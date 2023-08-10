Every city in India has that one place that’s believed to be haunted. Those who believe in the supernatural claim that these places are reigned over by paranormal forces. Others have claimed to have heard scary sounds and seen apparitions. On that note, we have created a list of 11 haunted places across various cities in India.

If you love living on the edge, then this list is made for you. If you don’t, then you can use this list and steer clear of these places. The stories behind these places are drawn from history or folklore.

1. Dumas Beach, Gujarat

Once used as a Hindu burial ground, this beach is one of the few black sand beaches in India. This beach is located along the Arabian Sea. People have reported having heard whispers and hushed murmurs and even shrilling cries on its sands. Some people have also claimed that they have seen eerie shadows taking over the beach as the sun sets. As the tales go, a significant number of both locals and tourists have mysteriously vanished while taking strolls in the dead of the night.

2. Charleville Mansion, Shimla

This mansion was talked about in Rudyard Kipling’s – My Own True Ghost Story. It is believed to be haunted by the spirits of Englishmen. In 1913, this mansion was rented out to a British officer and his wife. One day when the officer came across a locked room in the house, he opened it and found it to be completely shattered. Turns out, the previous owner had left the house because he had heard poltergeist activities. It is believed that the house is haunted by the spirits of Englishmen. Currently, the house belongs to an Indian man but these stories have stuck.

3. Malcha Mahal, Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

Almost 700 years old, this hunting lodge was built during the Tughlaq dynasty. It is located in one of the villages near Raisina Hills but the eerie feeling surrounding this building makes it look otherworldly. Legend has it that the spirit of the matriarch of the Nawab of Awadh’s family still resides in this place. Begum Wilayat Mahal died by suicide. Some people have claimed to have heard the sounds of anklets in the jungle.

Also Read: 14 Haunted Places In Delhi You Should Visit On The Next Amavas Ki Raat

4. Dow Hill, Kurseong

In the hills of North Bengal lies a quaint little town called Kurseong. This hill station is known for its picturesque views, hills, and tea gardens. However, Dow Hill is known for its paranormal activities. Local woodcutters have claimed to see a headless boy walking in the forest. People have claimed that they were being followed or watched over by some unknown forces. Some have claimed to have seen a woman dressed in grey walking in the hills.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Putul Bari, Kolkata

The name translates to House of Dolls. If that’s not spooking you out, maybe this will. The house was once owned by a man whose daughter loved dolls. So much so that she had filled the house with dolls. After her death, the dolls and the house started haunting the place. Another legend says that the rich aristocrats of Bengal would bring young women to this house and sexually assault them. To hide their crimes, these men murdered the women in the house. People claim that their spirits linger in this building today.

6. Three King Church, Goa

Located in South Goa, this picturesque church takes you back into the Portuguese era. However, the lore that surrounds this church isn’t as beautiful as its architecture. It is believed that this church was once ruled by three kings who were bloodthirsty for power. One of the kings, King Holger Alvunger, invited the other two kings (who also happen to be his brothers) to his house for dinner. However, he had poisoned their food. When people got wind of it, they chased this king. The king knew his fate and ate the poisoned food. People believe that the three bodies are buried on the premises of this church. Many have claimed to have felt an eerie feeling, especially during the late hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read- 10 Haunted Places In Goa That Are Not For The Faint Of Heart

7. Phawngpui, Mizoram

Also known as Blue Mountain, Phawngpui is the highest mountain peak in Mizoram. But amidst this lush green scenery lies a haunting secret. With an elevation of 2,157 metres, the semicircular series of cliffs on the western side have a sharp and deep fall. People believe that these cliffs are haunted by spirits.

8. Terra Vera Mansion, Bangalore

ADVERTISEMENT

Located on St Marks Road, the house was built in 1943. An Anglo-Indian lawyer had built this house and had gifted it to his two daughters. On one fateful day, the youngest daughter was stabbed to death by a man who had broken into the house. The man stabbed the youngest daughter in front of her sister. The dead body was buried in the house and the older sister left soon after. People claim to have seen headless figures, inverted cross signs, heard screams, and even a piano playing in the distance.

9. Jatinga, Assam

Located around 330 km south of Guwahati, this place is infamously known as the Valley of Death for birds. Every year during monsoon, birds of various species fly directly into the walls of the village. Several ornithologists have tried to bust this phenomenon but no science has been able to explain this. The birds are not only migratory birds but other varieties too. Locals believe that supernatural forces are behind this. It must be scary seeing dead birds strewn on the streets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check Out- 8 Spooky Places In Assam That You Should Probably Not Visit Alone

10. Brijraj Bhawan Palace Hotel, Kota

Yellow walls and bougainvillea flowers welcome you into this hotel but what you don’t know is that an eerie guest also awaits you here. The palace was built in 1830 by British officials as a residence for them. During the first War of Independence, Major Charles Burton who had visited this palace and had settled here with his family was killed by the soldiers. It is believed that his spirit still walks around this palace. People say that the ghost is harmless but its presence will run chills down your spine.

11. Lambi Dehar Mines, Mussoorie

Located on the outskirts of Mussoorie, this mine was once functional and provided employment to many people in the area. However, the miners worked in dangerous conditions and without enough safety protocols. This led to many losing their lives in the mines. People believe that the location is now inhabited by their spirits. Some have heard cries and other unsettling sounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Are you brave enough to visit these places?