Priyanka Chopra leaves no stone unturned to dazzle us with her performances and guts. Recently, the actor was the host of the Pre-Oscars event and her speech at the event has gathered a lot of praise.

The Pre-Oscars party was held in Beverly Hills to celebrate South Asian excellence in films. Priyanka donned a gorgeous black saree and was among the hosts with actress Mindy Kaling and comedian Kumail Nanjiani.

In her speech, Priyanka talked about her journey in Hollywood, meeting Nick Jonas, and the presence of South Asian figures in Hollywood.

Each and every one of you are here today because you are excellent in what you do. When I came here 10 years ago and started looking for work in America, I remember I was at a Golden Globes party and Aziz Ansari and I met at an after-party and it was just him and I and we wanted to count how many brown people were in the room and it was just us. And you know it was great, we congratulated each other, encouraged each other and we went out and met everyone else.

She further talked about the scenario today and how proud she was of who she has become.

But today I am not someone else. Today I stand among peers, amongst colleagues, amongst south Asian excellence. And I have goosebumps, I am emotional, it makes me very proud.

Though Priyanka has not stepped out much since the arrival of little one. But she was there at the event and said:

Haven't been stepping out anywhere but had to come here tonight just to say this that I'm highly proud to be rubbing shoulders with all of you, to be encouraging you.

You can watch the whole video here:

On the work front, Priyanka has many new projects lined up, including Hollywood films like Ending Things, Text For You, and the web series Citadel. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.



