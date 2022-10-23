Big Boss 16 is taking a dramatic turn every week, or rather, every day. Following the heated atmosphere in the house, Karan Johar stepped in to solve things in the Bigg Boss 16 house. It turned out to be a Bollywood night with KJO city in the Bigg Boss.

We picked some of the most entertaining moments from the latest episode that has Diwali celebrations and a lot more. Read on.

1. The ‘mann ki safai’ task.

Following the KJO city in BB house, we had a ‘mann ki safai’ task and the contestants had a lot of fun in it. Shiv said Shalin is fake on the show and he should be real. The task soon turned into a revenge game and contestants showered water to do mann ki safai.

2. Priyanka needs mind cleansing.

In the task, the majority of contestants thought Priyanka needs more mind cleansing than any other person in the house.

3. Shiv has a challenge for Shalin.

While everyone in Bigg Boss is playing their own game, Shiv has a challenge for Shalin. According to him, Shalin should be his real self and Shiv also mentioned he will bring out his real side.

4. BB house will have a Kuch Kuch Hota hai sequel?

Karan Johar gave us a Kuch Kuch Hota hai trio in the BB house. Tina-Shalin-Sumbul is a part of it and is now teasing each other because of it.

5. Priyanka discusses her one-sided love story.

Everyone including Karan Johar thinks it’s a one-sided love story between Priyanka and Ankit. A few days back the couple gave us a hint that it’s more than a friendship. However, Priyanka didn’t like that it was called a one-sided love and got a little upset. Ankit gives her a warm hug and says it’s not true.

6. Nimrit and Gautam have a deep conversation.

The two have been good friends so far but Nimrit gets upset that Gautam is not there for her and has been busy. She says he should give his friends time too. Nimrit says she doesn’t want to be the third wheel like Sumbul.

7. Soundarya and Gautam are again in the limelight.

We saw them fighting and standing for each other in the Bigg Boss house. Their story took a weird turn and we wait to see what happens next.

8. Karan thinks Gautam and Soundarya’s love story is for the camera.

The love birds are caught in many cosy moments in the house and the housemate had a lot to say about them. Karan Johar said it’s just for the camera.

9. Manya and Soundarya fight.

The two get into an argument which is later only intensified. Manya said a few mean things about Soundarya in the gossip session task and it led to a huge feud between them.

10. Eviction in Bigg Boss 16.

Eviction in Bigg Boss 16. After a dhamakedar Diwali celebration, we might have an eviction in the BB house.

Karan Johar brought a lot of fun and drama to Bigg Boss 16. And we continue to look forward to some more of it.

