symbolise their struggling phase.

5. If you’re up for something more elaborate, go for a more detailed lotus.

ADVERTISEMENT Pinterest

6. You could combine your favourite quote with the lotus to make it more personal.

7. An arrow represents protection from all that is negative. Whenever life is pulling you back, just remember that you’re the only one who can launch into something better.

ADVERTISEMENT 8. If you’re aiming for a smaller tattoo, you could opt for less detailed arrows.

9. Finger tattoos are quite unique in terms of placement. A tiny reminder to keep negative thoughts away is a good idea, isn’t it?

10. ‘Nirbhau’ and ‘Nirvair’ represent ‘without fear’ and ‘without hate’ within the Sikh understanding. As tattoos, these two words will always keep you away from negative thoughts that pull you back to life.

ADVERTISEMENT PinterMeaningful Tattoo Ideas

11. ‘Makhtoob’ means ‘it is written’. Whenever you find yourself hating a certain aspect of your life, just know that it is all written and the bad phase is just a beginning to a good phase.

12. A quote from Maya Angelou’s poem, this phrase will guide you on your worst days.

ADVERTISEMENT 13. Sometimes, you just need a daily reminder of this.

14. This tattoo representation of ‘mind over matter’ isn’t just minimalist, it also gives you the strength of navigating through the matters that trouble you with the help of your mind.

15. Carl Sagan said, “The nitrogen in our DNA, the calcium in our teeth, the iron in our blood, the carbon in our apple pies were made in the interiors of collapsing stars. We are made of starstuff.” This is a daily reminder that you are no less than a star.

ADVERTISEMENT Pinterest

16. This is a Viking symbol called ‘inguz’. It means ‘where there is a will, there is a way.’

17. Here’s another Viking symbol ‘chevron’ meaning ‘create your own reality’.

ADVERTISEMENT 18. The triangle represents change and it will help you find peace in the fact that change is the only constant.

19. The Zen circle or Ensō is representative of enlightenment and strength. On days when you’re going through a hard time, it will help you find the strength within yourself.

20. You can always customise your tattoos and this customisation of the Zen circle only enhances the meaning of the symbol.

ADVERTISEMENT Pinterest

At times, ink can be our strength.