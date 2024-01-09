In the vast universe of cinema, we all get a taste of every genre, but there’s something about sci-fi that grabs everyone’s attention. I mean, who doesn’t love peeking into the wild world of science, even if it’s wrapped up in a fictional package? Now if you’re also a fellow sci-fi enthusiast then you’re in for a treat on Netflix – they’ve got a stellar collection of amazing sci-fi movies that are bound to keep you hooked.
List of Top Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix.
|S. No.
|Movies & Year
|IMDb
|1.
|Blade Runner (1982)
|8.1
|2.
|The Matrix (1999)
|8.7
|3.
|Inception (2010)
|8.8
|4.
|The Terminator (1984)
|8.1
|5.
|Ex Machina (2014)
|7.7
|6.
|Star Trek: Into Darkness (2013)
|7.7
|7.
|Snowpiercer (2013)
|7.1
|8.
|The Fifth Element (1997)
|7.6
|9.
|Interstellar (2014)
|8.7
|10.
|The Adam Project (2022)
|6.7
|11.
|Passengers (2016)
|7
|12.
|The Cloverfield Paradox (2018)
|5.5
|13.
|Chappie (2015)
|6.8
|14.
|Tenet (2020)
|7.3
|15.
|Time Trap (2017)
|6.2
|16.
|The Mitchells vs. The Machines
|7.6
|17.
|They Cloned Tyrone (2023)
|6.6
|18.
|Don’t Look Up (2021)
|7.2
|19.
|Space Sweepers (2021)
|6.5
|20.
|I Am Mother (2019)
|6.7
|21.
|See You Yesterday (2019)
|5.3
1. Blade Runner (1982)
- Lead actors: Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer,
- Supporting Artist: Sean Young
- Director: Ridley Scott
- Release date: 25 June 1982
- Run Time: 1h 57m
- IMBD Rating: 8.1
- Revenue: $41.6 million
- Language: English
An ex-policeman is forced on a mission to exterminate a group of four replicants that are entering Earth after stealing a ship in space.
2. The Matrix (1999)
- Lead actors: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne
- Supporting Artist: Carrie-Anne Moss
- Director: Lana Wachowski, Lilly Wachowski
- Release date: 31 March 1999
- Run Time: 2h 16m
- IMBD Rating: 8.7
- Revenue: $467.2 million
- Language: English
In this sci-fi movie on Netflix, a stranger leads Leo, a computer hacker, to a forbidding underworld, where he discovers the shocking truth about life and the world around him.
3. Inception (2010)
- Lead actors: Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt
- Supporting Artist: Elliot Page
- Director: Christopher Nolan
- Release date: 31 March 1999
- Run Time: 2h 28m
- IMBD Rating: 8.8
- Revenue: $839 million
- Language: English
Dom Cobb is a thief who has a rare ability to enter people’s dreams and steal their secrets. His skills make him a valuable commodity in the corporate world. He gets a chance at redemption by performing an impossible task.
4. The Terminator (1984)
- Lead actors: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Michael Biehn
- Supporting Artist: Linda Hamilton
- Director: James Cameron
- Release date: 31 March 1999
- Run Time: 1h 47m
- IMBD Rating: 8.1
- Revenue: $78.3 million
- Language: English
Terminator, a cyborg assassin from the future, attempts to kill Sarah Conner, who is destined to give birth to a man who will save mankind in the future.
5. Ex Machina (2014)
- Lead actors: Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac
- Supporting Artist: Alicia Vikander
- Director: Alex Garland
- Release date: 31 March 1999
- Run Time: 1h 48m
- IMBD Rating: 7.7
- Revenue: $37.3 million
- Language: English
A young programmer named Caleb Smith is selected to participate in a ground-breaking experiment where he has to assess artificial intelligence by interacting with a female robot. A must-watch sci-fi movie on Netflix.
6. Star Trek: Into Darkness (2013)
- Lead actors: Leonard Nimoy, Chris Pine
- Supporting Artist: Zachary Quinto
- Director: J.J. Abrams
- Release date: 10 May 2013
- Run Time: 2h 12m
- IMBD Rating: 7.7
- Revenue: $467.4 million
- Language: English
The USS Enterprise crew travels to space to rescue endangered species. There, Captain Kirk leads a manhunt to capture a one-man weapon of mass destruction.
7. Snowpiercer (2013)
- Lead actors: Chris Evans, Song Kang-ho, Tilda Swinton
- Supporting Artist: Ed Harris
- Director: Ed Harris
- Release date: 1 August 2013
- Run Time: 2h 6m
- IMBD Rating: 7.1
- Revenue: $86.8 million
- Language: English, Korean
A failed climate-change experiment kills all life except a few survivors who board the Snowpiercer, a train that travels around the world. Curtis then leads this group of survivors.
8. The Fifth Element (1997)
- Lead actors: Bruce Willis, Milla Jovovich
- Supporting Artist: Gary Oldman
- Director: Luc Besson
- Release date: 7 May 1997
- Run Time: 2h 6m
- IMBD Rating: 7.6
- Revenue: $263.9 million
- Language: English
A cab driver finds himself battling an evil force during an apocalyptic war. He learns that securing the Fifth Element is the only way to stop this evil force. Don’t forget to add this to your list of sci-fi movies on Netflix.
9. Interstellar (2014)
- Lead actors: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway
- Supporting Artist: Jessica Chastain
- Director: Christopher Nolan
- Release date: 7 November 2014
- Run Time: 2h 49m
- IMBD Rating: 8.7
- Revenue: $731 million
- Language: English
When Earth becomes uninhabited in the future, a farmer and ex-NASA pilot, Joseph Cooper, has to pilot a team of researchers in space to find a new planet to live on.
10. The Adam Project (2022)
- Lead actors: Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell, Mark Ruffalo
- Supporting Artist: Jennifer Garner
- Director: Shawn Levy
- Release date: 7 November 2014
- Run Time: 1h 46m
- IMBD Rating: 6.7
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
A time-travelling fighter pilot teams up with his 12-year-old self on a mission to save the future after he crash-landed in 2022. If you love science mixed with a lil’ bit of humour then you’ll love this sci-fi movie on Netflix.
11. Passengers (2016)
- Lead actors: Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt
- Supporting Artist: Michael Sheen
- Director: Morten Tyldum
- Release date: 21 December 2016
- Run Time: 1h 56m
- IMBD Rating: 7
- Revenue: $303.1 million
- Language: English
During a voyage to a different planet, Jim’s pod malfunctions, which wakes him up. Now he and his fellow passenger have to work together to prevent the spaceship from meeting with a disaster.
12. The Cloverfield Paradox (2018)
- Lead actors: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, David Oyelowo
- Supporting Artist: Daniel Brühl
- Director: Julius Onah
- Release date: 4 February 2018
- Run Time: 1h 42m
- IMBD Rating: 5.5
- Revenue: $45 million
- Language: English
Orbiting a planet on the brink of war, scientists test a device to solve an energy crisis but end up face-to-face with a dark alternate reality. Trust us, this sci-fi movie on Netflix will keep you on your toes throughout.
13. Chappie (2015)
- Lead actors: Sharlto Copley, Dev Patel
- Supporting Artist: Ninja
- Director: Neill Blomkamp
- Release date: 4 February 2018
- Run Time: 2h
- IMBD Rating: 6.8
- Revenue: $102.1 million
- Language: English, Afrikaans
Chappie, a police robot, was stolen by a group of criminals who treated it as their child. However, the robot starts feeling and thinking for itself with new programming.
14. Tenet (2020)
- Lead actors: John David Washington, Robert Pattinson
- Supporting Artist: Elizabeth Debicki
- Director: Christopher Nolan
- Release date: 4 December 2020
- Run Time: 1h 32m
- IMBD Rating: 7.3
- Revenue: $365.3 million
- Language: English
A CIA agent called the protagonist must save the world after a weapon that can destroy the world falls into the wrong hands.
15. Time Trap (2017)
- Lead actors: Brianne Howey, Andrew Wilson
- Supporting Artist: Cassidy Gifford
- Director: Ben Foster, Mark Dennis
- Release date: 2 November 2018
- Run Time: 1h 27m
- IMBD Rating: 6.2
- Revenue: NA
- Language: English
A group of students get trapped in a cave. But to their horror, they realise that time does not work in the cave the way they think.
16. The Mitchells vs. The Machines (2021)
- Lead actors: Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride
- Supporting Artist: Maya Rudolph
- Director: Michael Rianda
- Release date: 23 April 2021
- Run Time: 1h 54m
- IMBD Rating: 7.6
- Revenue: NA
- Language: English
The Mitchells, a dysfunctional family, must fight the robotic apocalypse while they are on their much-awaited road trip.
17. They Cloned Tyrone (2023)
- Lead actors: John Boyega, Teyonah Parris
- Supporting Artist: Maya Rudolph
- Director: Jamie Foxx
- Release date: 14 June 2023
- Run Time: 2h 2m
- IMBD Rating: 6.6
- Revenue: NA
- Language: English
A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper. This sci-fi movie on Netflix is a treat to watch.
18. Don’t Look Up (2021)
- Lead actors: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence
- Supporting Artist: Meryl Streep
- Director: Adam McKay
- Release date: 10 December 2021
- Run Time: 2h 18m
- IMBD Rating: 7.2
- Revenue: NA
- Language: English
Two low-level astronomers go on a giant media tour to warn people about a comet that’s going to destroy the planet Earth.
19. Space Sweepers (2021)
- Lead actors: Song Joong-ki, Kim Tae-ri
- Supporting Artist: Jin Seon-kyu
- Director: Jo Sung-hee
- Release date: 5 February 2021
- Run Time: 2h 16m
- IMBD Rating: 6.5
- Revenue: NA
- Language: Korean, English
Set in the year 2029, a group of space junk collectors discovers a humanoid robot named Dorothy that’s known to be a weapon of mass destruction.
19. I Am Mother (2019)
- Lead actors: Clara Rugaard, Luke Hawker
- Supporting Artist: Jin Seon-kyu
- Director: Rose Byrne
- Release date: 25 January 2019
- Run Time: 1h 53m
- IMBD Rating: 6.7
- Revenue: $643,593
- Language: English
After humanity goes extinct, a robot raises a human girl and loves her like her own daughter. But their world turns upside down when a stranger enters their lives and reveals disturbing information.
21. See You Yesterday (2019)
- Lead actors: Eden Duncan-Smith, Danté Crichlow
- Supporting Artist: Brian “Stro” Bradley
- Director: Stefon Bristol
- Release date: 3 May 2019
- Run Time: 1h 24m
- IMBD Rating: 5.3
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
Two teen science prodigy friends build a time machine in their spare time to save one of their older brothers who was wrongfully killed by a policeman.
Whether you’re planning a cozy movie date night at home or gearing up for a sci-fi marathon on weekends, our curated list of sci-fi movies on Netflix is here to elevate your entertainment experience.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q: Is there any good sci-fi on Netflix?
Ans. There are several good sci-fi movies on Netflix like Inception (2010), Interstellar (2014), Ex Machina (2014), and Star Trek: Into Darkness (2013), to name just a few.
Q: What is the most underrated science fiction movie on Netflix?
Ans. Some of the underrated science fiction movies on Netflix include Synchronic (2019), The Block Island Sound, and The Adam Project (2022).
Q: Where can I watch good sci-fi movies?
Ans. There are a few subscription-based streaming apps on which you can watch good sci-fi movies like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, etc.
Q: How to watch sci-fi movies on Netflix
To watch sci-fi movies on Netflix, open the Netflix app, go to the search bar, and type “sci-fi.” You’ll find a variety of science fiction titles available for streaming.
Featured Image: IMDb