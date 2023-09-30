Indian marriages are not for the weak. Every ceremony is like a full-fledged event. The sad part is how people put on an extravagant show warna log kya kahenge? What is even sadder is when weddings are called off after the families have spent lakhs on the wedding. Some reasons are genuine, while others are plain wild.

We found a Reddit thread where Indians shared reasons why people have cancelled their weddings. They have spilled a lot of tea. Let’s take a look, shall we?

1. “The groom’s friends started a ruckus because there was no mutton served. He did not allow the wedding to happen until mutton was served. His parents joined the party and they all scolded the bride’s parents. The bride’s father and others were touching the groom’s feet and begging for forgiveness. When the bride heard that her father was being scolded by the groom, she came and called off the wedding from her end and went inside their house.” – Psychological-Art131

2. “The groom’s side started creating a ruckus at the venue with demands for property and expensive gifts at the last moment after not mentioning anything about dowry till that point. Instead of giving in, the bride’s relatives helped find somebody else to marry the girl at the same venue, berated the groom’s family and kicked them out.” – UltraNemesis

3. “This happened to a friend of mine. They went on a ‘date’ to a restaurant at a 5-star hotel and he asked the waiter to pack the leftovers as he didn’t wanna waste the food. The girl thought it was ‘cheap’ and ranted about it. He realised how snobbish and elitist she was and decided to call off the whole thing.” – Helpful-Stress3433

4. “A friend cancelled the marriage when he got to know the girl got a promotion and was earning a bit more than him. He got up from the mandap and announced that it was a big shame for their family since the wife was earning more now. Astonishingly, every guest on the boy’s side agreed. The girl’s brother and father called the wedding off and didn’t pay a single dime.” – arthantar

5. “The bride’s mom eloped with the groom’s dad. I’m not kidding.” – Jilux2020

6. “The bride’s father wanted to gift a Kia Seltos to the groom and asked for the groom’s documents like Aadhar, PAN etc. for the vehicle registration. One of the bride’s uncles found that the groom had lied about his age. The groom was 10 years older than what he had claimed to be. The wedding was called off immediately. They had a tough time returning the car and getting the money back.” – Mindless_Statement

7. “I read in an article once that a bride called it off after making the groom recite the multiplication table of 2. She had suspected that he had forged his educational qualifications. The groom failed to do so, and she turned him down saying she didn’t want to be with someone who didn’t even know the basics of math.” – LuckySnake013

8. “The girl kept insisting on a particular sofa which the guy refused to buy. They had other issues but this is the one which broke the camel’s back.” – Findabook87

9. “My friend’s marriage got cancelled because his father wanted to invite too many guests.” – kiss_my_patootie

10. “There was this guy who divorced his wife the next day of their marriage because, on the first night, he saw that his wife had mehendi on her thighs for him. His question was ‘For whom did you have done this?’ Imagine being this type of stupid and entitled.” – Sin_Upon_Cos

11. “The girl had a tiny mark on her hand. The parents of the guy said no after agreeing.” – chowdowmow

12. “The groom was too excited and kissed the bride on her lips during Jaimala. But the bride felt humiliated and called off the marriage mid-ceremony.” – apsisodia

Sadly, none of these reasons sounds too far-fetched when you know how screwed-up Indian marriages are. Having said that, some of these reasons sound very fair.

