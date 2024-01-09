In the vast universe of cinema, we all get a taste of every genre, but there’s something about sci-fi that grabs everyone’s attention. I mean, who doesn’t love peeking into the wild world of science, even if it’s wrapped up in a fictional package? Now if you’re also a fellow sci-fi enthusiast then you’re in for a treat on Netflix – they’ve got a stellar collection of amazing sci-fi movies that are bound to keep you hooked.

List of Top Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix.

1. Blade Runner (1982)

IMDb

Lead actors: Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer,

Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, Supporting Artist: Sean Young

Sean Young Director: Ridley Scott

Ridley Scott Release date: 25 June 1982

25 June 1982 Run Time: 1h 57m

1h 57m IMBD Rating: 8.1

8.1 Revenue: $41.6 million

$41.6 million Language: English

An ex-policeman is forced on a mission to exterminate a group of four replicants that are entering Earth after stealing a ship in space.

2. The Matrix (1999)

IMDb

Lead actors: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne

Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne Supporting Artist: Carrie-Anne Moss

Carrie-Anne Moss Director: Lana Wachowski, Lilly Wachowski

Lana Wachowski, Lilly Wachowski Release date: 31 March 1999

31 March 1999 Run Time: 2h 16m

2h 16m IMBD Rating: 8.7

8.7 Revenue: $467.2 million

$467.2 million Language: English

In this sci-fi movie on Netflix, a stranger leads Leo, a computer hacker, to a forbidding underworld, where he discovers the shocking truth about life and the world around him.

3. Inception (2010)

IMDb

Lead actors: Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt Supporting Artist: Elliot Page

Elliot Page Director: Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan Release date: 31 March 1999

31 March 1999 Run Time: 2h 28m

2h 28m IMBD Rating: 8.8

8.8 Revenue: $839 million

$839 million Language: English

Dom Cobb is a thief who has a rare ability to enter people’s dreams and steal their secrets. His skills make him a valuable commodity in the corporate world. He gets a chance at redemption by performing an impossible task.

4. The Terminator (1984)

IMDb

Lead actors: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Michael Biehn

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Michael Biehn Supporting Artist: Linda Hamilton

Linda Hamilton Director: James Cameron

James Cameron Release date: 31 March 1999

31 March 1999 Run Time: 1h 47m

1h 47m IMBD Rating: 8.1

8.1 Revenue: $78.3 million

$78.3 million Language: English

Terminator, a cyborg assassin from the future, attempts to kill Sarah Conner, who is destined to give birth to a man who will save mankind in the future.

5. Ex Machina (2014)

IMDb

Lead actors: Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac

Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac Supporting Artist: Alicia Vikander

Alicia Vikander Director: Alex Garland

Alex Garland Release date: 31 March 1999

31 March 1999 Run Time: 1h 48m

1h 48m IMBD Rating: 7.7

7.7 Revenue: $37.3 million

$37.3 million Language: English

A young programmer named Caleb Smith is selected to participate in a ground-breaking experiment where he has to assess artificial intelligence by interacting with a female robot. A must-watch sci-fi movie on Netflix.

6. Star Trek: Into Darkness (2013)

IMDb

Lead actors: Leonard Nimoy, Chris Pine

Leonard Nimoy, Chris Pine Supporting Artist: Zachary Quinto

Zachary Quinto Director: J.J. Abrams

J.J. Abrams Release date: 10 May 2013

10 May 2013 Run Time: 2h 12m

2h 12m IMBD Rating: 7.7

7.7 Revenue: $467.4 million

$467.4 million Language: English

The USS Enterprise crew travels to space to rescue endangered species. There, Captain Kirk leads a manhunt to capture a one-man weapon of mass destruction.

7. Snowpiercer (2013)

IMDb

Lead actors: Chris Evans, Song Kang-ho, Tilda Swinton

Chris Evans, Song Kang-ho, Tilda Swinton Supporting Artist: Ed Harris

Ed Harris Director: Ed Harris

Ed Harris Release date: 1 August 2013

1 August 2013 Run Time: 2h 6m

2h 6m IMBD Rating: 7.1

7.1 Revenue: $86.8 million

$86.8 million Language: English, Korean

A failed climate-change experiment kills all life except a few survivors who board the Snowpiercer, a train that travels around the world. Curtis then leads this group of survivors.

8. The Fifth Element (1997)

IMDb

Lead actors: Bruce Willis, Milla Jovovich

Bruce Willis, Milla Jovovich Supporting Artist: Gary Oldman

Gary Oldman Director: Luc Besson

Luc Besson Release date : 7 May 1997

: 7 May 1997 Run Time: 2h 6m

2h 6m IMBD Rating: 7.6

7.6 Revenue: $263.9 million

$263.9 million Language: English

A cab driver finds himself battling an evil force during an apocalyptic war. He learns that securing the Fifth Element is the only way to stop this evil force. Don’t forget to add this to your list of sci-fi movies on Netflix.

9. Interstellar (2014)

IMDb

Lead actors: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway

Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway Supporting Artist: Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain Director: Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan Release date : 7 November 2014

: 7 November 2014 Run Time: 2h 49m

2h 49m IMBD Rating: 8.7

8.7 Revenue: $731 million

$731 million Language: English

When Earth becomes uninhabited in the future, a farmer and ex-NASA pilot, Joseph Cooper, has to pilot a team of researchers in space to find a new planet to live on.

10. The Adam Project (2022)

IMDb

Lead actors: Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell, Mark Ruffalo

Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell, Mark Ruffalo Supporting Artist: Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner Director: Shawn Levy

Shawn Levy Release date : 7 November 2014

: 7 November 2014 Run Time: 1h 46m

1h 46m IMBD Rating: 6.7

6.7 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

A time-travelling fighter pilot teams up with his 12-year-old self on a mission to save the future after he crash-landed in 2022. If you love science mixed with a lil’ bit of humour then you’ll love this sci-fi movie on Netflix.

11. Passengers (2016)

IMDb

Lead actors: Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt

Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt Supporting Artist: Michael Sheen

Michael Sheen Director: Morten Tyldum

Morten Tyldum Release date : 21 December 2016

: 21 December 2016 Run Time: 1h 56m

1h 56m IMBD Rating: 7

7 Revenue: $303.1 million

$303.1 million Language: English

During a voyage to a different planet, Jim’s pod malfunctions, which wakes him up. Now he and his fellow passenger have to work together to prevent the spaceship from meeting with a disaster.

12. The Cloverfield Paradox (2018)

IMDb

Lead actors: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, David Oyelowo

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, David Oyelowo Supporting Artist: Daniel Brühl

Daniel Brühl Director: Julius Onah

Julius Onah Release date : 4 February 2018

: 4 February 2018 Run Time: 1h 42m

1h 42m IMBD Rating: 5.5

5.5 Revenue: $45 million

$45 million Language: English

Orbiting a planet on the brink of war, scientists test a device to solve an energy crisis but end up face-to-face with a dark alternate reality. Trust us, this sci-fi movie on Netflix will keep you on your toes throughout.

13. Chappie (2015)

IMDb

Lead actors: Sharlto Copley, Dev Patel

Sharlto Copley, Dev Patel Supporting Artist: Ninja

Ninja Director: Neill Blomkamp

Neill Blomkamp Release date : 4 February 2018

: 4 February 2018 Run Time: 2h

2h IMBD Rating: 6.8

6.8 Revenue: $102.1 million

$102.1 million Language: English, Afrikaans

Chappie, a police robot, was stolen by a group of criminals who treated it as their child. However, the robot starts feeling and thinking for itself with new programming.

14. Tenet (2020)

IMDb

Lead actors: John David Washington, Robert Pattinson

John David Washington, Robert Pattinson Supporting Artist: Elizabeth Debicki

Elizabeth Debicki Director: Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan Release date : 4 December 2020

: 4 December 2020 Run Time: 1h 32m

1h 32m IMBD Rating: 7.3

7.3 Revenue: $365.3 million

$365.3 million Language: English

A CIA agent called the protagonist must save the world after a weapon that can destroy the world falls into the wrong hands.

15. Time Trap (2017)

IMDb

Lead actors: Brianne Howey, Andrew Wilson

Brianne Howey, Andrew Wilson Supporting Artist: Cassidy Gifford

Cassidy Gifford Director: Ben Foster, Mark Dennis

Ben Foster, Mark Dennis Release date : 2 November 2018

: 2 November 2018 Run Time: 1h 27m

1h 27m IMBD Rating: 6.2

6.2 Revenue: NA

NA Language: English

A group of students get trapped in a cave. But to their horror, they realise that time does not work in the cave the way they think.

16. The Mitchells vs. The Machines (2021)

IMDb

Lead actors: Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride

Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride Supporting Artist: Maya Rudolph

Maya Rudolph Director: Michael Rianda

Michael Rianda Release date : 23 April 2021

: 23 April 2021 Run Time: 1h 54m

1h 54m IMBD Rating: 7.6

7.6 Revenue: NA

NA Language: English

The Mitchells, a dysfunctional family, must fight the robotic apocalypse while they are on their much-awaited road trip.

17. They Cloned Tyrone (2023)

IMDb

Lead actors: John Boyega, Teyonah Parris

John Boyega, Teyonah Parris Supporting Artist: Maya Rudolph

Maya Rudolph Director: Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx Release date : 14 June 2023

: 14 June 2023 Run Time: 2h 2m

2h 2m IMBD Rating: 6.6

6.6 Revenue: NA

NA Language: English

A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper. This sci-fi movie on Netflix is a treat to watch.

18. Don’t Look Up (2021)

IMDb

Lead actors: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence Supporting Artist: Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep Director: Adam McKay

Adam McKay Release date : 10 December 2021

: 10 December 2021 Run Time: 2h 18m

2h 18m IMBD Rating: 7.2

7.2 Revenue: NA

NA Language: English

Two low-level astronomers go on a giant media tour to warn people about a comet that’s going to destroy the planet Earth.

19. Space Sweepers (2021)

IMDb

Lead actors: Song Joong-ki, Kim Tae-ri

Song Joong-ki, Kim Tae-ri Supporting Artist: Jin Seon-kyu

Jin Seon-kyu Director: Jo Sung-hee

Jo Sung-hee Release date : 5 February 2021

: 5 February 2021 Run Time: 2h 16m

2h 16m IMBD Rating: 6.5

6.5 Revenue: NA

NA Language: Korean, English

Set in the year 2029, a group of space junk collectors discovers a humanoid robot named Dorothy that’s known to be a weapon of mass destruction.

19. I Am Mother (2019)

IMDb

Lead actors: Clara Rugaard, Luke Hawker

Clara Rugaard, Luke Hawker Supporting Artist: Jin Seon-kyu

Jin Seon-kyu Director: Rose Byrne

Rose Byrne Release date : 25 January 2019

: 25 January 2019 Run Time: 1h 53m

1h 53m IMBD Rating: 6.7

6.7 Revenue: $643,593

$643,593 Language: English

After humanity goes extinct, a robot raises a human girl and loves her like her own daughter. But their world turns upside down when a stranger enters their lives and reveals disturbing information.

21. See You Yesterday (2019)

IMDb

Lead actors: Eden Duncan-Smith, Danté Crichlow

Eden Duncan-Smith, Danté Crichlow Supporting Artist: Brian “Stro” Bradley

Brian “Stro” Bradley Director: Stefon Bristol

Stefon Bristol Release date : 3 May 2019

: 3 May 2019 Run Time: 1h 24m

1h 24m IMBD Rating: 5.3

5.3 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

Two teen science prodigy friends build a time machine in their spare time to save one of their older brothers who was wrongfully killed by a policeman.

Whether you’re planning a cozy movie date night at home or gearing up for a sci-fi marathon on weekends, our curated list of sci-fi movies on Netflix is here to elevate your entertainment experience.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: Is there any good sci-fi on Netflix?

Ans. There are several good sci-fi movies on Netflix like Inception (2010), Interstellar (2014), Ex Machina (2014), and Star Trek: Into Darkness (2013), to name just a few.

Q: What is the most underrated science fiction movie on Netflix?

Ans. Some of the underrated science fiction movies on Netflix include Synchronic (2019), The Block Island Sound, and The Adam Project (2022).

Q: Where can I watch good sci-fi movies?

Ans. There are a few subscription-based streaming apps on which you can watch good sci-fi movies like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, etc.

Q: How to watch sci-fi movies on Netflix

To watch sci-fi movies on Netflix, open the Netflix app, go to the search bar, and type “sci-fi.” You’ll find a variety of science fiction titles available for streaming.

Featured Image: IMDb