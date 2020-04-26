In the wake of the ongoing pandemic, cops are working relentlessly to serve those who are facing problems amid the lockdown.

They are proving to be good samaritans in these difficult times, and we can't thank them enough.

On that note, here are 12 instances of cops who went beyond the call of duty to help those who needed it the most during the lockdown.

1. These cops were applauded for their dedication and hard work after they were seen sleeping on the floor in a viral photo, after their duty.

Isn’t comfortable bed and an eight hour sleep such a luxury ?

Yes it is... if you are a cop !

Proud of these #CoronaWarriors pic.twitter.com/3H9ZrZupNp — Madhur Verma (@IPSMadhurVerma) April 24, 2020

2. A police constable from Delhi, named Dayaveer Singh, helped a pregnant woman reach the hospital on time for delivery.

Delhi: A mother named her newborn baby after the name of a police constable, Dayavir Singh, who took her to hospital for delivery. Dayavir Singh says,"I am happy that I could help her in these times. I feel honoured." pic.twitter.com/ewvV4oCVv6 — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2020

3. BL Lakshmi Narayana Reddy, a cop from Hyderabad, went above the call of duty to help a migrant worker who was in need of serious medical attention. He paid ₹20,000 from his own pocket for the migrant worker's medical bills.

Your Concern beyond Humanity towards Mr. Lalit who got stranded due to #LockDown really deserves this appreciation.

Admitting him at hospital & supporting financially on your own, proves once again that, police is there to reach every needy.

Proud of you Dear SHO Kukatpally. pic.twitter.com/Ay7Vs8O3zr — DGP TELANGANA POLICE (@TelanganaDGP) April 23, 2020

4. In a heart-warming gesture, S Kumaraswamy, a cop from Bengaluru traveled 430 kms on his bike to deliver medicines to a cancer patient, amid the lockdown.

Kudos to Shri. S. Kumaraswamy, Head Constable who travelled solo on bike from Bengaluru to Dharawad traversing 430 kms to provide life saving medication for a cancer patient.@CPBlr appreciated his good deed. pic.twitter.com/BSJm6caRie — BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) April 16, 2020

5. In a viral video, a police officer was spotted feeding a banana to an amputee monkey while he was talking on the phone.

Police Officer feeding an amputee Monkey. pic.twitter.com/7IKBGLlAy6 — Khushboo Soni (@Khushboo_) April 17, 2020

6. This Odisha Police officer went out of his way to arrange camel milk for a 3.5-year-old autistic child from Mumbai after his mother tweeted about it to PM Modi.

Pl send me contact details by DM. Will do anything and everything possible for your child. — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) April 6, 2020

7. These Chandigarh cops are feeding stray dogs and looking after them since the lockdown was announced.

#ChandigarhCurfew

It is a police siren for people, but, for these dogs this is a call that their food has arrived. A team of Industrial Area police station, has been feeding them since lockdown@thetribunechd @DgpChdPolice @ssptfcchd @nilambariips @ParveenKaswan @drqayumiitk pic.twitter.com/UF4SLRgmI2 — Amit Sharma (@amitsharma_17) April 23, 2020

8. This police officer from Ahmedabad offered himself for coronavirus vaccine experiment.

9. Two Noida cops donated blood and helped in the delivery of a pregnant woman who gave birth to a baby boy.

10. Shrishti Shrotriya, a cop from MP is sewing face masks for the underprivileged, every day, after her duty.

11. So far, the Delhi Police distributed over 5 million food packets among the poor and the homeless during the lockdown.

Delhi Police, an organization that lives up to its Motto- Shanti Sewa Nyaya.



Very proud of @DelhiPolice. Together we will win this battle. https://t.co/ZUY2Rxn9nz — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 19, 2020

12. After the lockdown was announced, this constable covered 450 kms partially on foot from Kanpur to Jabalpur to join duty.

These kind souls are helping in every way possible to make life easier for us. Respect!