There are certain places which pique people’s interest like no other. One of them is a nude beach. Everyone who has been to such beaches has such varied experiences that you can’t exactly figure out what being at one would be like. And the fact that India does not have popular nude beaches at all gets our interest even higher.

We found a Reddit thread on the AskReddit community where people who have been to a nude beach shared what it is like on its sand. Their answers are quite revealing. If you prefer beaches over mountains, their responses will make you want to pack your bags and hit a nude beach ASAP. Read the responses here.

1. “Way more normal than you would expect, if you’ve never been. Everyone just does their own thing. There is etiquette at nude beaches that usually ends up with you experiencing a quieter and nicer experience, than on the clothed beach.” – MustardProphet69

2. “I started off on the prude side with my bikini on, took the top off and chilled a while, then got the courage to strip off and head to the nude side. Tons of people, all different shapes, sizes and ages. I really liked swimming naked and then back to the lounger to dry off. It feels so good without that wet swimsuit.” – Curlytomato

3. “Great experience, everybody was very respectful and friendly. About 60% of people were on the older side, and about 70% were men. I was the youngest. Usually, older people are the ones that go full nude. 10/10 would recommend, the sensation of freedom is unmatchable.” – Em19978

4. “All was fine, felt strange but kinda freeing swimming naked until a dude in his 30s (roughly our age) came up to us and chatted us up and would not leave even when we signalled that we had to get out. So he just watched us as we got out of the water and dried off. 4/10; good bonding experience with friends, but if you are young, you will likely get some attention.” – Kloudy11

5. “As an old French co-worker told me, ‘If everyone’s naked, nobody is naked.'” – PenaltyNext8736

6. “Each one I’ve been to has been a pretty good hike and definitely off the beaten path, especially compared to the easy drive up and walk on the beach next to it. But I can’t stand when parents bring their children (under 9) and act like it’s not a nude beach.” – Katerinaxoxo

7. “Tan everywhere. Sand everywhere.” – CaptnFatbelly

8. “It honestly didn’t phase me at all. Just people sunbathing. Swimming in the ocean naked is bucket list-level liberation, so I was glad to experience it. Everyone just minds their own business.” – TheRealTeapot_Dome

9. “The people you want to see nude are at the regular beach and the people you don’t want to see nude are at the nude beach.” – metalmike556

10. “It’s like any other beach. There’s really nothing sexual about it. People bring their kids there. The only thing that annoys me is the tourists who come fully dressed with cameras. I feel no shame telling them off.” – mcnunu

11. “Yes, and I enjoyed it. It actually feels more ‘naked’ to wear clothes when everyone around you isn’t wearing any. If you’re naked, you blend right in. Just bring in tons of sunscreen.” – Atheist_Alex_C

12. “As a woman, I was honestly objectified less at the nude beach than a regular one.” – polenta23

So are you ready to visit a nude beach on your next vacay?



