February is almost here and so is the time to brush up our binge-watch list. We have prepared a list of some new shows & movies releasing in February that you can totally add to your bucket list. Are you ready? Let’s go!

1. Looop Lapeta - Amazon Prime Video

Thanks to an interesting storyline and a fresh pairing, we have high hopes for this movie. This science-fiction thriller revolves around a girlfriend, who races against time in order to save her boyfriend from a dangerous situation. Directed by Aakash Bhatia, the movie features Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin in prominent roles. This movie is the official Hindi remake of the German movie Run Lola Run and is scheduled to be released on February 4th.

2. Shabaash Mithu

Based on the life of Mithali Raj, the current Test and ODI captain of India’s women's national cricket team, this biographical sports drama features Taapsee Pannu in the titular role. The movie focuses on the ups and downs of her life. Directed by Srijit Mukherji, this movie will hit the theatres on February 4th.

3. The Great Indian Murder - Disney+Hotstar

With an intriguing trailer, this thriller series revolves around crime, vengeance and politics. Based on Vikas Swarup's Six Suspects, the show has been directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. The show features an ensemble cast of Richa Chadha, Pratik Gandhi, Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav and Shashank Arora. The show will stream on February 4th.

4. Rocket Boys - SonyLIV

As soon as the trailer of this series was released, it started garnering praises from the audience. Based on the life of Indian nuclear physicists Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, this biography features Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh in lead roles. Directed by Abhay Pannu, this eight-episode series is a tribute to the legends of the nation’s space programmes and will stream on February 4th.

5. Moonfall

Revolving around a possible disaster on Earth caused by the Moon, this science fiction disaster movie is directed by Roland Emmerich. Starring Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu and Donald Sutherland, the movie is scheduled to be release in theatres on February 4th.

6. Gehraiyaan - Amazon Prime Video

The gripping posts, teasers and trailers of this upcoming romantic drama instantly made a home in our hearts. Starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Pandey and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles, the movie focuses on the lives of four individuals and the complexities of relationships, friendship, love and betrayal. The movie, directed by Shakun Batra, is scheduled to release on February 11th.

7. Badhaai Do

With a fresh concept and rib-tickling dialogues, this movie is arguably one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year. Sharing the silver screen space for the first time, Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen portraying a couple stuck in a lavender marriage in this family drama. Directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, this movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 11th.

8. Death On The Nile

Based on Agatha Christie’s 1937 novel of the same title, this upcoming mystery thriller focuses on a world-renowned private detective and former policeman who investigate the brutal murder of a young heiress. The movie stars Kenneth Branagh, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French and Gal Gadot in prominent roles. Directed by Kenneth Branagh, this movie is set to be release in theatres on February 11th.

9. Marry Me

Based on Bobby Crosby’s graphic novel of the same title, this upcoming romantic musical comedy-drama features Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Maluma, John Bradley and Sarah Silverman in the lead roles. The movie revolves around a popstar, who marries a complete stranger after learning that her partner has been cheating on her. Directed by Kat Coiro, the movie is scheduled to be released on February 11th.

10. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel S4 - Amazon Prime Video

This period comedy-drama franchise revolves around a former housewife, who becomes a comedienne. Starring Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Tony Shalhoub, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron and Jane Lynch, this series is created by Amy Sherman-Palladino. The brand new season of the show will premiere on February 18th.

11. Uncharted

Based on the video game series of the same title developed by Naughty Dog, this action-adventure movie features Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas in pivotal roles. Directed by Ruben Fleischer, this movie is scheduled to be release in theatres on February 18th.

12. Gangubai Kathiawadi

Mafia Queens Of Mumbai, this Based on S Hussain Zaidi’s, this biographical crime drama stars Alia Bhatt as the protagonist. With a promising teaser and a gripping storyline, we are already super excited about this movie. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie will hit the theatres on February 25th.

13. Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Revolving around the empowerment and protection of women in our society, this social comedy features Ranveer Singh in the titular role. The movie also marks the Bollywood debut of Shalini Pandey, a Tamil and Telugu actor, who plays the female lead in the movie. Directed by Divyang Thakkar, this movie will hit the theatres on February 25th.

14. The Fame Game – Netflix

Revolving around the highs and lows of a popular superstar, the show stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley and Muskkaan Jaferi in the lead roles. The series has been directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli. Madhuri Dixit Nene is all set to make her digital debut with this series on February 25th.

Now that you have an entire list of shows & movies releasing in February, get, set and binge!