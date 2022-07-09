Kolhapur saw a unique baraat procession. Unlike the usual baarat that has the groom on the horse, this baraat did not see that. Rather, the baraat was taken out on a water tanker.



baraat atop a water tanker. The groom, Vishal Kolekar, and his bride also vowed to not embark on their honeymoon until the water issue is resolved in their locality. They hung a banner on the water tanker stating the same.

Speaking to the media, Vishal Kolekar said, "We have a social group called Prince Club here and through our platform, we have been appraising the civil administration about the irregular water supply in some of the areas of Mangalwar Peth. But despite our pleas, the issue has not been addressed."

The water supply is poor and erratic as a result of which residents rely on these water tankers. This is not the first time people have taken to such measures to attract the attention of the local authorities. Recently, residents in Madhya Pradesh camped on a giant pothole and made it a 'beach' to get the attention of the local bodies.

