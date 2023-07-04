Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a man of many talents and passions. When we talk about his passion, his undying love for bikes has won him fans not only from cricket but also from the automobile world. Dhoni’s huge collection of bikes is no secret and now one viral video shows Dhoni riding his first bike in style.

An old video that has gone viral now shows Mahendra Singh Dhoni riding his first bike – the iconic Yamaha RD350 – in his Ranchi farmhouse. But it is not just the bike and Dhoni that have grabbed eyeballs. It is Dhoni’s gesture that is making his win hearts all over again. The video shows the cricketer giving a lift to his security guard and dropping him at the gate of his house. It is said that his farmhouse is so huge that the distance between the main entrance and his house is quite a lot.

Take a look at the video here.

Dhoni's Farmhouse is so big that he need bike to drop security guard at the Entrance 😭



PS : Lucky security guard who gets bike ride with Dhoni . pic.twitter.com/l0KS3dkwmj — MAHIYANK ™ (@Mahiyank_78) July 2, 2023

The video has fetched over 8.9K likes and more than 590K views. You can hear fans shouting Mahi’s name in the video and greeting the cricketer. Many fans are awed by this gesture. Some fans also joked about wanting to be Dhoni’s security guard if it meant getting a bike ride from him every day.

Here’s what fans had to say.

Leave it to Dhoni to win hearts with his kindest gestures.