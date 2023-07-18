Mahendra Singh Dhoni is passionate about a lot of things, but one thing that needs no introduction is his undying love for bikes. We have heard a lot about his huge bike collection and have seen snippets of it here and there. But for the first time, we get a full-blown view of MS Dhoni‘s bike collection and we gotta say that we are absolutely gobsmacked.
Taking to Twitter, former Indian bowler Venkatesh Prasad shared a video which gives you an unseen view of MS Dhoni’s garage in Ranchi where he has parked all his bikes in style. The garage has more bikes than any showroom and frankly speaking, it looks like a museum in itself. Venkatesh Prasad wrote, “One of the craziest passions I have seen in a person. What a collection and what a man MSD is. A great achiever and an even more incredible person. This is a glimpse of his collection of bikes and cars in his Ranchi house.
Just blown away by the man and his passion.”
The video shows Dhoni, Prasad, and former India selector Sunil Joshi. Meanwhile, you can hear Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi, behind the camera. Take a look at the tweet here.
You can see some of the most popular and iconic bikes standing in MS Dhoni’s garage. The tweet has fetched over 41.1K likes and over 1.2 million views. People admired the stunning collection and talked about how Dhoni had a child-like smile on his face as he showed his bike. Some also wondered how he organizes the keys of so many bikes.
Here’s what they had to say.
What a sight!
