Time is the best healer, they say. This lockdown has given nature ample time to heal and rejuventate.

There have been a lot of reports of nature healing and animals reclaiming their spaces while humans are staying indoors. However, a few of them require special mention as we are witnessing them for the first time in several years.

1. For the first time in 30 years, Himalayan Ranges were visible from Saharanpur.

The AQI of Saharanpur dropped to 40 and the mountain ranges that are believed to be at a distance of around 150-200 km were visible.

2. For the first time in 30 years, Dhauladhar mountain ranges were visible from Jalandhar.

3. For the first time in 7 years, Olive Ridley turtles were seen nesting during the daytime on an Odisha beach.

4. For the first time in 30 years, South Asian River Dolphins returned to the ghats of Kolkata.

5. For the first time in 20 years, air pollution levels in North India are the lowest.

According to data collected by NASA satellite sensors, aerosol levels were observed to be at a 20-year low for this time of year in northern India.

6. For the first time in 30-40 years, River Ganga water in Haridwar has become ‘fit for drinking’.

Water from Har-ki-Pauri in Haridwar was tested by the Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board recently and the results reveal a significant improvement in the quality of water.

7. For the first time in 42 years, Yamuna River water turned transparent in Mathura.

8. For the first time in 20 years, Leatherback Turtles were spotted nesting on empty Thailand beaches.

9. For the first time in 5 years, Delhi’s AQI in March was the lowest.

While certain areas recorded AQIs as low as 38, data from SAFAR suggested that the overall AQI score of Delhi on 25th March stood at 88.

10. For the first time in decades, water in the Vrishabhavathi River in Karnataka, is crystal clear.

Now that we've got to see these sights, let's work towards maintaining the status quo even after the lockdown ends.