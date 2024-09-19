Sex comedies are a beloved genre that combines humor, romance, and sometimes raunchy situations for an unforgettable viewing experience. Whether you’re in the mood for an adult sex comedy movie or a funny and sexy movie, these films deliver laughs while exploring awkward, playful, and wild moments. Here’s a list of the 30 best sex comedy movies to watch for a good time.

Also Read: Darkly Funny Films

1. American Pie (1999)

cinesonges

American Pie is one of the most iconic best sex comedy movies Hollywood has produced. The story follows a group of high school friends who make a pact to lose their virginity before graduation. This coming-of-age classic is filled with awkward encounters, memorable moments, and tons of laughs, making it a must-watch sex comedy movie.

2. Superbad (2007)

the movie database

Superbad is a hilarious, raunchy comedy about two high school best friends trying to score alcohol for a party in hopes of impressing girls. This film is packed with crude humor, awkward sexual encounters, and memorable quotes, making it one of the best comedy sex movies of all time. This is one of the Awkward Movies To Watch With Parents.

3. The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)

This laugh-out-loud film centers around Andy (Steve Carell), a sweet but socially awkward man who has never had sex. His friends set out to help him lose his virginity in increasingly ridiculous ways. The 40-Year-Old Virgin is a movie sex comedy with heart, delivering plenty of laughs along the way.

Also read: Bollywood Sex Comedies

4. EuroTrip (2004)

EuroTrip follows Scotty and his friends as they travel across Europe to meet his online crush. This movie is full of outrageous sexual situations, wild parties, and hilarious culture clashes, making it a perfect comedy sex movie for fans of adventure and raunchy humor.

5. Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

ADVERTISEMENT

After a painful breakup, Peter (Jason Segel) heads to Hawaii to recover, only to find his ex-girlfriend, Sarah Marshall, at the same resort with her new boyfriend. With its perfect blend of comedy and awkward romance, Forgetting Sarah Marshall is a classic funny and sexy movie with great performances.

6. Knocked Up (2007)

Knocked Up tells the story of an unplanned pregnancy following a one-night stand between Alison (Katherine Heigl) and Ben (Seth Rogen). The movie’s mix of raunchy humor, unexpected romance, and heart makes it a standout best comedy sex movie.

Also Read: Feel Good Movies

7. There’s Something About Mary (1998)

There’s Something About Mary is a hilarious film about Ted, a man still obsessed with his high school crush, Mary. This movie sex comedy is full of laughable sexual encounters and some of the funniest moments in 90s comedies, making it one of the best sex comedy movies Hollywood has ever produced.

8. Sex Drive (2008)

Sex Drive follows Ian, a teenager who sets out on a cross-country road trip to meet an online crush. With tons of crude humor, awkward sexual misadventures, and wild road trip antics, this comedy sex movie is a hilarious ride from start to finish.

9. The Girl Next Door (2004)

ADVERTISEMENT

In The Girl Next Door, a high school senior falls for his beautiful new neighbor, who turns out to be a former adult film star. This best nude comedy movie is both funny and romantic, blending sexual humor with a sweet love story. This is one of the best funny and sexy movies.

10. Van Wilder: Party Liaison (2002)

Ryan Reynolds stars as Van Wilder, a seventh-year college student who is more interested in throwing epic parties than graduating. Packed with raunchy humor, sexual pranks, and hilarious antics, Van Wilder is a must-watch movie sex comedy for fans of over-the-top fun.

11. Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004)

This stoner comedy follows two friends on a mission to satisfy their fast-food cravings, but along the way, they encounter bizarre and hilarious sexual situations. Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle is a funny and sexy movie filled with laugh-out-loud moments.

12. Wedding Crashers (2005)

In Wedding Crashers, two men, played by Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn, crash weddings to meet women, leading to hilarious romantic mishaps. This film is packed with sexual tension, funny misunderstandings, and slapstick humor, making it one of the best sex comedy movies.

Also Read: Bollywood Comedy Movies

13. Neighbors (2014)

ADVERTISEMENT

Neighbors stars Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne as a couple dealing with a wild fraternity that moves in next door. The film delivers an endless string of pranks, raunchy humor, and sexual antics, making it one of the funniest sex comedy movies in recent years.

14. The To Do List (2013)

This coming-of-age comedy stars Aubrey Plaza as a high school valedictorian who creates a list of sexual experiences to complete before starting college. The To Do List is a fun, raunchy, and often awkward comedy sex movie that explores growing up and exploring sexuality. This is one of the comedy sex comedy.

15. Old School (2003)

In Old School, three men in their 30s start a fraternity to relive their college days, leading to wild parties and hilarious sexual mishaps. With its mix of crude humor and heart, it’s a quintessential best sex comedy movie for any comedy fan.

16. American Reunion (2012)

The iconic American Pie gang returns for their high school reunion in American Reunion. The film explores adult relationships, married life, and sexual mishaps, delivering plenty of laughs along the way. It’s a perfect follow-up to one of the best sex comedy movies Hollywood has ever created.

17. Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008)

ADVERTISEMENT

This Kevin Smith comedy follows two friends who decide to make an adult film to pay off their debts, but things get complicated when feelings develop. With its raunchy premise and surprising heart, Zack and Miri Make a Porno is a unique comedy sex movie.

18. Sex Tape (2014)

In Sex Tape, a married couple (Cameron Diaz and Jason Segel) accidentally upload their private tape to the cloud and must race to stop it from going public. This hilarious sex comedy movie explores the ups and downs of modern technology and relationships.

Also Read: Best Comedy Movies On Netflix

19. The Change-Up (2011)

In this body-swap movie sex comedy, two friends with very different lives switch bodies and experience each other’s romantic and sexual misadventures. The Change-Up stars Jason Bateman and Ryan Reynolds and is full of raunchy humor and awkward situations.

20. The Sweetest Thing (2002)

Cameron Diaz, Christina Applegate, and Selma Blair star in this best sex comedy movie about three women navigating love, dating, and awkward sexual encounters. The Sweetest Thing is packed with hilarious moments and plenty of female-led humor.

21. Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)

ADVERTISEMENT

This time-traveling sex comedy movie follows four friends who get transported back to the 1980s via a magical hot tub. Hot Tub Time Machine delivers a perfect blend of nostalgic humor, wild sexual encounters, and laugh-out-loud moments.

22. Friends with Benefits (2011)

In Friends with Benefits, Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis play two friends who try to keep their sexual relationship strictly casual. The film offers plenty of laughs and romantic tension, making it a standout comedy sex movie.

Also Read: Best Comedy Movies Hollywood

23. Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

This parody of teen movies is full of sexual innuendos, crude humor, and laughable high school clichés. Not Another Teen Movie is a hilarious best nude comedy movie that pokes fun at popular films like American Pie and She’s All That. This is one of the best nude comedy movies.

24. Bachelorette (2012)

This female-driven sex comedy movie stars Kirsten Dunst, Isla Fisher, and Rebel Wilson in a wild bachelorette party full of drunken antics and hilarious sexual escapades. Bachelorette is a raunchy comedy that doesn’t hold back.

25. 21 & Over (2013)

ADVERTISEMENT

21 & Over follows three friends as they go out for a wild night to celebrate one of their 21st birthdays. With outrageous party scenes and sexual humor, this adult sex comedy movie captures the chaos of growing up and letting loose.

26. Easy A (2010)

Emma Stone shines in Easy A, a movie sex comedy about a high school girl who uses rumors about her sexual exploits to gain popularity. The film is both funny and insightful, making it one of the best comedy sexuality movies.

Also Read: Hindi Comedy Movies

27. The House Bunny (2008)

In The House Bunny, Anna Faris plays a former Playboy Bunny who becomes the house mother of a sorority of socially awkward women. The House Bunny is a light-hearted and fun movie sex comedy that combines humor, charm, and a touch of sex appeal. It’s a great blend of comedy and empowerment, with plenty of funny and sexy moments.

28. Role Models (2008)

In Role Models, two irresponsible men are forced to mentor troubled kids, leading to awkward and hilarious situations, including plenty of sexual mishaps. With its mix of raunchy humor and heart, this comedy sex movie delivers both laughs and life lessons, making it a standout in the genre. This is one of the best movie comedy sexy.

29. Dirty Grandpa (2016)

ADVERTISEMENT

In Dirty Grandpa, Robert De Niro plays a recently widowed grandfather who drags his uptight grandson, played by Zac Efron, on a wild road trip full of drugs, partying, and sexual misadventures. The outrageous comedy and over-the-top antics make it a must-watch adult sex comedy movie for fans of raunchy humor.

Also Read: Romantic Comedy Movies

30. Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016)

A follow-up to Neighbors, this sequel brings back Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne as they take on a wild sorority that moves in next door. With plenty of hilarious pranks, sexual humor, and feminist overtones, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising is a smart and funny sex comedy movie that continues to deliver the laughs from the original. This is one of the best adult sex comedy movies.

From best comedy sexuality movies to best nude comedy movies, this list is filled with great choices for a fun movie night.

Also Read: Hollywood Rom-Coms