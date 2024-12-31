Republic Day is a defining moment in India’s history, a day that symbolizes the transition from colonial rule to a proud, democratic republic. Every January 26, the country comes alive with patriotic fervor, celebrating the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950. It’s a day when the values of liberty, justice, and equality, enshrined in our Constitution, take center stage, reminding us of the sacrifices made to shape modern India. From the grandeur of the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi to flag-hoisting ceremonies across the nation, the day unites Indians in their shared pride and love for the country.

But Republic Day is more than just a celebration—it’s a time to reflect on our roots and the journey that brought us here. Did you know that our Constitution is the longest written constitution in the world? Or that it took nearly three years of meticulous effort to draft it? Republic Day is a perfect occasion to dive into such fascinating facts about India’s history, its leaders, and the ideals they stood for. It’s a day to connect with the stories that shaped our nation and the principles that continue to guide us.

If you’re someone who loves trivia and enjoys learning about India’s heritage, this Republic Day quiz is just for you. Whether you’re a student curious about India’s past, a teacher looking for engaging activities, or simply a history enthusiast, this quiz will challenge your knowledge and introduce you to lesser-known facts about the country. From the origins of the Ashoka Chakra to the first Republic Day parade, every question is a doorway to understanding the essence of India’s identity.

So, gear up to test your knowledge and discover more about the land of diversity and resilience. This Republic Day, celebrate not just with parades and patriotic songs but also with a deeper understanding of what makes India truly incredible. Let this quiz inspire you to carry forward the legacy of those who dreamed of an independent, united, and democratic nation. After all, Republic Day is not just about remembering the past—it’s about cherishing the present and building the future.

Also Read: Inspirational Republic Day Quotes

1. When was the Constitution of India adopted?

A. January 26, 1950

B. November 26, 1949

C. August 15, 1947

D. January 30, 1948

Answer: B. November 26, 1949

2. Who was the Chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Indian Constitution?

A. Mahatma Gandhi

B. Jawaharlal Nehru

C. B.R. Ambedkar

D. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Answer: C. B.R. Ambedkar

3. On which date is Republic Day celebrated in India?

A. August 15

B. January 26

C. October 2

D. November 14

Answer: B. January 26

Also Read: Independence Day Quiz Questions

4. How many articles were originally there in the Constitution of India?

A. 395

B. 448

C. 370

D. 315

Answer: A. 395

5. In which year was the first Republic Day parade held at Rajpath?

A. 1950

B. 1955

C. 1947

D. 1960

Answer: B. 1955

6. Who unfurls the national flag at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi?

A. Prime Minister

B. President

C. Chief Justice of India

D. Speaker of Lok Sabha

Answer: B. President

Also Read: Best Indian Patriotic Movies

7. What is the significance of January 26 for India?

A. Adoption of the Constitution

B. Independence Day

C. Quit India Movement

D. Formation of the Indian National Congress

Answer: A. Adoption of the Constitution

8. How long did it take to draft the Indian Constitution?

A. 1 year

B. 2 years, 11 months, and 18 days

C. 5 years

D. 3 years

Answer: B. 2 years, 11 months, and 18 days

9. Who was the first President of India to hoist the national flag on Republic Day?

A. Dr. Rajendra Prasad

B. Dr. S. Radhakrishnan

C. Jawaharlal Nehru

D. C. Rajagopalachari

Answer: A. Dr. Rajendra Prasad

10. Which is the longest written Constitution in the world?

A. USA

B. India

C. UK

D. Australia

Answer: B. India

Also Read: Patriotic Movies To Watch This Republic Day

11. What is the national anthem of India?

A. Vande Mataram

B. Jana Gana Mana

C. Saare Jahan Se Achha

D. None of the above

Answer: B. Jana Gana Mana

12. How many fundamental rights are mentioned in the Indian Constitution?

A. 6

B. 7

C. 8

D. 9

Answer: A. 6

13. Who wrote the national anthem of India?

A. Rabindranath Tagore

B. Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay

C. Sarojini Naidu

D. Mahatma Gandhi

Answer: A. Rabindranath Tagore

14. What is the duration of the Republic Day parade?

A. 1 hour

B. 2 hours

C. 3 hours

D. 4 hours

Answer: B. 2 hours

15. What is the emblem on the Indian national flag?

A. Chakra

B. Lotus

C. Star

D. Peacock

Answer: A. Chakra

16. How many spokes are there in the Ashoka Chakra?

A. 22

B. 24

C. 18

D. 26

Answer: B. 24

17. Which country’s Constitution inspired the idea of Directive Principles of State Policy in India?

A. USA

B. Ireland

C. UK

D. Canada

Answer: B. Ireland

18. Who was the first Prime Minister of independent India?

A. Lal Bahadur Shastri

B. Jawaharlal Nehru

C. Indira Gandhi

D. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Answer: B. Jawaharlal Nehru

19. What is the primary color of the Indian national flag?

A. Red

B. Blue

C. Green

D. Saffron

Answer: D. Saffron

20. Which Amendment added the words “Socialist” and “Secular” to the Preamble of the Indian Constitution?

A. 42nd Amendment

B. 44th Amendment

C. 52nd Amendment

D. 86th Amendment

Answer: A. 42nd Amendment

Also Read: Facts About Republic Day

21. Who is known as the “Father of the Indian Constitution”?

A. Mahatma Gandhi

B. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

C. Jawaharlal Nehru

D. Subhas Chandra Bose

Answer: B. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

22. How many schedules were originally included in the Indian Constitution?

A. 8

B. 10

C. 12

D. 6

Answer: A. 8

23. What is the national motto of India?

A. Jai Hind

B. Satyameva Jayate

C. Vande Mataram

D. Bharat Mata Ki Jai

Answer: B. Satyameva Jayate

24. What does the Ashoka Chakra represent?

A. Victory

B. Truth and Justice

C. The wheel of law

D. Strength

Answer: C. The wheel of law

25. Which building hosts the Republic Day parade in New Delhi?

A. Rashtrapati Bhavan

B. Red Fort

C. Rajpath

D. India Gate

Answer: C. Rajpath

26. How many original members were there in the Constituent Assembly of India?

A. 300

B. 389

C. 315

D. 272

Answer: B. 389

27. Who was the first Vice President of India?

A. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

B. V.V. Giri

C. Zakir Husain

D. Gopal Krishna Gokhale

Answer: A. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

28. Who was the first female President of India?

A. Pratibha Patil

B. Indira Gandhi

C. Sarojini Naidu

D. Sonia Gandhi

Answer: A. Pratibha Patil

29. Which Republic Day celebration marked India’s 75th year of independence?

A. 2021

B. 2022

C. 2023

D. 2020

Answer: B. 2022

30. How many times has India’s Republic Day parade been canceled?

A. Never

B. Once

C. Twice

D. Three times

Answer: A. Never

Also Read: Best Patriotic Songs

31. Which body is responsible for amending the Indian Constitution?

A. Supreme Court

B. Parliament of India

C. Election Commission

D. President of India

Answer: B. Parliament of India

32. What was the total number of amendments in the Indian Constitution as of 2023?

A. 101

B. 105

C. 108

D. 110

Answer: B. 105

33. What is the name of the ceremony that ends Republic Day celebrations?

A. Flag Hoisting Ceremony

B. Beating Retreat Ceremony

C. National Anthem Ceremony

D. Parade Salute Ceremony

Answer: B. Beating Retreat Ceremony

34. Who designed the Indian national flag?

A. Rabindranath Tagore

B. Pingali Venkayya

C. Mahatma Gandhi

D. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Answer: B. Pingali Venkayya

35. In which city is the Republic Day parade held?

A. Mumbai

B. New Delhi

C. Kolkata

D. Bengaluru

Answer: B. New Delhi

36. What is the ratio of the Indian national flag’s dimensions?

A. 3:2

B. 2:1

C. 5:3

D. 4:3

Answer: A. 3:2

37. Who appoints the Governors of Indian states?

A. Prime Minister

B. President of India

C. Chief Minister

D. Parliament

Answer: B. President of India

38. When was the Constituent Assembly formed?

A. 1945

B. 1946

C. 1947

D. 1948

Answer: B. 1946

39. How many times has the Preamble to the Constitution been amended?

A. Once

B. Twice

C. Three times

D. Never

Answer: A. Once

40. What does the color green on the national flag signify?

A. Peace

B. Growth

C. Strength

D. Unity

Answer: B. Growth

Also Read: Patriotic Bollywood Dialogues

41. How many languages are recognized in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution?

A. 14

B. 18

C. 22

D. 25

Answer: C. 22

42. Who was the first Indian Governor-General of India?

A. C. Rajagopalachari

B. Lord Mountbatten

C. Dr. Rajendra Prasad

D. Jawaharlal Nehru

Answer: A. C. Rajagopalachari

43. What is the minimum age for the President of India?

A. 30 years

B. 35 years

C. 40 years

D. 45 years

Answer: B. 35 years

44. Who was the first Chief Justice of India?

A. H.J. Kania

B. B.R. Ambedkar

C. Ranganath Misra

D. Patanjali Sastri

Answer: A. H.J. Kania

45. What does the term “Secular” in the Preamble signify?

A. Freedom of Religion

B. Equality of Opportunity

C. Justice for All

D. Sovereignty

Answer: A. Freedom of Religion

46. How many sessions of the Constituent Assembly were held to draft the Constitution?

A. 9

B. 11

C. 13

D. 15

Answer: B. 11

47. Which river is depicted on the emblem of the RBI?

A. Yamuna

B. Ganges

C. Godavari

D. Krishna

Answer: B. Ganges

48. What was the first state to be formed on a linguistic basis in India?

A. Andhra Pradesh

B. Kerala

C. Tamil Nadu

D. Karnataka

Answer: A. Andhra Pradesh

49. Who gave the famous speech “Tryst with Destiny”?

A. Subhas Chandra Bose

B. Jawaharlal Nehru

C. Mahatma Gandhi

D. Dr. Rajendra Prasad

Answer: B. Jawaharlal Nehru

50. What does the term “Republic” in the Preamble signify?

A. Sovereignty

B. Justice

C. Elected Head of State

D. Unity

Answer: C. Elected Head of State

Also Read: Patriotic Akshay Kumar Dialogues

Republic Day is more than just a national holiday; it’s a celebration of India’s journey towards becoming a democratic republic. Through its Constitution, India embodies the values of liberty, equality, and justice that bind its diverse people together. This Republic Day quiz is a tribute to our rich history and a way to reflect on the sacrifices and achievements that make our country proud. Whether you’re brushing up on your knowledge or exploring new facts, this quiz is a great way to connect with the essence of being an Indian citizen. Jai Hind!

FAQs

1. What is the importance of Republic Day in India?

Republic Day marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution on January 26, 1950, transforming India into a sovereign republic. It celebrates the values of democracy, unity, and freedom.

2. How can students participate in Republic Day celebrations?

Students can take part in cultural programs, patriotic plays, quizzes, debates, and flag hoisting ceremonies in schools or communities to honor Republic Day.

3. How long did it take to draft the Indian Constitution?

It took 2 years, 11 months, and 18 days to draft the Indian Constitution, which is the longest written constitution in the world.

4. Why is the Republic Day parade significant?

The parade showcases India’s cultural diversity, military strength, and achievements. It includes tableaux, performances, and a display of military prowess, symbolizing national pride.

5. What is the Beating Retreat Ceremony?

The Beating Retreat Ceremony, held on January 29, marks the end of Republic Day celebrations. It features military bands performing patriotic tunes at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

6. How is Republic Day different from Independence Day?

Independence Day celebrates freedom from British rule on August 15, 1947, while Republic Day honors the adoption of the Constitution on January 26, 1950, establishing India as a republic.

7. Who was the first President to hoist the flag on Republic Day?

Dr. Rajendra Prasad, the first President of India, hoisted the flag on the first Republic Day in 1950.

8. How can I use this quiz to celebrate Republic Day?

You can organize a quiz competition with family, friends, or students to celebrate Republic Day, making it an engaging way to learn about India’s history and values.