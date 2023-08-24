According to the endless wisdom of the internet, I now know that a lot of people think some very weird shit starts happening to your body when you have sex. I don’t just mean things like grinning stupidly throughout the day and feeling weirdly proud of yourself, I mean physical, bodily changes from the inside to the out.

According to Broadly, one of these strange beliefs is that a woman’s butt grows bigger when she has sex. That’s right, drop it low to make it grow. Allegedly.

Now, as easy as it would be, we can’t just dismiss the claim as urban legend, because the female body is complex, and your hormones a hundred times more so. There’s even a whole lot of websites solely dedicated to helping you grow out that tush, suggesting the best position, time etc. Then you have the pygophiles – basically people who are just really, really turned on by butts (no kidding). Where there’s demand, there’s a scramble for supply, and if having sex can solve that problem, why not! To get to the real sciency facts though, there’s a couple of things we have to know.

Sex results in the release of hormones like oxytocin and dopamine, both responsible for making us feel content and satisfied. Considering estrogen in women directs fat to the buttocks, people have assumed that the massive release of hormones during sex would lead to a bigger bum.

However, the professionals, that is the doctors, have a different, and much more logical view of things. “Sex doesn’t stimulate any long-term hormones in the body, so it wouldn’t make sense to think that your butt would get bigger because of sex.” says Dr. Charlotte Wilken-Jensen, head of obstetrics and gynecology at Hvidovre Hospital in Hvidovre, Denmark. Apparently, having a consistent, decently satisfying sex life results in falsely equating short-term hormones with long-term effects. According to studies, increased sexual activity and satisfaction can make women believe that their body is changing, affecting their body image.

Basically, sex won’t actually change your derriere in any way, but it can change the way you look at and perceive it. Sorry peeps!

You may also like this,