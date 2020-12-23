In a year as tough as 2020, despair didn't leave our side. However, thanks to fellow Indians and people of Indian origin, there were many moments that brought a smile to our faces and/or made us proud to be associated with them in some way.

Here is a list of such moments.

1. When thousands of farmers took to the streets to fight against the three controversial farm laws, and the entire country stood behind them like a rock.

In unprecedented protests, which are being termed as one of the biggest in the world history, the farmers of India are asking the government to repeal the 3 farm laws passed this year. They are supported in the cause by people across India, in a show of solidarity rarely seen before.

It has to be noted here, though, that while we are proud of our farmers for taking such a strong stand, we know they are going through a tough time in harsh Delhi winters and the hope is that they can return to their homes soon.

2. Delhi Crime becoming the first-ever Hindi-language web series to win an Emmy Award.

The makers of the series made an effort to show what went down after the 2012 rape case which happened in the national capital. They meandered through many sensitive topics and the result was Delhi Crime.

3. While Delhi Crime became the only series to bag an award at the Emmys, other nominees - including shows and individuals - made us proud too.

These were:



Arjun Mathur - Best Actor category for Made In Heaven.





Four More Shots Please! - Best Comedy Series category.



4. When Sumit Nagal became the first Indian to clear enter the 2nd round of the US Open in 7 years.

The 23-year-old achieved the feat a year after becoming the first Indian to steal a set off Roger Federer in international tennis.

5. When India came together to help a couple in need and turned a humble Baba Ka Dhaba into one of the most popular eateries in India.

It all started when a YouTuber posted a video of the couple and urged people to help them out in this tough time when they have no customers due to the pandemic. The result? His video went heavily viral and a few days later, this was the scene outside Baba Ka Dhaba.

Thanks to overnight fame and profits, the owners, Kanti Prasad and his wife, have opened a new restaurant in Malviya Nagar.

6. When months of protests proved successful as the Maharashtra government declared Aarey to be a forest area and relocated the metro project to Kanjurmarg, Mumbai.

This decision showed us what a community can achieve if it comes together to fight for a common goal.

Citizens started forming 'longest human chain' around the barricaded site for Metro 3 carshed in #Aarey . People are protesting proposed cutting of over 2600 trees in Aarey for carshed.



Pic: from protestors#SaveAarey #SaveAareyForest @ie_mumbai @ConserveAarey pic.twitter.com/YslnGEucMy — laxman singh (@Laxmantweetsss) September 1, 2019

7. Bilkis Bano, the 82-year-old activist, becoming a part of BBC's list of most influential and inspiring women.

She had earlier been named in Time's list of most influential people, for leading peaceful protests against CAA in Shaheen Bagh.

Bilkis Bano, lead protestor at #ShaheenBagh #antiCAANRC protests is one of the BBC’s 100 most influential women of 2020. https://t.co/ehsYnHCbES — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) November 26, 2020

8. Bilkis Bano was joined on the BBC list by other phenomenal women like Manasi Joshi, Ridhima Pandey, and Isaivani.

While Manasi was given a spot for her prolific achievements as an athlete, Ridhima was honoured for her efforts to bring about change in people's perspective towards climate change. Meanwhile Isaivani is a gaana singer from Chennai and made a part of the prestigious list for spending 'years singing and performing in this male-dominated space'.

Thank you so much @UNICEFIndia keep guiding me. https://t.co/WLHCwq0ddx — Ridhima pandey (@ridhimapandey7) November 25, 2020

9. When the Health Minister of Kerala, KK Shailaja was named as Top Thinker of 2020 by Prospect, a UK-based magazine.

She was recognised for the efforts she made to flatten the COVID-19 curve in the state.

10. When our very own chef Vikas Khanna started the biggest food drive in the world.

Under the initiative named Barkat, Vikas distributed over 9 million meals across 125 cities in India. he did this with the help of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and Maximus Collabs.

“BARKAT- World’s Largest Food Drive” benefitting People with Disabilities, Transgenders, Sex-Workers, AIDS Patients, Orphanages, Old-Age Homes and Leprosy Centres. . . .

2 Million+ Meals. #JaiMaAnnapurna

Thank you all for creating #FeedIndia #WorkInProgress pic.twitter.com/HAnwsqbros — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) June 10, 2020

11. When Rana Ayyub was awarded the prestigious McGill Medal for journalistic courage.

Rana writes opinion pieces for the Washington Post and has been the one of the very few critical voices against the government.

Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub), global opinions writer for the @washingtonpost is the recipient of the 2020 McGill Medal for journalistic courage.



She will accept the award at Grady on April 22.



LINK: https://t.co/nR3jYrx6Ci pic.twitter.com/dTAIVpyO7Y — UGA Grady College (@UGAGrady) February 24, 2020

12. When Sonia Syngal became the first Indian-origin CEO of GAP Inc.

She is currently leading over 130,000 employees and aims to take the company forward (something we have no doubt she will).

13. When hundreds of people came forward to donate blood after the Air India flight crash in Kozhikode.

They braved the heavy rain and the fear of contacting coronavirus because humanity comes before anything else.

#KozhikodeAirCrash

Proud of my hometown #Kozhikode

This is line of people for donating blood. Finally I'm told they had to send people back. pic.twitter.com/LJzoCKGrVV — D Prasanth Nair (@DPrasanthNair) August 8, 2020

14. Javed Akhtar becoming the first person from India to win the prestigious Richard Dawkins Award.

The award was presented to him for being a voice of reason and speaking out with courage against relisioug prejudices in the society.

15. When Sandeep Kataria became the first Indian to become the global CEO of Bata in 126 years.

Sandeep was the CEO of Bata India and was given promotion for the good work he did for the company.

#Bata elevated India CEO Sandeep Kataria to the position of Global CEO – Bata Brands, making him the first Indian in this rolehttps://t.co/4Gn69y4ahR #ExpressBiz — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) December 1, 2020

A big thank you to all these people for bringing change in their own big and small ways.