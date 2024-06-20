As ‘Kota Factory’ gears up for its highly anticipated third season, fans of the series find themselves reminiscing about the iconic dialogues that have etched themselves into the hearts and minds of viewers worldwide. From moments of inspiration to instances of raw emotion, this show has consistently delivered powerful lines that resonate beyond the screen.

Whether it’s Memorable Dialogues By Meena From Kota Factory or Quotes By Jeetu Bhaiya From Kota Factory, every thing is a banger about this show. As we eagerly await the next chapter in Vaibhav, Meena, and Uday’s journey, let’s revisit some of the most unforgettable Kota factory dialogues from all seasons of this groundbreaking show.

Best Dialogues From Kota Factory Season 2

1. Sapne dekhe jate hai, aim achieve kiye jate hai.

2. Kyu karna hai IIT, aisa kya hai IIT mein?

3. Sawal late poocha toh sawal galat ho jata hai kya?

4. IIT isiliye karo kyuki tough hai, aur tough battle ladne mein confidence aata hai life mein.

5. Jitne bhi padhai karlo, exam me marks kam aate hai, confidence gir jata hai.

6. Ajeeb se chitra ghumte hai dimag me, mann gabrata rehta hai.

7. Maheshwari me hum baccho ki complaint unke parents se nahi karte, hum aise baccho ko admit he nahi karte.

8. 90% aaye the, phir bhi Maheshwari se dhakke maarke nikaal diya tha, iske baap ko.

9. Agar har saal sirf 90% wale bacche hi IIT ka exam dein to bhi 99% baccho ka nahi ho paega.

10. Fight maar!

Best Dialogues From Kota Factory Season 1

11. Bachhe Kota se nikal jaate hain. Kota saalon tak bacchon se nahi nikalta.

12. Tum ameer log kabhi bhi cake kha lete ho na?…. 7 saal ho gaye mujhe cake khaaye hue.

13. Dekh tu bheekh toh mang mat, kuch chahiye toh mehnat kar aur cheen le.

14. 21 din mein koi bhi aadat lag jaati hai, koi bhi aadat chhoot jaati hai. Toh yehi karna hai.

15. Kabhi kabhi cheating chalti hai, bas aadat nahi padni chahiye.

16. Padhai bhi bahut relaxing hoti hai, bas partner sahi hona chahiye.

17. Dosti koi revision thodi hai, jo karni hi hai.

18. Maa baap ke decisions shayad galat ho sakte hain par unki niyat kabhi galat nahi hoti hai.

19. Beta hum toh yahaan tabse hain jab yeh Kota, Factory nahi sheher hua karta tha.

20. Seedha padhne mat lago, pehle chitra dekho.

These kota factory dialogues capture the essence of the pressure-cooker environment of Kota but also encapsulate the universal themes of friendship, dreams, and resilience.