Mahendra Singh Dhoni is passionate about a lot of things, but one thing that needs no introduction is his undying love for bikes. We have heard a lot about his huge bike collection and have seen snippets of it here and there. But for the first time, we get a full-blown view of MS Dhoni‘s bike collection and we gotta say that we are absolutely gobsmacked.

Taking to Twitter, former Indian bowler Venkatesh Prasad shared a video which gives you an unseen view of MS Dhoni’s garage in Ranchi where he has parked all his bikes in style. The garage has more bikes than any showroom and frankly speaking, it looks like a museum in itself. Venkatesh Prasad wrote, “One of the craziest passions I have seen in a person. What a collection and what a man MSD is. A great achiever and an even more incredible person. This is a glimpse of his collection of bikes and cars in his Ranchi house.

Just blown away by the man and his passion.”

The video shows Dhoni, Prasad, and former India selector Sunil Joshi. Meanwhile, you can hear Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi, behind the camera. Take a look at the tweet here.

One of the craziest passion i have seen in a person. What a collection and what a man MSD is . A great achiever and a even more incredible person. This is a glimpse of his collection of bikes and cars in his Ranchi house.

Just blown away by the man and his passion @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/avtYwVNNOz — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) July 17, 2023

You can see some of the most popular and iconic bikes standing in MS Dhoni’s garage. The tweet has fetched over 41.1K likes and over 1.2 million views. People admired the stunning collection and talked about how Dhoni had a child-like smile on his face as he showed his bike. Some also wondered how he organizes the keys of so many bikes.

Here’s what they had to say.

Growing up we've heard so many stories about Dhoni's bike collection and how many bikes he has in Ranchi. It's finally great to see the collection! 🔥 — Shahzeb Khan (@theshahzebkhan) July 18, 2023

The child like joy in Dhoni's face through out the video 💙💛 — Swaroop D (@swaroopspaces) July 18, 2023

An more curious on where he keeps the keys to them all and how does he pick the right one from the bunch! — Sheel Majumdar (@SheelMajumdar) July 17, 2023

from "chhotu bhaiya, hum chalayein?" to owning everything in the world of motorcycles. what a journey, what a life, @msdhoni! 💘 https://t.co/ZkB1BRcuFn pic.twitter.com/nHLzPlAt1E — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) July 17, 2023

Always knew Dhoni's love for bikes but this is beyond crazy. 😂 https://t.co/jxc4XO3yrl — Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) July 17, 2023

Ever since I saw this place in the background of Virat Kohli's video, I've been curious about what it's like on the inside.🥹 https://t.co/7s3m5KxKsj — Swetha (@SwethaWriter) July 18, 2023

Most showrooms don’t have these much bikes. And the child like smile in Mahis face. Same I see in my granddaughter when she shows her toys to guests. That’s passion 😍 https://t.co/PMk1yISD0k — Sandeep Mall (@SandeepMall) July 18, 2023

Man of culture! You can tell from the presence of some bikes and the absence of certain bikes that this is a collection built on genuine interest. Also spotted a vintage Defender. Brilliant! https://t.co/UpkOe94mcd — Advocate Off Record (@amd_blr) July 18, 2023

Even the biggest of showrooms won’t have the kind and number of bikes that Dhoni has parked for himself in his Ranchi home! What a sight! ❤️❤️ https://t.co/ZPbMeAHMcH — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) July 18, 2023

MSD or MAD about bikes .

i manifest this kinda collection .

he got RD 350 all over 😭😭🤌🤌🤌🤌

precious bikes lying here and there 😭 https://t.co/uV6PIQCsS0 — jeet. (@whosubhro) July 17, 2023

What a sight!

